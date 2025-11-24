Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens

Greece began distributing a new round of financial support on Monday, November 24, marking the launch of a €600 million package aimed at easing pressure on millions of households. The payments will reach 2.4 million citizens, according to the government.

The first phase delivers a permanent €250 allowance to more than 1.4 million beneficiaries, including pensioners, uninsured seniors, and people receiving disability benefits. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the rollout on Sunday, emphasizing that this is the first of several increases citizens will see in their income starting in January. Those adjustments will come from lower tax rates and the annual pension hike.

The €250 annual allowance is being paid beginning today to eligible pensioners aged 65 and older by December 31, 2024. Income caps apply—€14,000 for single or widowed individuals and €26,000 for married couples—as well as limits on property value: up to €200,000 for singles and €300,000 for couples.

In parallel, December pension payments also begin this week.

The support package continues on Friday, when the government will issue a one-month rent refund to 1 million households, covering leases from 2024. The refund offers up to €800 for a primary residence, with an additional €50 per dependent child, and up to €800 for student housing. Payments will be made automatically every November, without requiring an application.

Officials say the measures are designed to provide targeted relief as households continue to face high living costs.

