24.11.2025
Ένας νεκρός και 10 τραυματίες από παράσυρση πεζών στο Τόκιο
Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens
English edition 24 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 15:00

Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens

The government launched a €600 million support package, starting with a permanent €250 allowance for 1.4 million eligible beneficiaries, followed by additional payments—including rent refunds—later this week.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

Greece began distributing a new round of financial support on Monday, November 24, marking the launch of a €600 million package aimed at easing pressure on millions of households. The payments will reach 2.4 million citizens, according to the government.

The first phase delivers a permanent €250 allowance to more than 1.4 million beneficiaries, including pensioners, uninsured seniors, and people receiving disability benefits. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the rollout on Sunday, emphasizing that this is the first of several increases citizens will see in their income starting in January. Those adjustments will come from lower tax rates and the annual pension hike.

The €250 annual allowance is being paid beginning today to eligible pensioners aged 65 and older by December 31, 2024. Income caps apply—€14,000 for single or widowed individuals and €26,000 for married couples—as well as limits on property value: up to €200,000 for singles and €300,000 for couples.

In parallel, December pension payments also begin this week.

The support package continues on Friday, when the government will issue a one-month rent refund to 1 million households, covering leases from 2024. The refund offers up to €800 for a primary residence, with an additional €50 per dependent child, and up to €800 for student housing. Payments will be made automatically every November, without requiring an application.

Officials say the measures are designed to provide targeted relief as households continue to face high living costs.

Source: tovima.com

Business
Σπύρος Θεοδωρόπουλος: Η δικαιοσύνη και ο λαϊκισμός μπλοκάρουν τις επενδύσεις

Σπύρος Θεοδωρόπουλος: Η δικαιοσύνη και ο λαϊκισμός μπλοκάρουν τις επενδύσεις

English edition
Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact
English edition 17.11.25

Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact

Ukraine and Greece reached a wide-ranging seven-point agreement during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s six-hour visit to Athens, covering ceasefire terms, security guarantees, energy cooperation, cyber resilience, reconstruction—and a new deal on maritime drones

Σύνταξη
Greece Shifts toward New Stable 'Red' Power Tariffs
English edition 17.11.25

Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs

Like the existing “blue” fixed-rate tariffs, the upcoming “red” tariffs are expected to remain an attractive refuge for households unsettled by the sharp swings in wholesale electricity prices over the past three months.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Δύο 14χρονοι έκλεβαν μηχανάκια και τα αποσυναρμολογούσαν κοντά στα σπίτια τους σε οικισμό στα Μέγαρα
Ελλάδα 24.11.25

Δύο 14χρονοι έκλεβαν μηχανάκια και τα αποσυναρμολογούσαν κοντά στα σπίτια τους σε οικισμό στα Μέγαρα

Οι ανήλικοι φορώντας κουκούλες από ζακέτες-φούτερ, εντόπιζαν δίκυκλα μικρού κυβισμού που ήταν σταθμευμένα σε κοντινή απόσταση από οικισμό στα Μέγαρα

Σύνταξη
Η κίνηση – ματ της EOE για την αναγέννηση του κωπηλατοδρομίου στο Σχοινιά
On Field 24.11.25

Η κίνηση – ματ της EOE για την αναγέννηση του κωπηλατοδρομίου στο Σχοινιά

Με μεθοδευμένες ενέργειες, επιμονή και όραμα ο Πρόεδρος της Eλληνικής Ολυμπιακής Επιτροπής Ισίδωρος Κούβελος ξεκίνησε τις διαδικασίες για τη σωτηρία του Ολυμπακού κωπηλατοδρομίου.

Δήμος Μπουλούκος
Δήμος Μπουλούκος
Συνελήφθησαν πέντε ανήλικοι και ένας 19χρονος για διάρρηξη σε κοινωνικό φαρμακείο στις Αχαρνές
Ελλάδα 24.11.25

Συνελήφθησαν πέντε ανήλικοι και ένας 19χρονος για διάρρηξη σε κοινωνικό φαρμακείο στις Αχαρνές

Οι δράστες έσπασαν την τζαμαρία στο κοινωνικό φαρμακείο στις Αχαρνές προσπαθώντας να το κλέψουν - Εντοπίστηκαν σε κοντινή απόσταση από αστυνομικούς της ομάδας ΔΙΑΣ

Σύνταξη
«Γιατί είναι τόσο μεγάλο πρόβλημα να μένουν στη χώρα άνθρωποι που δεν έχουν καταγωγή από εδώ;»
Κριτικές Προσεγγίσεις 24.11.25

«Γιατί είναι τόσο μεγάλο πρόβλημα να μένουν στη χώρα άνθρωποι που δεν έχουν καταγωγή από εδώ;»

Ο συλλογικός τόμος «Οριακές Αντιστάσεις» έρχεται να καλύψει ένα κενό στην επιστημονική βιβλιογραφία για τη μετανάστευση. Η επιμελήτρια Όλγα Λαφαζάνη μιλάει στο in.

Γιάννης-Ορέστης Παπαδημητρίου
Γιάννης-Ορέστης Παπαδημητρίου
Αλιμος: Άνδρας επιτίθεται και παρενοχλεί γυναίκες – «Με φίλησε στο στόμα» λέει ένα από τα θύματά του
Στον Αλιμο 24.11.25

Άνδρας επιτίθεται και παρενοχλεί γυναίκες - «Με φίλησε στο στόμα και με χούφτωσε» λέει ένα από τα θύματά του

Συναγερμός στις αρχές μετά από επιθέσεις και σεξουαλικές παρενοχλήσεις που έχουν σημειωθεί σε βάρος γυναικών από άνδρα που κυκλοφορεί στον Αλιμο

Σύνταξη
Οι ΑΙ experts του μέλλοντος «χτίζονται» στη Netcompany
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 24.11.25

Οι ΑΙ experts του μέλλοντος «χτίζονται» στη Netcompany

Mε το νέο πρόγραμμα ΑΙ academy και με περισσότερες από 600 νέες προσλήψεις στην Ελλάδα μόνο το 2025, η εταιρεία συνεχίζει να στηρίζει το εγχώριο ταλέντο και το τεχνολογικό οικοσύστημα.

Σύνταξη
Αμηχανία στο Μαξίμου για την «Ιθάκη» του Τσίπρα, επιχείρηση απαξίωσης, κουβέντα επί της ουσίας
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 24.11.25

Αμηχανία στο Μαξίμου για την «Ιθάκη» του Τσίπρα, επιχείρηση απαξίωσης, κουβέντα επί της ουσίας

Με εξυπνακισμούς περί Καρλ Μαρξ και Γκράουτσο Μαρξ και ούτε μια λέξη επί της ουσίας του περιεχομένου των 759 σελίδων ο Παύλος Μαρινάκης σχολιάζει το βιβλίο του Αλέξη Τσίπρα καταφεύγοντας στο χιλιοπαιγμένο αφήγημα του «καταστροφικού 2015», το οποίο ωστόσο η «Ιθάκη» αποδομεί.

Γιάννης Μπασκάκης
Γιάννης Μπασκάκης
Νέα Πέραμος: Οι μηνύσεις και τα επεισόδια μεταξύ των αδερφών τα τελευταία χρόνια που κατέληξαν στην άγρια δολοφονία
Ελλάδα 24.11.25

Νέα Πέραμος: Οι μηνύσεις και τα επεισόδια μεταξύ των αδερφών τα τελευταία χρόνια που κατέληξαν στην άγρια δολοφονία

Τα τελευταία χρόνια οι άγριοι καβγάδες μεταξύ του 44χρονου και του 47χρονου στη Νέα Πέραμο ήταν συχνά και μάλιστα είχαν γίνει και μυνήσεις - Κανείς δεν περίμενε την τραγική κατάληξη με τη δολοφονία του 47χρονου

Σύνταξη
Αποδόθηκε ο Προσωπικός Αριθμός στους πολίτες – Πώς μπορείτε να τον δείτε
Ολοκληρώθηκε 24.11.25

Αποδόθηκε ο Προσωπικός Αριθμός στους πολίτες – Πώς μπορείτε να τον δείτε

Με την ολοκλήρωση της διαδικασίας, 6.602.827 πολίτες απέκτησαν αυτόματα τον Προσωπικό Αριθμό τους. Συνολικά, από την έναρξη της μεταρρύθμισης στις 3 Ιουνίου, έχουν εκδοθεί 9.311.529

Σύνταξη
Η Ρωσία σχεδιάζει «μίνι Μουντιάλ» με χώρες που δεν προκρίθηκαν – Μέσα και η Ελλάδα!
Ποδόσφαιρο 24.11.25

Η Ρωσία σχεδιάζει «μίνι Μουντιάλ» με χώρες που δεν προκρίθηκαν – Μέσα και η Ελλάδα!

Ανεπιβεβαίωτο ρεπορτάζ του @onetpl αναφέρει ότι η Μόσχα εξετάζει τη διοργάνωση ενός νέου ποδοσφαιρικού τουρνουά 8–12 χωρών. Η κίνηση έρχεται λίγο μετά την πρόσφατη «εναλλακτική Eurovision» που διοργάνωσε η Ρωσία,

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη στη διαλογή ασθενών και στην τηλεφωνική γραμμή 1566
Κορώνα - γράμματα 24.11.25

Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη στη διαλογή ασθενών και στην τηλεφωνική γραμμή 1566

Συνεργασία Ελλάδας – ΗΠΑ για εισαγωγή τεχνολογίας ΑΙ στην υγεία – Αξιολόγηση του νέου συστήματος από τον Παγκόσμιο Οργανισμό Υγείας και τους ιατρικούς συλλόγους

Άννα Παπαδομαρκάκη
Άννα Παπαδομαρκάκη
Κριστίν Λαγκάρντ: «Η ευρωπαϊκή οικονομία έχει φτιαχτεί για έναν κόσμο που εξαφανίζεται»
Διεθνής Οικονομία 24.11.25

Κριστίν Λαγκάρντ: «Η ευρωπαϊκή οικονομία έχει φτιαχτεί για έναν κόσμο που εξαφανίζεται»

Η επικεφαλής της κεντρικής τράπεζας Κριστίν Λαγκάρντ προειδοποιεί ότι η εξάρτηση της Ένωσης από τρίτες χώρες σε θέματα εμπορίου και ασφάλειας την έχει αφήσει ευάλωτη

Σύνταξη
«Όταν φύγω, τελειώστε το»: Το δραματικό φινάλε του Φρέντι Μέρκιουρι 34 χρόνια από τον θάνατό του
Stories 24.11.25

«Όταν φύγω, τελειώστε το»: Το δραματικό φινάλε του Φρέντι Μέρκιουρι 34 χρόνια από τον θάνατό του

Τριάντα τέσσερα χρόνια πέρασαν από τη μέρα που ο Φρέντι Μέρκιουρι, η φωνή που άλλαξε για πάντα τη ροκ, άφηνε την τελευταία του πνοή. Αυτός είναι ο επίλογός του

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
MEGA Stories: Οι ιστορίες πίσω από τα μεγάλα τηλεοπτικά γεγονότα
Media 24.11.25

MEGA Stories: Οι ιστορίες πίσω από τα μεγάλα τηλεοπτικά γεγονότα

Με αφορμή την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Τηλεόρασης, το MEGA Stories ανατρέχει στη διαδρομή της ελληνικής τηλεόρασης, για να καταγράψει τα μεγάλα γεγονότα στην Ελλάδα και τον κόσμο, μέσα από τις αφηγήσεις εκείνων που τα κάλυψαν.

Σύνταξη
Συγκλονιστικός Συλαϊδόπουλος: Η μάχη που έδωσε με τον καρκίνο και ο δρόμος μέχρι την κατάκτηση του Youth League
Ποδόσφαιρο 24.11.25

Συγκλονιστικός Συλαϊδόπουλος: Η μάχη που έδωσε με τον καρκίνο και ο δρόμος μέχρι την κατάκτηση του Youth League

Ο Σωτήρης Συλαϊδόπουλος μίλησε στο Coache’s Voice για τη μάχη που έδωσε με τον καρκίνο πριν από 18 χρόνια και συγκλόνισε - Τι είπε για την ιστορική κατάκτηση του Youth League

Σύνταξη
Bugonia, Ποσάδας και εξωγήινοι: Γιατί στρέφουμε ξανά τα μάτια στον ουρανό όταν η Γη δεν αντέχεται
«Ι believe» 24.11.25

Bugonia, Ποσάδας και εξωγήινοι: Γιατί στρέφουμε ξανά τα μάτια στον ουρανό όταν η Γη δεν αντέχεται

Η νέα ταινία του Λάνθιμου, οι εξωγήινοι του Ποσάδας και οι σύγχρονες θεωρίες συνωμοσίας συνθέτουν ένα κοινό αφήγημα: πίσω από κάθε ΑΤΙΑ κρύβονται οι φόβοι, οι ελπίδες και οι ψυχικές ρωγμές της εποχής.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
