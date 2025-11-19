Πέμπτη 20 Νοεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
19.11.2025 | 20:47
Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις στο κέντρο την Παρασκευή 21 Νοεμβρίου – Ποιοι δρόμοι κλείνουν
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΒΟΡΙΖΙΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
Europe’s Inflation Cooldown Gains Pace—But Risks Linger Ahead
English edition 19 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 21:48

Europe’s Inflation Cooldown Gains Pace—But Risks Linger Ahead

Greece recorded one of the lowest inflation rates in the EU—1.6%, down from 1.8% the previous month

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Μη υγιείς σχέσεις: Το μάθημα του Πλάτωνα για να τις αφήσουμε πίσω

Μη υγιείς σχέσεις: Το μάθημα του Πλάτωνα για να τις αφήσουμε πίσω

Spotlight

Eurozone inflation eased to 2.1% in Oct. 2025, slipping from 2.2% in Sept., according to the latest figures from Eurostat. A year earlier, the rate stood at 2.0%. Greece recorded one of the lowest inflation rates in the EU—1.6%, down from 1.8% the previous month and well below the 3.1% seen in Oct. 2024.

Across the broader European Union, annual inflation also moderated, falling to 2.5% in Oct. compared with 2.3% a year earlier. Cyprus (0.2%), France (0.8%) and Italy (1.3%) posted the lowest rates, while Romania (8.4%), Estonia (4.5%) and Latvia (4.3%) logged the highest. Month-to-month, inflation decreased in 15 member states, held steady in three, and rose in nine.

Services remained the dominant driver of eurozone inflation, contributing 1.54 percentage points, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (0.48 points), non-energy industrial goods (0.16 points), while energy continued to exert a mild deflationary effect (-0.08 points).

Commission Forecasts Hint at a Mixed Path Forward

Even as Europe edges toward price stability, fresh analysis from the European Commission signals that inflation pressures may not fully dissipate in the coming months. Based on 16 predictive models, the Selling Price Expectations (SPE) index suggests a nuanced outlook across sectors.

Food prices are projected to rise slightly toward the end of 2025 before easing in early 2026, though upward risks persist. Non-energy industrial goods are expected to maintain steady inflation between 0.7% and 0.8%, with minimal pressure for increases.

Services inflation is seen stable through Jan. 2026, then gradually climbing toward 3% by April, driven largely by stubborn wage costs. Energy is forecast to enter a deeper deflationary phase in early 2026, stabilizing near –1% by April.

Overall inflation is expected to dip to around 1.6% over the next four months before returning to the 2% target by April 2026.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Ενέργεια
Υδρογονάνθρακες: Οι νέες επενδύσεις και ο ρόλος της Ελλάδας

Υδρογονάνθρακες: Οι νέες επενδύσεις και ο ρόλος της Ελλάδας

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Μη υγιείς σχέσεις: Το μάθημα του Πλάτωνα για να τις αφήσουμε πίσω

Μη υγιείς σχέσεις: Το μάθημα του Πλάτωνα για να τις αφήσουμε πίσω

OT FORUM
«Η επιχείρηση του μέλλοντος» – Το 6ο ΟΤ FORUM έρχεται…

«Η επιχείρηση του μέλλοντος» – Το 6ο ΟΤ FORUM έρχεται…

Business
ΔΕΗ: Με επενδύσεις 10,1 δισ. ευρώ φέρνει ανάπτυξη στη ΝΑ Ευρώπη το 2026-2028

ΔΕΗ: Με επενδύσεις 10,1 δισ. ευρώ φέρνει ανάπτυξη στη ΝΑ Ευρώπη το 2026-2028

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact
English edition 17.11.25

Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact

Ukraine and Greece reached a wide-ranging seven-point agreement during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s six-hour visit to Athens, covering ceasefire terms, security guarantees, energy cooperation, cyber resilience, reconstruction—and a new deal on maritime drones

Σύνταξη
Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs
English edition 17.11.25

Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs

Like the existing “blue” fixed-rate tariffs, the upcoming “red” tariffs are expected to remain an attractive refuge for households unsettled by the sharp swings in wholesale electricity prices over the past three months.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Ζελένσκι: Μόνο αν η αμερικανική ηγεσία παραμείνει αποτελεσματική και ισχυρή θα σταματήσει ο πόλεμος
Απάντηση στο σχέδιο 19.11.25

Μόνο αν η αμερικανική ηγεσία παραμείνει αποτελεσματική και ισχυρή θα σταματήσει ο πόλεμος λέει ο Ζελένσκι

Ο πρόεδρος της Ουκρανίας έδωσε μια έμμεση απάντηση από την Κωνσταντινούπολη όπου βρίσκεται σε σχέση με το σχέδιο Ειρήνης 28 σημείων για την Ουκρανίας που κατάρτισαν ΗΠΑ και Ρωσία

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Αχαΐα: Αφέθηκε ελεύθερος με εντολή εισαγγελέα ο 25χρονος θείος του 4χρονου – «Μακάρι να είχα σκοτωθεί εγώ»
Ελλάδα 19.11.25

Αχαΐα: Αφέθηκε ελεύθερος με εντολή εισαγγελέα ο 25χρονος θείος του 4χρονου – «Μακάρι να είχα σκοτωθεί εγώ»

«Είμαι συγκλονισμένος τις τελευταίες ημέρες, μακάρι να είχα σκοτωθεί εγώ. Δεν μπορώ να αντέξω άλλο και θέλω να πω την αλήθεια» είπε ο 25χρονος κατά την ομολογία του ότι το παιδί σκοτώθηκε στο τροχαίο που είχαν με τη «γουρούνα»

Σύνταξη
«Η UEFA στηρίζει τον Λανουά και την ΕΠΟ»
Ποδόσφαιρο 19.11.25

«Η UEFA στηρίζει τον Λανουά και την ΕΠΟ»

Το τμήμα επικοινωνίας της UEFA πήρε θέση με αφορμή την επίσκεψη της ΑΕΚ και τονίζει ότι η ευρωπαϊκή συνομοσπονδία στηρίζει τον Λανουά, την ΚΕΔ και την ΕΠΟ

Σύνταξη
Τι αναφέρει το αμερικανορωσικό σχέδιο – Η Ρωσία είναι έτοιμη για διευθέτηση του Ουκρανικού λέει ο Πεσκόφ
Πρώτες διαρροές 19.11.25 Upd: 00:06

Τι αναφέρει το αμερικανορωσικό σχέδιο – Η Ρωσία είναι έτοιμη για διευθέτηση του Ουκρανικού λέει ο Πεσκόφ

O εκπρόσωπος του Κρεμλίνου δήλωσε πως η χώρα του είναι έτοιμη για ειρήνη στην Ουκρανία, την ώρα που διέρρευσαν οι πρώτες αποκαλύψεις του σχεδίου που καταρτίστηκε ανάμεσα σε ΗΠΑ και Ρωσία

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Μετά τους βιασμούς, τα καρτέλ: Ο πρίγκιπας της Νορβηγίας στις πιο διαβόητες συμμορίες ναρκωτικών της Ευρώπης; – «Λευκές γραμμές, μαύρο πρόβατο»
Νέο βιβλίο 19.11.25

Μετά τους βιασμούς, τα καρτέλ: Ο πρίγκιπας της Νορβηγίας στις πιο διαβόητες συμμορίες ναρκωτικών της Ευρώπης; – «Λευκές γραμμές, μαύρο πρόβατο»

Ένα βιβλίο πυρπολεί τα θεμέλια του Παλατιού της Νορβηγίας με τον Μάριους Μποργκ Χόιμπι, τον θετό γιο του μελλοντικού βασιλιά Χάακον, να βρίσκεται στο επίκεντρο μιας εξωφρενικά εγκληματικής καταιγίδας

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Η Βουλή φωταγωγήθηκε για την παγκόσμια ημέρα ενάντια στην παιδική κακοποίηση
Σημαντικό μήνυμα 19.11.25

Η Βουλή φωταγωγήθηκε για την παγκόσμια ημέρα ενάντια στην παιδική κακοποίηση

Η φωταγώγηση της Βουλής εντάσσεται στην εκστρατεία του μη κερδοσκοπικού οργανισμού «ΕΛΙΖΑ», που έχει ως στόχο την πρόληψη, την έγκαιρη ανίχνευση και την αναγνώριση περιστατικών παιδικής κακοποίησης

Σύνταξη
Αρναούτογλου: Σοβαρός κίνδυνος για πλημμύρες σε περιοχές της ΒΔ Ελλάδας – Μεγάλα ύψη βροχής για πολλές ημέρες
Ελλάδα 19.11.25

Αρναούτογλου: Σοβαρός κίνδυνος για πλημμύρες σε περιοχές της ΒΔ Ελλάδας – Μεγάλα ύψη βροχής για πολλές ημέρες

Ο γνωστός μετεωρολόγος προτείνει την προληπτική μετάβαση του μηχανισμού της Πολιτικής Προστασίας σε καθεστώς κόκκινου συναγερμού στη βορειοδυτική Ελλάδα

Σύνταξη
Baby Boomers: Το «οικονομικό θαύμα» των 75αρηδων – Πώς έγινε η γενιά με το «μεγαλύτερο» πορτοφόλι
Baby Boomers 19.11.25

Το «οικονομικό θαύμα» των 75αρηδων - Πώς έγινε η γενιά με το «μεγαλύτερο» πορτοφόλι

Γιατί οι σημερινές γενιές δεν μπορούν να ελπίζουν στο «οικονομικό θαύμα» που βίωσαν οι Baby Boomers. Η κατανομή του πλούτου και οι προκλήσεις που θα κληθούν να αντιμετωπίσουν οι νέοι.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Έρωτας στα χρόνια της στεγαστικής κρίσης; Οι Ευρωπαίοι στρέφονται στις σχέσεις για να αποκτήσουν ακίνητα
Διεθνής Οικονομία 19.11.25

Έρωτας στα χρόνια της στεγαστικής κρίσης; Οι Ευρωπαίοι στρέφονται στις σχέσεις για να αποκτήσουν ακίνητα

Μισθός, ερωτική ζωή, γεωγραφία... Για τους ανθρώπους που ζουν μόνοι, ο δρόμος προς την απόκτηση ακινήτου είναι γεμάτος εμπόδια. Ποιοι αντιμετωπίζουν το μεγαλύτερο κόστος και ποιες λύσεις επιλέγουν οι Ευρωπαίοι;

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Διχασμένη η Fed για τα επιτόκια – Οι διαφωνίες για τη συνεδρίαση του Δεκεμβρίου
ΗΠΑ 19.11.25

Διχασμένη η Fed για τα επιτόκια – Οι διαφωνίες για τη συνεδρίαση του Δεκεμβρίου

H διαφωνία φάνηκε και στην απόφαση, καθώς ο Στίβεν Μίραν ψήφισε τη μείωση των επιτοκίων κατά 50 μονάδες βάσης και ο Τζέφρει Σμίτ, ήταν υπέρ το να διατηρηθούν αμετάβλητα τα επιτόκια

Σύνταξη
Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης: Έσοδα-ρεκόρ αλλά πρώτη ζημιά μετά την πανδημία και πριν από την πώληση
Ποδόσφαιρο 19.11.25

Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης: Έσοδα-ρεκόρ αλλά πρώτη ζημιά μετά την πανδημία και πριν από την πώληση

Μπορεί η Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης το 2025 να είχε έσοδα-ρεκόρ πάνω από 400 εκατ. ευρώ, όμως είχε ζημιά 6 εκατ. όπως και εκτόξευση του κόστους του ρόστερ. Νέος στόχος τα 475 εκατ. ευρώ σε έσοδα.

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
Το κρυολόγημα ως ζήτημα ζωής και θανάτου — Τελικά, ήταν drama queen η Τζέιν Όστεν;
The Good Life 19.11.25

Το κρυολόγημα ως ζήτημα ζωής και θανάτου — Τελικά, ήταν drama queen η Τζέιν Όστεν;

Στην εποχή της Όστεν, ένα κρυολόγημα μπορούσε πράγματι να γίνει πολύ επικίνδυνο. Οι «δραματικές» αρρώστιες στα έργα της δεν είναι υπερβολή, αλλά πιστή καταγραφή ενός κόσμου εύθραυστης υγείας.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
ΚΚΕ: Το επικίνδυνο ευρωενωσιακό πλαίσιο θεωρεί «στρατηγικό εταίρο» την Τουρκία
Δήλωση Παπαδάκη 19.11.25

ΚΚΕ: Το επικίνδυνο ευρωενωσιακό πλαίσιο θεωρεί «στρατηγικό εταίρο» την Τουρκία

Ο ευρωβουλευτής του ΚΚΕ, Κώστας Παπαδάκης, τόνισε ότι «κάθε μέρα που περνάει οι πολεμικοί εξοπλισμοί εκτινάσσονται, βαθαίνει η εμπλοκή και οι ανταγωνισμοί της ΕΕ με Ρωσία, Κίνα, αλλά και με τις ΗΠΑ»

Σύνταξη
Τι πρέπει να προσέξουμε όταν σκάσει η φούσκα της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης
«Όταν» 19.11.25

Τι πρέπει να προσέξουμε όταν σκάσει η φούσκα της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

H τεχνητή νοημοσύνη εμφανίζεται ως μαγική λύση σε όλα τα προβλήματα της ανθρωπότητας, όμως δεν υπάρχει εύκολος τρόπος ώστε να μπει στην καθημερινότητά μας δημιουργώντας κέρδος στις εταιρείες

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Πόλεμος ΝΔ – ΠΑΣΟΚ για τον Λαζαρίδη: Καταγγελίες για φασιστική συμπεριφορά και «κουτσαβακισμούς», απειλές για μηνύσεις
Στην εξεταστική 19.11.25

Πόλεμος ΝΔ – ΠΑΣΟΚ για τον Λαζαρίδη: Καταγγελίες για φασιστική συμπεριφορά και «κουτσαβακισμούς», απειλές για μηνύσεις

Εκρηκτική η σημερινή συνεδρίαση της εξεταστικής επιτροπής για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, με το ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ να καταγγέλλει τον κοινοβουλευτικό εκπρόσωπο της ΝΔ, Μακάριο Λαζαρίδη για φασιστική συμπεριφορά. Ακολούθησε ανταλλαγή πυρών μεταξύ κυβέρνησης και αξιωματικής αντιπολίτευσης

Σύνταξη
Κορυδαλλός: Σωφρονιστικός υπάλληλος έβγαλε κρατούμενο από τη φυλακή για να του φτιάξει το αυτοκίνητο
Ελλάδα 19.11.25

Κορυδαλλός: Σωφρονιστικός υπάλληλος έβγαλε κρατούμενο από τη φυλακή για να του φτιάξει το αυτοκίνητο

Ο συγκεκριμένος κρατούμενος έχει κατηγορηθεί για δύο δολοφονίες ηλικιωμένων σε περιοχή της νοτίου Ελλάδας - Ο σωφρονιστικός υπάλληλος τον έβγαλε από τη φυλακή χωρίς να ενημερώσει κανέναν

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Πανηγύρια Μητσοτάκη στη Ροδόπη, στο… περίμενε οι ακρίτες για το ενεργειακό κόστος και ο ΑΔΜΗΕ για την ΑΜΚ, τα νοσοκομεία του ΑΒΑΞ, ανεβάζει (κατασκευαστικούς) ρυθμούς η LAMDA, τα υψηλά 8μήνου της Τιτάν, η «μεταγραφή» στην Intralot

Πανηγύρια Μητσοτάκη στη Ροδόπη, στο… περίμενε οι ακρίτες για το ενεργειακό κόστος και ο ΑΔΜΗΕ για την ΑΜΚ, τα νοσοκομεία του ΑΒΑΞ, ανεβάζει (κατασκευαστικούς) ρυθμούς η LAMDA, τα υψηλά 8μήνου της Τιτάν, η «μεταγραφή» στην Intralot

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Πέμπτη 20 Νοεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο