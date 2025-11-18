Τρίτη 18 Νοεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
18.11.2025 | 13:57
Στη φυλακή 51χρονος που βίαζε τη φίλη της κόρης του
# ΒΟΡΙΖΙΑ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΖΟΧΡΑΝ ΜΑΜΝΤΑΝΙ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
Greek Inflation Slows for Third Straight Month in October
English edition 18 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 11:43

Greek Inflation Slows for Third Straight Month in October

Fresh data show Greece’s inflation rate easing to 1.6% in October, driven by lower increases in energy and services, though average inflation for 2025 remains above the eurozone

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Αναπνοή: Η απλή ερώτηση που μπορεί να σώσει ζωές

Αναπνοή: Η απλή ερώτηση που μπορεί να σώσει ζωές

Spotlight

Inflation in Greece continued its downward trend for a third consecutive month in October, according to official figures from the national statistics authority, highlighted in Eurobank’s latest economic bulletin. The data confirms a clear slowdown in price growth, though not an actual decline in overall price levels.

Greece’s annual harmonised inflation rate reached 1.6% in October, compared with 2.1% in the eurozone. This placed the country among those with the lowest inflation in the currency bloc. Estonia recorded the highest rate at 4.5%, followed by Latvia and Croatia.

Despite the easing trend, Greece’s average inflation from January to October stood at 2.9%, higher than the eurozone average of 2.1%. Analysts attribute this discrepancy to persistently elevated prices in services earlier in the year. According to the draft 2026 state budget, Greece’s average inflation is forecast at 3% for 2025 and 2.2% for 2026.

A key factor behind the recent slowdown was the sharp deceleration in price increases within hospitality services and the housing and energy sector. Inflation in hotels, cafés and restaurants dropped to 1.4% in October from 6.4% in July, while the housing and utilities category—including electricity, gas and other fuels—fell to 2.4% from 8.1%. Clothing, footwear, food and non-alcoholic beverages also contributed to the easing, though to a lesser extent.

Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, decreased significantly to 1.9% in October from 4.3% in July, indicating broader moderation across the economy.

Over the past six years—which included the pandemic, the energy crisis and recurring geopolitical shocks—food and non-alcoholic beverage prices have risen cumulatively by 35.3%, outpacing most other categories. Analysts note that such increases disproportionately affect lower-income households, where food accounts for a larger share of expenses. They warn that climate-related disruptions and geopolitical tensions could continue to cause volatility in food production costs and consumer prices.

While Greece now ranks among the lowest-inflation countries in the eurozone, economists emphasise that the easing reflects slower price growth rather than falling prices—meaning households are still facing elevated cost levels built up over recent years.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Euronext: Ξεπέρασε και το 74% το ποσοστό αποδοχής της Δημόσιας Πρότασης για την ΕΧΑΕ

Euronext: Ξεπέρασε και το 74% το ποσοστό αποδοχής της Δημόσιας Πρότασης για την ΕΧΑΕ

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Αναπνοή: Η απλή ερώτηση που μπορεί να σώσει ζωές

Αναπνοή: Η απλή ερώτηση που μπορεί να σώσει ζωές

OT FORUM
«Η επιχείρηση του μέλλοντος» – Το 6ο ΟΤ FORUM έρχεται…

«Η επιχείρηση του μέλλοντος» – Το 6ο ΟΤ FORUM έρχεται…

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Στη δίνη του διεθνούς risk off

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Στη δίνη του διεθνούς risk off

inWellness
inTown
inTickets 16.11.25

«Ελίζα» της Ξένιας Καλογεροπούλου: Μία περιπέτεια για όλη την οικογένεια, στο θέατρο Πόρτα

Η παράσταση μετατρέπει την ιστορία της Ελίζας σε ένα ευφάνταστο ταξίδι μέσα στον χρόνο και τον χώρο, όπου το χιούμορ, η δημιουργικότητα και η μουσική συναντούν την επιστημονική φαντασία

Σύνταξη
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact
English edition 17.11.25

Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact

Ukraine and Greece reached a wide-ranging seven-point agreement during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s six-hour visit to Athens, covering ceasefire terms, security guarantees, energy cooperation, cyber resilience, reconstruction—and a new deal on maritime drones

Σύνταξη
Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs
English edition 17.11.25

Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs

Like the existing “blue” fixed-rate tariffs, the upcoming “red” tariffs are expected to remain an attractive refuge for households unsettled by the sharp swings in wholesale electricity prices over the past three months.

Σύνταξη
Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens
English edition 08.11.25

Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens

Citizens who had not applied by November 5 now receive a Personal Number automatically, streamlining identification for public services. Corrections are underway to reconcile discrepancies across government records

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Ουκρανία: Ο Ζελένσκι αύριο στην Τουρκία με βασικό στόχο την «αναβίωση» των ειρηνευτικών προσπαθειών με τη Ρωσία
Κόσμος 18.11.25

Ο Ζελένσκι αύριο στην Τουρκία με βασικό στόχο την «αναβίωση» των ειρηνευτικών προσπαθειών με τη Ρωσία

Ο Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι αναμένεται να μεταβεί την Τετάρτη στην Τουρκία για να συνεχίσει τις ειρηνευτικές διαπραγματεύσεις για τον πόλεμο με τη Ρωσία

Σύνταξη
«Πράσινο φως» από Ε.Ε. για συνέχιση της χρηματοδότησης των κοινωνικών δομών έως το 2029
Κοινωνική πολιτική 18.11.25

«Πράσινο φως» από Ε.Ε. για συνέχιση της χρηματοδότησης των κοινωνικών δομών έως το 2029

Οι δομές κατά της βίας κατά των γυναικών μεταξύ άλλων, παραμένουν συγχρηματοδοτούμενες μέχρι το 2029. Ζητείται από δήμους και φορείς να παρατείνουν τις πράξεις και τις συμβάσεις προσωπικού τέλος του 2026.

Σύνταξη
Η ζωή του Τέρι Τζόουνς – Το πορτρέτο ενός ιδιοφυή Monty Python και το θλιβερό τέλος του
Χιούμορ 18.11.25

Η ζωή του Τέρι Τζόουνς – Το πορτρέτο ενός ιδιοφυή Monty Python και το θλιβερό τέλος του

Στην τρυφερή βιογραφία Seriously Silly, ο Βρετανός συγγραφέας Ρόμπερτ Ρος αποκαλύπτει τα σκαμπανεβάσματα της μακράς και πολυποίκιλης καριέρας του ηθοποιού των MontyPython — και πώς η λαμπρή του διάνοια εξασθένησε από τη νόσο Αλτσχάιμερ.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Επίσημη η αλλαγή έδρας στο Καϊράτ – Ολυμπιακός: Στην Αστάνα οι «ερυθρόλευκοι»
Champions League 18.11.25

Επίσημη η αλλαγή έδρας στο Καϊράτ – Ολυμπιακός: Στην Αστάνα οι «ερυθρόλευκοι»

Ήταν αναμενόμενο, πλέον είναι και επίσημο. Η UEFA ανακοίνωσε ότι η έδρα που θα φιλοξενήσει το ματς του Ολυμπιακού με την Καϊράτ Αλμάτι στο Καζακστάν για το Champions League, θα είναι το «Αστάνα Αρένα».

Σύνταξη
Επιζήσαντες της πολιορκίας του Σαράγεβο ζητούν δικαιοσύνη από την έρευνα στην Ιταλία για τον «τουρισμό των ελεύθερων σκοπευτών»
Κόσμος 18.11.25

Επιζήσαντες της πολιορκίας του Σαράγεβο ζητούν δικαιοσύνη από την έρευνα στην Ιταλία για τον «τουρισμό των ελεύθερων σκοπευτών»

Δικαιοσύνη ελπίζουν ότι θα δουν οι επιζήσαντες της πολιορκίας του Σαράγεβο, μετά την έναρξη έρευνας στην Ιταλία για τον λεγόμενο «τουρισμό των ελεύθερων σκοπευτών»

Σύνταξη
Εξεταστική για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Διαχρονικά προβλήματα για το σκάνδαλο βλέπει και ο Αντώνης Τασούλης, διευθυντής πληρωμών του Οργανισμού
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 18.11.25

Εξεταστική για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Διαχρονικά προβλήματα για το σκάνδαλο βλέπει και ο Αντώνης Τασούλης, διευθυντής πληρωμών του Οργανισμού

Ο κ. Τασούλης κατέθεσε πως δεν έχουν αποδειχθεί ευθύνες των υπαλλήλων αλλά διαχρονικές αδυναμίες του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ λόγω της μη ύπαρξης κτηματολογίου, προβλημάτων υποστελέχωσης αλλά και η έλλειψη διαχειριστικών σχεδίων βόσκησης

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Υποκλοπές: Πολλοί πολιτικοί που ενημερώθηκαν ότι παρακολουθούνταν δεν προσέφυγαν στη δικαιοσύνη – Τι κατέθεσε ο Κουκάκης
Δίκη για υποκλοπές 18.11.25

Πολλοί πολιτικοί που ενημερώθηκαν ότι παρακολουθούνταν δεν προσέφυγαν στη δικαιοσύνη - Τι κατέθεσε ο Κουκάκης

Συνεχίστηκε σήμερα η κατάθεση του Θανάση Κουκάκη στη δίκη για τις υποκλοπές - «Κατώτερο των περιστάσεων το πολιτικό σύστημα», είπε ο δημοσιογράφος

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Γιάννης Πλούταρχος: Ένοχη η 48χρονη που τον παρακολουθούσε – Η σύζυγός του περιέγραψε την περιπέτεια της οικογένειάς της
Ελλάδα 18.11.25

Γιάννης Πλούταρχος: Ένοχη η 48χρονη που τον παρακολουθούσε – Η σύζυγός του περιέγραψε την περιπέτεια της οικογένειάς της

Σε 18 μήνες φυλάκιση καταδικάστηκε η 48χρονη που είχε μηνύσει ο Γιάννης Πλούταρχος για παρακολούθηση, ωστόσο θα παραμείνει ελεύθερη αρκεί να τηρεί τους περιοριστικούς όρους που της επιβλήθηκαν.

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Διοικητικό συμβούλιο της ΚΕΔΕ για αλλαγή του τρόπου κατανομής της έκτακτης χρηματοδότησης των δήμων
Οικονομικά ΟΤΑ 18.11.25

Διοικητικό συμβούλιο της ΚΕΔΕ για αλλαγή του τρόπου κατανομής της έκτακτης χρηματοδότησης των δήμων

Συνεδριάζει αύριο Τετάρτη 19 Νοεμβρίου το ΔΣ της ΚΕΔΕ για την κατανομή της έκτακτης χρηματοδότησης των δήμων, τελευταίας για το 2025 με ταυτόχρονη ανάκληση προηγούμενης απόφασης.

Σύνταξη
Ξεκίνησαν οι αιτήσεις για την πλαστική Κάρτα Αναπηρίας – Πώς χορηγείται, πού χρησιμεύει
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 18.11.25

Ξεκίνησαν οι αιτήσεις για την πλαστική Κάρτα Αναπηρίας – Πώς χορηγείται, πού χρησιμεύει

Η πλαστική Κάρτα Αναπηρίας εκδίδεται για πρώτη φορά και θα αποστέλλεται εντός δύο εβδομάδων με συστημένη επιστολή στη διεύθυνση που δηλώνει ο δικαιούχος

Σύνταξη
Ο Χριστουγεννιάτικος Κόσμος του Κέντρου Πολιτισμού Ίδρυμα Σταύρος Νιάρχος γεμίζει μουσική
Culture Live 18.11.25

Ο Χριστουγεννιάτικος Κόσμος του Κέντρου Πολιτισμού Ίδρυμα Σταύρος Νιάρχος γεμίζει μουσική

Ένα πρόγραμμα για όλα τα γούστα, με κλασικές μελωδίες, παραδοσιακά κάλαντα, χορευτικά beats, αγαπημένους καλλιτέχνες και πολλές εκπλήξεις, προσκαλεί το κοινό να απολαύσει μοναδικές μουσικές εμπειρίες.

Σύνταξη
Ο ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς ετοιμάζεται για ιστορική επιστροφή: «Τα πνευμόνια μου είναι σαν ενός νεογέννητου»
Μπάσκετ 18.11.25

Ο ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς ετοιμάζεται για ιστορική επιστροφή: «Τα πνευμόνια μου είναι σαν ενός νεογέννητου»

Ο σούπερ σταρ των Λέικερς ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς ετοιμάζεται να γίνει ο πρώτος παίκτης στην ιστορία του NBA με 23 σεζόν, αν αγωνιστεί κόντρα στους Γιούτα Τζαζ

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Κινητοποίηση του δήμου Περάματος μετά από πτώση ταβανιού σε σχολείο – «Η κατάσταση δεν πάει άλλο»
Ελλάδα 18.11.25

Κινητοποίηση του δήμου Περάματος μετά από πτώση ταβανιού σε σχολείο – «Η κατάσταση δεν πάει άλλο»

Ο δήμος Περάματος εξέδωσε ανακοίνωση σχετικά με τις κακές συνθήκες που αντιμετωπίζουν τα σχολεία λόγω της κρατικής αδιαφορίας, με αφορμή ατύχημα σε ΕΠΑΛ της περιοχής

Σύνταξη
Μαζί στη ζωή, μαζί και στον θάνατο: Οι διάσημες χορεύτριες Κέσλερ έβαλαν τέλος στη ζωή τους με υποβοηθούμενη αυτοκτονία
Συγκινητικό 18.11.25

Μαζί στη ζωή, μαζί και στον θάνατο: Οι διάσημες χορεύτριες Κέσλερ έβαλαν τέλος στη ζωή τους με υποβοηθούμενη αυτοκτονία

Από τον Έλβις και τον Φρανκ Σινάτρα έως το Playboy, οι δίδυμες αδελφές Κέσλερ ήταν από τις πιο διάσημες χορεύτριες της Ευρώπης τη δεκαετία του '60. Στις 17 Νοεμβρίου αποφάσισαν να βάλουν τέλος στη ζωή τους σε ηλικία 89 ετών.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Εξεταστική ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Τα μέιλ που διαψεύδουν τον διευθυντή πληρωμών του Οργανισμού για άγνοια περί των δεσμευμένων ΑΦΜ
Πολιτική 18.11.25

Εξεταστική ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Τα μέιλ που διαψεύδουν τον διευθυντή πληρωμών του Οργανισμού για άγνοια περί των δεσμευμένων ΑΦΜ

Ο διευθυντής πληρωμών του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ δήλωσε άγνοια για τα δεσμευμένα ΑΦΜ και για τον τρόπο πληρωμής τους. Ωστόσο υπηρεσιακά μέιλ, ένα εκ των οποίων φέρνει στο φως το in φαίνονται να τον εκθέτουν και να αποδεικνύουν πως είχε γνώση.

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
Must Read
Πανηγύρια Μητσοτάκη στη Ροδόπη, στο… περίμενε οι ακρίτες για το ενεργειακό κόστος και ο ΑΔΜΗΕ για την ΑΜΚ, τα νοσοκομεία του ΑΒΑΞ, ανεβάζει (κατασκευαστικούς) ρυθμούς η LAMDA, τα υψηλά 8μήνου της Τιτάν, η «μεταγραφή» στην Intralot

Πανηγύρια Μητσοτάκη στη Ροδόπη, στο… περίμενε οι ακρίτες για το ενεργειακό κόστος και ο ΑΔΜΗΕ για την ΑΜΚ, τα νοσοκομεία του ΑΒΑΞ, ανεβάζει (κατασκευαστικούς) ρυθμούς η LAMDA, τα υψηλά 8μήνου της Τιτάν, η «μεταγραφή» στην Intralot

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 18 Νοεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο