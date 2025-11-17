Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact

A six-hour visit to Athens by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky concluded with a comprehensive bilateral pact that marks a significant upgrade in Greece–Ukraine relations. The agreement spans seven key areas, from ceasefire principles and security guarantees to maritime-drone cooperation, cyber protection, energy resilience, and Greece’s role in Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction.

Zelensky was welcomed by Greece’s President, Konstantinos Tasoulas, who emphasized Greece’s consistent support for Ukraine. He referenced past regional conflicts to underscore the country’s stance against invasions. During their private discussion, the Greek head of state also highlighted concerns about attempts to bypass Western sanctions against Russia.

Energy issues featured prominently, with Athens pointing to recent regional initiatives aimed at strengthening energy security in Southeast Europe and Ukraine. Greece also reiterated its willingness to contribute to rebuilding the city of Odesa, which holds long-standing historical ties to Greek culture.

The Ukrainian president then met Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion. Talks centered on the course of the war, the need for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and Greece’s ongoing support for Ukraine’s European integration. Energy cooperation is expected to deepen further through existing commercial partnerships and regional gas-transit corridors.

A major point of focus was defense cooperation—specifically maritime drones, a field in which Ukraine has rapidly advanced. Ukrainian sea drones have played a decisive role in reshaping naval dynamics in the Black Sea, pushing back Russian vessels and helping maintain vital shipping routes. Kyiv has also developed an upgraded version of its “Sea Baby” drone, with extended range and payload capabilities, and has signaled readiness to export such systems to partner countries.

Zelensky’s final stop was the Greek Parliament, where Speaker Nikitas Kaklamanis reaffirmed Greece’s longstanding support for Ukraine. He drew historical parallels to underline why Greece views Ukraine’s struggle as a matter of principle. Zelensky expressed gratitude for humanitarian aid, political backing, and assistance to refugees.

The Seven Joint Commitments

Athens and Kyiv agreed on seven key principles:

Immediate and full ceasefire as the basis for a fair peace process. Robust security guarantees and strengthened Ukrainian defense capabilities. Deepened energy cooperation, including diversification and infrastructure restoration. Defense collaboration, with emphasis on maritime systems and UAVs. Protection of critical infrastructure and enhanced cybersecurity. Support for international efforts to return abducted Ukrainian children and ensure accountability. Unified stance on sanctions against Russia until complete withdrawal from Ukrainian territory.

Source: tovima.com