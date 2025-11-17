Δευτέρα 17 Νοεμβρίου 2025
Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs
English edition 17 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 14:27

Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs

Like the existing “blue” fixed-rate tariffs, the upcoming “red” tariffs are expected to remain an attractive refuge for households unsettled by the sharp swings in wholesale electricity prices over the past three months.

Greece’s Regulatory Authority for Waste, Energy and Water (RAAEY) is entering the final stretch of drafting a new framework that will pave the way for a fresh category of flexible “red” electricity tariffs, alongside broader reforms in the retail power market.

The regulatory decision is due by the end of Nov., meaning that from Dec. the existing color-coded system will expand to include fixed-rate products with predefined contract durations. These new plans will be shielded from wholesale market volatility, offering consumers greater security and predictability.

Like the existing “blue” fixed-rate tariffs, the upcoming “red” tariffs are expected to remain an attractive refuge for households unsettled by the sharp swings in wholesale electricity prices over the past three months—fluctuations that have mostly affected “green” variable-rate products.

Unsurprisingly, more consumers are turning to stability: households on fixed tariffs rose from about 887,000 in Jan. (14.72% of all meters) to 1.435 million in Sept. (24.08%).

Today, approximately 3.6 million consumers—60.74%—remain on “green” indexed tariffs, while 15.18% are on the more flexible “yellow” plans. Among private electricity suppliers (excluding PPC), the shift is even clearer: 41% of their customers have chosen the safety of “blue” tariffs, compared with 26% on “green” and 33% on “yellow.”

This trend coincides with a worrying rise in wholesale prices. Oct. marked the third consecutive monthly increase, with the average clearing price—key for calculating “green” and “yellow” bills—reaching 112.36 euros /MWh, up 21.11% from Sept.’s 92.77 euros/MWh.

Despite the pressure, some providers are choosing to absorb part of the cost hike in an attempt to shield consumers, at least temporarily, from the full impact of wholesale market turbulence.

Source: tovima.com

Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Economy
Morgan Stanley: Η Ελλάδα έχει ακόμη μία διετία ισχυρής ανάπτυξης

Morgan Stanley: Η Ελλάδα έχει ακόμη μία διετία ισχυρής ανάπτυξης

Business
AKTOR: Νέο κεφάλαιο από το 2025 στην ενέργεια με όχημα το LNG

AKTOR: Νέο κεφάλαιο από το 2025 στην ενέργεια με όχημα το LNG

«Ελίζα» της Ξένιας Καλογεροπούλου: Μία περιπέτεια για όλη την οικογένεια, στο θέατρο Πόρτα
inTickets 16.11.25

«Ελίζα» της Ξένιας Καλογεροπούλου: Μία περιπέτεια για όλη την οικογένεια, στο θέατρο Πόρτα

Η παράσταση μετατρέπει την ιστορία της Ελίζας σε ένα ευφάνταστο ταξίδι μέσα στον χρόνο και τον χώρο, όπου το χιούμορ, η δημιουργικότητα και η μουσική συναντούν την επιστημονική φαντασία

Σύνταξη
English edition
Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens
English edition 08.11.25

Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens

Citizens who had not applied by November 5 now receive a Personal Number automatically, streamlining identification for public services. Corrections are underway to reconcile discrepancies across government records

Σύνταξη
Έλαβε 34 μισθούς συναδέλφων του από λάθος – Αρνείται να τα επιστρέψει, παραιτήθηκε και αγόρασε αυτοκίνητο
Στη Ρωσία 17.11.25

Έλαβε 34 μισθούς συναδέλφων του από λάθος – Αρνείται να τα επιστρέψει, παραιτήθηκε και αγόρασε αυτοκίνητο

Ο εργαζόμενος ανέμενε ότι θα λάμβανε απλώς το επίδομα άδειάς του. Αντί γι’ αυτό, βρέθηκε να έχει λάβει κατά λάθος τους μισθούς… 34 συναδέλφων του

Σύνταξη
Ο Ντικ Βαν Ντάικ στα 100 του χρόνια: «Χορέψτε μέχρι το πρωί και πάντα να αναζητάτε τον ρομαντισμό»
Κάτι ξέρει, ε; 17.11.25

Ο Ντικ Βαν Ντάικ στα 100 του χρόνια: «Χορέψτε μέχρι το πρωί και πάντα να αναζητάτε τον ρομαντισμό»

Ο Αμερικανός ηθοποιός Ντικ Βαν Ντάικ συμπληρώνει τον επόμενο μήνα 100 χρόνια ζωής. Χαρίζει στους Times μερικές από τις συμβουλές που απέκτησε με κόπο για το πώς έφτασε μέχρι εδώ και τις οποίες συμβουλές κατέγραψε στο νέο βιβλίο του «100 κανόνες για να ζήσεις μέχρι τα 100: Ο οδηγός ενός αισιόδοξου για μια ευτυχισμένη ζωή».

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Κωνσταντινούπολη: Νέα δεδομένα για τον θάνατο τριών τουριστών – Ενδέχεται να δηλητηριάστηκαν από απολύμανση
Κόσμος 17.11.25

Κωνσταντινούπολη: Νέα δεδομένα για τον θάνατο τριών τουριστών – Ενδέχεται να δηλητηριάστηκαν από απολύμανση

Διαπιστώθηκε ότι λίγες ώρες πριν τον θάνατο της μητέρας και των δύο παιδιών της στην Κωνσταντινούπολη είχε γίνει απολύμανση για κοριούς στο ξενοδοχείο με χρήση φωσφίνης αλουμινίου.

Σύνταξη
Βορίζια: Ελεύθερος ο 23χρονος ανιψιός του Καργάκη – Διαφώνησαν ανακριτής και εισαγγελέας
Ελλάδα 17.11.25

Ελεύθερος ο 23χρονος ανιψιός του Καργάκη - Διαφώνησαν ανακριτής και εισαγγελέας

Ο 29χρονος απολογήθηκε με υπόμνημα και από την πρώτη στιγμή αρνήθηκε οποιαδήποτε συμμετοχή στην τοποθέτηση της βόμβας που αποτέλεσε το έναυσμα για την αιματηρή συμπλοκή των δυο οικογενειών στα Βορίζια.

Σύνταξη
Το ουρλιαχτό των 165 δευτερολέπτων: Ο Πολ Μακάρτνεϊ ηγείται της εξέγερσης των καλλιτεχνών ενάντια στην Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη
«Αυτό θέλουμε;» 17.11.25

Το ουρλιαχτό των 165 δευτερολέπτων: Ο Πολ Μακάρτνεϊ ηγείται της εξέγερσης των καλλιτεχνών ενάντια στην Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη

Πολ Μακάρτνεϊ, Κέιτ Μπους και άλλοι κορυφαίοι δημιουργοί σε ένα δίσκο-μανιφέστο κατά της επέλασης της Τεχνητής Νοημοσύνης

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Σημαντικό το παρελθόν, πιο σημαντική η επόμενη μέρα
Παναθηναϊκός 17.11.25

Σημαντικό το παρελθόν, πιο σημαντική η επόμενη μέρα

Ο Γιάννης Αλαφούζος έπρεπε επιτέλους να δώσει εξηγήσεις για τις κακές επιλογές των προηγούμενων ετών, όμως ο Παναθηναϊκός έχει ανάγκη από ένα μέλλον αντάξιο του μεγέθους του.

Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Το iPhone Pocket μας έλειπε – Για να δούμε ποιος θα αγοράσει μια κάλτσα αξίας 230 δολαρίων
Tech διχασμός 17.11.25

Το iPhone Pocket μας έλειπε – Για να δούμε ποιος θα αγοράσει μια κάλτσα αξίας 230 δολαρίων

Η Apple προωθεί ένα νέο μινιμαλιστικό τσαντάκι για iPhone, που δημιουργήθηκε σε συνεργασία με τον Ιάπωνα σχεδιαστή μόδας Issey Miyake, τον οίκο μόδας πίσω από τα μαύρα ζιβάγκο του Στιβ Τζομπς.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Συγκινεί ο Λουίς Σουάρες: «Πάλευα για ένα πιάτο φαγητό, καθάριζα αυτοκίνητα και πουλούσα τηλεκάρτες» (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.11.25

Συγκινεί ο Λουίς Σουάρες: «Πάλευα για ένα πιάτο φαγητό, καθάριζα αυτοκίνητα και πουλούσα τηλεκάρτες» (vid)

Ο Λουίς Σουάρες εξομολογήθηκε σε πρόσφατη συνέντευξή του για τη σκληρή παιδική του ηλικία, τις θυσίες που έκανε και τον χαρακτήρα που διαμόρφωσε.

Σύνταξη
Τι είπε ο γιατρός που έχει χειρουργήσει δύο φορές τον Κίναν Έβανς: «Έτσι θα επιστρέψει στη δράση…»
Euroleague 17.11.25

Τι είπε ο γιατρός που έχει χειρουργήσει δύο φορές τον Κίναν Έβανς: «Έτσι θα επιστρέψει στη δράση…»

Ο Λιθουανός γιατρός, Ριμτάουτας Γκούδας, που έχει χειρουργήσει δύο φορές τον Κίναν Έβανς στο παρελθόν, μίλησε σε Μέσο της χώρας του για τις προηγούμενες επεμβάσεις, αλλά και για παρόμοιες καταστάσεις άλλων αθλητών.

Σύνταξη
Διπλή δολοφονία στη Φοινικούντα: Έρευνα της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. σε καταστήματα που ανήκουν σε 32χρονο επιχειρηματία
Ελλάδα 17.11.25

Διπλή δολοφονία στη Φοινικούντα: Έρευνα της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. σε καταστήματα που ανήκουν σε 32χρονο επιχειρηματία

Πρόκειται για τα καταστήματα όπου εργαζόταν ο 22χρονος που έχει συλληφθεί για τη δολοφονία του ιδιοκτήτη του κάμπινγκ και του επιστάτη στη Φοινικούντα.

Σύνταξη
Νέο μοντέλο περιφερειακής ανάπτυξης ζητούν οι περιφέρειες της χώρας
Αποκέντρωση αρμοδιοτήτων 17.11.25

Νέο μοντέλο περιφερειακής ανάπτυξης ζητούν οι περιφέρειες της χώρας

Η Περιφερειακή Αυτοδιοίκηση στη χώρα μας οφείλει να προσεγγίσει το ευρωπαϊκό πρότυπο, όπως διαμορφώνεται σε ώριμες αποκεντρωμένες πολιτείες, αναφέρει μεταξύ άλλων το ψήφισμα της Ένωσης Περιφερειών Ελλάδας.

Σύνταξη
Το ΝΒΑ ζήτησε έγγραφα για την έρευνα του παράνομου στοιχηματισμού – Στο… μικροσκόπιο συνεργάτες του ΛεΜπρόν και Λέικερς!
Μπάσκετ 17.11.25

Το ΝΒΑ ζήτησε έγγραφα για την έρευνα του παράνομου στοιχηματισμού – Στο… μικροσκόπιο συνεργάτες του ΛεΜπρόν και Λέικερς!

Οι έρευνες του ΝΒΑ για τον παράνομο στοιχηματισμό συνεχίζονται, με τη λίγκα να ζητάει αρχεία και κινητά τηλέφωνα από ομάδες, μεταξύ των οποίων βρίσκονται και οι Λέικερς.

Σύνταξη
