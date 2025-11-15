Σάββατο 15 Νοεμβρίου 2025
Survey Reveals Young Greeks’ Pessimism Over Economy and Society
15 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 09:45

Survey Reveals Young Greeks’ Pessimism Over Economy and Society

Seven out of ten young people report that financial or housing difficulties prevent them from having children.

Arecent nationwide survey by Metron Analysis highlights concerning trends in Greece’s economy and society, according to the Athens Chamber of Tradesmen(EEA).

Widespread Pessimism Among Young Adults

Among respondents aged 17 to 45, a striking 76% believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, while only 22% feel it is moving in the right one. Inflation and the rising cost of living remain the top concern, cited by 71% of participants.

Economic Struggles Affect Family Planning

The survey also sends a warning about Greece’s demographic challenges. Seven out of ten young people report that financial or housing difficulties prevent them from having children. Parenthood ranks low among personal priorities at 24%, while marriage is even lower at 9%.

Migration on the Mind

An equally notable finding is that 68% of respondents have considered the possibility of emigrating, reflecting the broader sense of uncertainty about the future.

Mixed Views on Artificial Intelligence

Regarding technology, 51% of respondents view artificial intelligence as an opportunity for workers, while 49% see it as a potential threat.

EEA Response

Commenting on the findings, EEA President Ioannis Chatzitheodosiousaid:
“These survey results are striking and deserve attention. When 76% of respondents believe the country is going in the wrong direction, it should concern all of us.”

Source: tovima.com

