European Prosecutors in Athens Secure New Five-Year Terms
English edition 15 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 12:43

European Prosecutors in Athens Secure New Five-Year Terms

Three European Delegated Prosecutors in Athens have been unanimously reappointed, ensuring continuity in key investigations tied to the EU budget, including the OPEKEPE farm subsidy scandal

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

The College of European Prosecutors has unanimously renewed the five-year terms of three European Delegated Prosecutors serving in Athens, ensuring stability in several high-profile investigations affecting the European Union’s financial interests.

The 24-member College confirmed that Popi Papandreou, Chariklia Thanou, and Dionyssis Mouzakis will continue their work at the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Greece. The trio has been leading inquiries into cases with significant budgetary implications for the EU, including the ongoing probe into illegal farm subsidies administered by OPEKEPE, Greece’s agricultural payments agency.

EPPO officials say the prosecutors have developed extensive knowledge of the case files, having gathered and analyzed large volumes of documentation. Their office is currently handling additional investigations with a financial link to the EU budget, as required under EPPO’s mandate.

According to EPPO’s 2024 annual report, 10 European Delegated Prosecutors and nine national assistants are based in Athens, supported by specialized investigators. Their work focuses on crimes that harm the EU’s financial interests, otheriwse known as PIF offenses, including large-scale cross-border VAT fraud, corruption involving EU funds, embezzlement of EU assets by public officials, fraud in customs and EU spending, and money laundering tied to EU finances.

Source: tovima.com

Τράπεζες
Τράπεζες: Ανεβαίνουν τα έξοδα – Προς νέες κινήσεις εξοικονόμησης

Τράπεζες: Ανεβαίνουν τα έξοδα – Προς νέες κινήσεις εξοικονόμησης

Economy
Χρυσές λίρες: Μια ανάσα από τα 1.000 ευρώ – Πόσες κατέχουν οι Έλληνες [γράφημα]

Χρυσές λίρες: Μια ανάσα από τα 1.000 ευρώ – Πόσες κατέχουν οι Έλληνες [γράφημα]

Σύνταξη
English edition
Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens
English edition 08.11.25

Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens

Citizens who had not applied by November 5 now receive a Personal Number automatically, streamlining identification for public services. Corrections are underway to reconcile discrepancies across government records

Σύνταξη
2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece
English edition 03.11.25

2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece

Greek vehicle owners can access 2026 circulation taxes on the myCAR portal and pay by December 31, 2025. Late payments incur escalating fines, while electric and low-emission vehicles may be exempt from fees

Σύνταξη
Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6
English edition 02.11.25

Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6

Students and university groups plan a nationwide demonstration on November 6, protesting staff shortages, poor infrastructure, and education reforms that they claim will increase academic pressure and reduce access to free public education

Σύνταξη
Σύνταξη
