From Souvenirs to Supermarkets: Tourists Turn Shoppers in Greece

Tourists in Greece are not limiting their spending to souvenirs and dining out. Instead, they’re making substantial purchases of fast-moving consumer goods during their stay, according to the consumer intelligence company NielsenIQ’s 2025 study “From Aisles to Islands – Shopper Behavior of Tourists in Greece.” The survey, conducted in the summer of 2025 across 14 major tourist regions, analyzed the habits of 2,010 visitors from 11 nationalities.

Preference for Greek Products

A striking 94% of tourists bought grocery items, with bottled water showing the highest penetration at 82%, followed by beer at 41%. These choices are far from random: visitors tend to select products based on Greek origin, price, and availability. Impulse buying dominates categories such as soft drinks and snacks.

Where Tourists Shop

Shopping habits vary according to traveler type and need. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the main destinations for planned purchases and restocking, accounting for 40% of total spending. Mini markets and kiosks, on the other hand, serve spontaneous purchases thanks to their convenience and speed.

Pharmacies and beauty stores attract those seeking premium or personal care items, while bakeries and open-air markets draw visitors looking for fresh, local products that enhance their authentic Greek experience.

How and Where They Consume

Most tourists consume what they buy either at their accommodation or on the go, with snacks being the most common self-prepared category. Store experiences also receive high marks—over 90% of respondents expressed satisfaction with product variety and ease of finding what they need.

Different Travelers, Different Habits

Nearly half of all tourists (48%) were first-time visitors, while 18% were returning travelers. Their purchasing patterns vary widely depending on travel purpose, length of stay, group composition, nationality, and destination—painting a nuanced picture of Greece’s evolving tourist economy.