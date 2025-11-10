Δευτέρα 10 Νοεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΒΟΡΙΖΙΑ
# ΖΟΧΡΑΝ ΜΑΜΝΤΑΝΙ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
Germany Faces a Feta Shortage: How Sheep Pox Is Disrupting the Market
English edition 10 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 08:42

Germany Faces a Feta Shortage: How Sheep Pox Is Disrupting the Market

As a severe outbreak of goat and sheep pox spreads across Greece, importers in Germany brace for shortages of authentic Greek feta — with prices set to soar before the holidays and white cheese imitations already lining supermarket shelves.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Ποιος υπερ-καρπός ενισχύει το έντερο και προστατεύει την καρδιά;

Ποιος υπερ-καρπός ενισχύει το έντερο και προστατεύει την καρδιά;

Spotlight

It feels like the calm before the storm. The rapid spread of goat and sheep pox in Greece, which has reached alarming levels, is already troubling German importers of dairy products — especially Greek feta, the country’s signature export and a culinary ambassador of Greece around the world.

“For now, there’s a sense of paralysis,” says Tryfon Kolitsopoulos, a business consultant specializing in sales networks and a member of the German-Hellenic Business Association (DHW) in Cologne.

Greek Exporters Turn to Yogurt

Kolitsopoulos recalls his conversations with Greek dairy exporters during ANUGA, the world’s largest food and beverage trade fair, held in Cologne in early October.

“We noticed a clear trend among Greek exhibitors,” he explains. “They were already trying to attract new clients for next year — but not with feta. Instead, they were promoting other dairy products, mainly yogurt.”

The reason is simple: with the goat and sheep pox outbreak, supplies of Greek goat and sheep milk, the essential raw material for feta, will be severely limited in the coming months.

“Importers will focus on maintaining relationships with their existing clients rather than seeking new ones,” he adds. “They know there will be shortages. What struck me most at ANUGA was how reluctant Greek exporters were to give price quotes for next year. They were extremely cautious.”

A Price Surge Is Coming

The real shock, importers warn, will come in December.

“Feta prices will definitely rise before the holidays,” says Giorgos Tsopirdis, of Hellas Import, a family business founded in 1969 and based in Dortmund. “We won’t have enough quantities to meet demand. For now, we have stock — but after Christmas, things will get difficult.”

Tsopirdis says feta remains the top-selling Greek product in Germany:

“Feta is in huge demand here — not just from Germans, but from Turks, Italians, Romanians, Hungarians. Everyone loves it. But next year, we simply won’t be able to supply enough. No one knows when the market will stabilize again.”

Importers Brace for Shortages

In Cologne, Yiannis Paraschos of Salatino Food GmbH strikes a similarly cautious tone.

“We’ve seen shortages before,” he recalls. “Two years ago, milk scarcity also pushed feta prices up. But what’s happening now is on another level. The situation is critical — the disease keeps spreading, farmers are desperate, and the entire dairy sector is on emergency footing.”

Will “Imitation Feta” Fill the Shelves?

The question now troubling importers is how the gap will be filled.

“It’s going to be a serious problem,” Tsopirdis admits. “Maybe someone will find a workaround — perhaps using imported milk, or even powdered milk from China. Of course, reputable companies would never do that. But alternatives will be found — they have to be.”

Kolitsopoulos stresses that authentic Greek feta is a PDO product (Protected Designation of Origin), produced exclusively in Greece from pasteurized goat and sheep milk sourced from specific regions, under strict aging and production rules.

“Making feta from anything else isn’t just misleading — it’s illegal under EU law,” he says. “What I can imagine, though, is that some supermarket chains in Germany will try to fill the gap with ‘Hirtenkäse’ — a so-called shepherd’s cheese made from cow’s milk, white and crumbly like feta, but not the real thing.”

In other words, feta will still exist, but it will be rarer and more expensive, while store shelves will fill with feta-style white cheeses that mimic the original but don’t match its authenticity.

“The problem,” Kolitsopoulos adds, “is that when you produce a PDO product, no one can truly replicate it.”

Beyond Feta: Other Greek Cheeses Affected

The shortage won’t just hit feta. Greece’s milk crisis will ripple across its entire cheese industry.

“Discerning German consumers are increasingly asking for other Greek cheeses — graviera, kefalograviera, kefalotyri, manouri, mizithra,” Kolitsopoulos notes. “But feta remains by far the most popular. Its taste is tied to people’s memories of summer holidays under the Greek sun.”

Now, however, that nostalgic flavor of Greece could become a luxury.

As Paraschos puts it:

“Anyone in Germany who wants to relive that sunny Greek feeling through a bite of authentic feta next year will have to dig a lot deeper into their pockets.”

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Ενέργεια
P-TEC: Τα deals του Ζαππείου – Πώς είδαν οι Αμερικανοί τις συμφωνίες

P-TEC: Τα deals του Ζαππείου – Πώς είδαν οι Αμερικανοί τις συμφωνίες

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Ποιος υπερ-καρπός ενισχύει το έντερο και προστατεύει την καρδιά;

Ποιος υπερ-καρπός ενισχύει το έντερο και προστατεύει την καρδιά;

OT FORUM
«Η επιχείρηση του μέλλοντος» – Το 6ο ΟΤ FORUM έρχεται…

«Η επιχείρηση του μέλλοντος» – Το 6ο ΟΤ FORUM έρχεται…

Business
Media: Η ευρωπαϊκή αγορά στον αστερισμό των M&A deals

Media: Η ευρωπαϊκή αγορά στον αστερισμό των M&A deals

inWellness
inTown
«Η Λέλα και η Λέλα»: Μια κωμωδία – παιχνίδι εξουσίας ανάμεσα σε δύο γυναίκες, στο Θέατρο Φούρνος
inTickets 10.11.25

«Η Λέλα και η Λέλα»: Μια κωμωδία – παιχνίδι εξουσίας ανάμεσα σε δύο γυναίκες, στο Θέατρο Φούρνος

Στον κόσμο του έργου «Η Λέλα και η Λέλα» το μικρό τους δωμάτιο είναι η σκηνή τους, η σκηνή της διασκέδασης, της φθοράς, της αντίθεσης και της πλήρους ταύτισης.

Σύνταξη
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens
English edition 08.11.25

Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens

Citizens who had not applied by November 5 now receive a Personal Number automatically, streamlining identification for public services. Corrections are underway to reconcile discrepancies across government records

Σύνταξη
2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece
English edition 03.11.25

2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece

Greek vehicle owners can access 2026 circulation taxes on the myCAR portal and pay by December 31, 2025. Late payments incur escalating fines, while electric and low-emission vehicles may be exempt from fees

Σύνταξη
Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6
English edition 02.11.25

Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6

Students and university groups plan a nationwide demonstration on November 6, protesting staff shortages, poor infrastructure, and education reforms that they claim will increase academic pressure and reduce access to free public education

Σύνταξη
iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation
English edition 01.11.25

iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation

Greece’s telecom regulator has ordered the withdrawal of Apple’s iPhone 12 model after EU tests found it emitted higher-than-permitted radiation levels, following a similar decision by France and the European Commission

Σύνταξη
Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge
English edition 01.11.25

Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge

According to data from INSETE, 2025 began with strong growth. In January, 213,000 listings were recorded, up from 190,000 a year earlier.

Σύνταξη
Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising
English edition 28.10.25

Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising

According to a new report by the International Olive Council (IOC) for September, significant trends are emerging in terms of producer prices, exports, imports, and consumption, both for olive oil and table olives

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Η σύζυγος του Τζίμι Κίμελ, Μόλι ΜακΝίρνι, νιώθει θυμό για τους «Τραμπικούς» συγγενείς της
«Πρόκληση» 10.11.25

Η σύζυγος του Τζίμι Κίμελ, Μόλι ΜακΝίρνι, νιώθει θυμό για τους «Τραμπικούς» συγγενείς της

«Το να ψηφίζουν [οι συγγενείς μου] τον Τραμπ σημαίνει ότι δεν επιλέγουν την οικογένειά μας», δήλωσε σε πρόσφατη συνέντευξη της, η Μόλι ΜακΝίρνι, αναφερόμενη στην κόντρα του Τζίμι Κίμελ με τον πρόεδρο των ΗΠΑ.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Άνδρος: Οι Βρετανοί την ανέδειξαν σε κορυφαίο περιπατητικό προορισμό της Ελλάδας για το 2025
Greek Travel Awards 10.11.25

Το ελληνικό νησί που ψηφίστηκε από τους Βρετανούς ως ο καλύτερος προορισμός για περιπατητές

Διεθνής διάκριση για την Άνδρο στα Greek Travel Awards - Πρώτη στην πεζοπορία για το 2025 - Το βραβείο αναμένεται να ενισχύσει περαιτέρω την προβολή του νησιού στη βρετανική αγορά

Σύνταξη
Ζελένσκι: «Δεν φοβάμαι τον Τραμπ» – Τι είπε για την τελευταία τους συνάντηση – Συνέντευξη με διακοπές ρεύματος
Guardian 10.11.25

«Δεν φοβάμαι τον Τραμπ» - Τι είπε ο Ζελένσκι για την τελευταία τους συνάντηση - Συνέντευξη με διακοπές ρεύματος

Σε συνέντευξή του στον Guardian, ο Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι, διέψευσε τα δημοσιεύματα που έκαναν λόγο για κακό κλίμα στην τελευταία του συνάντηση με τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ

Σύνταξη
Βlack Friday και αγορά ψυγείου: Το cheatsheet κάθε νοικοκυριού!
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 10.11.25

Βlack Friday και αγορά ψυγείου: Το cheatsheet κάθε νοικοκυριού!

Ψυγείο δεν αγοράζεις κάθε χρόνο, οπότε μια επιμελής έρευνα αγοράς είναι ακόμα πιο επιτακτική για να μην παρασυρθείς από τις «σειρήνες» της Black Friday. Επειδή, όμως, μπορεί να μην έχεις τη διάθεση ή τον χρόνο να γίνεις… τεχνικός, μαζέψαμε για εσένα τα σημαντικότερα πράγματα που πρέπει να προσέξεις, προκειμένου να επιλέξεις το νέο «μέλος» της οικογένειάς σου, ανάμεσα στις προσφορές της Black Friday!

Σύνταξη
Δεν έχω φορέσει εδώ και 30 χρόνια: Ο Τσαρλς Μπάρκλεϊ κάποτε έκαψε όλα του τα εσώρουχα – και δεν πήρε ποτέ άλλα
Commando 10.11.25

Δεν έχω φορέσει εδώ και 30 χρόνια: Ο Τσαρλς Μπάρκλεϊ κάποτε έκαψε όλα του τα εσώρουχα – και δεν πήρε ποτέ άλλα

Ο παλιός άσος του NBA, εκατομμυριούχος και επιτυχημένος τηλεσχολιαστής Τσαρλς Μπάρκλεϊ παραδέχθηκε ότι εδώ και τρεις δεκαετίες δεν έχει φορέσει εσώρουχο. Και νιώθει μια χαρά.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Inchcape Hellas: Ένας αθόρυβος «παίκτης» που διαμορφώνει το μέλλον της κινητικότητας στην Ελλάδα
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 10.11.25

Inchcape Hellas: Ένας αθόρυβος «παίκτης» που διαμορφώνει το μέλλον της κινητικότητας στην Ελλάδα

Από τις Toyota και Lexus μέχρι την είσοδο της GAC AION, η εταιρεία συνδυάζει τεχνογνωσία, συνέπεια και στρατηγική διορατικότητα, οδηγώντας την ελληνική αγορά αυτοκινήτου σε μία νέα εποχή κινητικότητας.

Σύνταξη
Καιρός: Πτώσεις δέντρων από την κακοκαιρία, ζημιές σε Ι.Χ. – Περιοχές με τα μεγαλύτερα προβλήματα
Καιρός 10.11.25

Πτώσεις δέντρων από την κακοκαιρία, ζημιές σε αυτοκίνητα - Πού σημειώθηκαν τα μεγαλύτερα προβλήματα

Στη Θεσσαλονίκη υπάρχει ιδιαίτερη επικινδυνότητα λόγω των ισχυρών βροχοπτώσεων και συνιστάται στους κατοίκους ιδιαίτερη προσοχή - Υψηλά ύψη βροχής στην Κέρκυρα - Σε εξέλιξη η κακοκαιρία στην Ήπειρο

Σύνταξη
«Πήγαινε στο στενό και κάνε τη δουλειά σου»: Οι διάλογοι των παλαιοημερολογιτών ιερέων με την αρχηγό του κυκλώματος ναρκωτικών
Ελλάδα 10.11.25

«Πήγαινε στο στενό και κάνε τη δουλειά σου»: Οι διάλογοι των παλαιοημερολογιτών ιερέων με την αρχηγό του κυκλώματος ναρκωτικών

Έναν ιερό ναό φαίνεται ότι χρησιμοποιούσε ως ορμητήριο για τη διακίνηση ναρκωτικών ο 40χρονος παλαιοημερολογίτης ρασοφόρος που συνελήφθη στη Ρόδο.

Σύνταξη
Οργή στην Ινδονησία: Η κυβέρνηση αναγόρευσε «εθνικό ήρωα» τον πρώην δικτάτορα Σουχάρτο
Κόσμος 10.11.25

Οργή στην Ινδονησία: Η κυβέρνηση αναγόρευσε «εθνικό ήρωα» τον πρώην δικτάτορα Σουχάρτο

Η Ινδονησία απένειμε στον πρώην δικτάτορα Σουχάρτο τον τίτλο του εθνικού ήρωα, σε μια κίνηση που έχει προκαλέσει κατηγορίες για ιστορικό αναθεωρητισμό στη τρίτη μεγαλύτερη δημοκρατία του κόσμου.

Σύνταξη
«Η Λέλα και η Λέλα»: Μια κωμωδία – παιχνίδι εξουσίας ανάμεσα σε δύο γυναίκες, στο Θέατρο Φούρνος
inTickets 10.11.25

«Η Λέλα και η Λέλα»: Μια κωμωδία – παιχνίδι εξουσίας ανάμεσα σε δύο γυναίκες, στο Θέατρο Φούρνος

Στον κόσμο του έργου «Η Λέλα και η Λέλα» το μικρό τους δωμάτιο είναι η σκηνή τους, η σκηνή της διασκέδασης, της φθοράς, της αντίθεσης και της πλήρους ταύτισης.

Σύνταξη
Αντιπολίτευση εντός και… εκτός Βουλής από τον Ανδρουλάκη- Βορίζια, αγροτικό συλλαλητήριο και ακρίβεια τα επόμενα «μέτωπα»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 10.11.25

Αντιπολίτευση εντός και… εκτός Βουλής από τον Ανδρουλάκη- Βορίζια, αγροτικό συλλαλητήριο και ακρίβεια τα επόμενα «μέτωπα»

Τι θα ανακοινώσει ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης από το Ηράκλειο για τα γεγονότα των Βοριζίων. Με έμφαση στο αγροτικό και την ακρίβεια το ΠΑΣΟΚ αυξάνει το «πρέσινγκ» στο Μαξίμου

Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Βορίζια: Σε δύο κατευθύνσεις οι έρευνες των Αρχών – Απολογούνται σήμερα οι Καργάκηδες
Ελλάδα 10.11.25

Βορίζια: Σε δύο κατευθύνσεις οι έρευνες των Αρχών – Απολογούνται σήμερα οι Καργάκηδες

Μια εβδομάδα μετά το μακελειό με τους δύο νεκρούς, ανοίγουν τα σχολεία στα Βορίζια - Βίντεο που έχουν στα χέρια τους οι Αρχές είναι πολύ πιθανό να τους «δείξει» τον βαρύ οπλισμό των δραστών

Σύνταξη
Το σκάφος που ναυάγησε κοντά στα σύνορα Ταϊλάνδης – Μαλαισίας μετέφερε περίπου 70 μετανάστες
Κόσμος 10.11.25

Το σκάφος που ναυάγησε κοντά στα σύνορα Ταϊλάνδης – Μαλαισίας μετέφερε περίπου 70 μετανάστες

Έχουν ανακτηθεί επτά πτώματα και διασώθηκαν 13 επιζώντες κατά τη διάρκεια της επιχείρησης έρευνας, ανέφερε αξιωματούχος των λιμενικών αρχών της Μαλαισίας κατά τη διάρκεια συνέντευξης Τύπου

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Η ταλαιπωρία του ΧΑ, τι περιμένουν οι ξένοι από τις τράπεζες, παίρνει ανάσες η οικοδομή, η πρόταση για την ενέργεια που… πάει και έρχεται, τι συμβαίνει με την Avramar

Η ταλαιπωρία του ΧΑ, τι περιμένουν οι ξένοι από τις τράπεζες, παίρνει ανάσες η οικοδομή, η πρόταση για την ενέργεια που… πάει και έρχεται, τι συμβαίνει με την Avramar

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 10 Νοεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο