Greek PM Condemns Gun Violence, Showcases Energy Milestones in Sunday Review
English edition 09 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 14:36

Greek PM Condemns Gun Violence, Showcases Energy Milestones in Sunday Review

The Greek Prime Minister highlighted what he called “a historic 48 hours” that showcased Greece’s transformation into a key regional energy hub.

Spotlight

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis used his weekly Sunday review on Facebook to deliver a strong message against illegal gun ownership and use, while also outlining Greece’s recent progress in the energy sector.

Referring to the tragic incident in Vorizia, Crete, where two people lost their lives, Mitsotakis described the event as a painful reminder of the work that remains to be done as a society. He said that the week had been “stained with blood” in his home island, a wound that affects all of Greece and its culture.

Turning to government achievements, Mitsotakis highlighted what he called “a historic 48 hours” that showcased Greece’s transformation into a key regional energy hub. He pointed to three main conclusions from the past week’s developments.

First, the prime minister underlined Greece’s emerging role on the international energy stage, strengthened by political stability, trust with the United States, and significant infrastructure. The “Vertical Corridor” — linking Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, and extending to Slovakia and Hungary, with Alexandroupoli as its starting point — is set to become a major energy artery for Eastern Europe.

This project, he noted, will help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian gas while ensuring long-term energy and geopolitical security for Greece.

Second, Mitsotakis announced the start of exploratory drilling for potential offshore natural gas reserves northwest of Corfu — the first such initiative in 40 years — in partnership with U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil.

If the projections prove accurate, Greece could meet its natural gas needs for many years. He emphasized that this development was made possible by securing Greece’s sovereign rights under the 2020 maritime boundary agreement with Italy.

Finally, he stressed that these energy initiatives do not undermine Greece’s commitment to a green transition. On the contrary, the country continues to lead globally in renewable energy, with a rapid expansion of solar and wind power in its national energy mix.

Source: tovima.com

AGRO
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Αγρότες σε αναμονή – Το σχέδιο δράσης και η επίσκεψη Χάνσεν

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Αγρότες σε αναμονή – Το σχέδιο δράσης και η επίσκεψη Χάνσεν

English edition
Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens
English edition 08.11.25

Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens

Citizens who had not applied by November 5 now receive a Personal Number automatically, streamlining identification for public services. Corrections are underway to reconcile discrepancies across government records

Σύνταξη
2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece
English edition 03.11.25

2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece

Greek vehicle owners can access 2026 circulation taxes on the myCAR portal and pay by December 31, 2025. Late payments incur escalating fines, while electric and low-emission vehicles may be exempt from fees

Σύνταξη
Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6
English edition 02.11.25

Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6

Students and university groups plan a nationwide demonstration on November 6, protesting staff shortages, poor infrastructure, and education reforms that they claim will increase academic pressure and reduce access to free public education

Σύνταξη
iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation
English edition 01.11.25

iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation

Greece’s telecom regulator has ordered the withdrawal of Apple’s iPhone 12 model after EU tests found it emitted higher-than-permitted radiation levels, following a similar decision by France and the European Commission

Σύνταξη
Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge
English edition 01.11.25

Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge

According to data from INSETE, 2025 began with strong growth. In January, 213,000 listings were recorded, up from 190,000 a year earlier.

Σύνταξη
Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising
English edition 28.10.25

Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising

According to a new report by the International Olive Council (IOC) for September, significant trends are emerging in terms of producer prices, exports, imports, and consumption, both for olive oil and table olives

Σύνταξη
Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives
English edition 26.10.25

Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives

New decrees and legislative changes clarify which construction permits tied to building bonuses” provisions can remain valid after court rulings, bringing much-needed clarity to owners and investors

Σύνταξη
Ψυχιατρικά προβλήματα επικαλείται ο γυναικοκτόνος της Γαρυφαλλιάς – «Δεν έχει πει ούτε ένα συγγνώμη», λέει η μητέρα της
Ελλάδα 09.11.25

Ψυχιατρικά προβλήματα επικαλείται ο γυναικοκτόνος της Γαρυφαλλιάς – «Δεν έχει πει ούτε ένα συγγνώμη», λέει η μητέρα της

Ελαφρυντικά για τη μείωση της ποινής του ζητεί ο κατηγορούμενος, και καταδικασθείς πρωτοδίκως, για τη δολοφονία της Γαρυφαλλιάς στη Φολέγανδρο, τον Ιούλιο του 2021

Σύνταξη
LIVE: ΟΦΗ – ΑΕΚ
Ποδόσφαιρο 09.11.25

LIVE: ΟΦΗ – ΑΕΚ

LIVE: ΟΦΗ – ΑΕΚ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης ΟΦΗ – ΑΕΚ για τη 10η αγωνιστική της Superleague. Τηλεοπτικά από το COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD.

Σύνταξη
Κηφισιά – Ολυμπιακός 1-3: Στην κορυφή με τριάρα οι «ερυθρόλευκοι»
Ποδόσφαιρο 09.11.25

Κηφισιά – Ολυμπιακός 1-3: Στην κορυφή με τριάρα οι «ερυθρόλευκοι»

Ο Ολυμπιακός «καθάρισε» 3-1 την Κηφισιά στη Νεάπολη σε ματς που έβαλε άλλα τρία γκολ που δεν μέτρησαν, πήρε το «τρίποντο» και πέρασε πρώτος, περιμένοντας το Παναθηναϊκός – ΠΑΟΚ.

Άκης Στρατόπουλος
LIVE: Λεβαδειακός – Πανσερραϊκός
Ποδόσφαιρο 09.11.25

LIVE: Λεβαδειακός – Πανσερραϊκός

LIVE: Λεβαδειακός – Πανσερραϊκός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Λεβαδειακός – Πανσερραϊκός για τη 10η αγωνιστική της Superleague. Τηλεοπτικά από το Novasports Prime.

Σύνταξη
Ο χάρτινος κόσμος των tradwives: Γιατί ούτε οι ίδιες οι «παραδοσιακές σύζυγοι» δεν αγοράζουν αυτό που πουλάνε;
Go Fun 09.11.25

Ο χάρτινος κόσμος των tradwives: Γιατί ούτε οι ίδιες οι «παραδοσιακές σύζυγοι» δεν αγοράζουν αυτό που πουλάνε;

Στην εποχή των social media, το κίνημα των «tradwives» φέρνει ξανά στο προσκήνιο την εικόνα της παραδοσιακής νοικοκυρά, προβάλλοντας έναν τρόπο ζωής που φαντάζει ιδανικός και γαλήνιος

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Surprise: Υπήρχε και η εποχή που στον Άδωνι δεν άρεσαν τα όπλα. Άραγε ποια εκδοχή να κρατήσουμε;
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 09.11.25

Surprise: Υπήρχε και η εποχή που στον Άδωνι δεν άρεσαν τα όπλα. Άραγε ποια εκδοχή να κρατήσουμε;

Με φόντο την αιματοχυσία στα Βορίζια, ο υπουργός Υγείας και αντιπρόεδρος της ΝΔ Άδωνις Γεωργιάδης, τάχθηκε υπέρ της οπολοκατοχής στο πρότυπο των ΗΠΑ. 18 χρόνια πριν ωστόσο, ως βουλευτής του ΛΑ.Ο.Σ, ο κ. Γεωργιάδης, σε πάνελ για τα Ζωνιανά θεωρούσε τα όπλα επικίνδυνα. Η μεταστροφή αυτή, είναι και χαρακτηριστική της ευκολίας με την οποία, κάποιοι, αλλάζουν το αφήγημα, ανάλογα με το ποιο ακροατήριο θέλουν να χαϊδέψουν.

Σύνταξη
Σαμαράς: Σφυροκόπημα Μητσοτάκη- Χωρίς ηθος και ψυχή ο χειρισμός στα Τέμπη, οι διεφθαρμένοι του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 09.11.25 Upd: 16:44

Σαμαράς: Σφυροκόπημα Μητσοτάκη- Χωρίς ηθος και ψυχή ο χειρισμός στα Τέμπη, οι διεφθαρμένοι του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Σε μια εφ όλης της ύλης συνέντευξη, ο Αντώνης Σαμαράς, ανοίγει τα χαρτιά του για όλους και για όλα. Μετωπική σύγκρουση με Μητσοτάκη για την κυβερνητική πολιτική, τα Τέμπη και τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Κρίσταλ Πάλας – Μπράιτον
Premier League 09.11.25

LIVE: Κρίσταλ Πάλας – Μπράιτον

LIVE: Κρίσταλ Πάλας – Μπράιτον. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Κρίσταλ Πάλας – Μπράιτον για την 11η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Βόλος: Κακουργηματική δίωξη στον Λιμενικό που κατηγορείται για ασέλγεια ανηλίκων – Την Τρίτη η απολογία του
Βόλος 09.11.25

Κακουργηματική δίωξη στον Λιμενικό που κατηγορείται για ασέλγεια ανηλίκων - Την Τρίτη η απολογία του

Όταν συνελήφθη, ο Λιμενικός φέρεται να δήλωνε άγνοια, όμως στην πορεία ζητούσε να μην το μάθει η οικογένειά του - Σοκ στον Βόλο με τις λεπτομέρειες της υπόθεσης

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Λιντς
Premier League 09.11.25

LIVE: Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Λιντς

LIVE: Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Λιντς. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Λιντς για την 11η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Κηφισιά – Ολυμπιακός: Tο γκολ του Μουζακίτη που ακυρώθηκε από το VAR (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 09.11.25

Κηφισιά – Ολυμπιακός: Tο γκολ του Μουζακίτη που ακυρώθηκε από το VAR (vid)

Ο Ολυμπιακός σκόραρε με τον Χρήστο Μουζακίτη στη Νεάπολη στο 19ο λεπτό, όμως ο Ιωάννης Παπαδόπουλος από το VAR το ακύρωσε, καθώς θεωρήθηκε ότι η μπάλα έχει βγει πριν σουτάρει ο Έλληνας μέσος.

Σύνταξη
Οι κυβερνήσεις πέφτουν, ο Λάρι μένει: Τηλεοπτικός σταρ ο γάτος της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ – «Ουρές στη Βρετανία»
Ουρά με ιστορία 09.11.25

Οι κυβερνήσεις πέφτουν, ο Λάρι μένει: Τηλεοπτικός σταρ ο γάτος της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ – «Ουρές στη Βρετανία»

Το πολιτικό τοπίο της Βρετανίας έχει αλλάξει άρδην τα τελευταία 15 χρόνια, αλλά ο Λάρι, ο γάτος, παραμένει (καθησυχαστικά) μια σταθερή αξία στη σκηνή

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Όσα έκανε ο Κίναν Έβανς στο επίσημο ντεμπούτο του με τον Ολυμπιακό (vids)
Μπάσκετ 09.11.25

Όσα έκανε ο Κίναν Έβανς στο επίσημο ντεμπούτο του με τον Ολυμπιακό (vids)

Πολύ καλή εμφάνιση έκανε ο Κίναν Έβανς στο επίσημο ντεμπούτο του με τον Ολυμπιακό, δείχνοντας ότι έχει ξεπεράσει πλήρως τους τραυματισμούς του. - Δείτε βίντεο από την επιστροφή του στα παρκέ.

Σύνταξη
ΚΚΕ: Ο Μητσοτάκης δεν έβγαλε άχνα για τα μεγάλα οικονομικά συμφέροντα που αξιοποιούν εγκληματικές δραστηριότητες
Για τις αναφορές στην Κρήτη 09.11.25

ΚΚΕ: Ο Μητσοτάκης δεν έβγαλε άχνα για τα μεγάλα οικονομικά συμφέροντα που αξιοποιούν εγκληματικές δραστηριότητες

«Οι κυβερνήσεις και το αστικό πολιτικό σύστημα δείχνουν ανοχή και κάλυψη σε τέτοια φαινόμενα με τον κ. Μητσοτάκη να φτάνει στο σημείο να μην τα κατονομάζει καν, όπως έκανε σήμερα», τονίζει το ΚΚΕ, σχολιάζοντας τις αναφορές του πρωθυπουργού στην Κρήτη.

Σύνταξη
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για ανάρτηση πρωθυπουργού: Ο Μητσοτάκης ζει σε παράλληλο σύμπαν
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 09.11.25

«Ο Μητσοτάκης ζει σε παράλληλο σύμπαν» - Αιχμηρή ανακοίνωση ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για την ανάρτηση πρωθυπουργού:

«Η απόσταση μεταξύ της πραγματικότητας και της επικοινωνιακής προπαγάνδας του κ. Μητσοτάκη μεγαλώνει και καθημερινά όλο και περισσότεροι το συνειδητοποιούν», σχολιάζει ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ.

Σύνταξη
