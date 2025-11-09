Greek PM Condemns Gun Violence, Showcases Energy Milestones in Sunday Review

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis used his weekly Sunday review on Facebook to deliver a strong message against illegal gun ownership and use, while also outlining Greece’s recent progress in the energy sector.

Referring to the tragic incident in Vorizia, Crete, where two people lost their lives, Mitsotakis described the event as a painful reminder of the work that remains to be done as a society. He said that the week had been “stained with blood” in his home island, a wound that affects all of Greece and its culture.

Turning to government achievements, Mitsotakis highlighted what he called “a historic 48 hours” that showcased Greece’s transformation into a key regional energy hub. He pointed to three main conclusions from the past week’s developments.

First, the prime minister underlined Greece’s emerging role on the international energy stage, strengthened by political stability, trust with the United States, and significant infrastructure. The “Vertical Corridor” — linking Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, and extending to Slovakia and Hungary, with Alexandroupoli as its starting point — is set to become a major energy artery for Eastern Europe.

This project, he noted, will help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian gas while ensuring long-term energy and geopolitical security for Greece.

Second, Mitsotakis announced the start of exploratory drilling for potential offshore natural gas reserves northwest of Corfu — the first such initiative in 40 years — in partnership with U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil.

If the projections prove accurate, Greece could meet its natural gas needs for many years. He emphasized that this development was made possible by securing Greece’s sovereign rights under the 2020 maritime boundary agreement with Italy.

Finally, he stressed that these energy initiatives do not undermine Greece’s commitment to a green transition. On the contrary, the country continues to lead globally in renewable energy, with a rapid expansion of solar and wind power in its national energy mix.

Source: tovima.com