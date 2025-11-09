Athens Authentic Marathon: Road Closures and Transit Changes This Sunday

The 42nd Athens Authentic Marathon kicked off at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, bringing thousands of runners and widespread traffic disruptions across the capital. Police have already implemented extensive road closures from the early morning hours to ensure the smooth running of the event.

More than 73,000 runners are taking part in this year’s races, including 24,000 athletes competing in the classic 42.195 km route from Marathon to the Panathenaic Stadium. The 10 km race began at 8:00 a.m. in central Athens, followed by the main marathon start from Marathon at 9:00 a.m.

Traffic Restrictions in Force

Traffic measures came into effect at 5:00 a.m., with several key roads already closed to vehicles. The last closures are expected to lift by 6:30 p.m.

According to the Athens Traffic Police, numerous major avenues—including Marathonos Avenue, Mesogeion Avenue, Vassilissis Amalias, and Vassileos Konstantinou—will remain closed to traffic and parking for much of the day.

Closures are staggered across different sections of Attica, affecting municipalities from Marathon and Rafina-Pikermi to Pallini, Agia Paraskevi, and central Athens.

In downtown Athens, roads such as Panepistimiou, Stadiou, Akadimias, and Filellinon, as well as major thoroughfares near Syntagma Square and the Panathenaic Stadium, will be inaccessible for most of the day.

Specific closure times vary, but key sections of the route—including Marathonos Avenue and Mesogeion Avenue—will be blocked from early morning until late afternoon.

Alternative Routes

Drivers are urged to plan ahead and follow alternative routes provided by authorities.

Indicative detours include:

• From central Athens to Zografou, Pangrati, Kaisariani, or Vyronas: Alexandras Ave. – Panormou – Kifisias Ave. – Katehaki, etc.

• From the southern suburbs to central Athens: Piraeus St. – Chamosterna – Syngrou Ave. – Poseidonos or Vouliagmenis Avenues.

• From Rafina Port to Athens: via Artemida (Loutsa) and Spaton Ave., connecting through Lavriou Ave. toward northern or southern suburbs.

• From Marathon or Nea Makri toward northern suburbs or Piraeus: via Dionysou Ave. or through Kryoneri to the National Road and Kifisos Ave.

Public Transport Adjustments

To accommodate marathon participants and spectators, STASY (Athens Urban Rail Transport) will add extra trains to the network:

• Three additional trains each on Metro Lines 2 and 3,

• Two additional trains on Metro Line 1.

However, Tram Line 6 (“Pikrodafni – Syntagma”) will terminate at the “Fix” stop until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, following orders from the Greek Police. The Syntagma, Zappeio, and Leoforos Vouliagmenis stops will remain out of service during that period.

Several bus and trolley routes across the Attica region will also face temporary changes or suspensions throughout the day.

Source: tovima.com