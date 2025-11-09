Κυριακή 09 Νοεμβρίου 2025
09.11.2025 | 14:30
Μικρό τσουνάμι στη βόρεια ακτή της Ιαπωνίας ύστερα από τον σεισμό 6,7 βαθμών
Athens Authentic Marathon: Road Closures and Transit Changes This Sunday
English edition 09 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 12:14

Athens Authentic Marathon: Road Closures and Transit Changes This Sunday

According to the Athens Traffic Police, numerous major avenues—including Marathonos Avenue, Mesogeion Avenue, Vassilissis Amalias, and Vassileos Konstantinou—will remain closed to traffic.

Spotlight

The 42nd Athens Authentic Marathon kicked off at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, bringing thousands of runners and widespread traffic disruptions across the capital. Police have already implemented extensive road closures from the early morning hours to ensure the smooth running of the event.

More than 73,000 runners are taking part in this year’s races, including 24,000 athletes competing in the classic 42.195 km route from Marathon to the Panathenaic Stadium. The 10 km race began at 8:00 a.m. in central Athens, followed by the main marathon start from Marathon at 9:00 a.m.

Traffic Restrictions in Force

Traffic measures came into effect at 5:00 a.m., with several key roads already closed to vehicles. The last closures are expected to lift by 6:30 p.m.

According to the Athens Traffic Police, numerous major avenues—including Marathonos Avenue, Mesogeion Avenue, Vassilissis Amalias, and Vassileos Konstantinou—will remain closed to traffic and parking for much of the day.

Closures are staggered across different sections of Attica, affecting municipalities from Marathon and Rafina-Pikermi to Pallini, Agia Paraskevi, and central Athens.

In downtown Athens, roads such as Panepistimiou, Stadiou, Akadimias, and Filellinon, as well as major thoroughfares near Syntagma Square and the Panathenaic Stadium, will be inaccessible for most of the day.

Specific closure times vary, but key sections of the route—including Marathonos Avenue and Mesogeion Avenue—will be blocked from early morning until late afternoon.

Alternative Routes

Drivers are urged to plan ahead and follow alternative routes provided by authorities.

Indicative detours include:
• From central Athens to Zografou, Pangrati, Kaisariani, or Vyronas: Alexandras Ave. – Panormou – Kifisias Ave. – Katehaki, etc.

• From the southern suburbs to central Athens: Piraeus St. – Chamosterna – Syngrou Ave. – Poseidonos or Vouliagmenis Avenues.

• From Rafina Port to Athens: via Artemida (Loutsa) and Spaton Ave., connecting through Lavriou Ave. toward northern or southern suburbs.

• From Marathon or Nea Makri toward northern suburbs or Piraeus: via Dionysou Ave. or through Kryoneri to the National Road and Kifisos Ave.

Public Transport Adjustments

To accommodate marathon participants and spectators, STASY (Athens Urban Rail Transport) will add extra trains to the network:

• Three additional trains each on Metro Lines 2 and 3,
• Two additional trains on Metro Line 1.

However, Tram Line 6 (“Pikrodafni – Syntagma”) will terminate at the “Fix” stop until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, following orders from the Greek Police. The Syntagma, Zappeio, and Leoforos Vouliagmenis stops will remain out of service during that period.

Several bus and trolley routes across the Attica region will also face temporary changes or suspensions throughout the day.

Source: tovima.com

English edition
Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens
English edition 08.11.25

Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens

Citizens who had not applied by November 5 now receive a Personal Number automatically, streamlining identification for public services. Corrections are underway to reconcile discrepancies across government records

Σύνταξη
2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece
English edition 03.11.25

2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece

Greek vehicle owners can access 2026 circulation taxes on the myCAR portal and pay by December 31, 2025. Late payments incur escalating fines, while electric and low-emission vehicles may be exempt from fees

Σύνταξη
Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6
English edition 02.11.25

Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6

Students and university groups plan a nationwide demonstration on November 6, protesting staff shortages, poor infrastructure, and education reforms that they claim will increase academic pressure and reduce access to free public education

Σύνταξη
iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation
English edition 01.11.25

iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation

Greece’s telecom regulator has ordered the withdrawal of Apple’s iPhone 12 model after EU tests found it emitted higher-than-permitted radiation levels, following a similar decision by France and the European Commission

Σύνταξη
Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge
English edition 01.11.25

Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge

According to data from INSETE, 2025 began with strong growth. In January, 213,000 listings were recorded, up from 190,000 a year earlier.

Σύνταξη
Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising
English edition 28.10.25

Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising

According to a new report by the International Olive Council (IOC) for September, significant trends are emerging in terms of producer prices, exports, imports, and consumption, both for olive oil and table olives

Σύνταξη
Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives
English edition 26.10.25

Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives

New decrees and legislative changes clarify which construction permits tied to building bonuses” provisions can remain valid after court rulings, bringing much-needed clarity to owners and investors

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για ανάρτηση πρωθυπουργού: Ο Μητσοτάκης ζει σε παράλληλο σύμπαν
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 09.11.25

«Ο Μητσοτάκης ζει σε παράλληλο σύμπαν» - Αιχμηρή ανακοίνωση ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για την ανάρτηση πρωθυπουργού:

«Η απόσταση μεταξύ της πραγματικότητας και της επικοινωνιακής προπαγάνδας του κ. Μητσοτάκη μεγαλώνει και καθημερινά όλο και περισσότεροι το συνειδητοποιούν», σχολιάζει ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ.

Σύνταξη
Πόλεμος ανακοινώσεων Π. Μαρινάκη – Τσουκαλά: «Στο ΠΑΣΟΚ η βελόνα έχει κολλήσει» – «Σας αφήνουμε στο ψέμα σας»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 09.11.25

Πόλεμος ανακοινώσεων Π. Μαρινάκη – Τσουκαλά: «Στο ΠΑΣΟΚ η βελόνα έχει κολλήσει» – «Σας αφήνουμε στο ψέμα σας»

Ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΠΑΣΟΚ κατηγόρησε τον Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη για οικειοποίηση έργων και «κλείσιμο του ματιού» στην παραβατικότητα, με τον Παύλο Μαρινάκη να απαντά με κατηγορίες για λαϊκισμό και το ερώτημα «πού θα βρείτε τα λεφτά;» για τη χρηματοδότηση αυτών που έχετε τάξει

Σύνταξη
Πυρά κομμάτων κατά της κυβέρνησης για Βορίζια – Πώς σχολιάστηκαν οι δηλώσεις Σαμαρά
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 09.11.25

Πυρά κομμάτων κατά της κυβέρνησης για Βορίζια – Πώς σχολιάστηκαν οι δηλώσεις Σαμαρά

Τσουκαλάς (ΠΑΣΟΚ) και Καλπάκης (ΣΥΡΙΖΑ) επέκριναν την πολιτική της κυβέρνησης Μητσοτάκη ζητώντας αντίστοιχα «πιο αυστηρά μέτρα» και «εκσυγχρονισμό της νομοθεσίας» για την οπλοκατοχή. Τις κυβερνητικές εξαγγελίες υπερασπίστηκε ο υφυπουργός Εξωτερικών Γιάννης Λοβέρδος.

Σύνταξη
Ανδρουλάκης: Η χώρα χρειάζεται πολιτική αλλαγή, σοβαρό προοδευτικό πρόγραμμα και πολιτικό ήθος
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 09.11.25

Ανδρουλάκης: Η χώρα χρειάζεται πολιτική αλλαγή, σοβαρό προοδευτικό πρόγραμμα και πολιτικό ήθος

Ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης εξαπέλυσε σφοδρή κριτική κατά της κυβέρνησης Μητσοτάκη, με αφορμή τα αιματηρά γεγονότα στα Βορίζια και την πολιτική διαχείριση κρίσιμων ζητημάτων. Κατηγόρησε το Μέγαρο Μαξίμου για επιχειρησιακή αδράνεια, πελατειακές λογικές και αναποτελεσματική στρατηγική, υπογραμμίζοντας ότι η χώρα χρειάζεται πολιτική αλλαγή

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Άρης – Αστέρας Τρίπολης
Super League 09.11.25

LIVE: Άρης – Αστέρας Τρίπολης

LIVE: Άρης – Αστέρας Τρίπολης. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 15:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Άρης – Αστέρας Τρίπολης για τη 10η αγωνιστική της Super League. Τηλεοπτικά από το Novasports 2HD.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Κηφισιά – Ολυμπιακός
Super League 09.11.25

LIVE: Κηφισιά – Ολυμπιακός

LIVE: Κηφισιά – Ολυμπιακός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 15:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Κηφισιά – Ολυμπιακός για τη 10η αγωνιστική της Super League. Τηλεοπτικά από το COSMOTE SPORT 2 HD.

Σύνταξη
Μητσοτάκης: Θριαμβολογίες για την ενεργειακή συμφωνία – Επικοινωνιακό μασάζ για τα Βορίζια
Ανάρτηση 09.11.25

Θριαμβολογίες Μητσοτάκη για την ενεργειακή συμφωνία - Επικοινωνιακό μασάζ για τα Βορίζια

Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης, στην καθιερωμένη κυριακάτικη ανάρτησή του, απαριθμεί τα μέτρα για την οπλοκατοχή, επιχειρώντας να αποσυνδέσει την κυβέρνηση και τις ευθύνες της για όσα συμβαίνουν στην Κρήτη, κάνοντας λόγο για «παραχάραξη, στρέβλωση και προσβολή της παράδοσής μας»

Σύνταξη
Φιλιππίνες: Τουλάχιστον δύο νεκροί από το πέρασμα του υπερτυφώνα – Γέφυρα δοκιμάζεται από τους ισχυρούς ανέμους
Κόσμος 09.11.25

Φιλιππίνες: Τουλάχιστον δύο νεκροί από το πέρασμα του υπερτυφώνα – Γέφυρα δοκιμάζεται από τους ισχυρούς ανέμους

Τουλάχιστον δύο νεκροί στις Φιλιππίνες από το πέρασμα του υπερτυφώνα Φουνγκ-γουόνγκ από τις κεντρικές και ανατολικές περιοχές της χώρας.

Σύνταξη
Μικρό τσουνάμι στη βόρεια ακτή της Ιαπωνίας ύστερα από τον σεισμό 6,7 βαθμών
Κόσμος 09.11.25

Μικρό τσουνάμι στη βόρεια ακτή της Ιαπωνίας ύστερα από τον σεισμό 6,7 βαθμών

Το τσουνάμι έφτασε στη Μιγιάκο, στον νομό Ιουατέ, στις 17:37 τοπική ώρα αλλά ήταν τόσο μικρό που η ιαπωνική μετεωρολογική υπηρεσία σημείωσε ότι δεν ήταν σε θέση να εκτιμήσει το μέγεθός του.

Σύνταξη
Aπό τους Ομπάμα, στις κουζίνες του κόσμου: Η ομογενής Σιδηρά Κυρία των Chef, Cat Cora, αποκλειστικά στο in – «Φιλότιμο στη γεύση»
Interviews 09.11.25

Aπό τους Ομπάμα, στις κουζίνες του κόσμου: Η ομογενής Σιδηρά Κυρία των Chef, Cat Cora, αποκλειστικά στο in – «Φιλότιμο στη γεύση»

Η Cat Cora (Κατ Κόρα) θα μπορούσε να ήταν μια ακόμη celebrity chef. Επέλεξε να είναι πολλά περισσότερα. Αυτή είναι η ιστορία της όπως την αφηγήθηκε αποκλειστικά στο in

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Εντυπωσιακό airshow για τη γιορτή της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας – F-35, Rafale και «Ζευς» μάγεψαν μικρούς και μεγάλους
Ελλάδα 09.11.25

Εντυπωσιακό airshow για τη γιορτή της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας – F-35, Rafale και «Ζευς» μάγεψαν μικρούς και μεγάλους

​Το βλέμμα των πολιτών τράβηξαν οι εντυπωσιακοί ελιγμοί των μαχητικών αεροσκαφών, αλλά και οι διελεύσεις των ιστορικών και πολιτικών αεροσκαφών.

Σύνταξη
Καραΐσκος: «Αφιερώνω τη νίκη στους γονείς μου, είναι πολύ σημαντικό να έχεις τέτοιους ανθρώπους κοντά σου»
Άλλα Αθλήματα 09.11.25

Καραΐσκος: «Αφιερώνω τη νίκη στους γονείς μου, είναι πολύ σημαντικό να έχεις τέτοιους ανθρώπους κοντά σου»

Ο Παναγιώτης Καραΐσκος μίλησε μετά το τέλος του Αυθεντικού Μαραθωνίου και ευχαρίστησε συγκινημένος τους γονείς του που τους έχει κοντά του.

Σύνταξη
Μία αεροπορική εταιρεία έβαλε στόχο να μειώσει τις αναταράξεις και το κάνει με… τεχνητή νοημοσύνη
AI 09.11.25

Μία αεροπορική εταιρεία έβαλε στόχο να μειώσει τις αναταράξεις και το κάνει με… τεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη χρησιμοποιείται πλέον και από μία αεροπορική εταιρεία που έχει ως στόχο να περιορίσει τις αναταράξεις και ως εκ τούτου και τα ατυχήματα

Σύνταξη
LIVE: ΑΕΚ – ΠΑΟΚ
Μπάσκετ 09.11.25

LIVE: ΑΕΚ – ΠΑΟΚ

LIVE: ΑΕΚ – ΠΑΟΚ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 13:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης ΑΕΚ – ΠΑΟΚ για την 6η αγωνιστική της Stoiximan GBL. Τηλεοπτικά από το ΕΡΤ2 ΣΠΟΡ.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Καρδίτσα
Μπάσκετ 09.11.25

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Καρδίτσα

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Καρδίτσα. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 13:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ολυμπιακός – Καρδίτσα για την 6η αγωνιστική της Stoiximan GBL. Τηλεοπτικά από το ΕΡΤ Sports 1.

Σύνταξη
Ο Γιαμάλ δέχεται το 60% των ρατσιστικών επιθέσεων στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα
Μπαρτσελόνα 09.11.25

Ο Γιαμάλ δέχεται το 60% των ρατσιστικών επιθέσεων στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα

Ένας χρόνος παρακολούθησης του λόγου μίσους στο διαδίκτυο αποκαλύπτει ότι ο Λαμίν Γιαμάλ δέχεται τη συντριπτική πλειονότητα των ρατσιστικών σχολίων στην Ισπανία — διπλάσια από εκείνα που στοχοποιούν τον Βινίσιους

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Κυριακή 09 Νοεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο