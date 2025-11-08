Turkey’s Participation in SAFE a Matter of EU Principles: Greek MoD

Speaking at a panel during the 6th OT Forum, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias spoke about several major issues, including Turkey’s place in the European defense SAFE program, the Greek defense industry, the reforms introduced by the new Ministry of Defense bill, and Greek–U.S. relations.

The Greek defense minister clarified that Greece did not see itself as Turkey’s counterbalance, explaining that Turkey’s participation in Europe’s defense framework is a matter of values, depending on whether it shares the principles of the European Union to be part of it.

He added that Turkey could only be part of Europe’s defense foundations under very strict conditions that adhered to European principles.

Responding to a question about whether the double veto was sufficient, Dendias replied, “If the Commission keeps the commitments it made during the SAFE discussions, that matters.”

Dendias quipped about the Brussels bureaucrats regarding the SAFE program, remarking on their “Nobel Prize–worthy” ability to draft obscure and cryptic papers that “only they were able to decipher.”

“If we are talking about 100% products, we agreed that they will be approved unanimously. If the Commission upholds its commitment, then Greece has a way to address the issue. ”How can two countries participate in a defense program when one threatens the other?” he wondered.

He noted that while the SAFE program created expectations, “it will not be the main lever,” explaining that the major opportunity lies in the €600+ billion ReArm Europe initiative, which the Commission is expected to leverage from unused resources—though details have yet to emerge.

He also stated that Greece’s proposals will be submitted to the Commission’s platform in November, and that Athens will explore how best to benefit from the available funding.

Dendias underlined that Europe will need many years to develop a serious defense capability, saying that “Europe forgot about defense—this is a loss of culture, not of systems.”

“We are not protesting against Turkey. We are trying to build a comprehensive European consciousness based on values and a way of life that treats as a model everything that surrounds and threatens it.”

He concluded by stressing that Europe is a beacon of civilization, but “to remain so, it must also have the ability to defend itself.”

Commenting on the incorporation of technology and AI into the modern military, the minister said that everything should change, citing the war in Ukraine and how lessons from that conflict should be taken on board.

On Greek-U.S. relations, Dendias said he expected to see more steady steps to deepen these ties by the newly appointed Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle.