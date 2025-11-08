Σάββατο 08 Νοεμβρίου 2025
Σημαντική είδηση:
08.11.2025 | 09:52
Αυτοί οι δρόμοι θα κλείσουν για τον 42ο Αυθεντικό Μαραθώνιο
Turkey’s Participation in SAFE a Matter of EU Principles: Greek MoD
English edition 08 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 10:14

Turkey's Participation in SAFE a Matter of EU Principles: Greek MoD

Turkey could only be part of Europe's defense foundations under very strict conditions that adhered to European principles, Dendias said.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

Speaking at a panel during the 6th OT Forum, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias spoke about several major issues, including Turkey’s place in the European defense SAFE program, the Greek defense industry, the reforms introduced by the new Ministry of Defense bill, and Greek–U.S. relations.

The Greek defense minister clarified that Greece did not see itself as Turkey’s counterbalance, explaining that Turkey’s participation in Europe’s defense framework is a matter of values, depending on whether it shares the principles of the European Union to be part of it.

He added that Turkey could only be part of Europe’s defense foundations under very strict conditions that adhered to European principles.

Responding to a question about whether the double veto was sufficient, Dendias replied, “If the Commission keeps the commitments it made during the SAFE discussions, that matters.”

Dendias quipped about the Brussels bureaucrats regarding the SAFE program, remarking on their “Nobel Prize–worthy” ability to draft obscure and cryptic papers that “only they were able to decipher.”

“If we are talking about 100% products, we agreed that they will be approved unanimously. If the Commission upholds its commitment, then Greece has a way to address the issue. ”How can two countries participate in a defense program when one threatens the other?” he wondered.

He noted that while the SAFE program created expectations, “it will not be the main lever,” explaining that the major opportunity lies in the €600+ billion ReArm Europe initiative, which the Commission is expected to leverage from unused resources—though details have yet to emerge.

He also stated that Greece’s proposals will be submitted to the Commission’s platform in November, and that Athens will explore how best to benefit from the available funding.

Dendias underlined that Europe will need many years to develop a serious defense capability, saying that “Europe forgot about defense—this is a loss of culture, not of systems.”

“We are not protesting against Turkey. We are trying to build a comprehensive European consciousness based on values and a way of life that treats as a model everything that surrounds and threatens it.”

He concluded by stressing that Europe is a beacon of civilization, but “to remain so, it must also have the ability to defend itself.”

Commenting on the incorporation of technology and AI into the modern military, the minister said that everything should change, citing the war in Ukraine and how lessons from that conflict should be taken on board.

On Greek-U.S. relations, Dendias said he expected to see more steady steps to deepen these ties by the newly appointed Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

OT FORUM
Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Οι δύο όψεις της – Πώς μεταμορφώνει διπλωματία, άμυνα, ενέργεια και επιχειρήσεις

Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Οι δύο όψεις της – Πώς μεταμορφώνει διπλωματία, άμυνα, ενέργεια και επιχειρήσεις

OT FORUM
«Η επιχείρηση του μέλλοντος» – Το 6ο ΟΤ FORUM έρχεται…

«Η επιχείρηση του μέλλοντος» – Το 6ο ΟΤ FORUM έρχεται…

Business
Euronext: Γιατί αλλάζει τους στόχους για την εξαγορά της ΕΧΑΕ

Euronext: Γιατί αλλάζει τους στόχους για την εξαγορά της ΕΧΑΕ

inWellness
inTown
inTickets 06.11.25

«Nomsferatu»: Η πιο διάσημη και εμβληματική ιστορία του Δράκουλα στο Θέατρο 104

Η παράσταση «Nomsferatu» έρχεται στο Θέατρο 104, για 10 μόνο παραστάσεις. Βασίζεται σε μία από τις πιο εμβληματικές ταινίες στην ιστορία του κινηματογράφου τρόμου: το Nosferatu του Φ. Β. Μουρνάου.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens
English edition 08.11.25

Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens

Citizens who had not applied by November 5 now receive a Personal Number automatically, streamlining identification for public services. Corrections are underway to reconcile discrepancies across government records

Σύνταξη
2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece
English edition 03.11.25

2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece

Greek vehicle owners can access 2026 circulation taxes on the myCAR portal and pay by December 31, 2025. Late payments incur escalating fines, while electric and low-emission vehicles may be exempt from fees

Σύνταξη
Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6
English edition 02.11.25

Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6

Students and university groups plan a nationwide demonstration on November 6, protesting staff shortages, poor infrastructure, and education reforms that they claim will increase academic pressure and reduce access to free public education

Σύνταξη
iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation
English edition 01.11.25

iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation

Greece’s telecom regulator has ordered the withdrawal of Apple’s iPhone 12 model after EU tests found it emitted higher-than-permitted radiation levels, following a similar decision by France and the European Commission

Σύνταξη
Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge
English edition 01.11.25

Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge

According to data from INSETE, 2025 began with strong growth. In January, 213,000 listings were recorded, up from 190,000 a year earlier.

Σύνταξη
Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising
English edition 28.10.25

Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising

According to a new report by the International Olive Council (IOC) for September, significant trends are emerging in terms of producer prices, exports, imports, and consumption, both for olive oil and table olives

Σύνταξη
Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives
English edition 26.10.25

Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives

New decrees and legislative changes clarify which construction permits tied to building bonuses” provisions can remain valid after court rulings, bringing much-needed clarity to owners and investors

Σύνταξη
Σουηδική ομάδα βγαίνει Ευρώπη μετά από 25 χρόνια και το γιορτάζει με… Νότη Σφακιανάκη (vids)
Ποδόσφαιρο 08.11.25

Σουηδική ομάδα βγαίνει Ευρώπη μετά από 25 χρόνια και το γιορτάζει με… Νότη Σφακιανάκη (vids)

Η Γκάις τερμάτισε στην 3η θέση του σουηδικού πρωταθλήματος, εξασφάλισε θέση στα προκριματικά του Conference και ο κόσμος της το γιορτάζει με «Ώπα ώπα» από Νότη Σφακιανάκη!

Σύνταξη
Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens
English edition 08.11.25

Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens

Citizens who had not applied by November 5 now receive a Personal Number automatically, streamlining identification for public services. Corrections are underway to reconcile discrepancies across government records

Σύνταξη
LIVE: ΠΑΟΚ – Ολυμπιακός
Μπάσκετ 08.11.25

LIVE: ΠΑΟΚ – Ολυμπιακός

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 11:45 την αναμέτρηση ΠΑΟΚ – Ολυμπιακός για την 6η αγωνιστική της Α1 μπάσκετ γυναικών. Τηλεοπτικά από ΕΡΤ2 ΣΠΟΡ.

Σύνταξη
Ανάλυση Sky News: Ο Πούτιν θύμωσε με τον Λαβρόφ γιατί φάνηκε αδύναμος – Ο κορυφαίος διπλωμάτης στο περιθώριο;
Κόσμος 08.11.25

Ανάλυση Sky News: Ο Πούτιν θύμωσε με τον Λαβρόφ γιατί φάνηκε αδύναμος – Ο κορυφαίος διπλωμάτης στο περιθώριο;

Ο Σεργκέι Λαβρόφ, ο μακροβιότερος υπουργός Εξωτερικών της Ρωσίας και παραδοσιακά το «δεξί χέρι» του Βλαντιμίρ Πούτιν, φέρεται να έχει μπει στο περιθώριο.

Αλεξάνδρα Τάνκα
Αλεξάνδρα Τάνκα
Οι παράλληλες έρευνες που «τρέχουν» στα Βορίζια – Σε φυλακές εκτός Κρήτης έχουν μεταφερθεί οι δύο τραυματίες
Ελλάδα 08.11.25

Οι παράλληλες έρευνες που «τρέχουν» στα Βορίζια - Τι ψάχνει η ΕΛ.ΑΣ - Σε διαφορετικές φυλακές μεταφέρθηκαν οι δύο τραυματίες

Οι έρευνες της ΕΛ.ΑΣ επικεντρώνονται στην υπόθεση της βόμβας που εξερράγη το προηγούμενο βράδυ της συμπλοκής σε σπίτι της οικογένειας Φραγκιαδάκη.

Σύνταξη
Ο Γιάννης διέλυσε τους Μπουλς και έσπασε ένα ιστορικό ρεκόρ (vids, pic)
NBA 08.11.25

Ο Γιάννης διέλυσε τους Μπουλς και έσπασε ένα ιστορικό ρεκόρ (vids, pic)

Ένας... σεληνιασμένος Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο οδήγησε τους Μιλγουόκι Μπακς με 41 πόντους, 15 ριμπάουντ και 9 ασίστ, στη νίκη επί των Σικάγο Μπουλς για το NBA Cup και έσπασε -ένα ακόμη- ιστορικό ρεκόρ.

Σύνταξη
Οι νέοι επιλέγουν την μοναξιά: Η άνοδος της εργένικης ζωής και των ψηφιακών συντρόφων
Κόσμος 08.11.25

Οι νέοι επιλέγουν την μοναξιά: Η άνοδος της εργένικης ζωής και των ψηφιακών συντρόφων

Ο κόσμος μπαίνει σε μια εποχή «ύφεσης των σχέσεων». Οι γάμοι και οι οικογένειες μειώνονται, οι άνθρωποι ζουν μόνοι περισσότερο από ποτέ και η εργένικη ζωή μετατρέπεται σε νέα κανονικότητα.

Αλεξάνδρα Τάνκα
Αλεξάνδρα Τάνκα
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (8/11): Πλήρης δράση στην Ευρώπη, GBL και τένις στο πρόγραμμα
Ποδόσφαιρο 08.11.25

Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (8/11): Πλήρης δράση στην Ευρώπη, GBL και τένις στο πρόγραμμα

Δράση από ευρωπαϊκά πρωταθλήματα ποδοσφαίρου, ένα ματς της Super League, το ελληνικό πρωτάθλημα μπάσκετ της Stoiximan GBL και το τουρνουά τένις Hellenic Championship, περιλαμβάνει το αθλητικό πρόγραμμα της ημέρας.

Σύνταξη
Τζέσι Πλίμονς – Πώς ένας αγαπημένος τηλεοπτικός σπασίκλας έγινε «ένας από τους μεγαλύτερους ηθοποιούς της γενιάς του»
Ξεχωριστός 08.11.25

Τζέσι Πλίμονς - Πώς ένας αγαπημένος τηλεοπτικός σπασίκλας έγινε «ένας από τους μεγαλύτερους ηθοποιούς της γενιάς του»

Ο Τζέσι Πλίμονς έγινε γνωστός από τη σειρά «Friday Night Lights». Τώρα, διεκδικεί το Όσκαρ καλύτερου ηθοποιού με την συναρπαστική ερμηνεία του στην ταινία «Bugonia».

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Ουγγαρία: Ο Τραμπ την εξαιρεί για ένα χρόνο από τις κυρώσεις των ΗΠΑ στο ρωσικό πετρέλαιο και αέριο
Συνάντηση με Όρμπαν 08.11.25

Ο Τραμπ εξαιρεί την Ουγγαρία για ένα χρόνο από τις κυρώσεις των ΗΠΑ στο ρωσικό πετρέλαιο και αέριο - Το αντάλλαγμα

Η Ουγγαρία κατάφερε να πάρει την εξαίρεση από τις ΗΠΑ και έτσι θα συνεχίζει να εφοδιάζεται με ρωσικό πετρέλαιο και αέριο για ένα χρόνο

Σύνταξη
Η ταλαιπωρία του ΧΑ, τι περιμένουν οι ξένοι από τις τράπεζες, παίρνει ανάσες η οικοδομή, η πρόταση για την ενέργεια που… πάει και έρχεται, τι συμβαίνει με την Avramar

Η ταλαιπωρία του ΧΑ, τι περιμένουν οι ξένοι από τις τράπεζες, παίρνει ανάσες η οικοδομή, η πρόταση για την ενέργεια που… πάει και έρχεται, τι συμβαίνει με την Avramar

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

