Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens

Greece has begun automatically issuing Personal Numbers (PA) to citizens who had not obtained one by November 5, 2025. This initiative is part of a nationwide effort to unify identification across all public services and simplify citizen interactions with government agencies.

Already, 5 million citizens have received their Personal Number without needing to take any action. Notifications are sent via email, the Gov.gr Wallet, and the Citizen’s Mailbox on gov.gr for those registered with the National Contact Register and who have consented to digital communication.

How Citizens Can Access Their Personal Number

Citizens can access their Personal Number through multiple channels:

Online: via the online government site and the Gov.gr Wallet app

In person: at Citizen Service Centers (KEP) and Greek consulates abroad

The Personal Number is issued once per individual and is designed to replace multiple identifiers previously required for public transactions. It is optional and does not provide access to personal data or digital services on its own.

Ongoing Data Corrections

During the implementation, government officials identified 839,115 discrepancies in citizen data across major registries, including 132,647 duplicate entries and 11,426 missing or invalid records. Efforts are underway to correct these issues and ensure consistent records.

Additionally, 27,171 outdated police ID cards of military and security personnel are being deactivated automatically, in cooperation with the Hellenic Police.