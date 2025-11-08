Σάββατο 08 Νοεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
08.11.2025 | 09:52
Αυτοί οι δρόμοι θα κλείσουν για τον 42ο Αυθεντικό Μαραθώνιο
# ΒΟΡΙΖΙΑ
# ΖΟΧΡΑΝ ΜΑΜΝΤΑΝΙ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens
English edition 08 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 11:49

Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens

Citizens who had not applied by November 5 now receive a Personal Number automatically, streamlining identification for public services. Corrections are underway to reconcile discrepancies across government records

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Ημικρανία: Το αόρατο βάρος που «κουβαλούν» οι περισσότεροι

Ημικρανία: Το αόρατο βάρος που «κουβαλούν» οι περισσότεροι

Spotlight

Greece has begun automatically issuing Personal Numbers (PA) to citizens who had not obtained one by November 5, 2025. This initiative is part of a nationwide effort to unify identification across all public services and simplify citizen interactions with government agencies.

Already, 5 million citizens have received their Personal Number without needing to take any action. Notifications are sent via email, the Gov.gr Wallet, and the Citizen’s Mailbox on gov.gr for those registered with the National Contact Register and who have consented to digital communication.

How Citizens Can Access Their Personal Number

Citizens can access their Personal Number through multiple channels:

  • Online: via the online government site and the Gov.gr Wallet app
  • In person: at Citizen Service Centers (KEP) and Greek consulates abroad

The Personal Number is issued once per individual and is designed to replace multiple identifiers previously required for public transactions. It is optional and does not provide access to personal data or digital services on its own.

Ongoing Data Corrections

During the implementation, government officials identified 839,115 discrepancies in citizen data across major registries, including 132,647 duplicate entries and 11,426 missing or invalid records. Efforts are underway to correct these issues and ensure consistent records.

Additionally, 27,171 outdated police ID cards of military and security personnel are being deactivated automatically, in cooperation with the Hellenic Police.

Πηγή tovima.gr

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
OT FORUM
Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Οι δύο όψεις της – Πώς μεταμορφώνει διπλωματία, άμυνα, ενέργεια και επιχειρήσεις

Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Οι δύο όψεις της – Πώς μεταμορφώνει διπλωματία, άμυνα, ενέργεια και επιχειρήσεις

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Ημικρανία: Το αόρατο βάρος που «κουβαλούν» οι περισσότεροι

Ημικρανία: Το αόρατο βάρος που «κουβαλούν» οι περισσότεροι

OT FORUM
«Η επιχείρηση του μέλλοντος» – Το 6ο ΟΤ FORUM έρχεται…

«Η επιχείρηση του μέλλοντος» – Το 6ο ΟΤ FORUM έρχεται…

Business
Euronext: Γιατί αλλάζει τους στόχους για την εξαγορά της ΕΧΑΕ

Euronext: Γιατί αλλάζει τους στόχους για την εξαγορά της ΕΧΑΕ

inWellness
inTown
inTickets 06.11.25

«Nomsferatu»: Η πιο διάσημη και εμβληματική ιστορία του Δράκουλα στο Θέατρο 104

Η παράσταση «Nomsferatu» έρχεται στο Θέατρο 104, για 10 μόνο παραστάσεις. Βασίζεται σε μία από τις πιο εμβληματικές ταινίες στην ιστορία του κινηματογράφου τρόμου: το Nosferatu του Φ. Β. Μουρνάου.

Σύνταξη
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece
English edition 03.11.25

2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece

Greek vehicle owners can access 2026 circulation taxes on the myCAR portal and pay by December 31, 2025. Late payments incur escalating fines, while electric and low-emission vehicles may be exempt from fees

Σύνταξη
Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6
English edition 02.11.25

Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6

Students and university groups plan a nationwide demonstration on November 6, protesting staff shortages, poor infrastructure, and education reforms that they claim will increase academic pressure and reduce access to free public education

Σύνταξη
iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation
English edition 01.11.25

iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation

Greece’s telecom regulator has ordered the withdrawal of Apple’s iPhone 12 model after EU tests found it emitted higher-than-permitted radiation levels, following a similar decision by France and the European Commission

Σύνταξη
Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge
English edition 01.11.25

Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge

According to data from INSETE, 2025 began with strong growth. In January, 213,000 listings were recorded, up from 190,000 a year earlier.

Σύνταξη
Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising
English edition 28.10.25

Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising

According to a new report by the International Olive Council (IOC) for September, significant trends are emerging in terms of producer prices, exports, imports, and consumption, both for olive oil and table olives

Σύνταξη
Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives
English edition 26.10.25

Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives

New decrees and legislative changes clarify which construction permits tied to building bonuses” provisions can remain valid after court rulings, bringing much-needed clarity to owners and investors

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Απανθρακωμένη σορός στη Βοιωτία: Οι αρχές ερευνούν σύνδεση με τη δολοφονία Λάλα
Ελλάδα 08.11.25

Απανθρακωμένη σορός στη Βοιωτία: Οι αρχές ερευνούν σύνδεση με τη δολοφονία Λάλα

Στην περίπτωση της Φωκίδας αλλά και της Βοιωτίας, τα δύο αυτοκίνητα ήταν κλεμμένα από την Αττική, οι δράστες είχαν τοποθετήσει πλαστές πινακίδες, ενώ τα έκαψαν για να εξαφανίσουν τα ίχνη τους.

Σύνταξη
Αντιπολιτευτικές βολές για το μακελειό στα Βορίζια – Κατηγορίες για διγλωσσία σχετικά με την οπλοκατοχή
Πολιτική αντιπαράθεση 08.11.25

Αντιπολιτευτικές βολές για το μακελειό στα Βορίζια – Κατηγορίες για διγλωσσία σχετικά με την οπλοκατοχή

Πέτρος Παππάς από το ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ και Γιώργος Καραμέρος από τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ κατηγόρησαν την κυβέρνηση για τη διαχείριση του μακελειού στα Βορίζια - Τι απάντησε ο υφυπουργός Εσωτερικών, Βασίλης Σπανάκης

Σύνταξη
«All’s Fair» – Η Κιμ Καρντάσιαν είναι η ιδανική ξύλινη πρωταγωνίστρια για αυτό το κενό, ασυγχώρητα βαρετό δράμα
Όλα λάθος 08.11.25

«All’s Fair» – Η Κιμ Καρντάσιαν είναι η ιδανική ξύλινη πρωταγωνίστρια για αυτό το κενό, ασυγχώρητα βαρετό δράμα

Οι Ναόμι Γουότς, Γκλεν Κλόουζ, Σάρα Πάλσον, Τεγιάνα Τέιλορ και Νίσι Νας-Μπετς συμπληρώνουν το καστ της σειράς All’s Fair, το οποίο αφορά μια γυναικεία εταιρεία δικηγόρων διαζυγίων που εκπροσωπούν αποκλειστικά γυναίκες πελάτισσες.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Γνωρίστε τον «Κινέζο Τραμπ» που κατακτά το social media – Συγκέντρωση εκατομμύρια προβολές από ένα… στοίχημα
Κόσμος 08.11.25

Γνωρίστε τον «Κινέζο Τραμπ» που κατακτά το social media – Συγκέντρωση εκατομμύρια προβολές από ένα… στοίχημα

To βίντεο έγινε αμέσως viral. Eκατομμύρια άνθρωποι από όλη την Κίνα παρακολουθούν τις εξελίξεις στις ΗΠΑ μέσω του διαδικτύου, και ο Τσεν λειτουργεί σαν «καθρέφτης» του Τραμπ.

Σύνταξη
Κικίλιας: Στη σωστή κατεύθυνση τα μέτρα για την οπλοκατοχή – Δεν υπάρχουν άβατα
Απαιτείται συναίνεση 08.11.25

Στη σωστή κατεύθυνση τα μέτρα για την οπλοκατοχή, λέει ο Βασίλης Κικίλιας - «Δεν υπάρχουν άβατα»

«Απαιτείται διακομματική συναίνεση» για το ζήτημα του αφοπλισμού υπογράμμισε ο Βασίλης Κικίλιας - Τι είπε για τις ενεργειακές συμφωνίες και τα ΕΛΤΑ

Σύνταξη
Ευχές Μητσοτάκη και Δένδια για τη γιορτή της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας – «Δύναμη στήριξης της ελληνικής κοινωνίας»
Ένοπλες Δυνάμεις 08.11.25

Ευχές Μητσοτάκη και Δένδια για τη γιορτή της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας – «Δύναμη στήριξης της ελληνικής κοινωνίας»

Ο πρωθυπουργός και ο υπουργός Εθνικής Άμυνας ευχήθηκαν στα στελέχη της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας για τη γιορτή του Κλάδου των Ενόπλων Δυνάμεων

Σύνταξη
Στον Πανιώνιο ο Στέντμον Λέμον
Μπάσκετ 08.11.25

Στον Πανιώνιο ο Στέντμον Λέμον

Ενίσχυση για τον μπασκετικό Πανιώνιο, με τους «κυανέρυθρους» να ανακοινώνουν την απόκτξση του Αμερικανού φόργουορντ, Στέντμον Λέμον.

Σύνταξη
Σκληραίνει την στάση της η διοίκηση της ΚΕΔΕ με δυναμικές κινητοποιήσεις
Δεν πάει άλλο 08.11.25

Σκληραίνει την στάση της η διοίκηση της ΚΕΔΕ με δυναμικές κινητοποιήσεις

Στο ψήφισμα της ΚΕΔΕ που θα τεθεί σε λίγη ώρα προς ψηφοφορία αναφέρθηκε από το βήμα του συνεδρίου ο Πρόεδρος Λάζαρος Κυρίζογλου δηλώνοντας αποφασισμένος για δυναμικές κινητοποιήσεις.

Σύνταξη
«Προσευχόμουν στον Θεό να με σώσει» – Ισραηλινός όμηρος περιγράφει τα φρικτά βασανιστήρια της Χαμάς
Κόσμος 08.11.25

«Προσευχόμουν στον Θεό να με σώσει» – Ισραηλινός όμηρος περιγράφει τα φρικτά βασανιστήρια της Χαμάς

Ο Μπράσλαβσκι βρισκόταν σε άδεια από την στρατιωτική του θητεία και εργαζόταν ως σεκιούριτι στο μουσικό φεστιβάλ Nova όταν η Χαμάς επιτέθηκε στο Ισραήλ τον Οκτωβρίου 2023.

Σύνταξη
Σουηδική ομάδα βγαίνει Ευρώπη μετά από 25 χρόνια και το γιορτάζει με… Νότη Σφακιανάκη (vids)
Ποδόσφαιρο 08.11.25

Σουηδική ομάδα βγαίνει Ευρώπη μετά από 25 χρόνια και το γιορτάζει με… Νότη Σφακιανάκη (vids)

Η Γκάις τερμάτισε στην 3η θέση του σουηδικού πρωταθλήματος, εξασφάλισε θέση στα προκριματικά του Conference και ο κόσμος της το γιορτάζει με «Ώπα ώπα» από Νότη Σφακιανάκη!

Σύνταξη
LIVE: ΠΑΟΚ – Ολυμπιακός
Μπάσκετ 08.11.25

LIVE: ΠΑΟΚ – Ολυμπιακός

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 11:45 την αναμέτρηση ΠΑΟΚ – Ολυμπιακός για την 6η αγωνιστική της Α1 μπάσκετ γυναικών. Τηλεοπτικά από ΕΡΤ2 ΣΠΟΡ.

Σύνταξη
Ανάλυση Sky News: Ο Πούτιν θύμωσε με τον Λαβρόφ γιατί φάνηκε αδύναμος – Ο κορυφαίος διπλωμάτης στο περιθώριο;
Κόσμος 08.11.25

Ανάλυση Sky News: Ο Πούτιν θύμωσε με τον Λαβρόφ γιατί φάνηκε αδύναμος – Ο κορυφαίος διπλωμάτης στο περιθώριο;

Ο Σεργκέι Λαβρόφ, ο μακροβιότερος υπουργός Εξωτερικών της Ρωσίας και παραδοσιακά το «δεξί χέρι» του Βλαντιμίρ Πούτιν, φέρεται να έχει μπει στο περιθώριο.

Αλεξάνδρα Τάνκα
Αλεξάνδρα Τάνκα
Οι παράλληλες έρευνες που «τρέχουν» στα Βορίζια – Σε φυλακές εκτός Κρήτης έχουν μεταφερθεί οι δύο τραυματίες
Ελλάδα 08.11.25

Οι παράλληλες έρευνες που «τρέχουν» στα Βορίζια - Τι ψάχνει η ΕΛ.ΑΣ - Σε διαφορετικές φυλακές μεταφέρθηκαν οι δύο τραυματίες

Οι έρευνες της ΕΛ.ΑΣ επικεντρώνονται στην υπόθεση της βόμβας που εξερράγη το προηγούμενο βράδυ της συμπλοκής σε σπίτι της οικογένειας Φραγκιαδάκη.

Σύνταξη
Ο Γιάννης διέλυσε τους Μπουλς και έσπασε ένα ιστορικό ρεκόρ (vids, pic)
NBA 08.11.25

Ο Γιάννης διέλυσε τους Μπουλς και έσπασε ένα ιστορικό ρεκόρ (vids, pic)

Ένας... σεληνιασμένος Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο οδήγησε τους Μιλγουόκι Μπακς με 41 πόντους, 15 ριμπάουντ και 9 ασίστ, στη νίκη επί των Σικάγο Μπουλς για το NBA Cup και έσπασε -ένα ακόμη- ιστορικό ρεκόρ.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Η ταλαιπωρία του ΧΑ, τι περιμένουν οι ξένοι από τις τράπεζες, παίρνει ανάσες η οικοδομή, η πρόταση για την ενέργεια που… πάει και έρχεται, τι συμβαίνει με την Avramar

Η ταλαιπωρία του ΧΑ, τι περιμένουν οι ξένοι από τις τράπεζες, παίρνει ανάσες η οικοδομή, η πρόταση για την ενέργεια που… πάει και έρχεται, τι συμβαίνει με την Avramar

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 08 Νοεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο