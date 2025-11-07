Παρασκευή 07 Νοεμβρίου 2025
07.11.2025 | 10:21
Αγρίνιο: 79χρονος βρέθηκε μαχαιρωμένος - Προσήχθη η κόρη του
Greece: AUEB Career Days 2025: Connecting Talent with Opportunity
English edition 07 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 13:40

Greece: AUEB Career Days 2025: Connecting Talent with Opportunity

The event will take place on Nov. 10, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the historic Zappeion Hall in Athens.

Spotlight

For the 33rd consecutive year, the Career Office of the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) is organizing the “AUEB Career Days 2025,” an event dedicated to connecting students and graduates with the professional world. The event will take place on Nov. 10, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the historic Zappeion Hall in Athens.

As the first university career office established in Greece, AUEB’s Career Office has been operating continuously for more than three decades, serving as a vital link between the university community and the broader economic, business, and social environment.

This year’s event will give 600 students and graduates of AUEB—who have expressed their interest in advance—the opportunity to participate in in-person interviews with representatives from 100 distinguished organizations across both the public and private sectors.

The initiative underscores AUEB’s long-standing commitment to fostering employability and preparing young professionals to meet the evolving challenges of the modern labor market. The strong participation of leading companies reflects both the quality of the university’s graduates and the trust that the business community places in AUEB’s academic excellence and impact.

English edition
2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece
English edition 03.11.25

2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece

Greek vehicle owners can access 2026 circulation taxes on the myCAR portal and pay by December 31, 2025. Late payments incur escalating fines, while electric and low-emission vehicles may be exempt from fees

Σύνταξη
Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6
English edition 02.11.25

Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6

Students and university groups plan a nationwide demonstration on November 6, protesting staff shortages, poor infrastructure, and education reforms that they claim will increase academic pressure and reduce access to free public education

Σύνταξη
iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation
English edition 01.11.25

iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation

Greece’s telecom regulator has ordered the withdrawal of Apple’s iPhone 12 model after EU tests found it emitted higher-than-permitted radiation levels, following a similar decision by France and the European Commission

Σύνταξη
Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge
English edition 01.11.25

Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge

According to data from INSETE, 2025 began with strong growth. In January, 213,000 listings were recorded, up from 190,000 a year earlier.

Σύνταξη
Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising
English edition 28.10.25

Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising

According to a new report by the International Olive Council (IOC) for September, significant trends are emerging in terms of producer prices, exports, imports, and consumption, both for olive oil and table olives

Σύνταξη
Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives
English edition 26.10.25

Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives

New decrees and legislative changes clarify which construction permits tied to building bonuses” provisions can remain valid after court rulings, bringing much-needed clarity to owners and investors

Σύνταξη
Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?
English edition 22.10.25

Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?

As visitor numbers soar and infrastructure strains, the Bank of Greece warns that the country’s islands must shift from growth to sustainability — with €35 billion in new investments to keep paradise afloat

Σύνταξη
Καθηγητής ΤΕΙ έστελνε σε συγκεκριμένο φροντιστήριο μαθητές για να τους περάσει – Καταδικάστηκε σε 8 χρόνια φυλακή
Και χρηματική ποινή 07.11.25

Καθηγητής ΤΕΙ έστελνε σε συγκεκριμένο φροντιστήριο μαθητές για να τους περάσει – Καταδικάστηκε σε 8 χρόνια φυλακή

Ο 67χρονος καθηγητής του ΤΕΙ Σερρών, σύμφωνα με τη δικογραφία, έκοβε τους σπουδαστές τους και τους παρέπεμπε σε συγκεκριμένο φροντιστήριο

Σύνταξη
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Ο Βορίδης αυτοανακηρύχθηκε αθώος – Μετά την κατάθεση παραμένει σύμβουλος του πρωθυπουργού ο Βάρρας;
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ 07.11.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Ο Βορίδης αυτοανακηρύχθηκε αθώος – Μετά την κατάθεση παραμένει σύμβουλος του πρωθυπουργού ο Βάρρας;

Ο Βορίδης επιχείρησε να συσκοτίσει και οχυρώθηκε πίσω από το «κομματικό δίχτυ προστασίας», αναφέρει σε ανακοίνωσή του ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ που ζητά από τον Μητσοτάκη να καταθέσει στην Εξεταστική

Σύνταξη
ΟΤ FORUM – Ραγκούσης, Βασιλάκος, Κουτσόπουλος: Η καινοτομία κλειδί για βιώσιμες επενδύσεις
ΟΤ FORUM 07.11.25

Ραγκούσης, Βασιλάκος, Κουτσόπουλος: Η καινοτομία κλειδί για βιώσιμες επενδύσεις

Για τον τρόπο που η καινοτομία οδηγεί τις βιώσιμες επενδύσεις και την επόμενη ημέρα στο επιχειρείν μίλησαν οι Ζαχαρίας Ραγκούσης (πρόεδρος και CEO Pfizer Hellas), Γιάννης Βασιλάκος (CEO Fourlis Group) και Δημήτρης Κουτσόπουλος (CEO Deloitte Greece) στο OT FORUM

Σύνταξη
Συνάντηση Μητσοτάκη με τον επίτροπο Γεωργίας στη σκιά του σκανδάλου του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
Συνάντηση στο Μαξίμου 07.11.25

Συνάντηση Μητσοτάκη με τον επίτροπο Γεωργίας στη σκιά του σκανδάλου του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Ο Ευρωπαίος επίτροπος Γεωργίας και Τροφίμων Κριστόφ Χάνσεν επισκέπτεται την Ελλάδα στο πλαίσιο της περιοδείας που πραγματοποιεί στα κράτη μέλη της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης

Σύνταξη
Βενεζουέλα: Η Ρωσία δηλώνει έτοιμη να βοηθήσει το Καράκας – Τρεις νεκροί από νέο χτύπημα των ΗΠΑ
Αυξάνεται η ένταση 07.11.25

«Η Ρωσία θα ανταποκριθεί στο αίτημα της Βενεζουέλας για βοήθεια» - Τρεις νεκροί από χτύπημα των ΗΠΑ στην Καραϊβική

Η Βενεζουέλα έχει ζητήσει από τη συμμαχική Ρωσία στρατιωτική υποστήριξη καθώς οι ΗΠΑ έχουν συγκεντρώσει ισχυρές δυνάμεις στην Καραϊβική

Σύνταξη
Το Black Friday έφτασε στο SHOPFLIX.gr
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 07.11.25

Το Black Friday έφτασε στο SHOPFLIX.gr

Και σου φέρνει ακόμα πιο δυνατές προσφορές! Μπες στο SHOPFLIX.gr και διάλεξε όλα όσα έχεις βάλει στο μάτι, πριν τα χάσεις!

Σύνταξη
Μην περιμένετε τίποτα από τον Μητσοτάκη λέει ο Ανδρουλάκης – «Δεν έχει κάτι να δώσει, μόνο να πάρει»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 07.11.25

Μην περιμένετε τίποτα από τον Μητσοτάκη λέει ο Ανδρουλάκης – «Δεν έχει κάτι να δώσει, μόνο να πάρει»

Στο Σουφλί περιόδευσε σήμερα το πρωί ο πρόεδρος του ΠΑΣΟΚ Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης και επιτέθηκε στην κυβέρνηση με φόντο και τις εξελίξεις στα ΕΛΤΑ ενώ ζήτησε για μία ακόμη φορά να υπάρξει πολιτική αλλαγή

Σύνταξη
Μας κάνουν πλάκα; Αφού πρώτα τον κατηγόρησε για bullying, η Μίλι Μπόμπι Μπράουν και ο Ντέιβιντ Χάρμπουρ ήταν όλο γέλια και αγκαλιές
Ανατροπή 07.11.25

Μας κάνουν πλάκα; Αφού πρώτα τον κατηγόρησε για bullying, η Μίλι Μπόμπι Μπράουν και ο Ντέιβιντ Χάρμπουρ ήταν όλο γέλια και αγκαλιές

Την ώρα που όλοι περιμένουν το φινάλε του Stranger Things, η Μίλι Μπόμπι Μπράουν κατηγόρησε τον τηλεοπτικό της πατέρα Ντέιβιντ Χάρμπουρ για bullying. Τελικά, τι τρέχει μεταξύ τους;

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Εξεταστική: Επιμένει ο Βορίδης για την αναγκαιότητα τεχνικής λύσης- «Πόλεμος» με τον Γρηγόρη Βάρρα του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 07.11.25

Εξεταστική: Επιμένει ο Βορίδης για την αναγκαιότητα τεχνικής λύσης- «Πόλεμος» με τον Γρηγόρη Βάρρα του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Ο Μάκης Βορίδης που με τις ψήφους των βουλευτών της ΝΔ το καλοκαίρι, διασφάλισε την παραγραφή τυχών ποινικών ευθυνών του από τη δικογραφία της ευρωπαϊκής εισαγγελίας που τον εγκαλούσε για το αδίκημα της παράβασης καθήκοντος, υπερασπίστηκε τον εαυτό του λέγοντας πως αν δεν είχε υπογράψει θα είχε τελέσει ποινικό αδίκημα

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Ινδονησία: Επίθεση σε τζαμί τραυμάτισε 55 ανθρώπους – Εντοπίστηκε ο φερόμενος ως δράστης
Σε σχολικό συγκρότημα 07.11.25

Επίθεση σε τζαμί στην Ινδονησία τραυμάτισε 55 ανθρώπους - Εντοπίστηκε ο φερόμενος ως δράστης

Ένα τζαμί σε σχολικό συγκρότημα έγινε στόχος επίθεσης στην Ινδονησία, με αποτέλεσμα 55 άτομα να τραυματιστούν, ενώ ο φερόμενος ως δράστης υποβλήθηκε σε χειρουργείο

Σύνταξη
Αναστάτωση στον Λευκό Οίκο: Λιποθύμησε σε live μετάδοση δίπλα στον Τραμπ στέλεχος φαρμακευτικής εταιρείας
Κόσμος 07.11.25

Αναστάτωση στον Λευκό Οίκο: Λιποθύμησε σε live μετάδοση δίπλα στον Τραμπ στέλεχος φαρμακευτικής εταιρείας

Ο Γκόρντον Φίντλεϊ, εκτελεστικό στέλεχος της φαρμακευτικής Novo Nordisk, στεκόταν κοντά στον Τραμπ όταν κατά τη διάρκεια της συνέντευξης ξαφνικά λιποθύμησε.

Σύνταξη
Αντιδράσεις συγγενών στη δίκη για τη σύμβαση 717 – «Το κράτος φαίνεται ότι θέλει να παρέχει ασυλία σε ένα έγκλημα»
Ελλάδα 07.11.25

Αντιδράσεις συγγενών στη δίκη για τη σύμβαση 717 – «Το κράτος φαίνεται ότι θέλει να παρέχει ασυλία σε ένα έγκλημα»

Ξεκίνησε η δίκη για τη σύμβαση 717 όπου εκδηλώθηκαν σφοδρές αντιδράσεις από συγγενείς θυμάτων καθώς στο πλευρό των κατηγορουμένων στα έδρανα της υπεράσπισης βρίσκεται εκπρόσωπος του Νομικού Συμβουλίου του Κράτους

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Νέα «λουκέτα» από τον δήμο Αθηναίων για τραπεζοκαθίσματα – Σφραγίζονται 13 καταστήματα για έως και δέκα ημέρες
InShorts 07.11.25

Νέα «λουκέτα» από τον δήμο Αθηναίων για τραπεζοκαθίσματα – Σφραγίζονται 13 καταστήματα για έως και δέκα ημέρες

H επιχείρηση «λουκέτο», που αφορά παραβάσεις όπως η υπέρβαση ή η παράνομη χρήση κοινόχρηστου χώρου χωρίς άδεια, θα συνεχιστεί έως και τις 16 Νοεμβρίου.

Σύνταξη
Ένα αντίο στην Πολίν Κόλινς της υπέροχης ταινίας «Σίρλεϊ Βάλενταϊν» που γυρίστηκε στη Μύκονο
«Πικάντικη» 07.11.25

Ένα αντίο στην Πολίν Κόλινς της υπέροχης ταινίας «Σίρλεϊ Βάλενταϊν» που γυρίστηκε στη Μύκονο

Η ταινία «Σίρλεϊ Βάλενταϊν» έδωσε στην Πολίν Κόλινς έναν ρόλο που ταιριάζει στο ταλέντο της. Εκείνη τον άρπαξε την ευκαιρία δημιουργώντας μια καθημερινή ηρωίδα που πολλές γυναίκες μπόρεσαν να ταυτιστούν.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
