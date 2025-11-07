Greece: AUEB Career Days 2025: Connecting Talent with Opportunity

For the 33rd consecutive year, the Career Office of the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) is organizing the “AUEB Career Days 2025,” an event dedicated to connecting students and graduates with the professional world. The event will take place on Nov. 10, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the historic Zappeion Hall in Athens.

As the first university career office established in Greece, AUEB’s Career Office has been operating continuously for more than three decades, serving as a vital link between the university community and the broader economic, business, and social environment.

This year’s event will give 600 students and graduates of AUEB—who have expressed their interest in advance—the opportunity to participate in in-person interviews with representatives from 100 distinguished organizations across both the public and private sectors.

The initiative underscores AUEB’s long-standing commitment to fostering employability and preparing young professionals to meet the evolving challenges of the modern labor market. The strong participation of leading companies reflects both the quality of the university’s graduates and the trust that the business community places in AUEB’s academic excellence and impact.