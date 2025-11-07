Παρασκευή 07 Νοεμβρίου 2025
07.11.2025 | 10:21
Αγρίνιο: 79χρονος βρέθηκε μαχαιρωμένος - Προσήχθη η κόρη του
EU Wine Package ‘Reduced Alcohol’ Label Divides Industry
English edition 07 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 09:15

EU Wine Package ‘Reduced Alcohol’ Label Divides Industry

Lawmakers agreed to a new set of measures this week aiming to help wine producers address climate and market challenges.

Spotlight

EU lawmakers have approved a new package of measures to help wine producers tackle climate and market challenges—but a labeling decision has stirred controversy across the sector.

The European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee (ComAgri) this week ratified the so-called “wine package,” first proposed in March, which offers producers new financial tools and greater flexibility to adapt to changing conditions. The measures aim to help winemakers respond to climate impacts, manage market disruptions, and strengthen the protection of wines with geographical indications.

The committee also backed a controversial decision to label wines containing less than 0.05% alcohol as “reduced alcohol”, instead of the initially suggested “low alcohol” or “alcohol-light”.

The reasoning behind the decision is to tap into a growing consumer demand for beverages with little or no alcohol. Consumer groups are saying that the label also clarifies that such drinks may still pose health risks. Wine producers, however, argue the term is misleading and could create confusion, particularly in translation across EU languages.

The wine package forms part of the EU’s broader framework governing how wine is produced, promoted, and labeled, with the goal of keeping the sector competitive and resilient.

To ensure fair competition among Member States, lawmakers are also pushing for stronger crisis-management mechanisms and new promotional measures, reflecting both national differences and shared European priorities.

According to new data from Copa-Cogeca, which represents more than 22 million European farmers, EU wine production is expected to rise by 1% this year to around 145.5 million hectoliters but is still 7.5% below the five-year average.

Source: tovima.com

Business
Αλέξανδρος Εξάρχου: Κλείνει deal με κολοσσό του LNG το σχήμα AKTOR – ΔΕΠΑ

Αλέξανδρος Εξάρχου: Κλείνει deal με κολοσσό του LNG το σχήμα AKTOR – ΔΕΠΑ

«Nomsferatu»: Η πιο διάσημη και εμβληματική ιστορία του Δράκουλα στο Θέατρο 104
inTickets 06.11.25

«Nomsferatu»: Η πιο διάσημη και εμβληματική ιστορία του Δράκουλα στο Θέατρο 104

Η παράσταση «Nomsferatu» έρχεται στο Θέατρο 104, για 10 μόνο παραστάσεις. Βασίζεται σε μία από τις πιο εμβληματικές ταινίες στην ιστορία του κινηματογράφου τρόμου: το Nosferatu του Φ. Β. Μουρνάου.

English edition
2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece
English edition 03.11.25

2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece

Greek vehicle owners can access 2026 circulation taxes on the myCAR portal and pay by December 31, 2025. Late payments incur escalating fines, while electric and low-emission vehicles may be exempt from fees

Σύνταξη
Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6
English edition 02.11.25

Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6

Students and university groups plan a nationwide demonstration on November 6, protesting staff shortages, poor infrastructure, and education reforms that they claim will increase academic pressure and reduce access to free public education

Σύνταξη
iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation
English edition 01.11.25

iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation

Greece’s telecom regulator has ordered the withdrawal of Apple’s iPhone 12 model after EU tests found it emitted higher-than-permitted radiation levels, following a similar decision by France and the European Commission

Σύνταξη
Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge
English edition 01.11.25

Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge

According to data from INSETE, 2025 began with strong growth. In January, 213,000 listings were recorded, up from 190,000 a year earlier.

Σύνταξη
Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising
English edition 28.10.25

Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising

According to a new report by the International Olive Council (IOC) for September, significant trends are emerging in terms of producer prices, exports, imports, and consumption, both for olive oil and table olives

Σύνταξη
Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives
English edition 26.10.25

Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives

New decrees and legislative changes clarify which construction permits tied to building bonuses” provisions can remain valid after court rulings, bringing much-needed clarity to owners and investors

Σύνταξη
Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?
English edition 22.10.25

Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?

As visitor numbers soar and infrastructure strains, the Bank of Greece warns that the country’s islands must shift from growth to sustainability — with €35 billion in new investments to keep paradise afloat

Σύνταξη
Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece
English edition 22.10.25

Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece

Telephone scams remain the most common form of fraud, with organized networks posing as relatives, doctors, utility employees, accountants, bankers, or even police officers.

Σύνταξη
ΗΠΑ: Πακέτο με λευκή σκόνη πέρασε σε στρατιωτική βάση – Στο νοσοκομείο μεταφέρθηκαν μέλη του προσωπικού
Αποκάλυψη CNN 07.11.25

Πακέτο με λευκή σκόνη πέρασε στη στρατιωτική βάση που εδρεύει το Air Force One - Στο νοσοκομείο μέλη του προσωπικού

Η στρατιωτική βάση Άντριους, που σημειώθηκε το περιστατικό, είναι γνωστή ως βάση του Air Force One, του αεροπλάνου που χρησιμοποιείται από τον πρόεδρο των ΗΠΑ

Σύνταξη
«Δεν υπάρχει διαχωριστική γραμμή μεταξύ κυβερνήσεως και τοπικής αυτοδιοίκησης» είπε ο Υφυπουργός Εσωτερικών
Να αποδειχθεί 07.11.25

«Δεν υπάρχει διαχωριστική γραμμή μεταξύ κυβερνήσεως και τοπικής αυτοδιοίκησης» είπε ο Υφυπουργός Εσωτερικών

Ο Βασίλης Σπανάκης στο συνέδριο της ΚΕΔΕ υποστήριξε ότι δεν υπάρχει διαχωριστική γραμμή μεταξύ κυβέρνησης και τοπικής αυτοδιοίκησης.

Σύνταξη
Μητσοτάκης: Η Ελλάδα είναι πλέον πάροχος ενέργειας για την Ευρώπη
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 07.11.25

Μητσοτάκης: Η Ελλάδα είναι πλέον πάροχος ενέργειας για την Ευρώπη

Οι ΗΠΑ βλέπουν την Ελλάδα ως πύλη εισόδου για τις ενεργειακές ανάγκες της Ευρώπης», είπε ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης στην 6η Υπουργική Συνάντηση της Διατλαντικής Συνεργασίας για την Ενέργεια

Σύνταξη
Έγραψε Ιστορία στον ΠΑΟΚ ο Ζίβκοβιτς: Πρώτος σε συμμετοχές στην Ευρώπη (vid)
Europa League 07.11.25

Έγραψε Ιστορία στον ΠΑΟΚ ο Ζίβκοβιτς: Πρώτος σε συμμετοχές στην Ευρώπη (vid)

Ιστορικό ήταν το ματς του ΠΑΟΚ με τη Γιουνγκ Μπόις για τον Αντρίγια Ζίβκοβιτς, αφού ο αρχηγός του «Δικεφάλου του Βορρά» πέρασε στην πρώτη θέση της λίστας των παικτών με τις περισσότερες ευρωπαϊκές συμμετοχές.

Σύνταξη
Ερευνητική γεώτρηση για υδρογονάνθρακες: Το «οικόπεδο 2» βάζει μπρος τις μηχανές
Energean – ExxonMobil – Helleniq Energy 07.11.25

Επιστροφή της Ελλάδας στον χάρτη έρευνας υδρογονανθράκων - Το «οικόπεδο 2» βάζει μπρος τις μηχανές

Αρχίζει η αντίστροφη μέτρηση για την πρώτη ερευνητική γεώτρηση στο Ιόνιο μετά από τέσσερις δεκαετίες – Τα επόμενα βήματα της ExxonMobil, Energean και Helleniq Energy

Σύνταξη
Η ΕΕ «κυνηγά» εναλλακτικές λύσεις στην κυκλοφοριακή συμφόρηση – Πού στρέφει το βλέμμα της
Κόσμος 07.11.25

Η ΕΕ «κυνηγά» εναλλακτικές λύσεις στην κυκλοφοριακή συμφόρηση – Πού στρέφει το βλέμμα της

Η ΕΕ καλείται να αντιμετωπίσει την κυκλοφοριακή συμφόρηση και την αλλοίωση των οδικών και σιδηροδρομικών υποδομών, αναζητώντας βιώσιμες λύσεις για τους πολίτες

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
Μακρόν: Ο «χειρότερος» πρόεδρος της Γαλλίας – Τόσο νάρκισσος, που ενίσχυσε την ακροδεξιά
Εκ των έσω κριτική 07.11.25

Μακρόν: Ο «χειρότερος» πρόεδρος της Γαλλίας – Τόσο νάρκισσος, που ενίσχυσε την ακροδεξιά

Μόνο καλά λόγια δεν έχει για τον Γάλλο πρόεδρο ο παλιός του μέντορας, Αλέν Μινκ. Πιστεύει ότι ο Μακρόν αφήνει τη χώρα σε χειρότερη κατάσταση από όταν ανέλαβε την εξουσία, οδηγώντας την στην καταστροφή

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Βορίζια: Συνεχίζονται οι έρευνες για το μακελειό – Κλειστά στόματα από τους συλληφθέντες
Ελλάδα 07.11.25

Βορίζια: Συνεχίζονται οι έρευνες για το μακελειό – Κλειστά στόματα από τους συλληφθέντες

Η Αστυνομία διατηρεί ισχυρή παρουσία στα Βορίζια, προκειμένου να αποτραπούν νέα επεισόδια και να αποκατασταθεί η ηρεμία στο χωριό μετά το αιματηρό περιστατικό.

Σύνταξη
Πώς προχωρά η διαδικασία των εκταφών για τα θύματα των Τεμπών – Ποιος ευθύνεται για την καθυστέρηση
Ελλάδα 07.11.25

Πώς προχωρά η διαδικασία των εκταφών για τα θύματα των Τεμπών – Ποιος ευθύνεται για την καθυστέρηση

Ένα μήνα μετά την απόφαση της Εισαγγελίας Λάρισας, ξεκίνησαν οι διαδικασίες για τις εκταφές των θυμάτων στο πολύνεκρο σιδηροδρομικό δυστύχημα των Τεμπών - Πότε θα ολοκληρωθούν

Νίκος Κλόκας
Νίκος Κλόκας
Η ταλαιπωρία του ΧΑ, τι περιμένουν οι ξένοι από τις τράπεζες, παίρνει ανάσες η οικοδομή, η πρόταση για την ενέργεια που… πάει και έρχεται, τι συμβαίνει με την Avramar

Η ταλαιπωρία του ΧΑ, τι περιμένουν οι ξένοι από τις τράπεζες, παίρνει ανάσες η οικοδομή, η πρόταση για την ενέργεια που… πάει και έρχεται, τι συμβαίνει με την Avramar

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

