05.11.2025
Κανονικά αύριο τα ταξί από τις 6 το πρωί - Αναστολή της απεργίας
Greece Expands Automatic Tax ID Issuance to 43,000 More Minors
English edition 05 Νοεμβρίου 2025

Greece Expands Automatic Tax ID Issuance to 43,000 More Minors

The initiative offers major convenience for parents and guardians, eliminating the need to submit applications or visit AADE offices to obtain a tax number for their children.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has completed its third phase of automatically issuing Tax Identification Numbers (AFM) to 42,975 minors, following similar initiatives in 2023 and 2024.

This brings the total number of children who have received a tax ID automatically to more than 1.16 million.

Parents of minors who received an AFM have been notified via email and through the “My Messages” section of the digital portal myAADE (accessible under Registry & Communication > My Messages) or through the myAADE mobile app.

The initiative offers major convenience for parents and guardians, eliminating the need to submit applications or visit AADE offices to obtain a tax number for their children. It also streamlines the process of assigning a Personal Number to minors.

AADE attributes the success of the project to the effective use of interoperability services connecting the Civil Registry and the Greek Police, facilitated by the Interoperability Center of the General Secretariat for Information Systems and Digital Governance (GSIS).

By leveraging these digital tools, Greece continues to advance its goal of simplifying interactions between citizens and the state, making public services more efficient, accessible, and fully integrated into the country’s digital governance framework.

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Ενέργεια
Μητσοτάκης: Η Ελλάδα πύλη εισόδου του αμερικανικού LNG στην Ευρώπη

Μητσοτάκης: Η Ελλάδα πύλη εισόδου του αμερικανικού LNG στην Ευρώπη

English edition
2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece
English edition 03.11.25

2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece

Greek vehicle owners can access 2026 circulation taxes on the myCAR portal and pay by December 31, 2025. Late payments incur escalating fines, while electric and low-emission vehicles may be exempt from fees

Σύνταξη
Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6
English edition 02.11.25

Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6

Students and university groups plan a nationwide demonstration on November 6, protesting staff shortages, poor infrastructure, and education reforms that they claim will increase academic pressure and reduce access to free public education

Σύνταξη
iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation
English edition 01.11.25

iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation

Greece’s telecom regulator has ordered the withdrawal of Apple’s iPhone 12 model after EU tests found it emitted higher-than-permitted radiation levels, following a similar decision by France and the European Commission

Σύνταξη
Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge
English edition 01.11.25

Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge

According to data from INSETE, 2025 began with strong growth. In January, 213,000 listings were recorded, up from 190,000 a year earlier.

Σύνταξη
Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising
English edition 28.10.25

Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising

According to a new report by the International Olive Council (IOC) for September, significant trends are emerging in terms of producer prices, exports, imports, and consumption, both for olive oil and table olives

Σύνταξη
Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives
English edition 26.10.25

Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives

New decrees and legislative changes clarify which construction permits tied to building bonuses” provisions can remain valid after court rulings, bringing much-needed clarity to owners and investors

Σύνταξη
Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?
English edition 22.10.25

Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?

As visitor numbers soar and infrastructure strains, the Bank of Greece warns that the country’s islands must shift from growth to sustainability — with €35 billion in new investments to keep paradise afloat

Σύνταξη
Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece
English edition 22.10.25

Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece

Telephone scams remain the most common form of fraud, with organized networks posing as relatives, doctors, utility employees, accountants, bankers, or even police officers.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Ερυθρός Αστέρας – Παναθηναϊκός 86-68: Κάκιστη εμφάνιση και βαριά ήττα
Euroleague 05.11.25

Ερυθρός Αστέρας – Παναθηναϊκός 86-68: Κάκιστη εμφάνιση και βαριά ήττα

Τη χειρότερη φετινή του εμφάνιση πραγματοποίησε στο Βελιγράδι ο Παναθηναϊκός, χάνοντας από τον Ερυθρό Αστέρα με το... κολακευτικό, έτσι όπως εξελίχθηκε το ματς (η διαφορά έφτασε και το +28), 86-68.

Σύνταξη
Η έκρηξη των δαπανών στην Ευρώπη τροφοδοτεί ένα νέο επικίνδυνο σπιράλ χρέους;
Σε επιφυλακή 05.11.25

Η έκρηξη των δαπανών στην Ευρώπη τροφοδοτεί ένα νέο επικίνδυνο σπιράλ χρέους;

Τα σχέδια δαπανών στην Ευρώπη ωθούν τα επίπεδα χρέους υψηλότερα, τροφοδοτούμενα από τα κίνητρα της Γερμανίας και τους αυξανόμενους αμυντικούς προϋπολογισμούς - Τι ισχύει στην Ελλάδα;

Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
ΗΠΑ: Ανεβαίνει ο αριθμός των θυμάτων από την συντριβή αεροσκάφους στο Κεντάκι – Τουλάχιστον 9 νεκροί
ΗΠΑ 05.11.25

Ανεβαίνει ο αριθμός των θυμάτων από την συντριβή αεροσκάφους της UPS στο Κεντάκι - Τουλάχιστον 9 νεκροί

Το απόγευμα της Τρίτης, ένα αεροπλάνο της UPS, το οποίο μετέφερε εμπορεύματα και δέματα κατέπεσε αμέσως μετά την απογείωσή του από το αεροδρόμιο του Λούιβιλ στο Κεντάκι

Σύνταξη
Λούβρο: Σταρ των social media και πρώην φύλακας μουσείου o ύποπτος για τη ληστεία
Βρήκαν DNA 05.11.25

Λούβρο: Σταρ των social media και πρώην φύλακας μουσείου o ύποπτος για τη ληστεία

Γνωστός των αρχών για διάφορα αδικήματα, τοπικός σταρ των μέσων κοινωνικής δικτύωσης. Αυτό είναι το προφίλ του Αμπντουλαγέ Ν., ενός από τους υπόπτους για την κινηματογραφική ληστεία στο Λούβρο.

Σύνταξη
Μητσοτάκης: Ενέργεια και ελληνοαμερικανικές σχέσεις στις συναντήσεις Μητσοτάκη – «Σύντομα οι πρώτες ερευνητικές γεωτρήσεις»
Διπλωματία 05.11.25

Ενέργεια και ελληνοαμερικανικές σχέσεις στις συναντήσεις Μητσοτάκη - «Σύντομα οι πρώτες ερευνητικές γεωτρήσεις»

Συναντήσεις με τον υπουργό Εσωτερικών και τον υπουργό Ενέργειας των ΗΠΑ είχε ο Έλληνας πρωθυπουργός, Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης, στο Μέγαρο Μαξίμου.

Σύνταξη
