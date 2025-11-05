Greece Expands Automatic Tax ID Issuance to 43,000 More Minors
The initiative offers major convenience for parents and guardians, eliminating the need to submit applications or visit AADE offices to obtain a tax number for their children.
- Ισόβια σε νοσηλευτή που σκότωσε 10 ασθενείς του - Τους χορηγούσε θανατηφόρες δόσεις μορφίνης
- Έντονη βροχόπτωση και χαλάζι στην Κρήτη - Γέμισε πέτρες και χώματα ο ΒΟΑΚ
- The Marbles: Νέο ντοκιμαντέρ για τον επαναπατρισμό των Μαρμάρων του Παρθενώνα – «Κλεμμένη περιουσία»
- Οι τρεις φούσκες που απειλούν την παγκόσμια οικονομία
The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has completed its third phase of automatically issuing Tax Identification Numbers (AFM) to 42,975 minors, following similar initiatives in 2023 and 2024.
This brings the total number of children who have received a tax ID automatically to more than 1.16 million.
Parents of minors who received an AFM have been notified via email and through the “My Messages” section of the digital portal myAADE (accessible under Registry & Communication > My Messages) or through the myAADE mobile app.
The initiative offers major convenience for parents and guardians, eliminating the need to submit applications or visit AADE offices to obtain a tax number for their children. It also streamlines the process of assigning a Personal Number to minors.
AADE attributes the success of the project to the effective use of interoperability services connecting the Civil Registry and the Greek Police, facilitated by the Interoperability Center of the General Secretariat for Information Systems and Digital Governance (GSIS).
By leveraging these digital tools, Greece continues to advance its goal of simplifying interactions between citizens and the state, making public services more efficient, accessible, and fully integrated into the country’s digital governance framework.
- DVTK – Ολυμπιακός 87-63: Ήττα στην Ουγγαρία για τις Ερυθρόλευκες
- Ερυθρός Αστέρας – Παναθηναϊκός 86-68: Κάκιστη εμφάνιση και βαριά ήττα
- Επιπλέον 15 εκατ. ευρώ στα φάρμακα για μείωση του clawback
- Η έκρηξη των δαπανών στην Ευρώπη τροφοδοτεί ένα νέο επικίνδυνο σπιράλ χρέους;
- ΗΠΑ: Ανεβαίνει ο αριθμός των θυμάτων από την συντριβή αεροσκάφους στο Κεντάκι – Τουλάχιστον 9 νεκροί
- Ερχονται διαδοχικά κύματα κακοκαιρίας από την Παρασκευή
Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις