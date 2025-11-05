Τετάρτη 05 Νοεμβρίου 2025
Consumer Confidence Down in October: IOBE
English edition 05 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 10:53

Consumer Confidence Down in October: IOBE

In contrast to consumer confidence, the intention for major purchases increased, although savings sentiment weakened slightly.

Σύνταξη
The consumer confidence index weakened again in October, according to the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), falling to -47.6 points from -45.6 in September.

The report reveals that Greek consumers remain the most pessimistic in the European Union, far behind Estonia (-30.7) and Romania (-30.5).

Surprisingly, and in contrast to consumer confidence, the intention for major purchases increased, although savings sentiment weakened slightly. At the other end of the spectrum, Malta (+4.3) once again ranked as the most optimistic country for the fourth time in 2025, as its positive score indicates consumer confidence. The average consumer confidence indices stood at -13.5 in the EU and -14.2 in the Eurozone.

Consumers’ negative assessments of their household’s financial situation over the past 12 months worsened slightly to -50.1 (from -49.9). About 65% of households reported a mild or noticeable deterioration in their finances, while only 2% said they experienced a small improvement. Comparable figures for the EU and Eurozone were -10.8 points.

Consumers’ expectations for their household finances over the next 12 months became even more pessimistic in October, with the index dropping to -44.2 (from -39.8). About 58% of households expect a mild or significant deterioration (up from 54%), while 6% foresee a small improvement. In the EU and Eurozone, the figures were -4.1 and -4.3, respectively.

Consumers’ intention to make significant purchases (furniture, electrical appliances, etc.) in the next 12 months improved slightly, with the index rising to -41.6 (from -46.3). Some 51% (down from 53%) said they expect to spend less or much less, while 6% (up from 4%) expect to spend more. The corresponding European indices stood at -13.8 in the EU and -14.7 in the Eurozone.

The savings intention index declined slightly to -67.5 (from -65.9 in September). A significant 84% of households said they do not consider saving likely in the coming 12 months, while 15% found it likely or very likely. The related indices were +9.0 for the EU and +9.6 for the Eurozone.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο
World
Ψηφιακό ευρώ: Ενα βήμα μπρος, δύο πίσω – Αντιδρούν οι τράπεζες

Ψηφιακό ευρώ: Ενα βήμα μπρος, δύο πίσω – Αντιδρούν οι τράπεζες

Τράπεζες
CrediaBank: Deal για στεγαστικά δάνεια 90 εκατ.

CrediaBank: Deal για στεγαστικά δάνεια 90 εκατ.

English edition
2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece
English edition 03.11.25

2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece

Greek vehicle owners can access 2026 circulation taxes on the myCAR portal and pay by December 31, 2025. Late payments incur escalating fines, while electric and low-emission vehicles may be exempt from fees

Σύνταξη
Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6
English edition 02.11.25

Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6

Students and university groups plan a nationwide demonstration on November 6, protesting staff shortages, poor infrastructure, and education reforms that they claim will increase academic pressure and reduce access to free public education

Σύνταξη
iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation
English edition 01.11.25

iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation

Greece’s telecom regulator has ordered the withdrawal of Apple’s iPhone 12 model after EU tests found it emitted higher-than-permitted radiation levels, following a similar decision by France and the European Commission

Σύνταξη
Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge
English edition 01.11.25

Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge

According to data from INSETE, 2025 began with strong growth. In January, 213,000 listings were recorded, up from 190,000 a year earlier.

Σύνταξη
Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising
English edition 28.10.25

Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising

According to a new report by the International Olive Council (IOC) for September, significant trends are emerging in terms of producer prices, exports, imports, and consumption, both for olive oil and table olives

Σύνταξη
Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives
English edition 26.10.25

Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives

New decrees and legislative changes clarify which construction permits tied to building bonuses” provisions can remain valid after court rulings, bringing much-needed clarity to owners and investors

Σύνταξη
Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?
English edition 22.10.25

Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?

As visitor numbers soar and infrastructure strains, the Bank of Greece warns that the country’s islands must shift from growth to sustainability — with €35 billion in new investments to keep paradise afloat

Σύνταξη
Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece
English edition 22.10.25

Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece

Telephone scams remain the most common form of fraud, with organized networks posing as relatives, doctors, utility employees, accountants, bankers, or even police officers.

Σύνταξη
How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box
English edition 20.10.25

How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box

Institutional interventions appear to support the Euronext–Hellenic Exchanges (ATHEX) deal, but the revision of takeover and delisting rules is raising concerns

Σύνταξη
Τσίπρας για θρίαμβο Μαμντάνι: Είναι νίκη απέναντι στην ολιγαρχία κα τις δυναστείες – Υπάρχει εναλλακτική και είναι στο χέρι μας
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 05.11.25

Τσίπρας για θρίαμβο Μαμντάνι: Είναι νίκη απέναντι στην ολιγαρχία κα τις δυναστείες - Υπάρχει εναλλακτική και είναι στο χέρι μας

«Η ελπίδα, η αλλαγή, η δικαιοσύνη είναι ο καθένας από μας, οι ίδιοι οι πολίτες, που αποφασίζουν να αντισταθούν και να διεκδικήσουν ένα καλύτερο μέλλον» σημειώνει ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας μετά το θρίαμβο Μαμντάνι

Σύνταξη
Ψήφισμα δήμου Πειραιά υπέρ της διατήρησης των εσόδων από τα πρόστιμα του Κ.Ο.Κ. στους ΟΤΑ
Διαφωνία 05.11.25

Ψήφισμα δήμου Πειραιά υπέρ της διατήρησης των εσόδων από τα πρόστιμα του Κ.Ο.Κ. στους ΟΤΑ

«Τα πρόστιμα του Κ.Ο.Κ. οφείλουν να κατευθύνονται αποκλειστικά σε δράσεις για τη βελτίωση της οδικής ασφάλειας και όχι την ενίσχυση τρίτων φορέων χωρίς συνάφεια με αυτή» αναφέρει το ψήφισμα του Δ. Πειραιά.

Σύνταξη
Συμφωνία δίχως προηγούμενο: Το διψασμένο Ιράκ έδωσε «προσωρινά» τα κλειδιά του νερού στην Τουρκία
«Διπλωματία του νερού» 05.11.25

Συμφωνία δίχως προηγούμενο: Το διψασμένο Ιράκ έδωσε «προσωρινά» τα κλειδιά του νερού στην Τουρκία

Το Ιράκ που βασίζεται πρωτίστως στους ποταμούς Τίγρη και Ευφράτη συγκαταλέγεται στις χώρες που πλήττονται πιο σοβαρά από την κλιματική αλλαγή. Πρόκειται για μια συγκυρία που αξιοποίησε η τουρκική διπλωματία.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
«Έκλαιγα συνεχώς, δεν κοιμόμουν, ήμουν εξαντλημένη»: Η Ρις Γουίδερσπουν μιλά ανοιχτά για την επιλόχειο κατάθλιψη
«Είναι δύσκολο» 05.11.25

«Έκλαιγα συνεχώς, δεν κοιμόμουν, ήμουν εξαντλημένη»: Η Ρις Γουίδερσπουν μιλά ανοιχτά για την επιλόχειο κατάθλιψη

«Είναι δύσκολο να είσαι νέα μαμά. Όλοι έχουν μια άποψη για το πώς ‘πρέπει’ να μεγαλώνεις το παιδί σου», είπε η Ρις Γουίδερσπουν σε πρόσφατη συνέντευξή της

Σύνταξη
«Πέταξε» για τη Σουηδία ο Παναθηναϊκός (pics)
Europa League 05.11.25

«Πέταξε» για τη Σουηδία ο Παναθηναϊκός (pics)

Ο Παναθηναϊκός αναχώρησε από το «Ελ. Βενιζέλος», με προορισμό τη Σουηδία και τον κρίσιμο αγώνα με τη Μάλμε (6/11, 19:45), για την 4η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Europa League.

Σύνταξη
Συνάντηση Μητσοτάκη με Γκίλφοϊλ στο Μαξίμου – Τι συζήτησαν [φωτογραφίες και βίντεο]
Διπλωματία 05.11.25 Upd: 11:15

Συνάντηση Μητσοτάκη με Γκίλφοϊλ στο Μαξίμου – Τι συζήτησαν [φωτογραφίες και βίντεο]

Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης και Κίμπερλι Γκίλφοϊλ συναντήθηκαν μια μέρα πριν τη Σύνοδο της Διατλαντικής Ενεργειακής Συνεργασίας που θα πραγματοποιηθεί στην Αθήνα

Σύνταξη
Κορίνα Λεγάκη: «Χωρίς το λαϊκό τραγούδι, τις ηρωίδες και τους ήρωές του, η ελληνική μουσική θα ήταν φτωχότερη»
Συνέντευξη 05.11.25

Η Κορίνα Λεγάκη μας μιλά για τη μουσική παράσταση «Μαρίκα με είπανε – Μαρίκα με βγάλανε»

Η Κορίνα Λεγάκη πρωταγωνιστεί στην παράσταση «Μαρίκα με είπανε - Μαρίκα με βγάλανε», με ιστορίες γυναικών του λαϊκού τραγουδιού, η οποία κάνει πρεμιέρα τη Δευτέρα 10 Νοεμβρίου.

Μαρία Κωνσταντοπούλου
Μαρία Κωνσταντοπούλου
Ανώμαλη προσγείωση στην κοινωνία, αλλά τη λύση δεν θα τη δώσει η επικοινωνία
Editorial 05.11.25

Ανώμαλη προσγείωση στην κοινωνία, αλλά τη λύση δεν θα τη δώσει η επικοινωνία

Η κυβέρνηση ένιωσε και στο ζήτημα των ΕΛΤΑ στο πετσί της πώς μπορεί να ξεσπά η κοινωνική δυσαρέσκεια, αλλά αυτό δεν σημαίνει ότι κατανοεί τους βαθύτερους λόγους της

Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Γράφει ο Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
ΕΙΝΑΠ: Ήταν αστυνομικοί οι άνδρες με πολιτικά που εισέβαλαν στο ΤΕΠ και ζητούσαν ιατρικά στοιχεία;
Μετά τα επεισόδια 05.11.25

Σοβαρή καταγγελία της ΕΙΝΑΠ: Ήταν αστυνομικοί οι άνδρες με πολιτικά που εισέβαλαν στο ΤΕΠ και ζητούσαν ιατρικά στοιχεία;

Την Παρασκευή 31 Οκτωβρίου και ενώ είχε προηγηθεί διαδήλωση στο κέντρο της Αθήνας κατά την οποία υπήρξαν τραυματισμοί διαδηλωτών, άνδρες με πολιτικά εισέβαλαν σε ΤΕΠ νοσοκομείου και ζητούσαν στοιχεία

Σύνταξη
Τετάρτη 05 Νοεμβρίου 2025
