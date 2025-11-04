Τρίτη 04 Νοεμβρίου 2025
Αποκλειστικό:
03.11.2025 | 14:11
Το in στο σπίτι της Ευαγγελίας Φραγκιαδάκη που σκοτώθηκε στο μακελειό στα Βορίζια
JPMorgan Maintains Piraeus Bank Price Target
English edition 04 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 14:09

JPMorgan Maintains Piraeus Bank Price Target

JPMorgan highlights that the Greek bank’s shares continue to trade at a “cheap level,” below 7xP/E (price-to-earnings ratio).

JPMorgan retained its price target at €9 for Piraeus Bank shares, estimating it remains an attractive option for investors, despite its 87% increase since the start of the year following the bank’s Q3 results.

In its report, JPMorgan highlights that the Greek bank’s shares continue to trade at a “cheap level,” below 7xP/E (price-to-earnings ratio) and 1xP/TBV (tangible book value) based on 2027 estimates.

The Greek systemic bank’s reported €261 million earnings before tax (excluding one-offs) were above expectations, attributed to loan loss provisions and income from affiliates.

Net interest income (NII) matched market expectations, showing a 0.5% quarterly decline; fees were 2% lower, costs were 1% better, and loan loss provisions (LLPs) were 6% higher than the consensus estimate (slightly below JPM’s own forecast). Other non-core items offset the difference, resulting in pre-tax profit 1% below consensus.

The bank’s management also raised its 2025 guidance for normalized RoTE from ~14% to ~15% and expects to exceed the earnings-per-share (EPS) target of €0.80, with results already close to that level. JP Morgan projects around 15% RoTE and €0.83 EPS for 2025.

The NII guidance of €1.9 billion for 2025 is seen as “safe”, while the outlook for €1.9 billion in 2026 was reaffirmed. The CET1 pro-forma ratio stood at 14.61%, above both the market consensus (14.5%) and JP Morgan’s estimate (14.3%), rising 26 basis points quarter-on-quarter. Some balance sheet items offset the negative impact from DTCs/AT1s and others (which had reduced CET1 by 30 bps in Q2).

Piraeus Bank’s shares had underperformed other Greek bank stocks in the past month ahead of the Q3 results, but the figures appear generally positive, according to JP Morgan.

Πολιτική
Μαρινάκης για ΕΛΤΑ: Θα συνεχίσουμε τη μεταρρύθμιση

Μαρινάκης για ΕΛΤΑ: Θα συνεχίσουμε τη μεταρρύθμιση

Πολιτική
ΕΛΤΑ: Παραιτήθηκε ο CEO Γρηγόρης Σκλήκας

ΕΛΤΑ: Παραιτήθηκε ο CEO Γρηγόρης Σκλήκας

English edition
2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece
English edition 03.11.25

2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece

Greek vehicle owners can access 2026 circulation taxes on the myCAR portal and pay by December 31, 2025. Late payments incur escalating fines, while electric and low-emission vehicles may be exempt from fees

Σύνταξη
Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6
English edition 02.11.25

Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6

Students and university groups plan a nationwide demonstration on November 6, protesting staff shortages, poor infrastructure, and education reforms that they claim will increase academic pressure and reduce access to free public education

Σύνταξη
iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation
English edition 01.11.25

iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation

Greece’s telecom regulator has ordered the withdrawal of Apple’s iPhone 12 model after EU tests found it emitted higher-than-permitted radiation levels, following a similar decision by France and the European Commission

Σύνταξη
Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge
English edition 01.11.25

Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge

According to data from INSETE, 2025 began with strong growth. In January, 213,000 listings were recorded, up from 190,000 a year earlier.

Σύνταξη
Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising
English edition 28.10.25

Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising

According to a new report by the International Olive Council (IOC) for September, significant trends are emerging in terms of producer prices, exports, imports, and consumption, both for olive oil and table olives

Σύνταξη
Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives
English edition 26.10.25

Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives

New decrees and legislative changes clarify which construction permits tied to building bonuses” provisions can remain valid after court rulings, bringing much-needed clarity to owners and investors

Σύνταξη
Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?
English edition 22.10.25

Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?

As visitor numbers soar and infrastructure strains, the Bank of Greece warns that the country’s islands must shift from growth to sustainability — with €35 billion in new investments to keep paradise afloat

Σύνταξη
Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece
English edition 22.10.25

Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece

Telephone scams remain the most common form of fraud, with organized networks posing as relatives, doctors, utility employees, accountants, bankers, or even police officers.

Σύνταξη
How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box
English edition 20.10.25

How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box

Institutional interventions appear to support the Euronext–Hellenic Exchanges (ATHEX) deal, but the revision of takeover and delisting rules is raising concerns

Σύνταξη
Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris
English edition 19.10.25

Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris

The robbers attacked the first two galleries—the Napoleon Gallery and the French Sovereigns’ Gallery—stealing nine pieces from Napoleon and the Empress’s jewelry collection

Σύνταξη
When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves
English edition 19.10.25

When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves

Decades of unchecked growth have turned Greece’s cities into sprawling heat traps, a new University of Athens study warns

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Οργή της αντιπολίτευσης για την αναβολή της συνεδρίασης για ΕΛΤΑ στη Βουλή: «Η κυβέρνηση οφείλει εξηγήσεις»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 04.11.25

Οργή της αντιπολίτευσης για την αναβολή της συνεδρίασης για ΕΛΤΑ στη Βουλή: «Η κυβέρνηση οφείλει εξηγήσεις»

Σφοδρές αντιδράσεις στη Βουλή από την αντιπολίτευση. Επίθεση στην κυβέρνηση από Ανδρουλάκη, Φάμελλο και Χαρίτση

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Βορίζια: Η έκκληση του ιερέα στην κηδεία της 56χρονης στα Χανιά
Στα Χανιά 04.11.25

«Να σταματήσει ο ανόητος κύκλος της βίας» - Η έκκληση του ιερέα στην κηδεία της της Ευαγγελίας Φραγκιαδάκη

Ο ιερέας που τέλεσε την κηδεία της 56χρονης Ευαγγελίας Φραγκιαδάκη που έπεσε νεκρή στα Βορίζια, είπε ότι τέτοια γεγονότα «πληγώνουν οικογένειες και ντροπιάζουν την Κρήτη»

Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου, Δημήτρης Μιχαλάκης
Ανδρουλάκης: Η ΝΔ απαξίωσε τα ΕΛΤΑ και τα χρησιμοποίησε για μια σειρά απευθείας αναθέσεων σε κολλητούς
ΠΑΣΟΚ 04.11.25

Ανδρουλάκης: Η ΝΔ απαξίωσε τα ΕΛΤΑ και τα χρησιμοποίησε για μια σειρά απευθείας αναθέσεων σε κολλητούς

«Η παραίτηση του κ. Σκλήκα αποτελεί ομολογία για το φιάσκο της Νέας Δημοκρατίας στο ζήτημα των ΕΛΤΑ», επισήμανε ο πρόεδρος του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ, Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης

Σύνταξη
«Αισθάνθηκα ότι έκανα το σωστό»: Τι δήλωσε ο Χιλιανός που επέστρεψε μαρμάρινο θραύσμα από ναό της Ακρόπολης
«Είναι υποχρέωσή μου» 04.11.25

«Αισθάνθηκα ότι έκανα το σωστό»: Τι δήλωσε ο Χιλιανός που επέστρεψε μαρμάρινο θραύσμα από ναό της Ακρόπολης

Ο Ενρίκο Τόστι-Κρότσε αποφάσισε να επιστρέψει στην Ελλάδα ένα μαρμάρινο θραύσμα που είχε στην κατοχή του η οικογένειά του από τη δεκαετία του ’30. Η προέλευσή του ταυτοποιήθηκε από τις ελληνικές αρχές

Σύνταξη
Τσουκαλάς: ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, ΕΛΤΑ, ΟΣΕ, σε ποιον τομέα έχει πετύχει η ΝΔ τα 7 χρόνια που βρίσκεται στο τιμόνι της χώρας;
ΠΑΣΟΚ 04.11.25

Τσουκαλάς: ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, ΕΛΤΑ, ΟΣΕ, σε ποιον τομέα έχει πετύχει η ΝΔ τα 7 χρόνια που βρίσκεται στο τιμόνι της χώρας;

«Πού ήταν ο σχεδιασμός εκσυγχρονισμού των ΕΛΤΑ από το 2019 και μετά; Και γιατί, την ίδια περίοδο, τα ΕΛΤΑ έδιναν απευθείας αναθέσεις ύψους εκατοντάδων χιλιάδων ευρώ;», διερωτήθηκε ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ, Κώστας Τσουκαλάς

Σύνταξη
Χαρίτσης για ΕΛΤΑ: Να έρθει ο Μητσοτάκης στη Βουλή να απολογηθεί – Αυτός έδωσε το πράσινο φως για το κλείσιμο
Νέα Αριστερά 04.11.25

Χαρίτσης για ΕΛΤΑ: Να έρθει ο Μητσοτάκης στη Βουλή να απολογηθεί – Αυτός έδωσε το πράσινο φως για το κλείσιμο

Τον πρωθυπουργό Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη δείχνει ως υπαίτιο του κλεισίματος των 204 υποκαταστημάτων των ΕΛΤΑ ο πρόεδρος της Νέας Αριστεράς, Αλέξης Χαρίτσης - Τον καλεί να δώσει εξηγήσεις στον ελληνικό λαό

Σύνταξη
Brief Encounter – Στην πρεμιέρα του ρομαντικού αριστουργήματος του Ντέιβιντ Λιν το 1945 το κοινό ξέσπασε σε γέλια
«Τι θα γινόταν αν;» 04.11.25

Brief Encounter – Στην πρεμιέρα του ρομαντικού αριστουργήματος του Ντέιβιντ Λιν το 1945 το κοινό ξέσπασε σε γέλια

Η ιστορία στη συνέχεια δικαίωσε περίτρανα την ταινία Brief Encounter (Σύντομη Συνάντηση) καθώς σινεφίλ και μη εξακολουθούν να ερωτεύονται το συναισθηματικό έργο του Ντέιβιντ Λιν, ογδόντα χρόνια μετά.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Δίπλα στους Δημάρχους της Ανατολικής Μακεδονίας&Θράκης ο Πρόεδρος της ΚΕΔΕ
Δια ζώσης 04.11.25

Δίπλα στους Δημάρχους της Ανατολικής Μακεδονίας&Θράκης ο Πρόεδρος της ΚΕΔΕ

Περιοδεία του Προέδρου της ΚΕΔΕ Λάζαρου Κυρίζογλου στην Ανατολική Μακεδονία και Θράκη, όπου συνάντησε δημάρχους της περιοχής, εν όψει και του ετήσιου τακτικού συνεδρίου της ΚΕΔΕ στην Αλεξανδρούπολη.

Σύνταξη
Φάμελλος: Σε κρίση η κυβέρνηση, να ακυρωθεί το καταστροφικό σχέδιο για το κλείσιμο των ΕΛΤΑ
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ 04.11.25

Φάμελλος: Σε κρίση η κυβέρνηση, να ακυρωθεί το καταστροφικό σχέδιο για το κλείσιμο των ΕΛΤΑ

«Οι ελιγμοί του κ. Μητσοτάκη και οι υποχωρήσεις, αποδεικνύουν ότι είναι και αδύναμος αλλά και επικίνδυνος», τόνισε ο πρόεδρος του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ, Σωκράτης Φάμελλος, για τις εξελίξεις στην υπόθεση των ΕΛΤΑ

Σύνταξη
Νέα Αριστερά για παραίτηση Σκλήκα: Το πρόβλημα δεν είναι ο CEO των ΕΛΤΑ αλλά ο Μητσοτάκης και η πολιτική του
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 04.11.25

Νέα Αριστερά για παραίτηση Σκλήκα: Το πρόβλημα δεν είναι ο CEO των ΕΛΤΑ αλλά ο Μητσοτάκης και η πολιτική του

Η απόφαση για κλείσιμο δεκάδων καταστημάτων των ΕΛΤΑ σε όλη τη χώρα, «αποτελεί την πολιτική επιλογή μιας κυβέρνησης που βλέπει το δημόσιο ως βάρος και όχι ως υποχρέωση», αναφέρει η Νέα Αριστερά

Σύνταξη
 Πηγές ΣΥΡΙΖΑ – ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Επιβεβαίωση της κυβερνητικής αποτυχίας από τον πρώην υπουργό Γ. Τσακίρη
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 04.11.25

 Πηγές ΣΥΡΙΖΑ – ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Επιβεβαίωση της κυβερνητικής αποτυχίας από τον πρώην υπουργό Γ. Τσακίρη

Επιβεβαιώνεται ότι «η υπαγωγή του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ στην ΑΑΔΕ συνιστά την πιο αδιάψευστη και αδιαμφισβήτητη ομολογία αποτυχίας, διαπλοκής, διαφθοράς και συγκάλυψης», αναφέρουν πηγές του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ

Σύνταξη
Πέθανε ο Ντικ Τσέινι
Κόσμος 04.11.25

Πέθανε ο Ντικ Τσέινι

Ο πρώην αντιπρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ και αρχιτέκτονας του «Πολέμου στην Τρομοκρατία», Τσέινι, είχε βοηθήσει να οδηγηθεί η χώρα του στον πόλεμο στο Ιράκ έχοντας όμως εσφαλμένα στοιχεία.

Σύνταξη
H Travel Tuesday πλησιάζει: οδηγός για πραγματικές εκπτώσεις σε πτήσεις και πακέτα
11 Tips 04.11.25

H Travel Tuesday πλησιάζει: οδηγός για πραγματικές εκπτώσεις σε πτήσεις και πακέτα

Μπορεί στη Travel Tuesday, έναν νέο θεσμό για φτηνότερα ταξίδια στα πρότυπα της Black Friday, να προσφέρονται ευκαιρίες, αλλά για να τις εντοπίσει ή να... τις διαμορφώσει κανείς υπάρχουν κάποια tips.

Σύνταξη
in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 04 Νοεμβρίου 2025
