Δευτέρα 03 Νοεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Αποκλειστικό:
03.11.2025 | 14:11
Το σημείο «μηδέν» του μακελειού στα Βορίζια - Το in στο σπίτι που εξερράγη η βόμβα
# ΒΟΡΙΖΙΑ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece
English edition 03 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 20:29

2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece

Greek vehicle owners can access 2026 circulation taxes on the myCAR portal and pay by December 31, 2025. Late payments incur escalating fines, while electric and low-emission vehicles may be exempt from fees

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Αγκαλιές: Ο πιο απλός τρόπος να προλάβουμε θλίψη και στρες

Αγκαλιές: Ο πιο απλός τρόπος να προλάβουμε θλίψη και στρες

Spotlight

Greek authorities have posted the 2026 vehicle circulation taxes on the digital myCAR portal, giving car owners the ability to view and pay their fees online. The deadline for payment without penalties is December 31, 2025.

Vehicle owners can access their tax notices through the myAADE portal. Those with TaxisNet credentials follow the pathway:

myAADE > Applications > Tax Services > Vehicles > myCAR > Vehicle Taxes > Tax Notices

For users without TaxisNet credentials, access is available by entering their tax ID (AFM) and vehicle registration number.

Payment Methods

Owners have several options to pay their circulation taxes:

  • QR Code Scan: At ATMs, scanning the notice QR code.
  • E-Banking: Using the 23-digit RF code on the tax notice.
  • In-Person: At bank branches or Greek postal services (ELTA) presenting the notice.

Important: Vehicle taxes cannot be included in the standard 24-month Ministry of Finance installment plan and must be paid through one of these methods.

Late Payment Penalties

  • Payments completed by January 31, 2026 incur a 25% surcharge on 2025 taxes.
  • Payments in February 2026 are subject to a 50% surcharge.
  • From March 1, 2026, unpaid taxes double.

Exemptions

Certain vehicles are exempt from circulation taxes:

  • Vehicles registered from January 1, 2021, with CO2 emissions of ≤122 g/km.
  • Electric vehicles and most plug-in or self-charging hybrids with very low emissions.
  • Vehicles registered Nov–Dec 2020 emitting less than 90 g/km CO2.
  • Owners in special categories, such as people with disabilities, may also qualify under specific conditions.

Car owners are advised to check their notices early and ensure timely payment to avoid escalating fines.

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Wall Street
Wall Street: Γιατί δεν θα προβλέψει… ποτέ την επόμενη κρίση

Wall Street: Γιατί δεν θα προβλέψει… ποτέ την επόμενη κρίση

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Αγκαλιές: Ο πιο απλός τρόπος να προλάβουμε θλίψη και στρες

Αγκαλιές: Ο πιο απλός τρόπος να προλάβουμε θλίψη και στρες

OT FORUM
«Η επιχείρηση του μέλλοντος» – Το 6ο ΟΤ FORUM έρχεται…

«Η επιχείρηση του μέλλοντος» – Το 6ο ΟΤ FORUM έρχεται…

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6
English edition 02.11.25

Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6

Students and university groups plan a nationwide demonstration on November 6, protesting staff shortages, poor infrastructure, and education reforms that they claim will increase academic pressure and reduce access to free public education

Σύνταξη
iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation
English edition 01.11.25

iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation

Greece’s telecom regulator has ordered the withdrawal of Apple’s iPhone 12 model after EU tests found it emitted higher-than-permitted radiation levels, following a similar decision by France and the European Commission

Σύνταξη
Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge
English edition 01.11.25

Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge

According to data from INSETE, 2025 began with strong growth. In January, 213,000 listings were recorded, up from 190,000 a year earlier.

Σύνταξη
Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising
English edition 28.10.25

Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising

According to a new report by the International Olive Council (IOC) for September, significant trends are emerging in terms of producer prices, exports, imports, and consumption, both for olive oil and table olives

Σύνταξη
Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives
English edition 26.10.25

Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives

New decrees and legislative changes clarify which construction permits tied to building bonuses” provisions can remain valid after court rulings, bringing much-needed clarity to owners and investors

Σύνταξη
Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?
English edition 22.10.25

Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?

As visitor numbers soar and infrastructure strains, the Bank of Greece warns that the country’s islands must shift from growth to sustainability — with €35 billion in new investments to keep paradise afloat

Σύνταξη
Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece
English edition 22.10.25

Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece

Telephone scams remain the most common form of fraud, with organized networks posing as relatives, doctors, utility employees, accountants, bankers, or even police officers.

Σύνταξη
How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box
English edition 20.10.25

How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box

Institutional interventions appear to support the Euronext–Hellenic Exchanges (ATHEX) deal, but the revision of takeover and delisting rules is raising concerns

Σύνταξη
Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris
English edition 19.10.25

Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris

The robbers attacked the first two galleries—the Napoleon Gallery and the French Sovereigns’ Gallery—stealing nine pieces from Napoleon and the Empress’s jewelry collection

Σύνταξη
When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves
English edition 19.10.25

When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves

Decades of unchecked growth have turned Greece’s cities into sprawling heat traps, a new University of Athens study warns

Σύνταξη
Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU
English edition 18.10.25

Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU

In 2023, Greece discarded more than 2 million tons of food (2,091,442 tons), a figure that has remained almost unchanged since 2020.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
ΗΠΑ: Στο μισό κόβει η κυβέρνηση Τραμπ την επισιτιστική βοήθεια στους πολίτες της ελέω shutdown
Δημοσιονομική παράλυση 03.11.25

Στο μισό κόβει η κυβέρνηση Τραμπ την επισιτιστική βοήθεια στους πολίτες της ελέω shutdown

Η κυβέρνηση Τραμπ θα καταβάλει στους φτωχούς Αμερικανούς τη μισή επισιτιστική βοήθεια για τον Νοέμβριο, παρά τις δικαστικές αποφάσεις που διέταξαν την πλήρη πληρωμή

Σύνταξη
Η διαρροή ονομάτων για τη δεύτερη δικογραφία του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ και η ενόχληση της Ευρωπαϊκής Εισαγγελίας
Πολιτική 03.11.25

Η διαρροή ονομάτων για τη δεύτερη δικογραφία του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ και η ενόχληση της Ευρωπαϊκής Εισαγγελίας

«Παρέλαση» ονομάτων σε δημοσιεύματα που εμπλέκουν πολιτικά πρόσωπα για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ στη δεύτερη δικογραφία. Ο ρόλος της ΕΛ.ΑΣ., οι διαρροές, οι επισυνδέσεις και η ενόχληση της Ευρωπαϊκής Εισαγγελίας.

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
«Αγκάθι» για την Ουκρανία το Κράτος Δικαίου ώστε να προχωρήσει η ένταξη στην ΕΕ
Κόσμος 03.11.25

«Αγκάθι» για την Ουκρανία το Κράτος Δικαίου ώστε να προχωρήσει η ένταξη στην ΕΕ

Η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή έχει συντάξει ένα προσχέδιο κειμένου που αφορά την Ουκρανία, αλλά και χώρες που θα προσχωρήσουν στην ΕΕ στο μέλλον, κυρίως για τις υποχρεώσεις τους στο Κράτος Δικαίου

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Σάντερλαντ – Έβερτον
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.11.25

LIVE: Σάντερλαντ – Έβερτον

LIVE: Σάντερλαντ – Έβερτον. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την αναμέτρηση Σάντερλαντ – Έβερτον, για τη 10η αγωνιστική της Premier League. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports Premier League.

Σύνταξη
ΠΟΥ: Ζητά επειγόντως μέτρα για τη χρηματοδότηση της παγκόσμιας υγείας
«Καμπανάκι» 03.11.25

Επειγόντως μέτρα για τη χρηματοδότηση της παγκόσμιας υγείας ζητά ο ΠΟΥ

Ο γενικός διευθυντής του ΠΟΥ, Τέντρος Αντανόμ Γκεμπρεγέσους έκρουσε τον κώδωνα του κινδύνου - Η διεθνής βοήθεια στην υγεία επρόκειτο να μειωθεί κατά περισσότερο από 30% σε σχέση με το 2023

Σύνταξη
Βορίζια: «Να ορμηνεύσουμε τα παιδιά. Να τους φωτίσει ο Θεός να σταματήσουν οι βεντέτες» – Ηλικιωμένη μιλά στο in για το μακελειό
Από το χωριό Ζαρός 03.11.25

«Να ορμηνεύσουμε τα παιδιά. Να τους φωτίσει ο Θεός να σταματήσουν οι βεντέτες» - Ηλικιωμένη στο in για Βορίζια

«Παλιά ανοίγαμε και βάζαμε ό,τι είχαμε για να μαγειρέψουμε. Για να φάμε. Κι είχαμε ομόνοια κι αγάπη, όχι αυτά τα πράγματα που γίνονται τώρα», εξιστορεί στο in, μιλώντας για το μακελειό στα Βορίζια.

Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου, Δημήτρης Μιχαλάκης
Σι Τζινπίνγκ: Έγινε πρωτοσέλιδο επειδή αστειεύτηκε – Το viral χωρατό του για την κινεζική κατασκοπεία [βίντεο]
Δείτε βίντεο 03.11.25

Ο Σι Τζινπίνγκ έγινε πρωτοσέλιδο επειδή... αστειεύτηκε - Το viral χωρατό του για την κινεζική κατασκοπεία

Τι είπε ο Σι Τζινπίνγκ και προκάλεσε τα γέλια και τα χειροκροτήματα του Νοτιοκορεάτη ομολόγου του την ώρα που αντάλλασσαν δώρα στο περιθώριο της οικονομικής συνόδου κορυφής του APEC.

Σύνταξη
ΗΠΑ: Χάρτης δείχνει που θα γίνει η πρώτη δοκιμή πυρηνικού πυραύλου μετά την εντολή Τραμπ
Αυξάνεται η ανησυχία 03.11.25

Σε αυτή την περιοχή θα γίνει η πρώτη δοκιμή πυρηνικού πυραύλου από τις ΗΠΑ μετά την εντολή Τραμπ [Χάρτης]

Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ ανακοίνωσε την περασμένη εβδομάδα ότι έχει δώσει εντολή στο υπουργείο Άμυνας να ξεκινήσει αμέσως τις δοκιμές πυρηνικών όπλων - Τι αποκαλύπτει το Newsweek

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Beatles: Οι γυναίκες που έφτιαξαν και διέλυσαν το μύθο – Ποιες σταρ θα ενσαρκώσουν τις συζύγους των Σκαθαριών
Namedropping 03.11.25

Beatles: Οι γυναίκες που έφτιαξαν και διέλυσαν το μύθο – Ποιες σταρ θα ενσαρκώσουν τις συζύγους των Σκαθαριών

Η πιο πολυαναμενόμενη κινηματογραφική παραγωγή των τελευταίων ετών, το The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event του Σαμ Μέντες, ανακοίνωσε τις τέσσερις σταρ που θα υποδυθούν τις γυναίκες στη ζωή των θρυλικών Σκαθαριών

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Κρήτη: Εμπρησμός και διπλή δολοφονία η φωτιά σε διαμέρισμα στο Ηράκλειο – Σοκάρουν τα στοιχεία της δικογραφίας
Κρήτη 03.11.25

Εμπρησμός και διπλή δολοφονία η φωτιά σε διαμέρισμα στο Ηράκλειο - Σοκάρουν τα στοιχεία της δικογραφίας

Ο 57χρονος έβαλε φωτιά και έκαψε την μητέρα του και τον αδερφό του που αντιμετώπιζαν σοβαρά προβλήματα υγείας - Ο ίδιος έπεσε από το μπαλκόνι για να αυτοκτονήσει και νοσηλεύεται διασωληνωμένος

Σύνταξη
Δραματική διάσωση 7χρονου που τον απειλούσε με μαχαίρι ο 27χρονος αδερφός του [βίντεο]
Κρατούσε μαχαίρι 03.11.25

Δραματική διάσωση 7χρονου που τον κρατούσε όμηρο ο 27χρονος αδερφός του

Οικογενειακή τραγωδία σημειώθηκε στην Φλόριντα όταν αστυνομικός πυροβόλησε 27χρονο που κρατούσε ως όμηρο τον 7χρονο αδερφό του, επιχειρώντας επικίνδυνη διάσωση

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Must Read
Η ταλαιπωρία του ΧΑ, τι περιμένουν οι ξένοι από τις τράπεζες, παίρνει ανάσες η οικοδομή, η πρόταση για την ενέργεια που… πάει και έρχεται, τι συμβαίνει με την Avramar

Η ταλαιπωρία του ΧΑ, τι περιμένουν οι ξένοι από τις τράπεζες, παίρνει ανάσες η οικοδομή, η πρόταση για την ενέργεια που… πάει και έρχεται, τι συμβαίνει με την Avramar

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 03 Νοεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο