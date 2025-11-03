2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece

Greek authorities have posted the 2026 vehicle circulation taxes on the digital myCAR portal, giving car owners the ability to view and pay their fees online. The deadline for payment without penalties is December 31, 2025.

Vehicle owners can access their tax notices through the myAADE portal. Those with TaxisNet credentials follow the pathway:

myAADE > Applications > Tax Services > Vehicles > myCAR > Vehicle Taxes > Tax Notices

For users without TaxisNet credentials, access is available by entering their tax ID (AFM) and vehicle registration number.

Payment Methods

Owners have several options to pay their circulation taxes:

QR Code Scan: At ATMs, scanning the notice QR code.

E-Banking: Using the 23-digit RF code on the tax notice.

In-Person: At bank branches or Greek postal services (ELTA) presenting the notice.

Important: Vehicle taxes cannot be included in the standard 24-month Ministry of Finance installment plan and must be paid through one of these methods.

Late Payment Penalties

Payments completed by January 31, 2026 incur a 25% surcharge on 2025 taxes.

Payments in February 2026 are subject to a 50% surcharge.

From March 1, 2026, unpaid taxes double.

Exemptions

Certain vehicles are exempt from circulation taxes:

Vehicles registered from January 1, 2021, with CO2 emissions of ≤122 g/km.

Electric vehicles and most plug-in or self-charging hybrids with very low emissions.

Vehicles registered Nov–Dec 2020 emitting less than 90 g/km CO2.

Owners in special categories, such as people with disabilities, may also qualify under specific conditions.

Car owners are advised to check their notices early and ensure timely payment to avoid escalating fines.