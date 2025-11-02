Κυριακή 02 Νοεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
02.11.2025 | 16:36
Φωτιά με εκρήξεις σε ταράτσα στους Άγιους Αναργύρους (βίντεο)
Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6
English edition 02 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 13:08

Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6

Students and university groups plan a nationwide demonstration on November 6, protesting staff shortages, poor infrastructure, and education reforms that they claim will increase academic pressure and reduce access to free public education

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

An undetermined number of pupil and students’ councils at secondary schools and even universities on Friday announced that they will not attend classes on Thursday, November 6, as part of a nationwide protest over what they describe as growing problems in Greece’s education system.

The press reports accompanying the news did not mention an industrial action by unions representing educators. Even when strikes by the educators’ unions are now, participation is usually in the low single digits.

According to Tovima.gr, 15-member student councils at secondary schools (junior high and high schools) have already convened, with many deciding to suspend classes that day in solidarity with the protest, with pupils drawing attention to teacher shortages, outdated facilities, and controversial reforms to high school graduation requirements.

Among the main demands are the timely appointment of teachers at the start of the school year, modern and safe school buildings, and a less “pressurized curriculum”, i.e. less test taking to pass classes. One of the main gripes, at least as expressed by educators’ unions and some PTA associations, is a new “National Graduation Certificate”, which they argue adds an excessive examination load and turns every school year into a high-stakes testing cycle, similar to Greece’s university entrance exam.

The report, in Tovima.gr at least, cites interest by university students’ groups to join the protest. Dozens of student associations have announced participation, with the intent to close departments and faculties in protest. Their demands include more state funding for public universities, better infrastructure, and improved student welfare, particularly in housing and living conditions.

Student unions have called for mass participation in the November 6 rallies, emphasizing their call for “free and public education for all.”

While press reports cite participation as expressed by pupils’ councils, classes will not be automatically canceled. Lessons will proceed as scheduled unless a school is “occupied”, in which case the suspension of operations becomes “official”. Otherwise, absences will be recorded according to standard regulations.

Headlines:
Business
ΕΛΤΑ: Η τελευταία ευκαιρία – Από τον Καποδίστρια μέχρι το deal με την Alpha

ΕΛΤΑ: Η τελευταία ευκαιρία – Από τον Καποδίστρια μέχρι το deal με την Alpha

Business
Black Friday: Η ημέρα που έγινε.. εβδομάδα και μήνας

Black Friday: Η ημέρα που έγινε.. εβδομάδα και μήνας

Η διατροφή παίζει σημαντικό ρόλο στην υγεία μας και τα τελευταία χρόνια η χορτοφαγία έχει αποκτήσει φανατικούς οπαδούς. Ποια είναι τα οφέλη και τι κινδύνους κρύβει;

Σύνταξη
Ο σκηνοθέτης της «Χαράς», Ηλίας Γιαννακάκης, επιστρέφει με το νέο του έργο «Μάχη» και την στορία δύο γυναικών που ζουν το δικό τους οικογενειακό δράμα.

Μαρία Κωνσταντοπούλου
Μαρία Κωνσταντοπούλου
Η παράσταση «Μαζί» με τη Μίνα Χειμώνα στον πρωταγωνιστικό ρόλο επιστρέφει για δεύτερη φορά στο θέατρο Altera Pars. Μια συγκινητική ιστορία που πραγματεύεται το ζήτημα της αποδοχής και της συμπερίληψης ατόμων με νοητική αναπηρία.

Μαρίνα Κουτσούμπα
Μαρίνα Κουτσούμπα
English edition
iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation
English edition 01.11.25

iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation

Greece’s telecom regulator has ordered the withdrawal of Apple’s iPhone 12 model after EU tests found it emitted higher-than-permitted radiation levels, following a similar decision by France and the European Commission

Σύνταξη
Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge
English edition 01.11.25

Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge

According to data from INSETE, 2025 began with strong growth. In January, 213,000 listings were recorded, up from 190,000 a year earlier.

Σύνταξη
Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising
English edition 28.10.25

Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising

According to a new report by the International Olive Council (IOC) for September, significant trends are emerging in terms of producer prices, exports, imports, and consumption, both for olive oil and table olives

Σύνταξη
Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives
English edition 26.10.25

Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives

New decrees and legislative changes clarify which construction permits tied to building bonuses” provisions can remain valid after court rulings, bringing much-needed clarity to owners and investors

Σύνταξη
Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?
English edition 22.10.25

Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?

As visitor numbers soar and infrastructure strains, the Bank of Greece warns that the country’s islands must shift from growth to sustainability — with €35 billion in new investments to keep paradise afloat

Σύνταξη
Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece
English edition 22.10.25

Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece

Telephone scams remain the most common form of fraud, with organized networks posing as relatives, doctors, utility employees, accountants, bankers, or even police officers.

Σύνταξη
How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box
English edition 20.10.25

How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box

Institutional interventions appear to support the Euronext–Hellenic Exchanges (ATHEX) deal, but the revision of takeover and delisting rules is raising concerns

Σύνταξη
Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris
English edition 19.10.25

Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris

The robbers attacked the first two galleries—the Napoleon Gallery and the French Sovereigns’ Gallery—stealing nine pieces from Napoleon and the Empress’s jewelry collection

Σύνταξη
When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves
English edition 19.10.25

When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves

Decades of unchecked growth have turned Greece’s cities into sprawling heat traps, a new University of Athens study warns

Σύνταξη
Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU
English edition 18.10.25

Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU

In 2023, Greece discarded more than 2 million tons of food (2,091,442 tons), a figure that has remained almost unchanged since 2020.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: ΑΕΛ Novibet – Λεβαδειακός
Ποδόσφαιρο 02.11.25

LIVE: ΑΕΛ Novibet – Λεβαδειακός

LIVE: ΑΕΛ Novibet – Λεβαδειακός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:30 την αναμέτρηση ΑΕΛ Novibet – Λεβαδειακός, για την 9η αγωνιστική της Superleague. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD.

Σύνταξη
Μια στιγμή στον χρόνο με τον αδερφό του Τζον – Ο Τζιμ Μπελούσι θυμάται
The Blues Brothers 02.11.25

Μια στιγμή στον χρόνο με τον αδερφό του Τζον - Ο Τζιμ Μπελούσι θυμάται

O Τζιμ Μπελούσι αναπολεί μια αγαπημένη στιγμή από τα πρώτα βήματα της καριέρας του στο Χόλιγουντ — και πώς αυτή σχετίζεται με τον αδελφό του Τζον, που έφυγε από τη ζωή στα 33 του.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Γιάννης Λάλας: H σύγκρουση με ηγετικό μέλος της Greek Mafia και η δολοφονική απόπειρα τον περασμένο Μάη
Ελλάδα 02.11.25

Γιάννης Λάλας: H σύγκρουση με ηγετικό μέλος της Greek Mafia και η δολοφονική απόπειρα τον περασμένο Μάη

Στελέχη της Διεύθυνσης Αντιμετώπισης Οργανωμένου Εγκλήματος προσπαθούν να χαρτογραφήσουν μέσα από μαρτυρίες και ανάλυση βιντεοληπτικού υλικού τις κινήσεις των εκτελεστών.

Σύνταξη
Διεθνής Ακαδημία 3Β ΑΣ – Ολυμπιακός 0-10: Θριαμβευτική νίκη για τις «ερυθρόλευκες»
Ποδόσφαιρο 02.11.25

Διεθνής Ακαδημία 3Β ΑΣ – Ολυμπιακός 0-10: Θριαμβευτική νίκη για τις «ερυθρόλευκες»

Η γυναικεία ομάδα ποδοσφαίρου του Ολυμπιακού επικράτησε εύκολα με 10-0 της Διεθνούς Ακαδημίας 3Β ΑΣ στο Δημοτικό γήπεδο «Στ. Μελισσουργός» στο Ρέντη, για τη 2η αγωνιστική της Γ’ Εθνικής κατηγορίας, κάνοντας το 2/2 στο πρωτάθλημα.

Σύνταξη
Βορίζια: Τέσσερις σφαίρες από δύο όπλα δέχθηκε ο 39χρονος – Τι έδειξε η νεκροψία – Τη Δευτέρα η κηδεία του
Ελλάδα 02.11.25

Βορίζια: Τέσσερις σφαίρες από δύο όπλα δέχθηκε ο 39χρονος – Τι έδειξε η νεκροψία – Τη Δευτέρα η κηδεία του

Ολοκληρώθηκε η νεκροψία στον 39χρονο που έχασε τη ζωή του κατά τη διάρκεια ανταλλαγής πυροβολισμών στα Βορίζια το πρωί του Σαββάτου - Αύριο θα γίνει η κηδεία του υπό δρακόντεια μέτρα ασφαλείας

Σύνταξη
Αυτές είναι οι πιθανότητες στη Euroleague: Ο Ολυμπιακός, ο Παναθηναϊκός και η μεγάλη έκπληξη (pic)
Euroleague 02.11.25

Αυτές είναι οι πιθανότητες στη Euroleague: Ο Ολυμπιακός, ο Παναθηναϊκός και η μεγάλη έκπληξη (pic)

Η σελίδα «Figurei8ht» μέσω προσομοιώσεων παρουσίασε τις ομάδες με τις περισσότερες πιθανότητες να προκριθούν στην επόμενη φάση της Euroleague. Τι ισχύει για Ολυμπιακό και Παναθηναϊκό.

Σύνταξη
Κένι Νταλγκλίς: Ο μεγαλύτερος παίκτης της Λίβερπουλ μέσα από τα μάτια ενός σκηνοθέτη-οπαδού
Ντοκιμαντέρ 02.11.25

Κένι Νταλγκλίς: Ο μεγαλύτερος παίκτης της Λίβερπουλ μέσα από τα μάτια ενός σκηνοθέτη-οπαδού

Ο βραβευμένος με Όσκαρ σκηνοθέτης Ασίφ Καπάντια αφήνει πίσω του την Έιμι Γουάινχαουζ, τον Άιρτον Σένα και τον Μαραντόνα και αφηγείται την ιστορία του αγαπημένου ποδοσφαιριστή και προπονητή του Kop, Κένι Νταλγκλίς - με την παιδική χαρά ενός οπαδού.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Ελλάς Βερόνα – Ίντερ 1-2: «Λύτρωση» για τους «νερατζούρι» με αυτογκόλ στις καθυστερήσεις
Ποδόσφαιρο 02.11.25

Ελλάς Βερόνα – Ίντερ 1-2: «Λύτρωση» για τους «νερατζούρι» με αυτογκόλ στις καθυστερήσεις

Η Ίντερ προηγήθηκε στο 16′ με τον Ζιελίνσκι, η Ελλάς Βερόνα ισοφάρισε στο 40′ με τον Ζεοβάνι, όμως το αυτογκόλ του Φρέσε στις καθυστερήσεις (90 +3′) έδωσε το τρίποντο στην ομάδα του Κρίστιαν Κίβου.

Σύνταξη
Live streaming: Ολυμπιακός – Μίλωνας
Volley League Γυναικών 02.11.25

Live streaming: Ολυμπιακός – Μίλωνας

Παρακολουθήστε στις 15:30, σε live streaming, την αναμέτρηση Ολυμπιακός – Μίλωνας για την 3η αγωνιστική της Volley League γυναικών.

Σύνταξη
Ανδρουλάκης: «Ο πρωθυπουργός είναι ο πρωταγωνιστής της καταστροφής του πρωτογενούς τομέα»
Στον Ριζόμυλο Μαγνησίας 02.11.25

Ανδρουλάκης: «Ο πρωθυπουργός είναι ο πρωταγωνιστής της καταστροφής του πρωτογενούς τομέα»

Ο πρόεδρος του ΠΑΣΟΚ, Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης είπε σε κτηνοτρόφους ότι: «Με ευθύνη Μητσοτάκη σας χρωστούν μισό δισεκατομμύριο ευρώ φέτος και η 'γαλάζια' συμμορία κατάκλεψε τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ»

Σύνταξη
Γιατί ζητούσαν δύο μέρες πριν την έκρηξη να έρθει η Αστυνομία στα Βορίζια – Νέες μαρτυρίες για το μακελειό
Στο Ηράκλειο Κρήτης 02.11.25

Γιατί ζητούσαν δύο μέρες πριν την έκρηξη να έρθει η Αστυνομία στα Βορίζια - Νέες μαρτυρίες για το μακελειό

Πληροφορίες του in αναφέρουν ότι στα Βορίζια θα παραμείνει ισχυρή αστυνομική δύναμη - Η κηδεία του 39χρονου θα γίνει αύριο, ενώ της 56χρονης θα τελεστεί στα Χανιά, χωρίς να είναι γνωστή η ημερομηνία

Σύνταξη
«Να μην παίρνεις διαζύγιο»: Το μυστικό ζωής του πιο χαλαρού «Dude» στο Χόλιγουντ
The Big Lebowski 02.11.25

«Να μην παίρνεις διαζύγιο»: Το μυστικό ζωής του πιο χαλαρού «Dude» στο Χόλιγουντ

Γεννημένος κυριολεκτικά στο Χόλιγουντ, ο Τζεφ Μπρίτζες δεν έγινε ποτέ «προϊόν νεποτισμού». Στα 75 του επιστρέφει με μια νέα ταινία και την ίδια σοφία που τον έκανε θρύλο: «Χαλαρώστε, φίλοι».

Σύνταξη
Χαμάς: Η συντριπτική πλειονότητα των Παλαιστίνιων ενάντια στον αφοπλισμό της, σύμφωνα με δημοσκόπηση
Πόσοι θα την ψήφιζαν 02.11.25

Η συντριπτική πλειονότητα των Παλαιστίνιων ενάντια στον αφοπλισμό της Χαμάς, σύμφωνα με δημοσκόπηση

Η δημοσκόπηση έγινε τόσο στη Γάζα όσο και στη Δυτική Όχθη - Τέσσερις στους πέντε Παλαιστίνιους θέλουν παραίτηση του Μαχμούντ Αμπάς

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
