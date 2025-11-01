Σάββατο 01 Νοεμβρίου 2025
Greek Tourism Gets 'Star Destination for Families' Award in UK
Greek Tourism Gets 'Star Destination for Families' Award in UK

Greece received the “Star Destination for Families” award at the Travel Bulletin Star Awards 2025, hosted in London. In a statement, the Greek Tourism Organization said the top distinction was awarded based on the voting of professionals in the United Kingdom’s tourism industry at a ceremony that took place last week in London. The Travel Bulletin Star Awards, considered a prestigious organization in the UK’s tourism industry, have been presented annually for twenty-five years.

This year’s ceremony coincided with the 50th anniversary of the publication of Travel Bulletin, a highly praised and recognized professional print in the sector.

Every year, more than 30,000 travel agents vote for the top destinations, airlines, and hotel chains based on their experiences and professional collaborations.

Travel Bulletin magazine is a well-established B2B tourism platform in the United Kingdom, with both print and a strong digital presence. It is published fortnightly and is distributed to over 21,000 travel agents across the UK and Northern Ireland. Each issue is also available in digital form, sent via email to more than 13,000 professionals, and actively promoted through the magazine’s website and social media channels.

Greece was nominated in three categories: Star Destination for Families, Star Gastronomy Destination, and Star LGBTQ+-Friendly Destination. Its award in the first category confirms, according to the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), the country’s strong position in the preferences of the British travel market.

The distinction is considered particularly important for the Greek tourism industry, as the magazine addresses professionals who shape travel trends and make key destination decisions. The award was received by Angela Tzifa, Acting Head of the GNTO Office for the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Source: tovima.com

English edition
iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation
English edition 01.11.25

iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation

Greece’s telecom regulator has ordered the withdrawal of Apple’s iPhone 12 model after EU tests found it emitted higher-than-permitted radiation levels, following a similar decision by France and the European Commission

Σύνταξη
Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge
English edition 01.11.25

Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge

According to data from INSETE, 2025 began with strong growth. In January, 213,000 listings were recorded, up from 190,000 a year earlier.

Σύνταξη
Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising
English edition 28.10.25

Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising

According to a new report by the International Olive Council (IOC) for September, significant trends are emerging in terms of producer prices, exports, imports, and consumption, both for olive oil and table olives

Σύνταξη
Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives
English edition 26.10.25

Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives

New decrees and legislative changes clarify which construction permits tied to building bonuses” provisions can remain valid after court rulings, bringing much-needed clarity to owners and investors

Σύνταξη
Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?
English edition 22.10.25

Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?

As visitor numbers soar and infrastructure strains, the Bank of Greece warns that the country’s islands must shift from growth to sustainability — with €35 billion in new investments to keep paradise afloat

Σύνταξη
Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece
English edition 22.10.25

Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece

Telephone scams remain the most common form of fraud, with organized networks posing as relatives, doctors, utility employees, accountants, bankers, or even police officers.

Σύνταξη
How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box
English edition 20.10.25

How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box

Institutional interventions appear to support the Euronext–Hellenic Exchanges (ATHEX) deal, but the revision of takeover and delisting rules is raising concerns

Σύνταξη
Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris
English edition 19.10.25

Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris

The robbers attacked the first two galleries—the Napoleon Gallery and the French Sovereigns’ Gallery—stealing nine pieces from Napoleon and the Empress’s jewelry collection

Σύνταξη
When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves
English edition 19.10.25

When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves

Decades of unchecked growth have turned Greece’s cities into sprawling heat traps, a new University of Athens study warns

Σύνταξη
Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU
English edition 18.10.25

Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU

In 2023, Greece discarded more than 2 million tons of food (2,091,442 tons), a figure that has remained almost unchanged since 2020.

Σύνταξη
