Google Denies Reports of 185 Million Gmail Password Leak

Google has officially denied reports claiming that 185 million Gmail accounts and passwords were leaked.

In a statement posted on X, the company described these reports as false, attributing them to a “misinterpretation” of infostealer databases. These databases systematically record credential theft attempts across the internet but do not indicate a new attack targeting specific individuals, tools, or platforms.

“Reports of a Gmail security breach affecting millions of users are inaccurate,” Google said, emphasizing that no new widespread attack has occurred.

The inaccurate reports are stemming from a misunderstanding of infostealer databases, which routinely compile various credential theft activity occurring across the web. It’s not reflective of a new attack aimed at any one person, tool, or platform. — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) October 27, 2025

To enhance account security, Google recommends that users enable two-factor authentication (2FA) and consider using security keys, which offer a simpler and more reliable alternative to passwords alone. The company’s clarification comes after multiple media outlets reported the alleged breach, causing concern among millions of Gmail users worldwide.

Source: tovima.com