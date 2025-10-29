Τετάρτη 29 Οκτωβρίου 2025
Google Denies Reports of 185 Million Gmail Password Leak
English edition 29 Οκτωβρίου 2025

Google Denies Reports of 185 Million Gmail Password Leak

The tech giant clarifies that recent claims of a massive Gmail breach were based on misinterpreted infostealer databases, urging users to enable two-factor authentication for added security

Πώς οι αρχαίοι «χάκαραν» το μυαλό τους πριν κοιμηθούν

Πώς οι αρχαίοι «χάκαραν» το μυαλό τους πριν κοιμηθούν

Spotlight

Google has officially denied reports claiming that 185 million Gmail accounts and passwords were leaked.

In a statement posted on X, the company described these reports as false, attributing them to a “misinterpretation” of infostealer databases. These databases systematically record credential theft attempts across the internet but do not indicate a new attack targeting specific individuals, tools, or platforms.

“Reports of a Gmail security breach affecting millions of users are inaccurate,” Google said, emphasizing that no new widespread attack has occurred.

To enhance account security, Google recommends that users enable two-factor authentication (2FA) and consider using security keys, which offer a simpler and more reliable alternative to passwords alone. The company’s clarification comes after multiple media outlets reported the alleged breach, causing concern among millions of Gmail users worldwide.

Source: tovima.com

World
Πάουελ: Η μείωση των επιτοκίων τον Δεκέμβριο δεν είναι προδιαγεγραμμένο συμπέρασμα

Πάουελ: Η μείωση των επιτοκίων τον Δεκέμβριο δεν είναι προδιαγεγραμμένο συμπέρασμα

Wall Street
Wall Street: Πτώση 100 μονάδων του Dow μετά τις δηλώσεις Πάουελ για τα επιτόκια

Wall Street: Πτώση 100 μονάδων του Dow μετά τις δηλώσεις Πάουελ για τα επιτόκια

English edition
Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising
English edition 28.10.25

Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising

According to a new report by the International Olive Council (IOC) for September, significant trends are emerging in terms of producer prices, exports, imports, and consumption, both for olive oil and table olives

Σύνταξη
Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives
English edition 26.10.25

Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives

New decrees and legislative changes clarify which construction permits tied to building bonuses” provisions can remain valid after court rulings, bringing much-needed clarity to owners and investors

Σύνταξη
Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?
English edition 22.10.25

Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?

As visitor numbers soar and infrastructure strains, the Bank of Greece warns that the country’s islands must shift from growth to sustainability — with €35 billion in new investments to keep paradise afloat

Σύνταξη
Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece
English edition 22.10.25

Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece

Telephone scams remain the most common form of fraud, with organized networks posing as relatives, doctors, utility employees, accountants, bankers, or even police officers.

Σύνταξη
How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box
English edition 20.10.25

How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box

Institutional interventions appear to support the Euronext–Hellenic Exchanges (ATHEX) deal, but the revision of takeover and delisting rules is raising concerns

Σύνταξη
Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris
English edition 19.10.25

Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris

The robbers attacked the first two galleries—the Napoleon Gallery and the French Sovereigns’ Gallery—stealing nine pieces from Napoleon and the Empress’s jewelry collection

Σύνταξη
When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves
English edition 19.10.25

When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves

Decades of unchecked growth have turned Greece’s cities into sprawling heat traps, a new University of Athens study warns

Σύνταξη
Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU
English edition 18.10.25

Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU

In 2023, Greece discarded more than 2 million tons of food (2,091,442 tons), a figure that has remained almost unchanged since 2020.

Σύνταξη
Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens
English edition 13.10.25

Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens

The Athens traffic ring returns October 13 after a summer suspension, reintroducing alternate-day car access to central Athens in an effort to ease traffic and improve air quality

Σύνταξη
