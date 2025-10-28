Τρίτη 28 Οκτωβρίου 2025
Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising
28 Οκτωβρίου 2025

Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising

According to a new report by the International Olive Council (IOC) for September, significant trends are emerging in terms of producer prices, exports, imports, and consumption, both for olive oil and table olives

Prices for olive oil are in a transitional phase pending results of the new harvest in the major producing countries around the Mediterranean basin. At present, the volume of exports and imports are increasing, while producer prices are under intense pressure, analysts report.

According to a new report by the International Olive Council (IOC) for September, significant trends are emerging in terms of producer prices, exports, imports, and consumption, both for olive oil and table olives.

Specifically, producer prices for extra virgin olive oil rose in September 2005, although they remain significantly lower than in the same period last year.

Additionally, olive oil exports outside the EU increased in volume, but the unit price (euro/kg) fell significantly. Similarly, olive oil imports from key markets increased by around 11% for the period October 2024-July 2025 compared to the same period last year.

For table olives, imports to the main markets fell by around 13% for the period September 2024-July 2025 compared to the previous harvest.

Prices

In September 2025, producer prices for extra virgin olive oil rose above €4/kg. Despite the recent hike, there has been a significant decline compared to the previous year, especially in Spain and Greece, while Italy fares better.

In particular, according to the IOC’s monthly data, compared to the same period last year, there has been a decline:

  • In Spain (Jaén region), the price was €4.315/kg, down 41% compared to the same week last year.
  • In Italy (Bari region): €9.43/kg (an increase of 3% on an annual basis).
  • In Greece (Chania, Crete): €4.40/kg (a decrease of 34% compared to last year).

Source: tovima.com

