24.10.2025 | 23:43
Έρχεται «διαταραχή express τύπου Π» με καταιγίδες
Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives
English edition 26 Οκτωβρίου 2025 | 12:23

Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives

New decrees and legislative changes clarify which construction permits tied to building bonuses” provisions can remain valid after court rulings, bringing much-needed clarity to owners and investors

Greece is moving to end months of uncertainty surrounding building permits issued under the “building bonuses” provision of the New Building Regulation (known by its Greek acronym, NOK), which allowed developers to increase a project’s height or floor area in exchange for higher energy efficiency standards and more green spaces.

Following the decisions taken by the Council of State, Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou is expected to sign a Presidential Decree on Monday, October 26 that will define the new framework that determines which permits issued under these incentives are valid.

There will be further ministerial decisions detailing technical specifications for the Special Environmental Urban Upgrade Plans (ESPIAP). These plans serve as environmental compensation mechanisms, allowing certain projects to continue legally despite the annulment of the original incentives. The measures also outline procedures for refunding fees and taxes on permits that lose their benefits, while simplifying the process for revising existing permits.

At the same time, the ministry has introduced a legislative amendment in Parliament extending the deadline for activating the environmental offset mechanism. The extension covers building permits that took advantage of the NOK’s incentives but whose owners did not complete the required environmental steps before deadlines expired last summer under Law 5197/2025.

The environmental offset mechanism was created to balance the environmental impact of larger developments and to allow construction to continue on projects that had begun lawfully before December 11, 2024. That was the date when the Council of State ruled that the NOK’s building incentives were unconstitutional. Many permits were subsequently annulled or challenged in court, leaving developers and property owners in legal limbo.

Under the new rules, projects whose structural frameworks were completed before that date will be able to continue once their permits are reissued and the environmental offset fee is paid. For buildings that had not yet reached that stage, further approval will be required from the Central Council for Urban Planning and Disputes (KESYPOTHA) and the Central Architectural Council (KESA), with the review deadline extended to the end of the year.

The deadline for submitting related applications for large-scale strategic investments — including Special Urban Development Plans and Integrated Development Schemes — has also been extended to March 16, 2026.

The Council of State has already found the Environment Ministry’s Presidential Decree constitutional and lawful. In its opinion, the court stated that the environmental offset mechanism protects those who acted in good faith under the rules in force at the time, before the annulment of the building incentives.

The combined effect of the decree, the ministerial decisions, and the new extensions is expected to restore stability to Greece’s construction sector, which has faced significant delays and uncertainty since the invalidation of the NOK incentives late last year.

Source: tovima.com

Λιμάνια
Λιμάνια: Πώς μπορούν να γίνουν ενεργειακοί κόμβοι στην Ευρώπη

Λιμάνια: Πώς μπορούν να γίνουν ενεργειακοί κόμβοι στην Ευρώπη

Economy
Δημόσιο χρέος: Γιατί δεν αρκεί η μείωσή του – Το στοίχημα της ανάπτυξης

Δημόσιο χρέος: Γιατί δεν αρκεί η μείωσή του – Το στοίχημα της ανάπτυξης

inTickets 24.10.25

English edition
Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?
English edition 22.10.25

Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?

As visitor numbers soar and infrastructure strains, the Bank of Greece warns that the country’s islands must shift from growth to sustainability — with €35 billion in new investments to keep paradise afloat

Σύνταξη
Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece
English edition 22.10.25

Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece

Telephone scams remain the most common form of fraud, with organized networks posing as relatives, doctors, utility employees, accountants, bankers, or even police officers.

Σύνταξη
How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box
English edition 20.10.25

How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box

Institutional interventions appear to support the Euronext–Hellenic Exchanges (ATHEX) deal, but the revision of takeover and delisting rules is raising concerns

Σύνταξη
Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris
English edition 19.10.25

Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris

The robbers attacked the first two galleries—the Napoleon Gallery and the French Sovereigns’ Gallery—stealing nine pieces from Napoleon and the Empress’s jewelry collection

Σύνταξη
When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves
English edition 19.10.25

When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves

Decades of unchecked growth have turned Greece’s cities into sprawling heat traps, a new University of Athens study warns

Σύνταξη
Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU
English edition 18.10.25

Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU

In 2023, Greece discarded more than 2 million tons of food (2,091,442 tons), a figure that has remained almost unchanged since 2020.

Σύνταξη
Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens
English edition 13.10.25

Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens

The Athens traffic ring returns October 13 after a summer suspension, reintroducing alternate-day car access to central Athens in an effort to ease traffic and improve air quality

Σύνταξη
Price Cuts on 1,000 Products Aim to Ease Cost of Living
English edition 12.10.25

Price Cuts on 1,000 Products Aim to Ease Cost of Living

More than 50 companies and 10 supermarket chains in Greece join an initiative to cut supermarket prices by an average of 8%, as inflation in consumer goods falls to its lowest level in four years

Σύνταξη
Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment
English edition 12.10.25

Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment

Speaking in Sydney, Deputy Foreign Minister Giannis Loverdos highlighted Greece’s strong economy, investor-friendly climate, and enduring ties with the Greek diaspora

Σύνταξη
Θάνατος 16χρονης στο Γκάζι – Μέσα στην εβδομάδα οι απαντήσεις από το Χημείο του Κράτους λέει η Δημογλίδου
Ελλάδα 26.10.25

Θάνατος 16χρονης στο Γκάζι – Μέσα στην εβδομάδα οι απαντήσεις από το Χημείο του Κράτους λέει η Δημογλίδου

Πολλά είναι τα ερωτήματα για τον θάνατο της 16χρονης έξω από κλαμπ στο Γκάζι, εν αναμονή των τοξικολογικών εξετάσεων από τις οποίες «θα διαπιστώσουμε αν στο κατάστημα πωλούνταν νοθευμένα ποτά»

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Μύκονος Betsson – Ολυμπιακός
Μπάσκετ 26.10.25

LIVE: Μύκονος Betsson – Ολυμπιακός

LIVE: Μύκονος Betsson – Ολυμπιακός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 13:00 την αναμέτρηση Μύκονος Betsson – Ολυμπιακός για την 4η αγωνιστική της Stoiximan GBL. Τηλεοπτικά από ΕΡΤ2 ΣΠΟΡ.

Σύνταξη
Όταν πέφτει η ταχύτητα, κορυφώνεται η σοφία: Επιστήμονες αποθεώνουν τη μέση ηλικία
Έρευνα 26.10.25

Όταν πέφτει η ταχύτητα, κορυφώνεται η σοφία: Επιστήμονες αποθεώνουν τη μέση ηλικία

Καθώς η νεότητα απομακρύνεται όλο και περισσότερο, ίσως αρχίσετε να φοβάστε το γήρας. Ωστόσο, οι επιστήμονες βλέπουν στη μέση ηλικία μια εκτίναξη νοητικών δυνατοτήτων.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Τι σκαρώνει ο Γκιγιέρμο ντελ Τόρο; – Τα υπονοούμενα για ένα πολυπόθητο φιλμ
Culture Live 26.10.25

Τι σκαρώνει ο Γκιγιέρμο ντελ Τόρο; – Τα υπονοούμενα για ένα πολυπόθητο φιλμ

«Το Φάντασμα της Όπερας είναι μια τόσο κλασική ιστορία, αλλά θα το έκανα διαφορετικά», είπε μεταξύ άλλων ο Γκιγιέρμο ντελ Τόρο σε πρόσφατη συνέντευξή του και οι φήμες φούντωσαν για τα μελλοντικά σχέδιά του

Σύνταξη
Δύο σκέψεις για την παρουσίαση του Ράφα Μπενίτεθ
Παναθηναϊκός 26.10.25

Δύο σκέψεις για την παρουσίαση του Ράφα Μπενίτεθ

Ο Ράφα Μπενίτεθ είπε πολλά χωρίς να πει κάτι συγκεκριμένο, όμως μάθαμε μερικά πράγματα για τον νέο προπονητή του Παναθηναϊκού. Καθώς και για αυτούς που δεν ήταν παρόντες στην παρουσίαση.

Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Μητσοτάκης: Κουβέντα για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη στην κυριακάτικη ανάρτηση – Τι λέει για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
Δείτε αναλυτικά 26.10.25

Κουβέντα για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη στην κυριακάτικη ανάρτηση Μητσοτάκη - Τι λέει για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης, η κυβέρνηση του οποίου κατηγορείται για συγκάλυψη σχετικά με τη συμμετοχή μελών της στο σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, αναφέρεται στις συλλήψεις που έκανε το λεγόμενο ελληνικό FBI

Σύνταξη
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Συνεχίζονται οι απολογίες – Στον ανακριτή τα φερόμενα αρχηγικά μέλη της οργάνωσης
Ελλάδα 26.10.25

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Συνεχίζονται οι απολογίες – Στον ανακριτή τα φερόμενα αρχηγικά μέλη της οργάνωσης

Χθες η ανακριτική διαδικασία για την υπόθεση των παράνομων επιδοτήσεων από τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, ολοκληρώθηκε αργά το βράδυ με την προφυλάκιση τεσσάρων κατηγορουμένων.

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Ο Ρούμπεν Αμορίμ ζει με τις ιδέες και την τακτική του – Πώς επαναφέρει τη Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ στην… κανονικότητα (pics, vids)
Premier League 26.10.25

Ο Ρούμπεν Αμορίμ ζει με τις ιδέες και την τακτική του – Πώς επαναφέρει τη Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ στην… κανονικότητα (pics, vids)

Η Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ νίκησε και την Μπράιτον (4-2), έφτασε τις τρεις σερί νίκες με τον Ρούμπεν Αμορίμ και «πάτησε» τετράδα – Το «restart» των κόκκινων διαβόλων, τα «κλειστά αυτιά» του Πορτογάλου και η πρώτη πραγματικά μεγάλη νίκη

Γιώργος Πανταζόγλου
Γιώργος Πανταζόγλου
Οι Radiohead επιστρέφουν μετά από 7 χρόνια: Ο Τομ Γιορκ μιλά για το πένθος, την κρίση και τη νέα αρχή
Σιωπή & Συνενοχή 26.10.25

Οι Radiohead επιστρέφουν μετά από 7 χρόνια: Ο Τομ Γιορκ μιλά για το πένθος, την κρίση και τη νέα αρχή

Μετά από επτά χρόνια σιωπής, οι Radiohead επιστρέφουν στη σκηνή. Ο Τομ Γιορκ αποκαλύπτει ότι το συγκρότημα «έπρεπε να σταματήσει» μετά το 2018 και μιλά για το πένθος, τη μουσική και τη συμφιλίωση

Σύνταξη
Ένας αντι-σιωνιστής δήμαρχος στην πιο «εβραϊκή» πόλη των ΗΠΑ;
Παράδοξο; 26.10.25

Ένας αντι-σιωνιστής δήμαρχος στην πιο «εβραϊκή» πόλη των ΗΠΑ;

Οι φόβοι των σκληροπυρηνικών Εβραίων, η διαφορετική προσέγγιση των πιο προοδευτικών και τα χτυπήματα κάτω από τη μέση στο απόλυτο φαβορί των δημοτικών εκλογών στη Νέα Υόρκη Ζόχραν Μαμντάνι.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Το ιστορικό των διαφοροποιήσεων Δένδια από τη γραμμή του Μαξίμου και η μετωπική σύγκρουση αντιλήψεων στη ΝΔ
Πολιτική 26.10.25

Το ιστορικό των διαφοροποιήσεων Δένδια από τη γραμμή του Μαξίμου και η μετωπική σύγκρουση αντιλήψεων στη ΝΔ

Οι διαφοροποιήσεις και οι αποστάσεις του Νίκου Δένδια από τη γραμμή του μεγάρου Μαξίμου, όλα αυτά τα χρόνια, σε πεδία όπως ελληνοτουρκικά, Τέμπη, υποκλοπές, υπόθεση Μπογδάνου, αποτελεσματικότητα της κυβέρνησης. Ο διακριτός εσωκομματικός πόλος Δένδια απέναντι σε Μητσοτάκη και η σύγκρουση αντιλήψεων στο εσωτερικό της ΝΔ.

Γιάννης Μπασκάκης
Γιάννης Μπασκάκης
Ιστορικό παιχνίδι με τη Μύκονο Betsson ο Ολυμπιακός – Στο ΟΑΚΑ κόντρα στον Προμηθέα ο Παναθηναϊκός
Euroleague 26.10.25

Ιστορικό παιχνίδι με τη Μύκονο Betsson ο Ολυμπιακός – Στο ΟΑΚΑ κόντρα στον Προμηθέα ο Παναθηναϊκός

Ο Ολυμπιακός θα φιλοξενηθεί στις 13:00 από τη Μύκονο Betsson, ενώ στις 15:30 ο Παναθηναϊκός θα υποδεχθεί τον Προμηθέα Πάτρας στο Telekom Center Athens, στο πλαίσιο της 4ης αγωνιστικής της Stoiximan GBL

Σύνταξη
H Nancy και η Joanna είναι δύο σπουδαίες, αστείες και ταλαντούχες γυναίκες-κορίτσια του διεθνούς animation
Interview 26.10.25

H Nancy και η Joanna είναι δύο σπουδαίες, αστείες και ταλαντούχες γυναίκες-κορίτσια του διεθνούς animation

Δύο παλιές γνώριμες κι αγαπημένες φίλες του Animasyros, η δημοσιογράφος και ιστορικός animation, Nancy Denney-Phelps. και η θρυλική βρετανίδα δημιουργός Joanna Quinn, πρόσφατα βραβευμένη στο Annecy με τιμητικό Cristal για τη συνολική της προσφορά, παρουσίασαν η μία το βιβλίο της άλλης και ύψωσαν τα ποτήρια τους «εις υγείαν της ζωής».

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Ο Μήτρογλου στο «Ντα Λουζ»: Είδε το χατ-τρικ του Παυλίδη και έβγαλε φωτογραφία με τον Μουρίνιο (pic)
Ποδόσφαιρο 26.10.25

Ο Μήτρογλου στο «Ντα Λουζ»: Είδε το χατ-τρικ του Παυλίδη και έβγαλε φωτογραφία με τον Μουρίνιο (pic)

Ο Κώστας Μήτρογλου βρέθηκε στο «Ντα Λουζ» και είδε τον Βαγγέλη Παυλίδη να πετυχαίνει χατ-τρικ στο 5-0 της Μπενφίκα επί της Αρούκα, ενώ φωτογραφήθηκε και με τον Ζοζέ Μουρίνιο.

Σύνταξη
Χαμάς: Θα εισέλθει σε νέες περιοχές στη Γάζα για να αναζητήσει σορούς ομήρων – Τι λέει για τον αφοπλισμό της
Το μήνυμα Τραμπ 26.10.25

Η Χαμάς θα εισέλθει σε νέες περιοχές στη Γάζα για να αναζητήσει σορούς ομήρων - Τι λέει για τον αφοπλισμό της

Η Χαμάς υποστηρίζει ότι δεν έχει καμία επιφύλαξη να παραδώσει τις διοικητικές αρμοδιότητες της Γάζας σε οποιοδήποτε εθνικό παλαιστινιακό όργανο - Τι είπε σε συνέντευξή του ο Χαλίλ αλ-Χάγια

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Απίθανα πράγματα στην Καβάλα: Ο τερματοφύλακας έκανε «γκάφα», οι συμπαίκτες του έκαναν… ντου και έγινε αλλαγή στο 34′ (pics)
Ποδόσφαιρο 26.10.25

Απίθανα πράγματα στην Καβάλα: Ο τερματοφύλακας έκανε «γκάφα», οι συμπαίκτες του έκαναν… ντου και έγινε αλλαγή στο 34′ (pics)

Τερματοφύλακας στην Καβάλα τα… άκουσε από τους συμπαίκτες του για τις γκάφες του και έγινε αλλαγή – Δείτε εικόνες από την ένταση που δημιουργήθηκε.

Σύνταξη
Φοινικούντα: Σε εξέλιξη η έρευνα για τη διπλή δολοφονία – Η ανάλυση επτά κινητών στα χέρια της ανακρίτριας
Σφίγγει ο κλοιός 26.10.25

Σε εξέλιξη η έρευνα για τη διπλή δολοφονία στη Φοινικούντα - Η ανάλυση επτά κινητών στα χέρια της ανακρίτριας

Μέσα από την ανάλυση των στοιχείων από την άρση απορρήτου και βάσει των απολογιών που έγιναν υπό άκρα μυστικότητα αυτή την εβδομάδα παρατηρούνται κενά και αντιφάσεις για τις δολοφονίες στη Φοινικούντα

Σύνταξη
Δεν με φοβίζουν λέει ο Βορίδης για επίθεση, προεξοφλώντας ότι οι κουκουλοφόροι ήταν «χουλιγκάνοι της ακροαριστεράς»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 26.10.25

Δεν με φοβίζουν λέει ο Βορίδης για επίθεση, προεξοφλώντας ότι οι κουκουλοφόροι ήταν «χουλιγκάνοι της ακροαριστεράς»

Για «ακροαριστερή βία» που «έχουμε δρόμο ακόμα μέχρι να ξεριζώσουμε» κάνει λόγο ο Μάκης Βορίδης προδικάζοντας ποιοι ήταν οι κουκουλοφόροι, στην αντίδρασή του για την καταδικαστέα σε κάθε περίπτωση επίθεση που δέχθηκε. Καταδικάζει και ο Παύλος Μαρινάκης.

Σύνταξη
Η υπερβολή των πωλητών στο ΧΑ, ο Νοέμβριος της ΔΕΗ, η δύναμη πυρός του Παπακωνσταντίνου, ο Σάμιουελ Τζάκσον στα… αιολικά

Η υπερβολή των πωλητών στο ΧΑ, ο Νοέμβριος της ΔΕΗ, η δύναμη πυρός του Παπακωνσταντίνου, ο Σάμιουελ Τζάκσον στα… αιολικά

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

