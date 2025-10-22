Τετάρτη 22 Οκτωβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# 13ΩΡΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece
English edition 22 Οκτωβρίου 2025 | 09:08

Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece

Telephone scams remain the most common form of fraud, with organized networks posing as relatives, doctors, utility employees, accountants, bankers, or even police officers.

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Πρωινό: Μην πατάς “skip”- Αυξάνεται η πίεση

Πρωινό: Μην πατάς “skip”- Αυξάνεται η πίεση

Spotlight

Fraud in Greece is no longer a rare or isolated crime. By 2025, it has evolved into an organized and daily occurrence. Digital technology, economic pressure, and often a lack of awareness among citizens have created the perfect breeding ground for scammers.

According to police data, between Jan. 2024 and Aug. 2025, authorities recorded 5,117 cases of fraud nationwide — 2,418 of which involved electronic means or computers. This represents an increase of nearly 40% compared to the previous year, confirming that perpetrators exploit every possible channel, from phone calls to the Internet.

From Fake Calls to Online Traps

Telephone scams remain the most common form of fraud. Organized networks pose as relatives, doctors, utility employees, accountants, bankers, or even police officers. Using pretexts like car accidents, unpaid bills, or “meter issues,” they mainly target the elderly, persuading them to give money or personal data. A fast-growing variant is the “power supply number” scam, where callers use an electricity code to lure victims to fake payment sites.

Equally prevalent are fake online sales, rental listings, and investment schemes promising quick profit. Beneath their polished front lies the same trick: false trust. In an era of one-tap transactions, fraud flourishes in the gap between haste and caution.

The Bank of Greece reports 398,723 cases of card fraud in 2024, totaling 22.6 million euros in losses. ATM-related fraud rose slightly in number but surged 22% in value, while fraud via POS terminals dropped by 35%.

Awareness as the Best Defense

The Greek Police now emphasize creative public education, like the witty “Adultery? Me? Never!” campaign featuring a real woman who fooled a scammer. The message is simple: prevention starts with awareness. Fraud isn’t just a crime — it’s a test of social alertness.

While authorities can act, citizens remain the first line of defense by staying vigilant, verifying messages, and guiding older generations. In the digital age, the sharpest tool is human awareness.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Tax
Φοροδιαφυγή: Η Ελλάδα μαθαίνει να κόβει αποδείξεις και να δηλώνει υπερωρίες

Φοροδιαφυγή: Η Ελλάδα μαθαίνει να κόβει αποδείξεις και να δηλώνει υπερωρίες

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Πρωινό: Μην πατάς “skip”- Αυξάνεται η πίεση

Πρωινό: Μην πατάς “skip”- Αυξάνεται η πίεση

Business
ΔΕΗ: Η «πράσινη επανάσταση» ξεκινά από τη Δυτική Μακεδονία

ΔΕΗ: Η «πράσινη επανάσταση» ξεκινά από τη Δυτική Μακεδονία

inWellness
inTown
Αντιδραστικοί στίχοι, DIY λογική, ηχητικοί πειραματισμοί: Οι The Ex είναι κάτι περισσότερο από μια punk μπάντα
Ασυμβίβαστοι 21.10.25

Αντιδραστικοί στίχοι, DIY λογική, ηχητικοί πειραματισμοί: Οι The Ex είναι κάτι περισσότερο από μια punk μπάντα

Μετρώντας πάνω από τέσσερις δεκαετίες ζωής, οι The Ex συνεχίζουν να μένουν πιστοί στις αρχές και την DIY λογική τους. Μια νοοτροπία που θα ζήσουν από πρώτο χέρι όσοι τους δουν από κοντά σε μια από τις τρεις συναυλίες τους στην Ελλάδα.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box
English edition 20.10.25

How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box

Institutional interventions appear to support the Euronext–Hellenic Exchanges (ATHEX) deal, but the revision of takeover and delisting rules is raising concerns

Σύνταξη
Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris
English edition 19.10.25

Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris

The robbers attacked the first two galleries—the Napoleon Gallery and the French Sovereigns’ Gallery—stealing nine pieces from Napoleon and the Empress’s jewelry collection

Σύνταξη
When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves
English edition 19.10.25

When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves

Decades of unchecked growth have turned Greece’s cities into sprawling heat traps, a new University of Athens study warns

Σύνταξη
Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU
English edition 18.10.25

Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU

In 2023, Greece discarded more than 2 million tons of food (2,091,442 tons), a figure that has remained almost unchanged since 2020.

Σύνταξη
Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens
English edition 13.10.25

Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens

The Athens traffic ring returns October 13 after a summer suspension, reintroducing alternate-day car access to central Athens in an effort to ease traffic and improve air quality

Σύνταξη
Price Cuts on 1,000 Products Aim to Ease Cost of Living
English edition 12.10.25

Price Cuts on 1,000 Products Aim to Ease Cost of Living

More than 50 companies and 10 supermarket chains in Greece join an initiative to cut supermarket prices by an average of 8%, as inflation in consumer goods falls to its lowest level in four years

Σύνταξη
Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment
English edition 12.10.25

Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment

Speaking in Sydney, Deputy Foreign Minister Giannis Loverdos highlighted Greece’s strong economy, investor-friendly climate, and enduring ties with the Greek diaspora

Σύνταξη
Greece, Cyprus Invited to Gaza Summit in Egypt
English edition 12.10.25

Greece, Cyprus Invited to Gaza Summit in Egypt

Washington has significantly expanded the list of invitees, adding Spain, Japan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Hungary, India, El Salvador, Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Canada to the gathering, which will take place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh

Σύνταξη
Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11
English edition 11.10.25

Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11

From October 15, heating oil will be available at slightly lower prices than last year, with a heating allowance for eligible households. Applications open in early November, with first payments expected by mid-December

Σύνταξη
A Second Life for Xenia Hotels
English edition 07.10.25

A Second Life for Xenia Hotels

Once symbols of Greece’s post-war modernization, many Xenia Hotels face neglect, while others are being restored or repurposed as cultural and hospitality spaces, preserving their architectural and historical significance for future generations

Σύνταξη
Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party
English edition 06.10.25

Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party

The former Greek prime minister, a polarizing figure in Greek politics, has resigned his MP seat to "return to the hopeful uncertainty of social struggle", hinting at a fresh movement beyond SYRIZA

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Δυστύχημα στο λούνα παρκ της Χαλκιδικής: Αναβλήθηκε η δίκη της έκπτωτης δημάρχου Κασσάνδρας και άλλων 7 προσώπων
Ελλάδα 22.10.25

Αναβολή στη δίκη για το δυστύχημα σε λούνα παρκ της Χαλκιδικής: «Μετά από έναν χρόνο οι φονιάδες θα είναι έξω»

«Δεν μπορεί κανείς να πολεμήσει τον θάνατο του παιδιού μου», τόνισε ο πατέρας του 19χρονου όπου τον Αύγουστο του 2024 έχασε τη ζωή του στο λούνα πάρκ της Χαλκιδικής

Σύνταξη
Τσίπρας για σύνοδο Αν. Μεσογείου: «Ο Μητσοτάκης προαναγγέλλει κάτι ενώ είναι απροετοίμαστος και σέρνεται πίσω από την πρωτοβουλία Τραμπ»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 22.10.25

Τσίπρας για σύνοδο Αν. Μεσογείου: «Ο Μητσοτάκης προαναγγέλλει κάτι ενώ είναι απροετοίμαστος και σέρνεται πίσω από την πρωτοβουλία Τραμπ»

Καταθέτει έξι προτάσεις για την εθνική στρατηγική στην Ανατολική Mεσόγειο, προτείνεi οριοθέτηση ΑΟΖ εκ των προτέρωνμε με την Κύπρο και επέκταση χωρικών υδάτων στα 12ν.μ. σε Κρήτη και Καστελόριζο.

Σύνταξη
Ανδρουλάκης κατά Μητσοτάκη: Αποκαλυπτήρια πολιτικής υποκρισίας από τον πρωθυπουργό – Είναι πολιτικά αδίστακτος
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 22.10.25

Ανδρουλάκης κατά Μητσοτάκη: Αποκαλυπτήρια πολιτικής υποκρισίας από τον πρωθυπουργό – Είναι πολιτικά αδίστακτος

Ο κ. Ανδρουλάκης, σχολιάζοντας τις πρωινές αναφορές του πρωθυπουργού για τον θέμα με τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη, τον κατηγορεί για «επίδειξη εσωκομματικής πυγμής πάνω στο Μνημείο και πάνω στο σώμα μιας τραυματισμένης κοινωνίας που δεν αντέχει άλλη τοξικότητα»

Σύνταξη
Η τρομερή εμφάνιση του Ντόντσιτς στην πρεμιέρα του NBA δεν ήταν αρκετή για τους Λέικερς (vid)
Αθλητισμός & Σπορ 22.10.25

Η τρομερή εμφάνιση του Ντόντσιτς στην πρεμιέρα του NBA δεν ήταν αρκετή για τους Λέικερς (vid)

Ο Λούκα Ντόντσιτς πραγματοποίησε καταπληκτική εμφάνιση στη φετινή πρεμιέρα του ΝΒΑ, ωστόσο οι Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς γνώρισαν την ήττα από τους Γκόλντεν Στέιτ Γουόριορς.

Σύνταξη
Πάνος Ρούτσι: «Επιχείρησε να με πατήσει αυτοκίνητο χωρίς πινακίδες και με φιμέ τζάμια» – Σοβαρή καταγγελία
Τι αποκάλυψε 22.10.25

Σοβαρή καταγγελία του Πάνου Ρούτσι: «Επιχείρησε να με πατήσει αυτοκίνητο χωρίς πινακίδες και με φιμέ τζάμια»

Ο Πάνος Ρούτσι μίλησε και για την τροπολογία που ψηφίζεται σήμερα για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη - «Μάλλον τους ενόχλησα», είπε σχετικά με την απεργία πείνας που πραγματοποίησε

Σύνταξη
Σοκ στη Θεσσαλονίκη: 52χρονος ζητούσε από 9χρονο να του στέλνει φωτογραφίες φορώντας μόνο εσώρουχο
Ελλάδα 22.10.25

Σοκ στη Θεσσαλονίκη: 52χρονος ζητούσε από 9χρονο να του στέλνει φωτογραφίες φορώντας μόνο εσώρουχο

Ο 52χρονος από τη Θεσσαλονίκη φέρεται να ήταν φίλος της οικογένειας του παιδιού - Ο ανήλικος κατήγγειλε ότι ο δράστης προέβη και σε χειρονομίες γενετήσιου χαρακτήρα σε βάρος του

Σύνταξη
Στριμωγμένος ο Μητσοτάκης: Ξαναπετάει το μπαλάκι σε Δένδια – «Δεν διαφώνησε, τη συνυπέγραψε, θα την ψηφίσει»
Άγνωστος Στρατιώτης 22.10.25

Στριμωγμένος ο Μητσοτάκης: Ξαναπετάει το μπαλάκι σε Δένδια - «Δεν διαφώνησε, τη συνυπέγραψε, θα την ψηφίσει»

Ξεκάθαρο μήνυμα στον Δένδια από τον πρωθυπουργό. Διαμήνυσε ότι αναμένει σήμερα να ψηφίσει προσθέτοντας, σε μια προσπάθεια να αποφύγει τη ρήξη, «πως περιμένει τις προτάσεις του για το μνημείο του Αγνώστου Στρατιώτη»

Σύνταξη
Πόσες χιλιάδες πράκτορες της CIA και στρατεύματα αρκούν για εισβολή στη Βενεζουέλα;
Δεν του «βγαίνει» 22.10.25

Πόσες χιλιάδες πράκτορες της CIA και στρατεύματα αρκούν για εισβολή στη Βενεζουέλα;

Οι εκτιμήσεις του αμερικανικού CSIS για τον απαιτούμενο όγκο πυρός για μια μια εισβολή στη Βενεζουέλα και γιατί Αμερικανοί αναλυτές τη θεωρούν μια πολύ καλή επιλογή

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
«Πικρά απογοητευτικές» – Η Λίλι Άλεν για τις σχέσεις της μετά τον χωρισμό από τον Ντέιβιντ Χάρμπορ
Modern Love 22.10.25

«Πικρά απογοητευτικές» - Η Λίλι Άλεν για τις σχέσεις της μετά τον χωρισμό από τον Ντέιβιντ Χάρμπορ

«Είμαι εξαντλημένη από αυτό. Και νόμιζα ότι είχε τελειώσει. Νόμιζα ότι θα ζούσαμε ευτυχισμένοι για πάντα, καταλαβαίνεις;» είπε η Λίλι Άλεν σε πρόσφατη συνέντευξή της στο περιοδικό Perfect.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Η επόμενη μέρα μετά την ρήξη: Kαι τώρα τι και τώρα με ποιον
«Παγωμάρα» στη ΝΔ 22.10.25

Η επόμενη μέρα μετά την ρήξη: Kαι τώρα τι και τώρα με ποιον

Μπροστά σε αυτή τη σύγκρουση γιγάντων που εξελίσσεται -αν όχι κορυφώνεται- εντός της Νέας Δημοκρατίας, οι γαλάζιοι βουλευτές είναι μάλλον μουδιασμένοι αν όχι παγωμένοι φοβούμενοι για τις συνέπειες των επιλογών τους αλλά κυρίως για την επόμενη μέρα

Κυριάκος Δημάγγελος
Κυριάκος Δημάγγελος
Η Marca αποθέωσε τον Ολυμπιακό στο 3-1: «Υπόκλιση στην ομάδα του Μεντιλίμπαρ»
Champions League 22.10.25

Η Marca αποθέωσε τον Ολυμπιακό στο 3-1: «Υπόκλιση στην ομάδα του Μεντιλίμπαρ»

Κατά τη διάρκεια του Μπαρτσελόνα - Ολυμπιακός, με το σκορ στο 3-1 υπέρ των Καταλανών, το live του μεγαλύτερου online Μέσου της χώρας, της Marca, αποθέωσε τους «ερυθρόλευκους» του Χοσέ Λουίς Μεντιλίμπαρ.

Σύνταξη
Γάζα: Το Διεθνές Δικαστήριο αποφαίνεται σήμερα για τις υποχρεώσεις του Ισραήλ για την ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια
Τι θα σημάνει 22.10.25

Το Διεθνές Δικαστήριο αποφαίνεται σήμερα για τις υποχρεώσεις του Ισραήλ για την ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια στη Γάζα

Οι γνωμοδοτήσεις του Διεθνούς Δικαστηρίου δεν είναι νομικά δεσμευτικές, ωστόσο, όπως επισημαίνει το ίδιο το δικαστήριο, έχουν «μεγάλο νομικό βάρος και ηθικό κύρος» - Νέος «πονοκέφαλος» Ισραήλ

Σύνταξη
Τροπολογία για Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη: Σήμερα η ονομαστική ψηφοφορία με φόντο τις σφοδρές αντιδράσεις
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 22.10.25

Άγνωστος Στρατιώτης: Αντιδράσεις μέσα και έξω από τη Βουλή για την τροπολογία - Σήμερα η ονομαστική ψηφοφορία

Η ονομαστική ψηφοφορία της τροπολογίας για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη γίνεται με φόντο το σφυροκόπημα της αντιπολίτευσης στη Βουλή, τις κινητοποιήσεις έξω από αυτή και την αιχμηρή δήλωση Δένδια, που πήρε αποστάσεις από το Μαξίμου ενώ απουσίαζε από τη χθεσινή συζήτηση στην ολομέλεια.

Σύνταξη
Ισπανική εκπομπή για το Μπαρτσελόνα – Ολυμπιακός: «Ούτε αποβολή, ούτε πέναλτι»
Champions League 22.10.25

Ισπανική εκπομπή για το Μπαρτσελόνα – Ολυμπιακός: «Ούτε αποβολή, ούτε πέναλτι»

Σύσσωμα τα ισπανικά ΜΜΕ παραδέχονται ότι στο Μπαρτσελόνα – Ολυμπιακός υπήρξε αλλοίωση αποτελέσματος, αφού δεν υπήρχε ούτε αποβολή, ούτε πέναλτι εις βάρος των «ερυθρόλευκων».

Σύνταξη
Φοινικούντα: Το βίντεο «ντοκουμέντο» από τα ΚΤΕΛ Καλαμάτας και το σημείο που χώρισαν οι δύο δράστες
Διπλό φονικό 22.10.25

Φοινικούντα: Το βίντεο «ντοκουμέντο» από τα ΚΤΕΛ Καλαμάτας και το σημείο που χώρισαν οι δύο δράστες

«Κάποιος τον πήγε στην Καλαμάτα. Όταν έρχονται να δολοφονήσουν φορούσαν άλλα ρούχα» - Τι λέει ο Γιώργος Καλλιακμάνης για το διπλό φονικό στη Φοινικούντα

Σύνταξη
Τραμπ: Πώς φτάσαμε στο φιάσκο της ακύρωσης της συνόδου με τον Πούτιν στη Βουδαπέστη
Βαλτωμένες συνομιλίες 22.10.25

Το φιάσκο της Βουδαπέστης - Πώς φτάσαμε στην ακύρωση της συνόδου Τραμπ και Πούτιν

Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ δήλωσε σχετικά με τη σύνοδο με τον Βλαντίμιρ Πούτιν που είχε ανακοινώσει ο ίδιος ότι δεν θέλει να έχει «μια άσκοπη συνάντηση»

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Παπανικολάου για Σλούκα: «Υπάρχει σεβασμός, έχουμε μεγαλώσει μαζί»
Μπάσκετ 22.10.25

Παπανικολάου για Σλούκα: «Υπάρχει σεβασμός, έχουμε μεγαλώσει μαζί»

Σε θέματα που αφορούν στην μπασκετική επικαιρότητα αναφέρθηκε σε συνέντευξή του ο Κώστας Παπανικολάου, με τον αρχηγό του Ολυμπιακού και της Εθνικής να μιλά τόσο για τον Κώστα Σλούκα όσο και το φετινό Eurobasket.

Σύνταξη
Ο Σον Κόνερι παρομοίαζε τη φήμη του ως Τζέιμς Μποντ σαν «χρυσόψαρο στη γυάλα»
«Έγινε εξωφρενικό» 22.10.25

Ο Σον Κόνερι παρομοίαζε τη φήμη του ως Τζέιμς Μποντ σαν «χρυσόψαρο στη γυάλα»

Ο Σον Κόνερι δεν αισθανόταν πάντα άνετα με το τι σήμαινε να είναι ο Τζέιμς Μποντ στην προσωπική του ζωή - τι είχε παραδεχθεί σε μια συνέντευξή του στη Μπάρμπαρα Γουόλτερς το 1987.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Περιμένοντας στην ουρά επί Χούντας για να δουν τον Διονύση Σαββόπουλο – Οι νύχτες στο «Ροντέο»
Music 22.10.25

Περιμένοντας στην ουρά επί Χούντας για να δουν τον Διονύση Σαββόπουλο – Οι νύχτες στο «Ροντέο»

Αρχές της δεκαετίας του 70 μέσα στη Χούντα και ο κόσμος κάνει ουρές στο «Ροντέο», μια μπουάτ σ΄ένα υπόγειο της οδού Ιουλιανού για να δει τον Σαββόπουλο. Το in κάνει μια αναδρομή σ΄εκείνη την εποχή αλλά και στη σχέση του Νιόνιου με τον Χατζιδάκι.

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
Must Read
Η υπερβολή των πωλητών στο ΧΑ, ο Νοέμβριος της ΔΕΗ, η δύναμη πυρός του Παπακωνσταντίνου, ο Σάμιουελ Τζάκσον στα… αιολικά

Η υπερβολή των πωλητών στο ΧΑ, ο Νοέμβριος της ΔΕΗ, η δύναμη πυρός του Παπακωνσταντίνου, ο Σάμιουελ Τζάκσον στα… αιολικά

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 22 Οκτωβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο