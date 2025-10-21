Athens Launches New Digital Permit for City Center Access

Athens has launched the new special traffic permit for vehicles allowed to move freely within the city’s restricted traffic zone, known as the Daktylios, for the 2025–2026 period. The permit can now be issued online via the gov.gr platform and stored in the Gov.gr Wallet mobile app for quick and easy use.

From today, holders of existing Daktylios permits can issue the new electronic permit through gov.gr under the “Citizen and Daily Life” → “Transport” section, or directly at daktylios.gov.gr, by entering the vehicle’s registration number and the owner’s tax identification number.

Each permit includes a unique verification code and the advanced electronic seal of gov.gr, allowing it to be printed, sent electronically, or instantly verified through the platform.

Which Vehicles Qualify

The new digital permit applies to the following categories of vehicles:

Fully electric vehicles

Factory-built natural gas or LPG vehicles

Factory-built hybrid electric vehicles

Euro 6 category vehicles with CO₂ emissions below 120g/km (for vehicles registered before 2021) or below 145g/km (for vehicles registered from 2021 onwards).

Printed permits from previous periods (2023–2024 or 2024–2025) are automatically renewed for 2025–2026 without requiring a new application. However, holders must renew their digital permit if it was issued via gov.gr or saved in the Gov.gr Wallet.

Development and Validity

The digital service was developed jointly by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the General Secretariat for Information Systems and Digital Governance, and the National Infrastructures for Research and Technology (GRNET). Vehicle data are retrieved through the Interoperability Center of the General Secretariat for Information Systems and Digital Governance.

The Daktylios restrictions in central Athens are set annually. For the current period, the measure is in force from October 20, 2025, to July 24, 2026. It applies:

Monday to Thursday, from 07:00 to 20:00

Friday, from 07:00 to 15:00

The new digital permit aims to simplify the process for drivers while supporting the city’s broader efforts to reduce congestion and emissions in the historic center of Athens.

