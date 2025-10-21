Τρίτη 21 Οκτωβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# 13ΩΡΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
Athens Launches New Digital Permit for City Center Access
English edition 21 Οκτωβρίου 2025 | 12:53

Athens Launches New Digital Permit for City Center Access

Drivers can now obtain the new 2025–2026 circulation permit for Athens’ restricted traffic zone through the gov.gr platform and store it digitally in the Gov.gr Wallet app

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Μακροζωία: 7 απλές συνήθειες που μπορούν να σας προσθέσουν μια δεκαετία

Μακροζωία: 7 απλές συνήθειες που μπορούν να σας προσθέσουν μια δεκαετία

Spotlight

Athens has launched the new special traffic permit for vehicles allowed to move freely within the city’s restricted traffic zone, known as the Daktylios, for the 2025–2026 period. The permit can now be issued online via the gov.gr platform and stored in the Gov.gr Wallet mobile app for quick and easy use.

From today, holders of existing Daktylios permits can issue the new electronic permit through gov.gr under the “Citizen and Daily Life” → “Transport” section, or directly at daktylios.gov.gr, by entering the vehicle’s registration number and the owner’s tax identification number.

Each permit includes a unique verification code and the advanced electronic seal of gov.gr, allowing it to be printed, sent electronically, or instantly verified through the platform.

Which Vehicles Qualify
The new digital permit applies to the following categories of vehicles:

  • Fully electric vehicles
  • Factory-built natural gas or LPG vehicles
  • Factory-built hybrid electric vehicles
  • Euro 6 category vehicles with CO₂ emissions below 120g/km (for vehicles registered before 2021) or below 145g/km (for vehicles registered from 2021 onwards).

Printed permits from previous periods (2023–2024 or 2024–2025) are automatically renewed for 2025–2026 without requiring a new application. However, holders must renew their digital permit if it was issued via gov.gr or saved in the Gov.gr Wallet.

Development and Validity
The digital service was developed jointly by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the General Secretariat for Information Systems and Digital Governance, and the National Infrastructures for Research and Technology (GRNET). Vehicle data are retrieved through the Interoperability Center of the General Secretariat for Information Systems and Digital Governance.

The Daktylios restrictions in central Athens are set annually. For the current period, the measure is in force from October 20, 2025, to July 24, 2026. It applies:

  • Monday to Thursday, from 07:00 to 20:00
  • Friday, from 07:00 to 15:00

The new digital permit aims to simplify the process for drivers while supporting the city’s broader efforts to reduce congestion and emissions in the historic center of Athens.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Alpha Finance: Θετική για το Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών ενόψει του 2026

Alpha Finance: Θετική για το Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών ενόψει του 2026

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Μακροζωία: 7 απλές συνήθειες που μπορούν να σας προσθέσουν μια δεκαετία

Μακροζωία: 7 απλές συνήθειες που μπορούν να σας προσθέσουν μια δεκαετία

Business
Citi για Metlen: Ανεβάζει στα 52 ευρώ την τιμή στόχο της

Citi για Metlen: Ανεβάζει στα 52 ευρώ την τιμή στόχο της

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box
English edition 20.10.25

How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box

Institutional interventions appear to support the Euronext–Hellenic Exchanges (ATHEX) deal, but the revision of takeover and delisting rules is raising concerns

Σύνταξη
Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris
English edition 19.10.25

Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris

The robbers attacked the first two galleries—the Napoleon Gallery and the French Sovereigns’ Gallery—stealing nine pieces from Napoleon and the Empress’s jewelry collection

Σύνταξη
When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves
English edition 19.10.25

When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves

Decades of unchecked growth have turned Greece’s cities into sprawling heat traps, a new University of Athens study warns

Σύνταξη
Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU
English edition 18.10.25

Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU

In 2023, Greece discarded more than 2 million tons of food (2,091,442 tons), a figure that has remained almost unchanged since 2020.

Σύνταξη
Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens
English edition 13.10.25

Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens

The Athens traffic ring returns October 13 after a summer suspension, reintroducing alternate-day car access to central Athens in an effort to ease traffic and improve air quality

Σύνταξη
Price Cuts on 1,000 Products Aim to Ease Cost of Living
English edition 12.10.25

Price Cuts on 1,000 Products Aim to Ease Cost of Living

More than 50 companies and 10 supermarket chains in Greece join an initiative to cut supermarket prices by an average of 8%, as inflation in consumer goods falls to its lowest level in four years

Σύνταξη
Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment
English edition 12.10.25

Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment

Speaking in Sydney, Deputy Foreign Minister Giannis Loverdos highlighted Greece’s strong economy, investor-friendly climate, and enduring ties with the Greek diaspora

Σύνταξη
Greece, Cyprus Invited to Gaza Summit in Egypt
English edition 12.10.25

Greece, Cyprus Invited to Gaza Summit in Egypt

Washington has significantly expanded the list of invitees, adding Spain, Japan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Hungary, India, El Salvador, Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Canada to the gathering, which will take place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh

Σύνταξη
Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11
English edition 11.10.25

Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11

From October 15, heating oil will be available at slightly lower prices than last year, with a heating allowance for eligible households. Applications open in early November, with first payments expected by mid-December

Σύνταξη
A Second Life for Xenia Hotels
English edition 07.10.25

A Second Life for Xenia Hotels

Once symbols of Greece’s post-war modernization, many Xenia Hotels face neglect, while others are being restored or repurposed as cultural and hospitality spaces, preserving their architectural and historical significance for future generations

Σύνταξη
Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party
English edition 06.10.25

Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party

The former Greek prime minister, a polarizing figure in Greek politics, has resigned his MP seat to "return to the hopeful uncertainty of social struggle", hinting at a fresh movement beyond SYRIZA

Σύνταξη
Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals
English edition 05.10.25

Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals

Tourism authorities highlight that the framework sets out clear rules, establishing quality and safety criteria that reflect the rapid expansion of this segment of the hospitality industry.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Βουλή: Σφοδρά πυρά κομμάτων στην κυβέρνηση για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη – «Κατάπτυστη τροπολογία»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 21.10.25

Βουλή: Σφοδρά πυρά κομμάτων στην κυβέρνηση για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη – «Κατάπτυστη τροπολογία»

Σε υψηλούς τόνους διεξάγεται στη Βουλή η συζήτηση για την τροπολογία για το Μνημείο του Άγνωστου Στρατιώτη με την αντιπολίτευση να καταγγέλλει ότι η κυβέρνηση επιχειρεί να φτιάξει μια «υγειονομική ζώνη απέναντι στον εχθρό - λαό»

Σύνταξη
ΔΟΕ: Καταγγέλλει Διευθύντρια σχολείου ότι χτύπησε εκπαιδευτικό – «Χυδαία, βίαιη και απρόκλητη επίθεση»
Ελλάδα 21.10.25

Η ΔΟΕ καταγγέλλει Διευθύντρια σχολείου ότι χτύπησε εκπαιδευτικό - «Χυδαία, βίαιη και απρόκλητη επίθεση»

Η Διδασκαλική Ομοσπονδία Ελλάδας (ΔΟΕ) καταγγέλλει ότι Διευθύντρια Δημοτικού σχολείου χτύπησε εκπαιδευτικό, κάνοντας μνεία και σε άλλα περιστατικά που εγείρουν ανησυχία

Σύνταξη
«Τι γνώριζε το Παλάτι;» – Ο βρετανικός Τύπος για τον πρίγκιπα Άντριου και το ενδεχόμενο κοινοβουλευτικής αφαίρεσης των τίτλων του
Σκάνδαλο 21.10.25

«Τι γνώριζε το Παλάτι;» – Ο βρετανικός Τύπος για τον πρίγκιπα Άντριου και το ενδεχόμενο κοινοβουλευτικής αφαίρεσης των τίτλων του

Το Μπάκιγχαμ προσπαθεί να διαχειριστεί την κρίση μετά τις αποκαλύψεις για τις σχέσεις του πρίγκιπα με τον Έπσταϊν και την Τζουφρέ με τον βρετανικό Τύπο να θέτει ερωτήματα και να απαιτεί απαντήσεις

Σύνταξη
Σκάνδαλο στο Emirates: Η Ατλέτικο κατήγγειλε στην UEFA ότι δεν υπήρχε ζεστό νερό στα αποδυτήρια
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.10.25

Σκάνδαλο στο Emirates: Η Ατλέτικο κατήγγειλε στην UEFA ότι δεν υπήρχε ζεστό νερό στα αποδυτήρια

Έντονη διαμαρτυρία των «ροχιμπλάνκος» μετά την προπόνηση στο γήπεδο της Άρσεναλ – οι παίκτες του Σιμεόνε αναγκάστηκαν να φύγουν χωρίς να κάνουν ντους, εν μέσω βροχής και έκπληξης για τις συνθήκες σε ένα «γήπεδο πέντε αστέρων».

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Τροπολογία για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη: Τι αναφέρει η ένσταση αντισυνταγματικότητας του ΠΑΣΟΚ
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 21.10.25

Τροπολογία για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη: Τι αναφέρει η ένσταση αντισυνταγματικότητας του ΠΑΣΟΚ

Το ΠΑΣΟΚ παραθέτει τα άρθρα του Συντάγματος που παραβιάζονται με την κυβερνητική τροπολογία - Μεταξύ αυτών το άρθρο 11 που κατοχυρώνει το θεμελιώδες δικαίωμα της συνάθροισης ή του συνέρχεσθαι.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Μπαρτσελόνα Κ19 – Ολυμπιακός Κ19
Youth League 21.10.25

LIVE: Μπαρτσελόνα Κ19 – Ολυμπιακός Κ19

LIVE: Μπαρτσελόνα – Ολυμπιακός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 13:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μπαρτσελόνα – Ολυμπιακός για την 3η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Youth League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 2.

Σύνταξη
Ασανσέρ: Μόνο 10% έχει απογραφεί – Μέχρι 30 Νοεμβρίου οι δηλώσεις
Υποχρεωτική και δωρεάν 21.10.25

Μόνο 10% των ανελκυστήρων έχει απογραφεί - Μέχρι 30 Νοεμβρίου οι δηλώσεις

Όσοι δεν προβούν στην απογραφή των ασανσέρ μέχρι την καταληκτική ημερομηνία, κινδυνεύουν με σφράγιση του ανελκυστήρα μέχρι την επαναξιολόγησή του και επιβολή προστίμων

Σύνταξη
Θα ήμουν στον παράδεισο: Αυτή είναι η ηθοποιός που θέλει η Ντέμπι Χάρι να την υποδυθεί στη μεγάλη οθόνη
Η εκλεκτή 21.10.25

Θα ήμουν στον παράδεισο: Αυτή είναι η ηθοποιός που θέλει η Ντέμπι Χάρι να την υποδυθεί στη μεγάλη οθόνη

Οι φήμες θέλουν μια βιογραφική ταινία των Blondie να βρίσκεται στα σκαριά και η Ντέμπι Χάρι αποκάλυψε ποια είναι η ηθοποιός που θα ήθελε να την υποδυθεί.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Η Δικαιοσύνη «φρενάρει» ξανά τα πάρκινγκ του Μπερναμπέου – Οι κάτοικοι κερδίζουν τη μάχη απέναντι στη Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.10.25

Η Δικαιοσύνη «φρενάρει» ξανά τα πάρκινγκ του Μπερναμπέου – Οι κάτοικοι κερδίζουν τη μάχη απέναντι στη Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης

Το Ανώτατο Δικαστήριο της Μαδρίτης ακύρωσε οριστικά την παραχώρηση του Δήμου για την κατασκευή δύο υπόγειων σταθμών κοντά στο στάδιο της Ρεάλ

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
H Σάρα Φέργκιουσον γιόρτασε την αποφυλάκιση του Έπσταϊν με τις κόρες της Μπεατρίς και Ευγενία: Τα email-φωτιά
Σχέσεις εξάρτησης 21.10.25

H Σάρα Φέργκιουσον γιόρτασε την αποφυλάκιση του Έπσταϊν με τις κόρες της Μπεατρίς και Ευγενία: Τα email-φωτιά

Πρόσφατα ανακαλυφθέντα μηνύματα ηλεκτρονικού ταχυδρομείου υποστηρίζουν πως ο Έπσταϊν έγραψε ότι η Σάρα Φέργκιουσον «ήταν η πρώτη που γιόρτασε την ελευθερία μου με τις δύο κόρες της μαζί».

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Ευρωπαίοι ηγέτες εξέδωσαν δήλωση στήριξης της θέσης του Τραμπ για κατάπαυση πυρός στην Ουκρανία
Κόσμος 21.10.25

Ευρωπαίοι ηγέτες εξέδωσαν δήλωση στήριξης της θέσης του Τραμπ για κατάπαυση πυρός στην Ουκρανία

Ηγέτες ευρωπαϊκών χωρών εξέδωσαν ανακοίνωση στην οποία δηλώνουν την αμέριστη στήριξή τους στην Ουκρανία, αλλά και στο σχέδιο του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ για την κατάπαυση του πυρός

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βουλή: Ένσταση αντισυνταγματικότητας για την τροπολογία του Αγνώστου Στρατιώτη καταθέτει η αντιπολίτευση
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 21.10.25

Βουλή: Ένσταση αντισυνταγματικότητας για την τροπολογία του Αγνώστου Στρατιώτη καταθέτει η αντιπολίτευση

Τα κόμματα της αντιπολίτευσης ζητούν να αποσυρθεί η κυβερνητική ρύθμιση για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη, που σήμερα συζητείται στη Βουλή

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Must Read
Η υπερβολή των πωλητών στο ΧΑ, ο Νοέμβριος της ΔΕΗ, η δύναμη πυρός του Παπακωνσταντίνου, ο Σάμιουελ Τζάκσον στα… αιολικά

Η υπερβολή των πωλητών στο ΧΑ, ο Νοέμβριος της ΔΕΗ, η δύναμη πυρός του Παπακωνσταντίνου, ο Σάμιουελ Τζάκσον στα… αιολικά

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 21 Οκτωβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο