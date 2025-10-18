Σάββατο 18 Οκτωβρίου 2025
Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU
English edition 18 Οκτωβρίου 2025 | 11:12

Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU

In 2023, Greece discarded more than 2 million tons of food (2,091,442 tons), a figure that has remained almost unchanged since 2020.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

Greece remains among the top three countries in Europe in terms of food waste per person, alongside Denmark and Cyprus, according to Eurostat.

Households account for 44.3% of total waste, with 926,509 tons thrown away by Greek homes. The remaining 56% comes from primary production, processing, trade, and hospitality.

In 2023, Greece discarded more than 2 million tons of food (2,091,442 tons), a figure that has remained almost unchanged since 2020. Each Greek wastes roughly 201 kilograms of food annually, placing the country third in Europe.

For comparison, the Czech Republic, with a similar population, wastes only about half as much food. The Netherlands also ranks high, though its population is nearly twice the size.

The analysis excludes food that was not harvested or not allowed to enter the market for safety reasons. Households were responsible for 53% of total waste (69 kilograms per person), while the remaining 47% came from upstream stages of the supply chain.

In Greece, household food waste accounts for 44% of the total, lower than the EU average of more than 50%.

In the retail, hospitality, and household sectors, wasted food represents around 9% of what reaches consumers. At the same time, EU countries are gradually improving measurement methods to enhance accuracy and comparability.

Household food waste is almost double that of primary production (12 kilograms per person, or 10%) and of the food and beverage production and processing sector (24 kilograms, or 19%), sectors where reduction strategies are already in place, including the use of discarded parts as byproducts. The hospitality and retail/distribution sectors are responsible for 14 kilograms (11%) and 10 kilograms (8%) of waste per person, respectively.

Across the EU, out of a total of 58 million tons of food waste (fresh mass), 31 million tons (53%) come from households, under 11 million tons (19%) from processing and production, and the remaining 29% from primary production (just under 6 million tons, 10%), hospitality (under 7 million tons, 11%), and retail (just under 5 million tons, 8%).

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Τράπεζες
Τράπεζες: Ολοταχώς για θετικό πρόσημο η πιστωτική επέκταση στα δάνεια προς φυσικά πρόσωπα

Τράπεζες: Ολοταχώς για θετικό πρόσημο η πιστωτική επέκταση στα δάνεια προς φυσικά πρόσωπα

Φυσικό αέριο
Υδρογονάνθρακες: Κληρώνει τέλος Οκτωβρίου για τη Chevron

Υδρογονάνθρακες: Κληρώνει τέλος Οκτωβρίου για τη Chevron

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens
English edition 13.10.25

Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens

The Athens traffic ring returns October 13 after a summer suspension, reintroducing alternate-day car access to central Athens in an effort to ease traffic and improve air quality

Σύνταξη
Price Cuts on 1,000 Products Aim to Ease Cost of Living
English edition 12.10.25

Price Cuts on 1,000 Products Aim to Ease Cost of Living

More than 50 companies and 10 supermarket chains in Greece join an initiative to cut supermarket prices by an average of 8%, as inflation in consumer goods falls to its lowest level in four years

Σύνταξη
Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment
English edition 12.10.25

Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment

Speaking in Sydney, Deputy Foreign Minister Giannis Loverdos highlighted Greece’s strong economy, investor-friendly climate, and enduring ties with the Greek diaspora

Σύνταξη
Greece, Cyprus Invited to Gaza Summit in Egypt
English edition 12.10.25

Greece, Cyprus Invited to Gaza Summit in Egypt

Washington has significantly expanded the list of invitees, adding Spain, Japan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Hungary, India, El Salvador, Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Canada to the gathering, which will take place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh

Σύνταξη
Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11
English edition 11.10.25

Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11

From October 15, heating oil will be available at slightly lower prices than last year, with a heating allowance for eligible households. Applications open in early November, with first payments expected by mid-December

Σύνταξη
A Second Life for Xenia Hotels
English edition 07.10.25

A Second Life for Xenia Hotels

Once symbols of Greece’s post-war modernization, many Xenia Hotels face neglect, while others are being restored or repurposed as cultural and hospitality spaces, preserving their architectural and historical significance for future generations

Σύνταξη
Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party
English edition 06.10.25

Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party

The former Greek prime minister, a polarizing figure in Greek politics, has resigned his MP seat to "return to the hopeful uncertainty of social struggle", hinting at a fresh movement beyond SYRIZA

Σύνταξη
Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals
English edition 05.10.25

Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals

Tourism authorities highlight that the framework sets out clear rules, establishing quality and safety criteria that reflect the rapid expansion of this segment of the hospitality industry.

Σύνταξη
Greek Beef Prices Soar As Imports Dominate Supply
English edition 03.10.25

Greek Beef Prices Soar As Imports Dominate Supply

Only 10% of beef consumed in Greece is locally produced, with rising dependence on imports pushing retail prices toward €20 per kilo. Farmers warn of further shortages.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
LIVE: Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Τσέλσι
Premier League 18.10.25

LIVE: Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Τσέλσι

LIVE: Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Τσέλσι. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 14:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Τσέλσι για την 8η αγωνιστική της Premier League. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Το χάρισμα του Κόλιν Φάρελ πάει χαμένο στην ταινία «Ballad of a Small Player»
Κακή κριτική 18.10.25

Το χάρισμα του Κόλιν Φάρελ πάει χαμένο στην ταινία «Ballad of a Small Player»

«Ο Ιρλανδός ηθοποιός, Κόλιν Φάρελ, προσπαθεί να σώσει αυτή την κενή προσαρμογή του μυθιστορήματος του Λόρενς Όσμπορν για τον τζόγο, στο οποίο πρωταγωνιστεί και η Τίλντα Σουίντον, αλλά υπάρχουν πάρα πολλά κενά στην πλοκή» γράφει ο Kevin Maher στους Times.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
LIVE: Ολυμπιακός Β’ – Παναργειακός
Ποδόσφαιρο 18.10.25

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός Β’ – Παναργειακός

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός Β’ – Παναργειακός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 14:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ολυμπιακός Β’ – Παναργειακός για την 6η αγωνιστική της Super League 2.

Σύνταξη
Επιμένει για το… καλό των εργαζομένων με 13ωρο και 10ωρη «τετραήμερη εργασία» η Κεραμέως
Εργασιακά 18.10.25

Επιμένει για το… καλό των εργαζομένων με 13ωρο και 10ωρη «τετραήμερη εργασία» η Κεραμέως

Παρότι πολλές ευρωπαϊκές χώρες εξετάζουν την τετραήμερη εργασία με λιγότερες εργασιακές ώρες, η υπουργός Εργασίας, Νίκη Κεραμέως, προέκρινε την 10ωρη, καθημερινή, εργασία. Ταυτόχρονα επέμεινε στην υπεράσπιση της 13ωρης εργασίας που καταδικάστηκε από εργαζόμενους και αντιπολίτευση

Σύνταξη
Καστανίδης: Κοινό ψηφοδέλτιο των προοδευτικών δυνάμεων πριν τις εκλογές- Θα είμαι ξανά υποψήφιος με το ΠΑΣΟΚ
Πολιτική 18.10.25

Καστανίδης: Κοινό ψηφοδέλτιο των προοδευτικών δυνάμεων πριν τις εκλογές- Θα είμαι ξανά υποψήφιος με το ΠΑΣΟΚ

Για κοινή εκλογική κάθοδο των προοδευτικών κομμάτων, με πρωταγωνιστή το ΠΑΣΟΚ, μίλησε ο Χάρης Καστανίδης. Ξεκαθάρισε ότι θα συνεχίσει να δίνει τις «μάχες» από τις τάξεις του κόμματός του, επισημαίνοντας ότι θα επιμείνει στις απόψεις τους καθώς «στα κόμματα δεν υπάρχει σιωπή νεκροταφείου».

Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Το «NBA Europe» φέρνει σεισμό: ο Περσικός Κόλπος έτοιμος να αλλάξει το πρόσωπο του ευρωπαϊκού μπάσκετ
Euroleague 18.10.25

Το «NBA Europe» φέρνει σεισμό: ο Περσικός Κόλπος έτοιμος να αλλάξει το πρόσωπο του ευρωπαϊκού μπάσκετ

Αμπού Ντάμπι και Κατάρ αναλαμβάνουν ηγετικό ρόλο στο φιλόδοξο σχέδιο της αμερικανικής λίγκας για την ίδρυση ευρωπαϊκών franchise. Mάντσεστερ και Παρίσι στο επίκεντρο, το μέλλον της Euroleague σε αχαρτογράφητα νερά.

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Φτώχεια και κοινωνικός αποκλεισμός στην Ευρώπη – Η Ελλάδα στην κορυφή, με πέντε περιοχές να ξεχωρίζουν
Στοιχεία Eurostat 18.10.25

Φτώχεια και κοινωνικός αποκλεισμός στην Ευρώπη – Η Ελλάδα στην κορυφή, με πέντε περιοχές να ξεχωρίζουν

Χάσμα μεταξύ των περιφερειών της ΕΕ, σύμφωνα με τη Eurostat - Ευάλωτα στη φτώχεια ένα στα τέσσερα παιδιά στην Ευρώπη και ένας στους τρεις σε περιοχές της Δ. Ελλάδας, Μακεδονίας, Β. Αιγαίου και Ιονίου

Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Λήξη συναγερμού για το ύποπτο αντικείμενο στα Εξάρχεια – Αποκαταστάθηκε η κυκλοφορία
Διακοπή κυκλοφορίας 18.10.25 Upd: 13:55

Λήξη συναγερμού για το ύποπτο αντικείμενο στα Εξάρχεια - Αποκαταστάθηκε η κυκλοφορία

Αστυνομικές δυνάμεις είχαν νωρίτερα αποκλείσει την περιοχή γύρω από την οδό Χαριλάου Τρικούπη στα Εξάρχεια όσο διενεργούνταν οι έρευνες από το Τμήμα Εξουδετέρωσης Εκρηκτικών Μηχανισμών

Σύνταξη
Η αντιπολίτευση στριμώχνει την κυβέρνηση για τον «Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη» – «Διχαστική, επικοινωνιακή διαχείριση»
Πολιτική αντιπαράθεση 18.10.25

Η αντιπολίτευση στριμώχνει την κυβέρνηση για τον «Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη» – «Διχαστική, επικοινωνιακή διαχείριση»

«Η ΝΔ ισχυρίζεται ότι ο Πάνος Ρούτσι προσέβαλε το μνημείο του Άγνωστου Στρατιώτη», τόνισε ο Κώστας Τσουκαλάς του ΠΑΣΟΚ - Σφοδρά πυρά κατά της κυβερνητικής στάσης και από ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και Νέα Αριστερά.

Σύνταξη
Αντιδράσεις για την τροπολογία για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη – Αντιπολιτευτικούς «δράκους»… βλέπει ο Π. Μαρινάκης
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 18.10.25

Αντιδράσεις για την τροπολογία για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη – Αντιπολιτευτικούς «δράκους»… βλέπει ο Π. Μαρινάκης

Η τροπολογία για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη θα τεθεί προς ψήφιση την ερχόμενη Τρίτη. Η κυβέρνηση μετά τις έντονες αντιδράσεις προσπαθεί να αποσυνδέσει την απόφαση για το μνημείο από τον μεγαλειώδη αγώνα του Πάνου Ρούτσι.

Σύνταξη
«Η γη της ελιάς» στο MEGA: Συγκλονιστικές αποκαλύψεις, επικίνδυνες εξελίξεις και ανατροπές
Media 18.10.25

«Η γη της ελιάς» στο MEGA: Συγκλονιστικές αποκαλύψεις, επικίνδυνες εξελίξεις και ανατροπές

Παλιοί λογαριασμοί ανοίγουν, ένοχα μυστικά βγαίνουν στο φως και οι ήρωες έρχονται αντιμέτωποι με αποφάσεις που θα κρίνουν το μέλλον τους. Η ένταση κορυφώνεται και τίποτα δεν θα μείνει όπως ήταν.

Σύνταξη
Αφγανιστάν – Πακιστάν: Ειρηνευτικές συνομιλίες στην Ντόχα μετά από τις σκληρές μάχες
Παράταση εκεχειρίας 18.10.25

Ειρηνευτικές συνομιλίες Αφγανιστάν και Πακιστάν στην Ντόχα μετά από τις σκληρές μάχες

Ο υπουργός Πληροφοριών και Πολιτισμού και εκπρόσωπος των Ταλιμπάν, Ζαμπιχουλάχ Μουτζαχίντ ανακοίνωσε ότι και η αντιπροσωπεία του Αφγανιστάν ταξιδεύει για το Κατάρ μετά από αυτή του Πακιστάν

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
