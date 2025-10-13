Δευτέρα 13 Οκτωβρίου 2025
Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens
English edition 13 Οκτωβρίου 2025 | 13:48

Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens

The Athens traffic ring returns October 13 after a summer suspension, reintroducing alternate-day car access to central Athens in an effort to ease traffic and improve air quality

Spotlight

Athens has reintroduced its long-standing traffic ring system, known as the daktylios, in the city center starting Monday, October 13, following its suspension since mid-July. The measure aims to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, particularly as the capital enters a busier season.

The restriction applies to a defined zone bordered by major avenues including Alexandras, Michalakopoulou, Syngrou, and Piraeus. Within this inner ring, private cars and light trucks under 2.2 tons are permitted entry on alternate days based on the last digit of their license plate—odd or even numbers.

Operating days and hours
The traffic ring will be in force:

Monday to Thursday: 07:00 – 20:00
Friday: 07:00 – 15:00
The restrictions do not apply on weekends, public holidays, or on days of public transport strikes.

Exemptions for residents and green vehicles
Residents living inside the restricted zone are eligible for special permits allowing entry and exit from designated access points.

Certain vehicle categories are also exempt from restrictions, including:

Fully electric and hybrid cars
Natural gas and LPG-powered vehicles
EURO 6 models emitting less than 120g/km CO₂ (NEDC) or 145g/km (WLTP), depending on registration date
Drivers can obtain the necessary electronic permits through gov.gr, Greece’s official digital services portal.

A decades-old measure under review
First introduced over 40 years ago, the daktylios remains one of Athens’s most recognizable traffic-control measures. However, critics argue that it is outdated and should be adapted to modern urban and environmental needs. Authorities are reportedly evaluating updates to better align the system with Greece’s green transport goals and the rising use of electric vehicles.

Source: tovima.com

Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
googlenews

