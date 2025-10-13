Δευτέρα 13 Οκτωβρίου 2025
OPAP: $16 Billion Global Giant from Merger with Allwyn
13 Οκτωβρίου 2025 | 12:38

OPAP: $16 Billion Global Giant from Merger with Allwyn

The combined company will be called Allwyn, remain listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, and aims to expand into other international markets

The boards of both companies have approved the business merger of Allwyn with OPAP, through a transaction that combines all corporate holdings they control. The equity value of the resulting entity is estimated at $16 billion.

To implement the transaction, a formal agreement will be signed between the two companies. The merged company will be renamed Allwyn.

The deal marks a significant milestone in the evolution of both companies. It will unite two leading gaming operators, creating the second-largest publicly listed company in the global gaming and entertainment sector, with multiple diversified, rapidly growing, and leading market positions in Europe, the United States, and other international markets.

The Allwyn-OPAP Merger Creates a Leading Global Gaming Operator

The agreement builds on the already successful collaboration between OPAP and Allwyn, which began in 2013 when KKCG, the controlling shareholder of Allwyn, first invested in OPAP. Today, Allwyn holds 51.78% of OPAP.

Allwyn has a strong track record of both organic and inorganic growth through strategic and complementary acquisitions.

Benefits for OPAP Shareholders

According to the announcement, the transaction ensures the long-term value of OPAP in a rapidly evolving gaming industry.

Allwyn intends to pursue listings on other leading international stock exchanges, such as London or New York, after the completion of the merger.

Additionally, it allows OPAP shareholders to benefit from the advantages of the merged company, including growth, scale, diversification, access to leading technologies, digitalization, and increased global brand recognition of Allwyn. They will also continue to enjoy significant and resilient returns.

For Allwyn, the transaction represents a natural milestone, with a stock market listing unlocking access to capital markets for future growth and enhancement of its global profile. It is a major step toward Allwyn’s mission to become the top global gaming and entertainment company.

opap merger

OPAP Remains Listed on the Athens Exchange

Following the completion of the merger, the combined company will remain listed on the Main Market of the Athens Stock Exchange, expected to be among the largest companies by market capitalization. Allwyn also plans to seek a listing on another major international stock exchange, such as London or New York, after the transaction.

Independently of the merger, OPAP has made the strategic decision to rebrand from OPAP to Allwyn from Q1 2026. This initiative reflects OPAP’s commitment to maintain strong customer connections through innovative and meaningful interactions while enhancing offerings to meet the evolving expectations of younger generations.

Key Highlights of the Transaction

The Allwyn-OPAP merger creates a leading global gaming and entertainment operator with lottery games at the core, while offering OPAP shareholders participation in a financially enhanced and attractive investment proposition, based on:

  • Scale: Pro forma EBITDA of Allwyn reached €1.92 billion for the twelve months ending June 30, 2025. The merged company will be the second-largest publicly listed gaming operator globally and the largest listed lottery company, well-positioned to capitalize on major industry trends.
  • Growth: Enhanced growth profile, with double-digit estimated EBITDA CAGR for 2024–2026, significantly higher than OPAP alone.
  • Digitalization: Ownership of key technologies, proprietary content, and AI capabilities that reduce reliance on third parties and accelerate innovation and time-to-market.
  • Diversification: Multiple leading global market positions across various product categories, offering diversification and strategic options.
  • Earnings and Cash Flow: Double-digit positive impact on adjusted earnings and free cash flow per share compared to OPAP’s prior levels, from the first full financial year post-merger.
  • Shareholder Returns: Capital allocation framework providing a combination of growth and significant, resilient distributions to shareholders.

Immediately after the merger, Allwyn is expected to hold approximately 78.5% of the merged company, while other OPAP shareholders (excluding Allwyn) will hold the remaining 21.5%, assuming full consolidation of all corporate holdings.

opap merger

Karel Komarek, Founder and Chairman of Allwyn and KKCG Group AG, said: “Today’s announcement reshapes the industry, marking the creation of the second-largest publicly listed gaming and entertainment company globally. For investors, this is a unique opportunity to be part of a dynamic company shaping the future of entertainment. The combined scale and strength, broad customer base, and Allwyn’s ongoing investments in technology and content will accelerate innovation and significantly enhance international growth. Our mission is to build the world’s leading gaming and entertainment company, and this transaction brings us closer to that goal.”

Robert Chvatal, CEO of Allwyn, said: “This transaction represents another milestone in Allwyn’s successful journey. Since our founding 13 years ago, we have grown significantly in business performance, scale, and innovation. With this merger, we will be able to expand further and faster, leveraging group-wide expertise, unified brand and sponsorship strategies, and technology and content developed internally.”

Jan Karas, CEO of OPAP, said: “This merger is exciting, creating a company with a leading position in the gaming sector, strong Greek heritage, and continued presence in Greece and the Greek stock exchange. I am thrilled about the prospect of deepening OPAP’s strong relationship with Allwyn, driving innovation and additional growth opportunities.”

Pavel Mucha, CFO of OPAP, said: “The outstanding financial characteristics of the merged company will continue to deliver significant shareholder dividends consistently, while facilitating investments in business operations and further value-accretive acquisitions to accelerate growth.”

Transaction Structure

As part of the merger, OPAP will spin off and contribute its operations to new Greek subsidiaries and transfer its registered office to Luxembourg (“LuxCo”). Allwyn (95.73% owned by KKCG and 4.27% by J&T Arch) will contribute its assets and liabilities (excluding OPAP shares) to LuxCo (“Allwyn Contribution”) in exchange for newly issued LuxCo shares, creating the Merged Company.

The merged company will then transfer its registered office to Switzerland, Allwyn’s current headquarters, and be renamed Allwyn.

The transaction values Allwyn’s net assets (excluding OPAP shares) at €8.967 billion. In exchange, Allwyn will receive (subject to agreed adjustments and independent valuation completion):

  • 437,688,420 new ordinary voting shares of LuxCo, valued at €20.12 each, totaling €8.806 billion, and
  • 536,249,223 new preferred voting shares of LuxCo, valued at €0.30 each, totaling €161 million. Preferred shares will pay a fixed dividend (~5% based on OPAP’s last closing price before issuance) and will not carry rights to ordinary share dividends.

Immediately after completion, Allwyn will hold approximately 78.5% of the merged company, with remaining OPAP shareholders holding 21.5%. KKCG is expected to control 85% of voting rights, combining indirect ownership of ordinary and preferred shares.

OPAP’s board has received a fairness opinion from Morgan Stanley, and a report from Grant Thornton on the fairness of the transaction. Implementation is subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting, expected in Q4 2025 / Q1 2026.

Source: tovima.com

English edition
Price Cuts on 1,000 Products Aim to Ease Cost of Living
English edition 12.10.25

Price Cuts on 1,000 Products Aim to Ease Cost of Living

More than 50 companies and 10 supermarket chains in Greece join an initiative to cut supermarket prices by an average of 8%, as inflation in consumer goods falls to its lowest level in four years

Σύνταξη
Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment
English edition 12.10.25

Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment

Speaking in Sydney, Deputy Foreign Minister Giannis Loverdos highlighted Greece’s strong economy, investor-friendly climate, and enduring ties with the Greek diaspora

Σύνταξη
Greece, Cyprus Invited to Gaza Summit in Egypt
English edition 12.10.25

Greece, Cyprus Invited to Gaza Summit in Egypt

Washington has significantly expanded the list of invitees, adding Spain, Japan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Hungary, India, El Salvador, Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Canada to the gathering, which will take place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh

Σύνταξη
Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11
English edition 11.10.25

Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11

From October 15, heating oil will be available at slightly lower prices than last year, with a heating allowance for eligible households. Applications open in early November, with first payments expected by mid-December

Σύνταξη
A Second Life for Xenia Hotels
English edition 07.10.25

A Second Life for Xenia Hotels

Once symbols of Greece’s post-war modernization, many Xenia Hotels face neglect, while others are being restored or repurposed as cultural and hospitality spaces, preserving their architectural and historical significance for future generations

Σύνταξη
Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party
English edition 06.10.25

Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party

The former Greek prime minister, a polarizing figure in Greek politics, has resigned his MP seat to "return to the hopeful uncertainty of social struggle", hinting at a fresh movement beyond SYRIZA

Σύνταξη
Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals
English edition 05.10.25

Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals

Tourism authorities highlight that the framework sets out clear rules, establishing quality and safety criteria that reflect the rapid expansion of this segment of the hospitality industry.

Σύνταξη
Greek Beef Prices Soar As Imports Dominate Supply
English edition 03.10.25

Greek Beef Prices Soar As Imports Dominate Supply

Only 10% of beef consumed in Greece is locally produced, with rising dependence on imports pushing retail prices toward €20 per kilo. Farmers warn of further shortages.

Σύνταξη
Greece’s Waste Battle: The High-Stakes Gamble on Incineration
English edition 01.10.25

Greece’s Waste Battle: The High-Stakes Gamble on Incineration

With landfills overflowing, Greece plans six waste-to-energy plants by 2035 to cut burial rates from 80% to 10%. But delays in infrastructure, especially in Athens, and local opposition threaten to derail the ambitious strategy

Σύνταξη
Energy Poverty in Greece Among Highest in EU
English edition 25.09.25

Energy Poverty in Greece Among Highest in EU

ELSTAT says Greece displays among the highest percentages of energy poverty in the European Union (EU) with 43.6% of households stating they are unable to heat their homes.

Σύνταξη
Η συνάντηση Ανδρουλάκη με τους έξι «σοφούς» του ΠΑΣΟΚ
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 13.10.25

Η συνάντηση Ανδρουλάκη με τους έξι «σοφούς» του ΠΑΣΟΚ

Η συνάντηση του Νίκου Ανδρουλάκη με τα ιστορικά στελέχη του ΠΑΣΟΚ - μεταξύ αυτών ο Κώστας Λαλιώτης, Κώστας Σκανδαλίδης και Μιχάλης Καρχιμάκης - η «συστράτευση» και τα «βέλη» κατά Τσίπρα

Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Μία εμφατική αποτυχία, μία κατάλληλη αντίδραση
Εθνική Ελλάδας 13.10.25

Μία εμφατική αποτυχία, μία κατάλληλη αντίδραση

Η Ελλάδα απέτυχε πλήρως αφού δεν διεκδίκησε καν την πρόκριση στο Μουντιάλ, όμως αυτό δεν αναιρεί πως ο Μάκης Γκαγκάτσης έπραξε το ποδοσφαιρικά σωστό στηρίζοντας τον Γιοβάνοβιτς.

Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Δούκας: Πρότεινα συμμαχίες και ενότητα, προτάσεις που δεν έγινε αποδεκτές – «Κάποια από όσα είπαμε ενόχλησαν»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 13.10.25

Δούκας: Πρότεινα συμμαχίες και ενότητα, προτάσεις που δεν έγινε αποδεκτές – «Κάποια από όσα είπαμε ενόχλησαν»

Σε ανάρτησή του ο δήμαρχος Αθηναίων υποστηρίζει μεταξύ άλλων ότι «πιστεύω στην ανάγκη του διαλόγου και της κοινής δράσης με τις άλλες προοδευτικές δυνάμεις. Στη Βουλή και στην κοινωνία» λέγοντας ταυτόχρονα ότι «η αυτόνομη πορεία δεν είναι απομόνωση»

Σύνταξη
Ο Τασούλας «μαζεύει» Μητσοτάκη για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη – Ο διάλογος του πρωθυπουργού με τον ΠτΔ
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 13.10.25

Ο Τασούλας «μαζεύει» Μητσοτάκη για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη – Ο διάλογος του πρωθυπουργού με τον ΠτΔ

Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης υπεραμύνθηκε της απόφασής του για το μνημείο, κατηγορώντας τα κόμματα της αντιπολίτευσης ότι έσπευσαν να επενδύσουν σε επαναστατική γυμναστική - Μάζεμα από Τασούλα που ζήτησε να δοθεί χρόνος για διάλογο αντί να ψηφιστεί άμεσα η σχετική ρύθμιση

Σύνταξη
66ο Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου Θεσσαλονίκης: Ποια είναι τα ποντκαστ του διαγωνιστικού τμήματος Podcast
Αποκλειστικό 13.10.25

66ο Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου Θεσσαλονίκης: Ποια είναι τα ποντκαστ του διαγωνιστικού τμήματος Podcast

Στη φετινή διοργάνωση σημειώθηκε ρεκόρ συμμετοχών στην ιστορία του τμήματος, το οποίο θα φιλοξενήσει συνολικά 40 ελληνόφωνα και αγγλόφωνα πόντκαστ.

Μαρία Κωνσταντοπούλου
Μαρία Κωνσταντοπούλου
Ολυμπιακός: Η φάση που έκρινε το ντέρμπι με τον Παναθηναϊκό και δείχνει την εμπιστοσύνη στον Νιλικίνα (vids)
Μπάσκετ 13.10.25

Η φάση που έκρινε το ντέρμπι με τον Παναθηναϊκό και δείχνει την εμπιστοσύνη στον Νιλικίνα (vids)

Ο Ολυμπιακός επικράτησε του Παναθηναϊκού στο ΣΕΦ, με τον Φρανκ Νιλικίνα να πετυχαίνει το πιο σημαντικό καλάθι, σε μια φάση που δείχνει τους λόγους που τον εμπιστεύονται όλοι στην ομάδα.

Σύνταξη
Παύλος Μελάς: Κρυφτό με τον θάνατο
Ταιριαστό τέλος 13.10.25

Παύλος Μελάς: Ευτύχησε και στην τελευτή του

Ο πολύκλαυστος και πεφιλημένος των Ελλήνων ήρωας επρόσφερε στην Ελλάδα υπηρεσίες ανεκτίμητες με τον θάνατό του, περισσότερες ίσως από όσες θα επρόσφερε αν ζούσε

Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Ανδρουλάκης για Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη: Τραμπικό πυροτέχνημα Μητσοτάκη, σε βέρτιγκο η κυβέρνηση – Επίθεση σε Τσίπρα
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 13.10.25

Ανδρουλάκης για Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη: Τραμπικό πυροτέχνημα Μητσοτάκη, σε βέρτιγκο η κυβέρνηση – Επίθεση σε Τσίπρα

Δριμεία επίθεση στην κυβέρνηση άσκησε ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης, κατηγορώντας τον πρωθυπουργό ότι διχάζει το λαό, ενώ πυρά εξαπέλυσε και εναντίον του Αλέξη Τσίπρα, σηματοδοτώντας αλλαγή στάσης - Πώς σχολίασε τις εξελίξεις στη Μέση Ανατολή.

Σύνταξη
Πληγωμένος και αναστατωμένος: Το σημείο που σκοτώθηκε η Νταϊάνα, το «χαζό» βίντεο της Μέγκαν Μαρκλ και ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι
Fizz 13.10.25

Πληγωμένος και αναστατωμένος: Το σημείο που σκοτώθηκε η Νταϊάνα, το «χαζό» βίντεο της Μέγκαν Μαρκλ και ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι

Πριν από μια εβδομάδα, η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ έκανε ξανά άνω κάτω την Αγγλία, όταν ανέβασε ένα βίντεο κοντά στο σημείο που σκοτώθηκε η Νταϊάνα το 1997, όπου έδειχνε τα πόδια της. Τώρα έγινε γνωστή και η αντίδραση του πρίγκιπα Χάρι.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Εκτεταμένοι βανδαλισμοί στο Γυμνάσιο Ραφήνας-Εικόνες σοκ από το σχολείο
Μέχρι πότε 13.10.25

Εκτεταμένοι βανδαλισμοί στο Γυμνάσιο Ραφήνας-Εικόνες σοκ από το σχολείο

Χωρίς τέλος οι καταστροφές σχολείων και δημόσιων χώρων στους δήμους της χώρας. Χωρίς ενίσχυση οι Δήμοι θα βλέπουν τα δημοτικά τους ταμεία να αδειάζουν για να αποκαταστήσουν τα σπασμένα.

Σύνταξη
Μπορούν να έχουν εμπιστοσύνη στον Τραμπ οι Παλαιστίνιοι;
Μέχρι που θα φτάσει; 13.10.25

Μπορούν να έχουν εμπιστοσύνη στον Τραμπ οι Παλαιστίνιοι;

Το ιστορικό του προέδρου των ΗΠΑ, Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, δεν γεννά αισιοδοξία ως προς την τήρηση της συμφωνίας από τους Ισραηλινούς, οι οποίοι ήδη παραβίασαν την εκεχερεία του Ιανουαρίου

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Οι εργολάβοι, τα έργα, το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης και το Μαξίμου, το ρεκόρ της Intralot, τα bets για την ΕΧΑΕ, η πρωτοκαθεδρία της Coca Cola, το τεστ της ΔΕΗ, «μπαταρία» κερδών η Metlen, παίρνει… πτυχίο η ΕΚΤΕΡ

Οι εργολάβοι, τα έργα, το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης και το Μαξίμου, το ρεκόρ της Intralot, τα bets για την ΕΧΑΕ, η πρωτοκαθεδρία της Coca Cola, το τεστ της ΔΕΗ, «μπαταρία» κερδών η Metlen, παίρνει… πτυχίο η ΕΚΤΕΡ

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

