Greece Among the World’s Best Countries for Retirement
13 Οκτωβρίου 2025 | 22:19

Greece Among the World’s Best Countries for Retirement

Quality of life, tax benefits, and safety remain the main factors guiding retirees’ choices

Spotlight

Greece has been named the 12th best country in the world for those looking to relocate after retirement, according to the Global Retirement Report 2025 by Global Citizen Solutions. Portugal, Mauritius, and Spain top the list, while Cyprus follows closely behind Greece in 14th place.

The report highlights a growing trend in “retirement migration,” driven by longer life expectancy and the increasing ease of moving abroad. Quality of life, tax benefits, and safety remain the main factors guiding retirees’ choices.

The Criteria Behind the Rankings

The study assessed 44 destinations worldwide, focusing only on countries offering official retirement visa programs. These were scored out of 100 points, based on ease of relocation, cost of living, and financial incentives for retirees.

Over 36% of all retirement visa opportunities are found in the Americas, while nearly 32% are in Europe. However, similar schemes are now emerging across Asia and Africa as well.

More than 70% of the featured countries boast above-average healthcare, strong environmental standards, and high levels of well-being. Notably, 93% also offer clear paths to citizenship—half within five years or less.

Europe Leads the Way

European nations stand out for their strong healthcare systems, safety, and environmental quality. Holders of residence visas in Schengen countries can also travel freely across all 27 Schengen states for short stays—a major draw for retirees seeking mobility and variety.

Southern Europe, in particular, has become a magnet for retirees. “With 32% of global retirement visa options, Europe leads in healthcare, safety, and integration,” noted Dr. Laura Madrid, lead researcher of the study. “Southern hubs like Portugal, Spain, and Greece combine mild climates, manageable costs, and retiree-friendly visa options.”

Source: tovima.com

English edition
Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens
13.10.25

Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens

The Athens traffic ring returns October 13 after a summer suspension, reintroducing alternate-day car access to central Athens in an effort to ease traffic and improve air quality

Σύνταξη
Price Cuts on 1,000 Products Aim to Ease Cost of Living
12.10.25

Price Cuts on 1,000 Products Aim to Ease Cost of Living

More than 50 companies and 10 supermarket chains in Greece join an initiative to cut supermarket prices by an average of 8%, as inflation in consumer goods falls to its lowest level in four years

Σύνταξη
Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment
12.10.25

Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment

Speaking in Sydney, Deputy Foreign Minister Giannis Loverdos highlighted Greece’s strong economy, investor-friendly climate, and enduring ties with the Greek diaspora

Σύνταξη
Greece, Cyprus Invited to Gaza Summit in Egypt
12.10.25

Greece, Cyprus Invited to Gaza Summit in Egypt

Washington has significantly expanded the list of invitees, adding Spain, Japan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Hungary, India, El Salvador, Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Canada to the gathering, which will take place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh

Σύνταξη
Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11
11.10.25

Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11

From October 15, heating oil will be available at slightly lower prices than last year, with a heating allowance for eligible households. Applications open in early November, with first payments expected by mid-December

Σύνταξη
A Second Life for Xenia Hotels
07.10.25

A Second Life for Xenia Hotels

Once symbols of Greece’s post-war modernization, many Xenia Hotels face neglect, while others are being restored or repurposed as cultural and hospitality spaces, preserving their architectural and historical significance for future generations

Σύνταξη
Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party
06.10.25

Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party

The former Greek prime minister, a polarizing figure in Greek politics, has resigned his MP seat to "return to the hopeful uncertainty of social struggle", hinting at a fresh movement beyond SYRIZA

Σύνταξη
Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals
05.10.25

Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals

Tourism authorities highlight that the framework sets out clear rules, establishing quality and safety criteria that reflect the rapid expansion of this segment of the hospitality industry.

Σύνταξη
Greek Beef Prices Soar As Imports Dominate Supply
03.10.25

Greek Beef Prices Soar As Imports Dominate Supply

Only 10% of beef consumed in Greece is locally produced, with rising dependence on imports pushing retail prices toward €20 per kilo. Farmers warn of further shortages.

Σύνταξη
Greece's Waste Battle: The High-Stakes Gamble on Incineration
01.10.25

Greece’s Waste Battle: The High-Stakes Gamble on Incineration

With landfills overflowing, Greece plans six waste-to-energy plants by 2035 to cut burial rates from 80% to 10%. But delays in infrastructure, especially in Athens, and local opposition threaten to derail the ambitious strategy

Σύνταξη
Καλιφόρνια: Έθεσε ρυθμιστικούς κανόνες στα chatbots τεχνητής νοημοσύνης, με αφορμή αυτοκτονίες εφήβων
Βασικοί περιορισμοί 14.10.25

Καλιφόρνια: Έθεσε ρυθμιστικούς κανόνες στα chatbots τεχνητής νοημοσύνης, με αφορμή αυτοκτονίες εφήβων

Ο κυβερνήτης της Καλιφόρνια, Γκάβιν Νιούσομ επισήμανε ότι «δεν θα μείνουμε με σταυρωμένα τα χέρια ενώ οι επιχειρήσεις αυτές δρουν χωρίς όρια και χωρίς να δίνουν λογαριασμό».

Σύνταξη
Δύσκολη νίκη για τη Γερμανία (1-0) – Ήττα – σοκ και αποκλεισμός για τη Σουηδία (0-1)
Ποδόσφαιρο 13.10.25

Δύσκολη νίκη για τη Γερμανία (1-0) – Ήττα – σοκ και αποκλεισμός για τη Σουηδία (0-1)

Η Γερμανία επικράτησε εκτός έδρας της Βόρειας Ιρλανδίας με 1-0 και ανέβηκε στην κορυφή του ομίλου - Ήττα σοκ για την Σουηδία από το Κόσοβο, με τους Σκανδιναβούς να μένουν εκτός Μουντιάλ. Αποτελέσματα και βαθμολογίες.

Σύνταξη
Ισραηλινοί όμηροι και Παλαιστίνιοι κρατούμενοι – Η άλλη όψη μιας ιστορικής ημέρας για τη Γάζα
Οι «πρωταγωνιστές» 13.10.25

Ισραηλινοί όμηροι και Παλαιστίνιοι κρατούμενοι – Η άλλη όψη μιας ιστορικής ημέρας για τη Γάζα

Στη Γάζα και τη Δυτική Όχθη, αλλά και στο Ισραήλ, η χαρά είναι μοιρασμένη. Η απελευθέρωση των ομήρων και η αποφυλάκιση των κρατουμένων ήταν το πρώτο βήμα μιας συμφωνίας που γεννά ελπίδα ειρήνης.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Βάτραχοι, μονόκεροι και South Park: Η νέα Antifa στο Πόρτλαντ ξεμπροστιάζει την ICE 
Resistance 13.10.25

Βάτραχοι, μονόκεροι και South Park: Η νέα Antifa στο Πόρτλαντ ξεμπροστιάζει την ICE 

Τα μαύρα ρούχα των αντιεξουσιαστών στο Πόρτλαντ των ΗΠΑ έγιναν θέμα συζήτησης το 2020. Τώρα η νέα γενιά της Antifa στις ΗΠΑ αντιμετωπίζει τις στρατιές των ΙCE με χιούμορ, χρώμα και πίστη στη δικαιοσύνη

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Γαλλία: «Παιχνίδια» με τη «φωτιά» – Ασκήσεις ισορροπίας σε εύθραυστο σχοινί
«Κυβέρνηση Λεκορνί 2» 13.10.25

«Παιχνίδια» με τη «φωτιά» στη Γαλλία - Ασκήσεις ισορροπίας σε εύθραυστο σχοινί

Η Γαλλία παραμένει στον δρόμο της αστάθειας. Αντιμέτωπη με προτάσεις μομφής βρίσκεται ήδη η νέα γαλλική κυβέρνηση που ψάχνει τόπους διεξόδου από την κρίση.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Τι κρύβεται πίσω από τα ρεκόρ προσλήψεων του ΕΡΓΑΝΗ – Με 460 ευρώ καθαρά η μία στις δύο νέες προσλήψεις
ΕΡΓΑΝΗ 13.10.25

Τι κρύβεται πίσω από τα ρεκόρ προσλήψεων: Με 460 ευρώ καθαρά η μία στις δύο νέες θέσεις εργασίας

Πάνω από το 50% των νέων προσλήψεων τον Αύγουστο ήταν με ελαστικές σχέσεις εργασίας και μισθούς των 460 ευρώ καθαρά. Τι δείχνουν τα στοιχεία του ΕΡΓΑΝΗ

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
ΑΑΔΕ: Στο myAADE οι ρυθμίσεις του εξωδικαστικού
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 13.10.25

Στο myAADE οι ρυθμίσεις του εξωδικαστικού

Oι νέες ρυθμίσεις φορολογικών οφειλών που καταρτίζονται μέσω του Εξωδικαστικού Μηχανισμού, εφεξής εμφανίζονται στην ψηφιακή πύλη myAADE

Σύνταξη
Βουλή: Πράξη δεύτερη για το 13ωρο με «γαλάζιες» ψήφους – Στην Ολομέλεια τα βλέμματα
Συγκεντρώσεις 13.10.25

Πράξη δεύτερη για το 13ωρο με «γαλάζιες» ψήφους - Στην Ολομέλεια τα βλέμματα εν μέσω απεργιακών κινητοποιήσεων

Το εργασιακό νομοσχέδιο που νομιμοποιεί το 13ωρο (και σε ένα εργοδότη) εισέρχεται προς ψήφιση στη Βουλή με κυβέρνηση και αντιπολίτευση να λαμβάνουν θέση μάχης. Απεργιακή κινητοποίηση από συνδικάτα και εργαζομένους.

Σύνταξη
Aκτιβίστριες πέταξαν μπογιά σε πίνακα του Κολόμβου – Καταγγέλλουν την αποικιοκρατία και ζητούν δικαιοσύνη
Futuro Vegetal 13.10.25

Aκτιβίστριες πέταξαν μπογιά σε πίνακα του Κολόμβου – Καταγγέλλουν την αποικιοκρατία και ζητούν δικαιοσύνη

Η παρέμβαση των ακτιβιστριών πραγματοποίθηκε την 12η Οκτωβρίου - ημέρα που η Ισπανία γιορτάζει την απόβαση του Κολόμβου στην Αμερική.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Βενεζουέλα: Έκλεισε την πρεσβεία της στη Νορβηγία μετά το Νόμπελ Ειρήνης στη Ματσάδο
«Χωρίς εξηγήσεις» 13.10.25

Βενεζουέλα: Έκλεισε την πρεσβεία της στη Νορβηγία μετά το Νόμπελ Ειρήνης στη Ματσάδο

«Ενημερωθήκαμε από την πρεσβεία της Βενεζουέλας ότι θα κλείσει τις πόρτες της, χωρίς να δώσει εξήγηση», ανέφερε η εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του υπουργείου Εξωτερικών της Βενεζουέλας, Σεσίλιε Ρόανγκ.

Σύνταξη
Ποιες είναι οι συμμορίες που συγκρούονται με τη Χαμάς στην ερειπωμένη Γάζα; Τις χρηματοδοτεί το Ισραήλ;
Μετά τον πόλεμο 13.10.25

Ποιες είναι οι συμμορίες που συγκρούονται με τη Χαμάς στην ερειπωμένη Γάζα; Τις χρηματοδοτεί το Ισραήλ;

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, η φυλή Ντογκμούς πολέμησε εναντίον της Χαμάς σε μια σύγκρουση που στοίχισε τη ζωή σε τουλάχιστον 27 άτομα.

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Όχι μούσα, όχι sex symbol: Η Τζέιν Μπίρκιν πίσω από την παγίδα του It Girl μύθου
Νέα βιογραφία 13.10.25

Όχι μούσα, όχι sex symbol: Η Τζέιν Μπίρκιν πίσω από την παγίδα του It Girl μύθου

Η Τζέιν Μπίρκιν ήταν πολλά περισσότερα από τη γυναίκα που επινόησε την τσάντα Hermès ή τη μούσα του Σερζ Γκενζμπούρ και μια νέα βιογραφία θέλει να ξαναγράψει την ιστορία της

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Δημοσκοπήσεις: Εικόνα δυσαρέσκειας για την κυβέρνηση – Σταθερά «νούμερο ένα» πρόβλημα η ακρίβεια
Πρόθεση & εκτίμηση ψήφου 13.10.25

Εικόνα δυσαρέσκειας για την κυβέρνηση - Σταθερά «νούμερο ένα» πρόβλημα η ακρίβεια

Σταθερά μπροστά στην πρόθεση ψήφου η Νέα Δημοκρατία σε δύο νέες δημοσκοπήσεις αλλά η κυβέρνηση δεν λέει να ξεκολλήσει από το κλίμα έντονης αμφισβήτησης. Αναδιάταξη του πολιτικού σκηνικού εάν Τσίπρας και Σαμαράς αποφασίσουν τη δημιουργία κομμάτων. «Βραχνάς» η ακρίβεια για τα νοικοκυριά.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Ισλανδία – Γαλλία
Ποδόσφαιρο 13.10.25

LIVE: Ισλανδία – Γαλλία

LIVE: Ισλανδία – Γαλλία. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:45 την αναμέτρηση Ισλανδία – Γαλλία για τα προκριματικά του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Βόρεια Ιρλανδία – Γερμανία
Ποδόσφαιρο 13.10.25

LIVE: Βόρεια Ιρλανδία – Γερμανία

LIVE: Βόρεια Ιρλανδία – Γερμανία. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:45 την αναμέτρηση Βόρεια Ιρλανδία – Γερμανία για τα προκριματικά του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου.

Σύνταξη
Εκτός τόπου και χρόνου: Στις ΗΠΑ της ICE η Κάιλι Τζένερ λανσάρει συλλογή με τίτλο King Kylie στην οποία συλλαμβάνεται
«No Kings» 13.10.25

Εκτός τόπου και χρόνου: Στις ΗΠΑ της ICE η Κάιλι Τζένερ λανσάρει συλλογή με τίτλο King Kylie στην οποία συλλαμβάνεται

Πολλοί χρήστες κατηγόρησαν την Κάιλι Τζένερ για έλλειψη ενσυναίσθησης. «Την ώρα που άνθρωποι συλλαμβάνονται στις ΗΠΑ, η Κάιλι Τζένερ χρησιμοποιεί χειροπέδες για να πουλήσει κραγιόν», σχολίασε ένας χρήστης στο Reddit

Σύνταξη
MEGA News: Το μόνο κανάλι που μετέδωσε ζωντανά όλες τις εξελίξεις στη Μέση Ανατολή
Media 13.10.25

MEGA News: Το μόνο κανάλι που μετέδωσε ζωντανά όλες τις εξελίξεις στη Μέση Ανατολή

Το 4ωρο ενημερωτικό κανάλι της Alter Ego Media, το MEGA News, ήταν το μοναδικό τηλεοπτικό Μέσο στην Ελλάδα που μετέδωσε σήμερα, λεπτό προς λεπτό, όλες τις καταιγιστικές εξελίξεις της ιστορικής ημέρας για τη Μέση Ανατολή.

Σύνταξη
