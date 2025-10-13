Greece Among the World’s Best Countries for Retirement

Greece has been named the 12th best country in the world for those looking to relocate after retirement, according to the Global Retirement Report 2025 by Global Citizen Solutions. Portugal, Mauritius, and Spain top the list, while Cyprus follows closely behind Greece in 14th place.

The report highlights a growing trend in “retirement migration,” driven by longer life expectancy and the increasing ease of moving abroad. Quality of life, tax benefits, and safety remain the main factors guiding retirees’ choices.

The Criteria Behind the Rankings

The study assessed 44 destinations worldwide, focusing only on countries offering official retirement visa programs. These were scored out of 100 points, based on ease of relocation, cost of living, and financial incentives for retirees.

Over 36% of all retirement visa opportunities are found in the Americas, while nearly 32% are in Europe. However, similar schemes are now emerging across Asia and Africa as well.

More than 70% of the featured countries boast above-average healthcare, strong environmental standards, and high levels of well-being. Notably, 93% also offer clear paths to citizenship—half within five years or less.

Europe Leads the Way

European nations stand out for their strong healthcare systems, safety, and environmental quality. Holders of residence visas in Schengen countries can also travel freely across all 27 Schengen states for short stays—a major draw for retirees seeking mobility and variety.

Southern Europe, in particular, has become a magnet for retirees. “With 32% of global retirement visa options, Europe leads in healthcare, safety, and integration,” noted Dr. Laura Madrid, lead researcher of the study. “Southern hubs like Portugal, Spain, and Greece combine mild climates, manageable costs, and retiree-friendly visa options.”

