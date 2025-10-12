Κυριακή 12 Οκτωβρίου 2025
12.10.2025
Απεγκλωβίστηκαν 101 επιβάτες από συρμό του Οδοντωτού
Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment
12 Οκτωβρίου 2025

Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment

Speaking in Sydney, Deputy Foreign Minister Giannis Loverdos highlighted Greece’s strong economy, investor-friendly climate, and enduring ties with the Greek diaspora

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

Greece today is “stable, secure, and open to investment,” said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Loverdos during an event at Business Sydney, part of his official visit to Australia.

Addressing an audience of more than 100 Greek-Australian business leaders and community figures, Loverdos emphasized Greece’s transformation into a modern and dynamic country that welcomes entrepreneurship.

“Greece has turned the page”

In his remarks, Loverdos referred to Greece’s economic recovery and the confidence shown by international markets, noting that this progress reflects “stable political and economic governance.” “Greece offers a predictable, reliable, and business-friendly environment,” he said, highlighting the strength of Greek government bonds as an indicator of investor trust.

Strengthening ties with the diaspora

Loverdos also outlined initiatives to deepen Greece’s relationship with its diaspora, including lifting restrictions on voting rights for Greeks abroad, simplifying citizenship procedures, reinforcing consular services, and promoting Greek language education.

The event, marked by high participation and constructive dialogue, served as a bridge between Greece and the Greek-Australian community.

A shared vision

Among those in attendance were New South Wales Minister Sophie Cotsis, Greek Ambassador to Australia Stavros Venizelos, and Greek Consul General in Sydney Giorgos Skemperis. Loverdos expressed gratitude to Business Sydney Executive Director Paul Nicolaou for hosting the event and to Dr. Patricia Koromvokis for coordinating the discussion.

The strong presence of prominent Greek-Australian entrepreneurs, Loverdos said, demonstrates the ongoing connection between Greece and its diaspora — one that is not only emotional but also creative, investment-driven, and forward-looking.

Κυριακή 12 Οκτωβρίου 2025
