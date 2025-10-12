Κυριακή 12 Οκτωβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
12.10.2025 | 13:42
Ακινητοποιήθηκε ξανά ο Οδοντωτός λόγω βλάβης – Εγκλωβισμένοι σε απόκρημνο σημείο οι επιβάτες
# ΓΑΛΛΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
Greece, Cyprus Invited to Gaza Summit in Egypt
English edition 12 Οκτωβρίου 2025 | 12:21

Greece, Cyprus Invited to Gaza Summit in Egypt

Washington has significantly expanded the list of invitees, adding Spain, Japan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Hungary, India, El Salvador, Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Canada to the gathering, which will take place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Πρωινό κατά της υπέρτασης – Οι τροφές που την «ρίχνουν»

Πρωινό κατά της υπέρτασης – Οι τροφές που την «ρίχνουν»

Spotlight

reece and Cyprus are among the countries invited by US President Donald Trump to a summit for Gaza, set to take place at the Egyptian resort of Sharm El Sheikh.

Athens and Nicosia are expected to be represented by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Nikos Christodoulides, respectively.

The summit, deemed as imperative for achieving an end to the war that has engulfed the Palestinian enclave after the Hamas militant group, which ran the Gaza with an “iron first” since 2005, invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The summit will be co-chaired by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the host.

The Egyptian president announced the participant countries on Saturday evening, when referring to the “summit of peace”.

Washington has significantly expanded the list of invitees, adding Spain, Japan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Hungary, India, El Salvador, Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Canada. According to one source, Iran was also invited, however, Israel will not participate, according to Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, who writes for Axios.

On its part, Hamas announced that it would not participate in the official signing of the agreement.

“As for the official signing, we will not be present,” senior Hamas official Hosam Badran said in an interview with afp, adding that he would be represented by “mediators,” citing Qatar and Egypt.

By Monday morning, based on a brokered agreement between Israel and Hamas, live hostages and the bodies of hostages who died as captives in the hands of the Islamist group, a total of 48, will be returned to Israel.

In exchange, Israel is expected to release 250 Palestinian inmates, including individuals convicted of deadly terrorist attacks, as well as 1,700 other Palestinians captured by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip after the outbreak of war in October 2023.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Business
Σπύρος Θεοδωρόπουλος: Η Αμβροσία, η Lidl και η 3P Salads

Σπύρος Θεοδωρόπουλος: Η Αμβροσία, η Lidl και η 3P Salads

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Πρωινό κατά της υπέρτασης – Οι τροφές που την «ρίχνουν»

Πρωινό κατά της υπέρτασης – Οι τροφές που την «ρίχνουν»

Ναυτιλία
Ναυτιλία: Με μέτρα απειλούν οι ΗΠΑ τις χώρες που θα δεχθούν το «IMO Net Zero Framework»

Ναυτιλία: Με μέτρα απειλούν οι ΗΠΑ τις χώρες που θα δεχθούν το «IMO Net Zero Framework»

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11
English edition 11.10.25

Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11

From October 15, heating oil will be available at slightly lower prices than last year, with a heating allowance for eligible households. Applications open in early November, with first payments expected by mid-December

Σύνταξη
A Second Life for Xenia Hotels
English edition 07.10.25

A Second Life for Xenia Hotels

Once symbols of Greece’s post-war modernization, many Xenia Hotels face neglect, while others are being restored or repurposed as cultural and hospitality spaces, preserving their architectural and historical significance for future generations

Σύνταξη
Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party
English edition 06.10.25

Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party

The former Greek prime minister, a polarizing figure in Greek politics, has resigned his MP seat to "return to the hopeful uncertainty of social struggle", hinting at a fresh movement beyond SYRIZA

Σύνταξη
Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals
English edition 05.10.25

Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals

Tourism authorities highlight that the framework sets out clear rules, establishing quality and safety criteria that reflect the rapid expansion of this segment of the hospitality industry.

Σύνταξη
Greek Beef Prices Soar As Imports Dominate Supply
English edition 03.10.25

Greek Beef Prices Soar As Imports Dominate Supply

Only 10% of beef consumed in Greece is locally produced, with rising dependence on imports pushing retail prices toward €20 per kilo. Farmers warn of further shortages.

Σύνταξη
Greece’s Waste Battle: The High-Stakes Gamble on Incineration
English edition 01.10.25

Greece’s Waste Battle: The High-Stakes Gamble on Incineration

With landfills overflowing, Greece plans six waste-to-energy plants by 2035 to cut burial rates from 80% to 10%. But delays in infrastructure, especially in Athens, and local opposition threaten to derail the ambitious strategy

Σύνταξη
Energy Poverty in Greece Among Highest in EU
English edition 25.09.25

Energy Poverty in Greece Among Highest in EU

ELSTAT says Greece displays among the highest percentages of energy poverty in the European Union (EU) with 43.6% of households stating they are unable to heat their homes.

Σύνταξη
How Far Is Greece from Canada?
English edition 23.09.25

How Far Is Greece from Canada?

In the 1960s, thousands of Greeks left by ship for Canada seeking a better future. Today, Toronto’s Greek community remains deeply connected to its heritage, traditions, and homeland

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ κατά Μητσοτάκη για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη: Ντροπή – Η εμπλοκή του Στρατού είναι απαράδεκτη
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 12.10.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ κατά Μητσοτάκη για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη: Ντροπή – Η εμπλοκή του Στρατού είναι απαράδεκτη

Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ επισημαίνει ότι «το μνημείο του Αγνώστου Στρατιώτη ανήκει στον λαό, στους ανώνυμους αγωνιστές των πολέμων, αλλά και των αγωνιστών για δημοκρατία, ισονομία και δικαιοσύνη»

Σύνταξη
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Η κυβέρνηση κοιμόταν επί ένα μήνα σε δύο κορυφαία εθνικά θέματα
Επικαιρότητα 12.10.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Η κυβέρνηση κοιμόταν επί ένα μήνα σε δύο κορυφαία εθνικά θέματα

Με ανακοίνωσή του το ΠΑΣΟΚ αναφέρεται στο τουρκολιβυκό μνημόνιο και στην μελέτη του Ευρωπαϊκού Οργανισμού Άμυνας (EDA) και του Κοινού Κέντρου Ερευνών (JRC), με την οποία αναγνωρίζονταν ως νόμιμες η «Τουρκική Δημοκρατία Βόρειας Κύπρου»

Σύνταξη
Τελευταία έξοδος, Νταϊάν Κίτον: Ο καρκίνος, η αμύθητη περιουσία, το άγνωστο πάθος και το πωλητήριο
«Ραγδαία επιδείνωση» 12.10.25

Τελευταία έξοδος, Νταϊάν Κίτον: Ο καρκίνος, η αμύθητη περιουσία, το άγνωστο πάθος και το πωλητήριο

Ο αιφνίδιος θάνατος της Οσκαρικής ηθοποιού Ντάιαν Κίτον στα 79 της χρόνια, στις 11 Οκτωβρίου 2025, στην Καλιφόρνια, σόκαρε το Χόλιγουντ. Η ίδια όμως είχε προετοιμάσει την έξοδο της

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Τσουκαλάς για Ρούτσι: Βαριά εκτεθειμένος ο Μητσοτάκης – Επέλεξε την τακτική με λένε Ρίζο και όπως θέλω τα γυρίζω
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 12.10.25

Τσουκαλάς για Ρούτσι: Βαριά εκτεθειμένος ο Μητσοτάκης – Επέλεξε την τακτική με λένε Ρίζο και όπως θέλω τα γυρίζω

Ο κ. Τσουκαλάς κατηγορεί τον πρωθυπουργό και μέλη της κυβέρνησης ότι «μεθοδευμένα στοχοποίησαν τους γονείς αφήνοντας υπονοούμενα και δηλητηρίασαν με απίστευτη τοξικότητα την κοινωνία»

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Athens Kallithea – Ολυμπιακός Β’
Super League 2 12.10.25

LIVE: Athens Kallithea – Ολυμπιακός Β’

LIVE: Athens Kallithea – Ολυμπιακός Β’. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 14:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Athens Kallithea – Ολυμπιακός Β’ για τη 5η αγωνιστική της Super League 2. Τηλεοπτικά από το Action 24.

Σύνταξη
Με λαμπρότητα η τελετή έπαρσης της σημαίας στην Ακρόπολη – 81 χρόνια από την απελευθέρωση της Αθήνας
Ελλάδα 12.10.25

Με λαμπρότητα η τελετή έπαρσης της σημαίας στην Ακρόπολη – 81 χρόνια από την απελευθέρωση της Αθήνας

Η απελευθέρωση της Αθήνας στις 12 Οκτωβρίου 1944 σηματοδότησε την αρχή του τέλους της γερμανικής κατοχής στην Ελλάδα - Οι δυνάμεις των Ναζί αποχώρησαν από την πόλη έπειτα από 1.264 ημέρες κατοχής

Σύνταξη
Καλάβρυτα: Ακινητοποιήθηκε ξανά ο Οδοντωτός λόγω βλάβης – Εγκλωβισμένοι σε απόκρημνο σημείο οι επιβάτες
Ελλάδα 12.10.25

Ακινητοποιήθηκε ξανά ο Οδοντωτός λόγω βλάβης - Εγκλωβισμένοι σε απόκρημνο σημείο οι επιβάτες

Στο σημείο που ακινητοποιήθηκε ο Οδοντωτός σπεύδει η ΕΜΑΚ - Το δεύτερο βαγόνι που στάλθηκε για την παραλαβή των εγκλωβισμένων επιβατών παρουσίασε επίσης βλάβη

Σύνταξη
Πατρίκ Εζέν x Dior: Η αϊτινή ψυχή συναντά τη γαλλική κομψότητα στη νέα Lady Dior
«Μαργαριτάρι των Αντιλλών» 12.10.25

Πατρίκ Εζέν x Dior: Η αϊτινή ψυχή συναντά τη γαλλική κομψότητα στη νέα Lady Dior

Για τη 10η επέτειο του πρότζεκτ Dior Lady Art, ο αϊτινοαμερικανός καλλιτέχνης Πατρίκ Εζέν μεταμορφώνει την εμβληματική τσάντα του οίκου σε ένα έργο που μιλά για ρίζες, ανθεκτικότητα και πολιτιστική μνήμη

Σύνταξη
Φοινικούντα: Πλαστή η πινακίδα στο σκούτερ του δράστη της διπλής δολοφονίας
Συμβόλαιο θανάτου; 12.10.25

Πλαστή η πινακίδα στο σκούτερ του δράστη της διπλής δολοφονίας στη Φοινικούντα

Από την αστυνομική έρευνα διαπιστώθηκε ότι η πινακίδα που είχε τοποθετήσει ο δράστης στο λευκό σκούτερ που χρησιμοποίησε στο έγκλημα στη Φοινικούντα ήταν πλαστή και δεν αντιστοιχούσε σε άλλο δίκυκλο

Σύνταξη
Στα «γαλανόλευκα» το κέντρο της Κοπεγχάγης: «Κατάληψη» από τους Έλληνες φιλάθλους πριν το ματς με τη Δανία (vids)
Ποδόσφαιρο 12.10.25

Στα «γαλανόλευκα» το κέντρο της Κοπεγχάγης: «Κατάληψη» από τους Έλληνες φιλάθλους πριν το ματς με τη Δανία (vids)

Η Ελλάδα θα έχει τη στήριξη των φιλάθλων της στο ματς με τη Δανία (12/10, 21:45) και ήδη από το πρωί έχει ξεκινήσει το τραγούδι σε σημεία της πόλης.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: ΑΕΚ – Πανιώνιος
Μπάσκετ 12.10.25

LIVE: ΑΕΚ – Πανιώνιος

LIVE: ΑΕΚ – Πανιώνιος. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 13:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης ΑΕΚ – Πανιώνιος για τη 2η αγωνιστική της Stoiximan GBL. Τηλεοπτικά από ΕΡΤ2.

Σύνταξη
Ισπανία: Σαρώνει τη Βαλένθια η καταιγίδα Alice – Πλημμύρισε το αεροδρόμιο της Ίμπιζα (βίντεο)
Ακυρώσεις πτήσεων 12.10.25

Σαρώνει την Ισπανία η καταιγίδα Alice - Πλημμύρισε το αεροδρόμιο της Ίμπιζα (βίντεο)

Διάδρομοι προσγείωσης και τμήματα κτιριακών εγκαταστάσεων του αεροδρομίου της Ίμπιζα στην Ισπανία πλημμύρισαν, με τους ταξιδιώτες να προσπαθούν να προστατευθούν από τα νερά που έπεφταν από την οροφή

Σύνταξη
Τζούνοτ Ντίαζ: «Μας πείθουν ότι οι μετανάστες είναι το πρόβλημα, ενώ το δύσκολο είναι να τα βάλεις με την εξουσία»
Cosmopoética 12.10.25

Τζούνοτ Ντίαζ: «Μας πείθουν ότι οι μετανάστες είναι το πρόβλημα, ενώ το δύσκολο είναι να τα βάλεις με την εξουσία»

Ανάμεσα σε δύο γλώσσες και δύο πατρίδες, ο Τζούνοτ Ντίαζ επιστρέφει με νέο έργο και μιλά στην Κόρδοβα για τη μετανάστευση, τη γλώσσα και τη σκληρότητα μιας εποχής χωρίς όρια

Σύνταξη
Τσουκαλάς: Η κυβέρνηση βρίσκει χρήματα για τους εργολάβους αλλά όχι για αγρότες, μισθωτούς και συνταξιούχους
ΠΑΣΟΚ 12.10.25

Τσουκαλάς: Η κυβέρνηση βρίσκει χρήματα για τους εργολάβους αλλά όχι για αγρότες, μισθωτούς και συνταξιούχους

Ο κ. Τσουκαλάς, σημειώνει ότι η κυβέρνηση «έχει κάνει την επιλογή της. Αναποτελεσματικότητα, κατασπατάληση των χρημάτων του ελληνικού λαού και  δώρα στα συμφέροντα».

Σύνταξη
Νόμος και Τάξη από Μητσοτάκη μετά τον Ρούτσι: Στο υπ. Άμυνας η φύλαξη του Άγνωστου Στρατιώτη – «Δεν μπορεί να γίνεται χώρος διαδηλώσεων»
Μήνυμα καταστολής 12.10.25 Upd: 12:44

Νόμος και Τάξη από Μητσοτάκη μετά τον Ρούτσι: Στο υπ. Άμυνας η φύλαξη του Άγνωστου Στρατιώτη – «Δεν μπορεί να γίνεται χώρος διαδηλώσεων»

Μήνυμα καταστολής από τον κ. Μητσοτάκη ο οποίος αφού αναφέρθηκε στην απόφαση για τον Πάνο Ρούτσι, προανήγγειλε νομοθετική πρωτοβουλία με την οποία η φύλαξη Αγνώστου Στρατιώτη περνάει στο υπ. Άμυνας.

Σύνταξη
ΗΠΑ: Θρίλερ με δεκαέξι πτώματα σε ποτάμια – Φουντώνουν ξανά οι θεωρίες για ομάδα κατά συρροή δολοφόνων
«Smiley Face Killers» 12.10.25

Θρίλερ με δεκαέξι πτώματα σε ποτάμια των ΗΠΑ - Φουντώνουν ξανά οι θεωρίες για ομάδα κατά συρροή δολοφόνων

Μυστήριο καλύπτει τους πνιγμούς σε ποτάμια στο Χιούστον των ΗΠΑ, με τις σορούς να αυξάνονται φέροντας στο προσκήνιο τα σενάρια για τους «Smiley Face Killers» - Τι βλέπουν οι ερευνητές

Σύνταξη
Η Ευρώπη αντιμέτωπη με κρίση ψυχικής υγείας – Οι ρίζες της φτάνουν στις οικονομικές συνθήκες
Social Europe 12.10.25

Η Ευρώπη αντιμέτωπη με κρίση ψυχικής υγείας – Οι ρίζες της φτάνουν στις οικονομικές συνθήκες

Επείγουσα είναι η ανάγκη για να αντιμετωπιστούν οι κοινωνικές συνθήκες που σχετίζονται με την έκρηξη προβλημάτων που προκαλούν κρίση ψυχικής υγείας. Οι ανάγκες ξεπερνούν την υγειονομική περίθαλψη.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Η ηγετική επανεμφάνιση Τσίπρα «παγώνει» την συμπόρευση ΣΥΡΙΖΑ – Νέας Αριστεράς
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 12.10.25

Η ηγετική επανεμφάνιση Τσίπρα «παγώνει» την συμπόρευση ΣΥΡΙΖΑ – Νέας Αριστεράς

Πως οι πρωτοβουλίες Τσίπρα «ναρκοθετούν» τη συνεργασία ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και Νέας Αριστεράς. Τα νέα δεδομένα μετά την παραίτηση του πρώην πρωθυπουργού και το κλίμα σε Κουμουνδούρου και Πατησίων.

Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Χαλάκια μπάνιου, κεριά κι εσώρουχα – Τι θα έλεγε ο Μπασκιά για την εμπορευματοποίηση της τέχνης του;
Marketing rules 12.10.25

Χαλάκια μπάνιου, κεριά κι εσώρουχα – Τι θα έλεγε ο Μπασκιά για την εμπορευματοποίηση της τέχνης του;

Το νέο βιβλίο «The Making of an Icon» του Νταγκ Γούνταμ εξετάζει τον καλλιτέχνη Ζαν Μισέλ Μπασκιά, του οποίου τα έργα έχουν γίνει σχεδόν πανταχού παρόντα.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Must Read
Οι εργολάβοι, τα έργα, το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης και το Μαξίμου, το ρεκόρ της Intralot, τα bets για την ΕΧΑΕ, η πρωτοκαθεδρία της Coca Cola, το τεστ της ΔΕΗ, «μπαταρία» κερδών η Metlen, παίρνει… πτυχίο η ΕΚΤΕΡ

Οι εργολάβοι, τα έργα, το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης και το Μαξίμου, το ρεκόρ της Intralot, τα bets για την ΕΧΑΕ, η πρωτοκαθεδρία της Coca Cola, το τεστ της ΔΕΗ, «μπαταρία» κερδών η Metlen, παίρνει… πτυχίο η ΕΚΤΕΡ

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Κυριακή 12 Οκτωβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο