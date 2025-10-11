Σάββατο 11 Οκτωβρίου 2025
11.10.2025
Φωτιά στην Εύβοια - Σηκώθηκαν εναέρια μέσα
Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11
English edition 11 Οκτωβρίου 2025

Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11

From October 15, heating oil will be available at slightly lower prices than last year, with a heating allowance for eligible households. Applications open in early November, with first payments expected by mid-December

From Wednesday, October 15, heating oil will be available across Greece, with starting prices set between €1.11 and €1.12 per liter. The launch price is marginally lower than last winter’s opening rate of €1.18 per liter and roughly matches the level at which sales closed in late April (€1.10–1.12). Heating allowance applications will launch in mid November, with first payments coming in mid December.

Speaking to Greek tv station MEGA, Michalis Kiousis, president of the Association of Greek Petrol Sellers, encouraged households to place orders early, noting that demand has yet to pick up. He also emphasized the importance of timely subsidy payments: “It would be better if the allowance were given in advance and not 2 to 6 months later, so that people can actually buy heating oil when they need it. That is the real purpose of the subsidy”.

Heating Allowance and Criteria

The government heating allowance covers various types of fuel, including heating oil, natural gas, LPG, firewood, and pellets. It ranges from €100 to €1,000, while in colder regions it can reach up to €1,200. Electricity subsidies are also available, but not in combination with oil allowances, and are provided directly through reduced utility bills.

Eligibility depends on income and property criteria:

  • Single applicants: annual income up to €16,000 and property value up to €200,000.
  • Married couples / single parents: annual income up to €24,000 and property value up to €300,000.

Application Process

Applications will be submitted through the online platform MyΘέρμανση, which opens in early November. Payments are scheduled to begin in mid-December and will continue through July 2026, depending on fuel type and household needs.

What you need to know:

  • Starting price of heating oil: €1.10 – €1.15 per liter
  • MyΘέρμανση: Applications open early November, first payments mid -December
  • Heating allowance amount: €100 – €1,000
  • Covered fuels: Heating oil, natural gas, LPG, firewood, pellets
  • Electricity subsidy: Up to €1,200 (for air-conditioning, stoves, heaters, etc.)
  • Electricity subsidy method: Deducted directly from the bill
  • Exemptions: No electricity subsidy for those already receiving heating oil support

Source: tovima.com

googlenews

English edition
A Second Life for Xenia Hotels
English edition 07.10.25

A Second Life for Xenia Hotels

Once symbols of Greece’s post-war modernization, many Xenia Hotels face neglect, while others are being restored or repurposed as cultural and hospitality spaces, preserving their architectural and historical significance for future generations

Σύνταξη
Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party
English edition 06.10.25

Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party

The former Greek prime minister, a polarizing figure in Greek politics, has resigned his MP seat to "return to the hopeful uncertainty of social struggle", hinting at a fresh movement beyond SYRIZA

Σύνταξη
Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals
English edition 05.10.25

Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals

Tourism authorities highlight that the framework sets out clear rules, establishing quality and safety criteria that reflect the rapid expansion of this segment of the hospitality industry.

Σύνταξη
Greek Beef Prices Soar As Imports Dominate Supply
English edition 03.10.25

Greek Beef Prices Soar As Imports Dominate Supply

Only 10% of beef consumed in Greece is locally produced, with rising dependence on imports pushing retail prices toward €20 per kilo. Farmers warn of further shortages.

Σύνταξη
Greece’s Waste Battle: The High-Stakes Gamble on Incineration
English edition 01.10.25

Greece’s Waste Battle: The High-Stakes Gamble on Incineration

With landfills overflowing, Greece plans six waste-to-energy plants by 2035 to cut burial rates from 80% to 10%. But delays in infrastructure, especially in Athens, and local opposition threaten to derail the ambitious strategy

Σύνταξη
Energy Poverty in Greece Among Highest in EU
English edition 25.09.25

Energy Poverty in Greece Among Highest in EU

ELSTAT says Greece displays among the highest percentages of energy poverty in the European Union (EU) with 43.6% of households stating they are unable to heat their homes.

Σύνταξη
How Far Is Greece from Canada?
English edition 23.09.25

How Far Is Greece from Canada?

In the 1960s, thousands of Greeks left by ship for Canada seeking a better future. Today, Toronto’s Greek community remains deeply connected to its heritage, traditions, and homeland

Σύνταξη
Ληστείες στην Ευρώπη της δεκαετίας του ’60: Ο Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ και η Μάργκοτ Ρόμπι μπαίνουν στον κόσμο του Ocean’s Eleven
Culture Live 11.10.25

Ληστείες στην Ευρώπη της δεκαετίας του ’60: Ο Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ και η Μάργκοτ Ρόμπι μπαίνουν στον κόσμο του Ocean’s Eleven

Με δύο από τα πιο δυνατά χαρτιά του Χόλιγουντ να έχουν πέσει στο τραπέζι, αυτά των Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ και Μάργκοτ Ρόμπι, σχεδιάζεται το prequel του Ocean’s Eleven.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Πολιτικό χάος στη Γαλλία – Ίσως ήρθε το τέλος του «μακρονισμού»
Από κρίση σε κρίση 11.10.25

Πολιτικό χάος στη Γαλλία – Ίσως ήρθε το τέλος του «μακρονισμού»

Ο Εμανουέλ Μακρόν είναι πρόεδρος στη Γαλλία από το 2017. Η προεδρική του θητεία χαρακτηρίστηκε από μια σειρά από πολιτικά στοιχήματα. Άλλα βγήκαν και άλλα όχι. Το τελευταίο ίσως γυρίσει μπούμερανγκ.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Ρίμερ, προπονητής Δανίας: «Πρέπει να κάνουμε κορυφαία εμφάνιση για να κερδίσουμε την Ελλάδα»
Προκριματικά Μουντιάλ 11.10.25

Ρίμερ, προπονητής Δανίας: «Πρέπει να κάνουμε κορυφαία εμφάνιση για να κερδίσουμε την Ελλάδα»

Ο ομοσπονδιακός προπονητής της Δανίας, Μπράιαν Ρίμερ τόνισε πως σέβεται την Ελλάδα και πώς η ομάδα του θα πρέπει να παίξει το καλύτερο ποδόσφαιρο που μπορεί να να νικήσει.

Σύνταξη
Η απίθανη ιστορία των Βασερό και Ριντερκνές: Τα δύο ξαδέρφια «τρελαίνουν» το παγκόσμιο τένις (pics+vids)
Άλλα Αθλήματα 11.10.25

Η απίθανη ιστορία των Βασερό και Ριντερκνές: Τα δύο ξαδέρφια «τρελαίνουν» το παγκόσμιο τένις (pics+vids)

Οι Βασερό και Ριντερκνές ήταν συγκάτοικοι στο πανεπιστήμιο, συμπαίκτες στα διπλά και τώρα θα είναι αντίπαλοι στον τελικό του 1000άρι τουρνουά της Σανγκάης.

Σάββας Λιαμίρας
Σάββας Λιαμίρας
Η Αίγυπτος θα φιλοξενήσει σύνοδο κορυφής για τη Γάζα, με θέμα το ειρηνευτικό σχέδιο Τραμπ
Στο Σαρμ Ελ-Σέιχ 11.10.25 Upd: 18:21

Η Αίγυπτος θα φιλοξενήσει σύνοδο κορυφής για τη Γάζα, με θέμα το ειρηνευτικό σχέδιο Τραμπ

Το υπουργείο Εξωτερικών επιβεβαιώνει δημοσιεύματα ότι η Αίγυπτος θα είναι ο τόπος για μια σύνοδο όπου θα συζητηθεί το ειρηνευτικό σχέδιο Τραμπ για τη Γάζα.

Σύνταξη
Έγκλημα στον Άγιο Παντελεήμονα: Το τρίτο άτομο που έφυγε πριν το φονικό αναζητούν οι Αρχές
Ελλάδα 11.10.25

Έγκλημα στον Άγιο Παντελεήμονα: Το τρίτο άτομο που έφυγε πριν το φονικό αναζητούν οι Αρχές

Οι αστυνομικοί αναζητούν και τρίτο άτομο, το οποίο σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες έφυγε από το συγκεκριμένο διαμέρισμα στον Άγιο Παντελεήμονα νωρίς το πρωί της Παρασκευής

Σύνταξη
Live Streaming: Άλιμος – Ολυμπιακός
Πόλο Γυναικών 11.10.25

Live Streaming: Άλιμος – Ολυμπιακός

Live Streaming: Άλιμος – Ολυμπιακός. Παρακολουθήστε μέσω Live Streaming στις 18:15 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Άλιμος – Ολυμπιακός για τη 2η αγωνιστική της Α1 πόλο γυναικών. Τηλεοπτικά από ΕΡΤ2.

Σύνταξη
Ζιζέλ Μπούντχεν-Πρίγκιπας Γουίλιαμ: Αναπάντεχη συμμαχία για τον πλανήτη – Τα εκατομμύρια, το στοίχημα
Earthshot 11.10.25

Ζιζέλ Μπούντχεν-Πρίγκιπας Γουίλιαμ: Αναπάντεχη συμμαχία για τον πλανήτη – Τα εκατομμύρια, το στοίχημα

Ο Πρίγκιπας Γουίλιαμ συμμαχεί με το super model Ζιζέλ Μπούντχεν για να επιταχύνουν την περιβαλλοντική οχύρωση και να συσπειρώσουν δυνάμεις και επιρροή

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Super League 2: Επιβλητικός ο Ηρακλής στην έδρα του Μακεδονικού, πρώτη ήττα για τη Νίκη Βόλου
Ποδόσφαιρο 11.10.25

Super League 2: Επιβλητικός ο Ηρακλής στην έδρα του Μακεδονικού, πρώτη ήττα για τη Νίκη Βόλου

Η Νίκη Βόλου έχασε το πρώτο της παιχνίδι στη Super League 2, καθώς ηττήθηκε με 3-1 από τον Αστέρα Τρίπολης Β’, ενώ ο Ηρακλής πέρασε με «τεσσάρα» από την έδρα του Μακεδονικού.

Σύνταξη
Η Ευρώπη στηρίζει την Ουκρανία – Και όμως, τροφοδοτεί την οικονομία της Ρωσίας
Συμφωνίες ενέργειας 11.10.25

Η Ευρώπη στηρίζει την Ουκρανία – Και όμως, τροφοδοτεί την οικονομία της Ρωσίας

Η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση, από τους πιο ένθερμους υποστηρικτές της Ουκρανίας στον πόλεμο με τη Ρωσία, διοχετεύει δισεκατομμύρια ευρώ στη ρωσική οικονομία. Αιτία, οι πληρωμές για πετρέλαιο και φυσικό αέριο.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Το έπος του «Knightfall» αποκτά ζωή: Η πιο επώδυνη πτώση του Batman γίνεται ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων
Φοβερό 11.10.25

Το έπος του «Knightfall» αποκτά ζωή: Η πιο επώδυνη πτώση του Batman γίνεται ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων

Η Warner Bros. Animation μεταφέρει για πρώτη φορά στη μεγάλη οθόνη το θρυλικό κόμικ «Knightfall» του 1993, τη στιγμή που ο Σκοτεινός Ιππότης φτάνει στα όρια της αντοχής του απέναντι στον αδίστακτο Bane

Σύνταξη
Φοινικούντα: Οι δύο διαθήκες και η δαιδαλώδης πορεία του δράστη
Μυστήριο 11.10.25

Οι δύο διαθήκες και η διαφυγή του δράστη ξετυλίγουν το νήμα του διπλού φονικού στη Φοινικούντα

Οι Αρχές εξετάζουν προσεκτικά και μια παλαιότερη διαθήκη του ίδιου άνδρα προκειμένου να διαπιστώσουν αν οι πρόσφατες αλλαγές μπορεί να συνδέονται με το κίνητρο του εγκλήματος στη Φοινικούντα.

Σύνταξη
Πρόεδρος σερβικής ομοσπονδίας για τον γιο του Στογιάκοβιτς: «Σε επαφή με τον Πέτζα για την Εθνική Σερβίας»
Μπάσκετ 11.10.25

Πρόεδρος σερβικής ομοσπονδίας για τον γιο του Στογιάκοβιτς: «Σε επαφή με τον Πέτζα για την Εθνική Σερβίας»

Ο πρόεδρος της σερβικής μπασκετικής ομοσπονδίας μίλησε για το θέμα με τον γιο του Πέτζα Στογιάκοβιτς, Αντρέι, ο οποίος δεν έχει αποφασίσει ακόμα αν θα αγωνιστεί με την Εθνική Σερβίας ή της Ελλάδας.

Σύνταξη
Πού πάνε οι συνταξιούχοι να ζήσουν τα «χρυσά» τους χρόνια – Γιατί η Ελλάδα μπαίνει στο ραντάρ
Διεθνής Οικονομία 11.10.25

Πού πάνε οι συνταξιούχοι να ζήσουν τα «χρυσά» τους χρόνια – Γιατί η Ελλάδα μπαίνει στο ραντάρ

Η σύνταξη για πολλούς δεν σημαίνει πια ησυχία, αλλά... «μετανάστευση». Με όλο και περισσότερες χώρες να διεκδικούν τους συνταξιούχους του κόσμου.

Αλεξάνδρα Τάνκα
Αλεξάνδρα Τάνκα
Της είπα ποιος είμαι και έβαλε τα κλάματα: Ο Ράμι Μάλεκ για το κοριτσάκι που πλήγωσε γιατί δεν είναι ο Μπρούνο Μαρς
New York Comic Con 11.10.25

Της είπα ποιος είμαι και έβαλε τα κλάματα: Ο Ράμι Μάλεκ για το κοριτσάκι που πλήγωσε γιατί δεν είναι ο Μπρούνο Μαρς

«Έμεινε για λίγο σιωπηλή και μετά άρχισε να κλαίει. Τελικά της υπέγραψα γράφοντας ‘Μπρούνο’ για να την παρηγορήσω», είπε ο Ράμι Μάλεκ για το κοριτσάκι

Σύνταξη
ΠΑΣΟΚ για Π. Μαρινάκη: Έπιασαν τόπο οι πιέσεις του Βορίδη – Για πόσο ακόμη θα παίζουν κρυφτό
Σκάνδαλο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ 11.10.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ για Π. Μαρινάκη: Έπιασαν τόπο οι πιέσεις του Βορίδη – Για πόσο ακόμη θα παίζουν κρυφτό

Ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΠΑΣΟΚ, με αφορμή δηλώσεις του Παύλου Μαρινάκη για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, αναρωτιέται: «Πώς γίνεται να έχουν δίκιο και ο κ. Βορίδης και ο κ. Βάρρας;».

Σύνταξη
Το MIT απέρριψε απαράδεκτη συμφωνία ομοσπονδιακής χρηματοδότησης με την κυβέρνηση Τραμπ
Χρήση «νόμιμης βίας» 11.10.25

Το MIT απέρριψε απαράδεκτη συμφωνία ομοσπονδιακής χρηματοδότησης με την κυβέρνηση Τραμπ

Προβληματική συμφωνία αρνήθηκε να υπογράψει το MIT με την κυβέρνηση των ΗΠΑ, η οποία ζητούσε αλλαγές στο ίδρυμα με στόχο την λήψη ομοσπονδιακής χρηματοδότησης

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
Σάββατο 11 Οκτωβρίου 2025
