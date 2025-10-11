Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11

From Wednesday, October 15, heating oil will be available across Greece, with starting prices set between €1.11 and €1.12 per liter. The launch price is marginally lower than last winter’s opening rate of €1.18 per liter and roughly matches the level at which sales closed in late April (€1.10–1.12). Heating allowance applications will launch in mid November, with first payments coming in mid December.

Speaking to Greek tv station MEGA, Michalis Kiousis, president of the Association of Greek Petrol Sellers, encouraged households to place orders early, noting that demand has yet to pick up. He also emphasized the importance of timely subsidy payments: “It would be better if the allowance were given in advance and not 2 to 6 months later, so that people can actually buy heating oil when they need it. That is the real purpose of the subsidy”.

Heating Allowance and Criteria

The government heating allowance covers various types of fuel, including heating oil, natural gas, LPG, firewood, and pellets. It ranges from €100 to €1,000, while in colder regions it can reach up to €1,200. Electricity subsidies are also available, but not in combination with oil allowances, and are provided directly through reduced utility bills.

Eligibility depends on income and property criteria:

Single applicants: annual income up to €16,000 and property value up to €200,000.

Married couples / single parents: annual income up to €24,000 and property value up to €300,000.

Application Process

Applications will be submitted through the online platform MyΘέρμανση, which opens in early November. Payments are scheduled to begin in mid-December and will continue through July 2026, depending on fuel type and household needs.

What you need to know:

Starting price of heating oil: €1.10 – €1.15 per liter

MyΘέρμανση: Applications open early November, first payments mid -December

Heating allowance amount: €100 – €1,000

Covered fuels: Heating oil, natural gas, LPG, firewood, pellets

Electricity subsidy: Up to €1,200 (for air-conditioning, stoves, heaters, etc.)

Electricity subsidy method: Deducted directly from the bill

Exemptions: No electricity subsidy for those already receiving heating oil support

Source: tovima.com