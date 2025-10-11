Σάββατο 11 Οκτωβρίου 2025
Capital Economics: Recovery Fund Boosted Greece’s GDP by up to 1.5%
English edition 11 Οκτωβρίου 2025 | 10:31

Capital Economics: Recovery Fund Boosted Greece’s GDP by up to 1.5%

Established in 2020 and running through 2026, the initiative includes the (RRF), with a total envelope of up to €725 billion — roughly 4% of the European Union’s GDP

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Capital Economics estimated Greece’s benefit from the (NGEU) recovery program at 1.5% of GDP over its six-year implementation period, noting that the funds have served as a significant driver of investment, particularly in the digital and green sectors.

Although the program alone does not fully explain the recent performance of the economies involved, Capital Economics considers it an important source of support for economic activity. Established in 2020 and running through 2026, the initiative includes the (RRF), with a total envelope of up to €725 billion — roughly 4% of the European Union’s GDP.

While the program is set to conclude in 2026, its effects are expected to extend into the following years, helping to prevent a “hard landing” in investment activity.

Countries most affected by the pandemic — including Greece, Spain and Italy — received the largest share of grants. Data show that investment in Greece rose by 70% between the end of 2019 and the second quarter of 2025, compared with a 37% increase in Italy and just 6% across the eurozone as a whole.

In broader terms, Capital Economics notes that the overall impact of the RRF on growth has been relatively modest. (ECB) estimates suggest the program’s contribution to eurozone GDP between 2020 and 2024 did not exceed 0.2%, with Italy and Spain seeing gains of 0.5%–0.8%. Greece and Croatia, however, appear to have benefited more substantially due to higher levels of funding.

Source: tovima.com

Τουρισμός
Coolcation: Ο καλύτερος Οκτώβριος όλων των εποχών για τα ελληνικά resort

Coolcation: Ο καλύτερος Οκτώβριος όλων των εποχών για τα ελληνικά resort

Πετρέλαιο
Πετρέλαιο θέρμανσης: Ποιοι παράγοντες θα καθορίσουν την τιμή

Πετρέλαιο θέρμανσης: Ποιοι παράγοντες θα καθορίσουν την τιμή

inWellness
inTown
inTickets 09.10.25

Οι φίλοι, το κλαρίνο και η Ακρόπολη: Ο Θανάσης Βασιλόπουλος λίγο πριν ανέβει στη σκηνή του Ηρωδείου

Δύο 24ωρα έμειναν μέχρι να ανέβει τη σκηνή του Ηρωδείου και ο δεξιοτέχνης του κλαρίνου Θανάσης Βασιλόπουλος προετοιμάζεται για τη συναυλία «Με φίλους κάτω από την Ακρόπολη».

Σύνταξη
English edition
A Second Life for Xenia Hotels
English edition 07.10.25

A Second Life for Xenia Hotels

Once symbols of Greece’s post-war modernization, many Xenia Hotels face neglect, while others are being restored or repurposed as cultural and hospitality spaces, preserving their architectural and historical significance for future generations

Σύνταξη
Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party
English edition 06.10.25

Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party

The former Greek prime minister, a polarizing figure in Greek politics, has resigned his MP seat to "return to the hopeful uncertainty of social struggle", hinting at a fresh movement beyond SYRIZA

Σύνταξη
Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals
English edition 05.10.25

Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals

Tourism authorities highlight that the framework sets out clear rules, establishing quality and safety criteria that reflect the rapid expansion of this segment of the hospitality industry.

Σύνταξη
Greek Beef Prices Soar As Imports Dominate Supply
English edition 03.10.25

Greek Beef Prices Soar As Imports Dominate Supply

Only 10% of beef consumed in Greece is locally produced, with rising dependence on imports pushing retail prices toward €20 per kilo. Farmers warn of further shortages.

Σύνταξη
Greece’s Waste Battle: The High-Stakes Gamble on Incineration
English edition 01.10.25

Greece’s Waste Battle: The High-Stakes Gamble on Incineration

With landfills overflowing, Greece plans six waste-to-energy plants by 2035 to cut burial rates from 80% to 10%. But delays in infrastructure, especially in Athens, and local opposition threaten to derail the ambitious strategy

Σύνταξη
Energy Poverty in Greece Among Highest in EU
English edition 25.09.25

Energy Poverty in Greece Among Highest in EU

ELSTAT says Greece displays among the highest percentages of energy poverty in the European Union (EU) with 43.6% of households stating they are unable to heat their homes.

Σύνταξη
How Far Is Greece from Canada?
English edition 23.09.25

How Far Is Greece from Canada?

In the 1960s, thousands of Greeks left by ship for Canada seeking a better future. Today, Toronto’s Greek community remains deeply connected to its heritage, traditions, and homeland

Σύνταξη
