InView

Karystianou speaks exclusively in to Rania Tzima in.gr: «I was threatened because I accused Mitsotakis of high treason»

"Simply connecting the name Mitsotakis to the crime of high treason is an act that cannot go unpunished, I was told," says Maria Karystianou as she reveals for the first time to in and Rania Tzima that a death threat has been made against her and her family, which she reported to the Organized Crime Unit.