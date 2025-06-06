Greek Economy Grows by 2.2% in Q1, 2025

The Greek economy expanded by 2.2% in the first quarter of 2025 in terms of aggregate volume, based on the seasonally adjusted data released by the country’s statistical authority (ELSTAT).

The change marks a 0.4% rise compared to Q4 in 2024. Based on non-seasonally adjusted data, the GDP posted a 1.4% rise over the same period compared to Q1 in 2024. Consumer spending was up by 1.2% relative to the last quarter of 2024, while goods exports posted a slight 0.8% drop, with services exports also experiencing a 2% drop.

Goods and services imports recorded a 0.7% uptick in Q1 2025. Separately, goods imports were marginally down by 0.3% over the same period, while services imports increased by 2%.

On an annual basis, the Greek economy posted:

A total final consumer expenditure increase of 1.6% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

A gross fixed capital formation decrease of 3.2% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

A rise in exports of goods and services by 2.2% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Exports of goods rose by 1.7%, while exports of services declined by 0.2%.

An increase of imports of goods and services by 2.4% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Imports of goods rose by 1.7%, and imports of services increased by 3.8%.

