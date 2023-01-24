Ξεκίνησε να μετρά αντίστροφα ο χρόνος για την 95η τελετή απονομής των Όσκαρ, με τους ηθοποιούς Ριζ Άχμεντ («Sound of Metal», «The Night Of») και Άλισον Γουίλιαμς («M3GAN», «Get Out») να ανακοινώνουν την Τρίτη τις υποψηφιότητες, από το Μπέβερλι Χιλς της Καλιφόρνια.

Η 95η τελετή απονομής θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου 2023 στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες και θα μεταδοθεί από το αμερικανικό τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο NBC.

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ Η σουρεαλιστική ταινία που σάρωσε τις υποψηφιότητες των φετινών Όσκαρ

Από τις υποψηφιότητες στα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023 ξεχωρίζει η ταινία Everything Everywhere All At Once με 11, συμπεριλαμβανομένων το βραβείο Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Σκηνοθεσίας και Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου. Επίσης, ξεχωρίζει και το All Quiet on the Western Front με 9, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των Καλύτερης Ταινίας και Ξενόγλωσσης Ταινίας.

Αξιοσημείωτες παρουσίες στις φετινές υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων Όσκαρ 2023 είναι οι ταινίες The Banshees of Inisherin, υποψήφια και αυτή για 9 βραβεία εκ των οποίων το Καλύτερης Ταινίας και Σκηνοθεσίας, όπως και το Elvis που είναι υποψήφιο για 8 βραβεία. Όσον αφορά τους σούπερ ήρωες των φετινών βραβείων Όσκαρ, το Black Panther: Wakanda Forever είναι υποψήφιο για 5 βραβεία ενώ το The Batman είναι υποψήφιο για 3 βραβεία της Ακαδημίας στις μικρότερες κατηγορίες. Επίσης, από τις φετινές Χρυσές Σφαίρες έρχεται «με φόρα» η ταινία The Fabelmans, που κέρδισε Χρυσή Σφαίρα Καλύτερης Δραματικής Ταινίας και είναι υποψήφια για 7 βραβεία εκ των οποίων το Καλύτερης Ταινίας, όπως και ο Austin Butler που κέρδισε Χρυσή Σφαίρα για την ερμηνεία του ως Elvis στην ομώνυμη ταινία. «Με φόρα» από τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες έρχεται και η Άντζελα Μπάσετ, που κέρδισε Χρυσή Σφαίρα Καλύτερου Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου για την ερμηνεία της στην ταινία Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, καθώς είναι υποψήφια στην ίδια κατηγορία στα φετινά βραβεία Όσκαρ. Την τελετή, η οποία και φέτος θα γίνει με παρουσιαστή, θα παρουσιάσει ο Τζίμι Κίμελ. Δείτε το βίντεο με την ανακοίνωση

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες

Καλύτερη Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Μaverick

Triangle of Sandess

Women Talking

Σκηνοθεσία

Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα για το «The Banshees»

The Daniels για το «Everything Everywhere All At Once»

Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ για το «The Fabelmans»

Τοντ Φιλν για το «Tar»

Ρούμπεν Εστλουντ για το «Τρίγωνο της Θλίψης»

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Οστιν Μπάτλερ για το «Elvis»

Κόλιν Φάρελ για το το «The Banshees of Inisherin»

Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ για τη «Φάλαινα»

Πολ Μέσκαλ για το «Aftersun»

Μπιλ Νάι για το «Living»

The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/BVcCq7u4Ut — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ στο «Tar»

Ανα Ντε Αρμας στο «Blonde»

Αντρεα Ράιζμπορο στο «To Leslie»

Μισέλ Γέο στο «Everything Everywhere All At Once»

Μίσελ Γουίλιαμς για το «The Fabelmans»

The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/W8wKkY7EFQ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

B’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Αντζελα Μπάσετ για το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Χουν Τσάου στη «Φάλαινα»

Κέρι Κόντον στο «the Banshees of Inisherin»

Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις στο «Everything Everywhere All At Once»

Στέφανι Σου στο «Tα Πάντα Ολα»

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Μπρένταν Γκλίσον στο «The Banshees of Inisherin»

Τζαντ Χερς στο «The Fabelmans»

Μπράιαν Τίρι Χένρι στο «Causeway»

Μπάρι Κέογκαν στο «The Banshees of Inisherin»

Κε Χουι Καν στο «Everything Everywhere All At Once»

Μουσική

All Quiet on the Western Front”

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Κοστούμια

Babylon

Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Φωτογραφία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tar

Μοντάζ

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tar

Top Gun: Μaverick

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

Applause, Tell it Like a Woman

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, RRR

This is a Life, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Σκηνογραφία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Διεθνής Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Ταινία Animation

Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Ντοκιμαντέρ – Μεγάλου Μήκους

All that Breaths

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of lofe

A House made of Splinters

Novolny

Οπτικά Εφέ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The Batman

Black Panther

Top Gun: Maverick

Ηχος

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakand Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Live Action