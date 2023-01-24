Ξεκίνησε να μετρά αντίστροφα ο χρόνος για την 95η τελετή απονομής των Όσκαρ, με τους ηθοποιούς Ριζ Άχμεντ («Sound of Metal», «The Night Of») και Άλισον Γουίλιαμς («M3GAN», «Get Out») να ανακοινώνουν την Τρίτη τις υποψηφιότητες, από το Μπέβερλι Χιλς της Καλιφόρνια.
Η 95η τελετή απονομής θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου 2023 στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες και θα μεταδοθεί από το αμερικανικό τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο NBC.
Από τις υποψηφιότητες στα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023 ξεχωρίζει η ταινία Everything Everywhere All At Once με 11, συμπεριλαμβανομένων το βραβείο Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Σκηνοθεσίας και Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου. Επίσης, ξεχωρίζει και το All Quiet on the Western Front με 9, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των Καλύτερης Ταινίας και Ξενόγλωσσης Ταινίας.
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες
Καλύτερη Ταινία
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Top Gun: Μaverick
- Triangle of Sandess
- Women Talking
And the nominees for Best Picture are… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/0aNqCj0Tl2
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Σκηνοθεσία
- Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα για το «The Banshees»
- The Daniels για το «Everything Everywhere All At Once»
- Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ για το «The Fabelmans»
- Τοντ Φιλν για το «Tar»
- Ρούμπεν Εστλουντ για το «Τρίγωνο της Θλίψης»
Lights, camera, action! Here are your nominees for Directing. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/pwMEtvTygX
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
- Οστιν Μπάτλερ για το «Elvis»
- Κόλιν Φάρελ για το το «The Banshees of Inisherin»
- Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ για τη «Φάλαινα»
- Πολ Μέσκαλ για το «Aftersun»
- Μπιλ Νάι για το «Living»
The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/BVcCq7u4Ut
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
- Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ στο «Tar»
- Ανα Ντε Αρμας στο «Blonde»
- Αντρεα Ράιζμπορο στο «To Leslie»
- Μισέλ Γέο στο «Everything Everywhere All At Once»
- Μίσελ Γουίλιαμς για το «The Fabelmans»
The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/W8wKkY7EFQ
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Triangle of Sadness
B’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
- Αντζελα Μπάσετ για το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Χουν Τσάου στη «Φάλαινα»
- Κέρι Κόντον στο «the Banshees of Inisherin»
- Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις στο «Everything Everywhere All At Once»
- Στέφανι Σου στο «Tα Πάντα Ολα»
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
- Μπρένταν Γκλίσον στο «The Banshees of Inisherin»
- Τζαντ Χερς στο «The Fabelmans»
- Μπράιαν Τίρι Χένρι στο «Causeway»
- Μπάρι Κέογκαν στο «The Banshees of Inisherin»
- Κε Χουι Καν στο «Everything Everywhere All At Once»
Μουσική
- All Quiet on the Western Front”
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Κοστούμια
- Babylon
- Wakanda Forever
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Elvis
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Φωτογραφία
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tar
Μοντάζ
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tar
- Top Gun: Μaverick
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι
- Applause, Tell it Like a Woman
- Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu, RRR
- This is a Life, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Σκηνογραφία
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Διεθνής Ταινία
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina
- Close
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
Ταινία Animation
- Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Ντοκιμαντέρ – Μεγάλου Μήκους
- All that Breaths
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of lofe
- A House made of Splinters
- Novolny
Οπτικά Εφέ
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther
- Top Gun: Maverick
Ηχος
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakand Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Animation
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Live Action
- Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- The Red Suitcase
- Night Rider