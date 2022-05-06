Συναγερμός στις Αρχές της Κούβας για την έκρηξη στην Αβάνα.

Ισχυρή έκρηξη έγινε στο κεντρικό ξενοδοχείο «Hotel Saratoga» στην Αβάνα. Οι εικόνες από την πρωτεύουσα της Κούβας είναι σοκαριστικές.

Σύμφωνα με το CNN, διασώστες ψάχνουν επιζώντες στα συντρίμμια του ξενοδοχείου.

Δείτε φωτογραφίες και βίντεο από το Twitter

