Το Μεξικό είναι χώρα του νότιου τμήματος της Βόρειας Αμερικής. Το επίσημο όνομά του είναι Estados Unidos Mexicanos (Ηνωμένες Μεξικανικές Πολιτείες). Βρέχεται από τον Ειρηνικό και Ατλαντικό ωκεανό.

Γεωγραφία και πληθυσμός

Καταλαμβάνει το μεγαλύτερο τμήμα της Μεξικάνικης Χερσονήσου που ενώνει τη Βόρεια με τη Νότια Αμερική. Συνορεύει βόρεια με τις ΗΠΑ, νοτιοανατολικά με τη Γουατεμάλα και τη Μπελίζ, σύμφωνα με το el.wikipedia.

Έχει έκταση 1.964.375 τ.χλμ. και πληθυσμό 128.972.439 σύμφωνα με επίσημη εκτίμηση για το 2021. Πρωτεύουσα είναι η πόλη του Μεξικού. Άλλες πόλεις είναι: η Γουαδαλαχάρα, το Μοντερρέι, το Ακαπούλκο, το Μεξικάλι, η Τορρεόν, η Μέριδα, η Τιχουάνα, το Σαν Λουίς Ποτοσί, η Σιουδάδ Χουάρες κτλ.

Επίσημη γλώσσα είναι η ισπανική, ενώ το μεγαλύτερο τμήμα του πληθυσμού έχει ασπαστεί το χριστιανικό ρωμαιοκαθολικό δόγμα. Νομισματική μονάδα είναι το πέσο. To Μεξικό είναι η πολυπληθέστερη ισπανόφωνη χώρα. Η χώρα διαιρείται σε 31 ομόσπονδες πολιτείες και μία ομοσπονδιακή περιοχή.

Φώτο

San Felipe, BC, #México 🇲🇽 Gorgeous Mexican fishing town where the desert of Baja #California meets the tropical Mar de Cortés.

On my list of places to visit someday, about a day’s drive from me. pic.twitter.com/dWvss0MEtZ — Comyar Saleh (@ComyarS) February 11, 2021

These pix was taken on this day last yr, leaving Mexico City after a short visit to pic up my new passport and visit the Buddhist Centre. It feels sooo long ago, almost as if it belonged to another life. What a year it’s been. pic.twitter.com/MA4YhIkb2i — Catpaw (they/them) adrift in the world (@catpawscafe) February 12, 2021

Great Colonial Cities of Central Mexico to Visit: https://t.co/6pMD7qSq8e pic.twitter.com/ZmLgy0BU5V — Tim Leffel (@timleffel) February 11, 2021

Maguey Bay is one of the quietest in Huatulco, in addition to being characterized by its mild temperature. Do not forget to visit it.

–#huatulco #oaxaca #mexico #conocemexico pic.twitter.com/rJiZ6DtZUw — NIRÚ_HUATULCO (@HuatulcoNiru) February 12, 2021

I can’t tell you how excited I am to visit this site. Occupied for 1000s of years before it was settled in 800. A sprawling village by 1450, home to a people we now call Puebloan. A rich & vibrant culture, conquered by the Spanish in 1600s, France & Mexico followed, now the USA. pic.twitter.com/r8WYqXXfQM — Earin (@SEDart4) February 10, 2021

If you are a lover of history, culture and would like to live the experience of being in one of the most important archaeological sites of the Mayan Culture, you have to travel to Uxmal in Yucatan and enjoy the spectacular nature of the archaeological zone. 📷 @ivan_macias pic.twitter.com/NN8B3Dnz7T — Visit Mexico (@WeVisitMexico) February 11, 2021

The Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve is recognized by UNESCO as a Natural World Heritage Site. The reserve receives these specimens that make a journey of 4 thousand kilometers. 📷 @marcoscruzcaptura pic.twitter.com/s7HzcLRFlg — Visit Mexico (@WeVisitMexico) February 6, 2021

At the beginning of the 20th century, large houses were built in Yucatán whose architectural styles mostly had French influence. One of those great residences is El Pinar, which still stands tall in Mérida. 📍 Mérida Yucatán. 📷 @JoeSantanaB pic.twitter.com/qGHS2IWyO2 — Visit Mexico (@WeVisitMexico) February 9, 2021

Zamora, Michoacán, the origin of this place dates back to 1574 when it was founded by viceregal order. Today, it is the most important producing area for raspberries, blackberries, strawberries and blueberries. 📍 Zamora, Michoacán. 📷 @luisfeerctz pic.twitter.com/crYswOFLAB — Visit Mexico (@WeVisitMexico) February 11, 2021

Guanajuato and its colonial beauty from above 📷 @luisfeerctz pic.twitter.com/4hR8CGPiVm — Visit Mexico (@WeVisitMexico) February 5, 2021

Calvillo is one of the eleven municipalities of Aguascalientes and what makes this region a Magical Town is its colonial architecture. Guava is cultivated, which they turn into rich sweets and liqueurs. 📷 @elviajeromagico pic.twitter.com/WTT6V7FWZH — Visit Mexico (@WeVisitMexico) February 10, 2021