Το Μεξικό είναι χώρα του νότιου τμήματος της Βόρειας Αμερικής. Το επίσημο όνομά του είναι Estados Unidos Mexicanos (Ηνωμένες Μεξικανικές Πολιτείες). Βρέχεται από τον Ειρηνικό και Ατλαντικό ωκεανό.

Γεωγραφία και πληθυσμός

Καταλαμβάνει το μεγαλύτερο τμήμα της Μεξικάνικης Χερσονήσου που ενώνει τη Βόρεια με τη Νότια Αμερική. Συνορεύει βόρεια με τις ΗΠΑ, νοτιοανατολικά με τη Γουατεμάλα και τη Μπελίζ, σύμφωνα με το el.wikipedia.

Έχει έκταση 1.964.375 τ.χλμ. και πληθυσμό 128.972.439 σύμφωνα με επίσημη εκτίμηση για το 2021. Πρωτεύουσα είναι η πόλη του Μεξικού. Άλλες πόλεις είναι: η Γουαδαλαχάρα, το Μοντερρέι, το Ακαπούλκο, το Μεξικάλι, η Τορρεόν, η Μέριδα, η Τιχουάνα, το Σαν Λουίς Ποτοσί, η Σιουδάδ Χουάρες κτλ.

Επίσημη γλώσσα είναι η ισπανική, ενώ το μεγαλύτερο τμήμα του πληθυσμού έχει ασπαστεί το χριστιανικό ρωμαιοκαθολικό δόγμα. Νομισματική μονάδα είναι το πέσο. To Μεξικό είναι η πολυπληθέστερη ισπανόφωνη χώρα. Η χώρα διαιρείται σε 31 ομόσπονδες πολιτείες και μία ομοσπονδιακή περιοχή.

