Τα Πυρηναία, είναι μια οροσειρά μεταξύ Ισπανίας και Γαλλίας. Φτάνοντας σε υψόμετρο 3.404 μέτρων (11.168 πόδια) στην κορυφή του Aneto, εκτείνονται για περίπου 491 χλμ. (305 mi) από την ένωση με τα βουνά της Κανταβρίας έως τη Μεσόγειο Θάλασσα (Cap de Creus).
Στο ενδιάμεσο των βουνών βρίσκεται η Ανδόρρα. Χωρίζονται σε ανατολικά Πυρηναία, προς τη Γαλλία, σε κεντρικά και δυτικά Πυρηναία, προς την Ισπανία. Η ψηλότερη κορυφή τους βρίσκεται στα κεντρικά Πυρηναία και προς την πλευρά της Ισπανίας. Άλλες ψηλές κορυφές είναι: το Μον Περντί (3.352 μ.), η Βενιεμάλ (3.298 μ.), η Μπαλαϊτού (3.146 μ.), η Μονκάλμ (3.080 μ.) κ.ά, σύμφωνα με το el.wikipedia.
Φώτο
