View this post on Instagram

Visual and physical synergy between Ibsen’s Garden and the library is a pervasive theme in the project by @shlarchitects • • • • • • ● Follow us for more! ● Use #architrendz, tagg @architrendz or DM us if you want a shotout on our page! • • • • • • #greenarchitecture #archmore #allofrenders #allofarchitecture #showitbetter #lessismore #instarender #architecture #archstudent #rendering #arch_more #archdaily #archihunter #ps #next_top_architects #shlarchitects #design #schmidthammerlassen #culture #library #Skien #Norway #IbsenLibrary #HenrikIbsen #danisharchitect #garden #outdoor #green #nature