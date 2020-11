View this post on Instagram

1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East (1199SEIU) // New York, NY, USA (2020)

The Public Member Spaces for the new headquarters of the 1199SEIU is now complete!

This is the largest health care union in the United States and is a project that aims to embody the principles, ethos and achievements of its tenant.

"We were commissioned to work on what the public floors would be like for members and, new people coming in. I wanted to unfold this incredible story of the SEIU throughout the public space as a kind of permanent gallery of where the history has gotten to." – David Adjaye