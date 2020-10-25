Κτήριο υποδοχής, σκεπασμένο με ένα σε σχήμα θηλιάς μονοπάτι για περίπατο, δημιούργησε στην Τσενγκντού της Κίνας το διεθνές αρχιτεκτονικό γραφείο Powerhouse Company.

Τα αρχιτεκτονήματα κάτω από την «Loop of Wisdom» θα χρησιμεύσουν ως περίπτερο πωλήσεων και κτήριο υποδοχής, στο πλαίσιο της ανάπτυξης της Unis Chip City στη συνοικία Tianfu New District της κινεζικής πόλης.

«Αν και είναι συνήθη στην Κίνα τα θεαματικά μουσεία και κτήρια υποδοχής, θελήσαμε να δημιουργήσουμε κάτι εμβληματικό το οποίο ο κόσμος μπορεί, στην κυριολεξία, να εξερευνήσει και χρησιμοποιήσει» εξήγησε, μιλώντας στο Dezeen, ο Nanne de Ru, ιδρυτής του με έδρα το Ρότερνταμ αρχιτεκτονικού γραφείου.

Το συνολικό αρχιτεκτόνημα κατασκευάστηκε πάνω σε έναν χαμηλό λόφο και ο κυματισμός του εδάφους καθόρισε τη μορφή του κυκλικού μονοπατιού, το οποίο ανυψώνεται για να σχηματίσει τη στέγη του κτηρίου υποδοχής και περιπτέρου πωλήσεων. Ανυψούμενο έως και 25 μέτρα από το έδαφος, προσφέρει στους περιπατητές θεαματική θέα του γύρω πράσινου και των βουνών στο βάθος.

«Επιθυμούσαμε να δουλέψουμε με το τοπίο αντί να το αγνοήσουμε, κατά συνέπεια το χρησιμοποιήσαμε για να δημιουργήσουμε μια κομψή, απαλή φόρμα» υπογράμμισε ο Stijn Kempe, αρχιτέκτονας στο Powerhouse Company.

Πέραν αυτής της κατασκευής, το αρχιτεκτονικό γραφείο είχε συμβουλευτικό ρόλο στον σχεδιασμό της ευρύτερης ανάπτυξης της περιοχής, η οποία περιλαμβάνει κατοικίες, κτήρια γραφείων, mall και σχολεία. Με την ολοκλήρωσή της, σύμφωνα με το ΑΠΕ – ΜΠΕ, το κτήριο υποδοχής θα μετατραπεί σε βιβλιοθήκη και αθλητικό κέντρο για ένα σχολείο το οποίο θα οικοδομηθεί δίπλα. Το Powerhouse Company έχει γραφεία στο Πεκίνο, το Όσλο και το Μόναχο.

