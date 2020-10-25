Κτήριο υποδοχής, σκεπασμένο με ένα σε σχήμα θηλιάς μονοπάτι για περίπατο, δημιούργησε στην Τσενγκντού της Κίνας το διεθνές αρχιτεκτονικό γραφείο Powerhouse Company.
View this post on Instagram
Time for some fun facts about our Loop of Wisdom in China! Its roof contains 9.197 aluminium roof-tiles, has a walkable pathway of 632 meters long and is supported by 137 columns. However, as you all know, there is unfortunately also something less fun happening in China right now. Working on our Chinese projects, we are time after time struck by the incredible work ethic and perseverance of the Chinese people we collaborate with. We are thinking of all our Chinese friends and we are hopeful, for we know you all posses the strength to make it through the current situation!
Τα αρχιτεκτονήματα κάτω από την «Loop of Wisdom» θα χρησιμεύσουν ως περίπτερο πωλήσεων και κτήριο υποδοχής, στο πλαίσιο της ανάπτυξης της Unis Chip City στη συνοικία Tianfu New District της κινεζικής πόλης.
«Αν και είναι συνήθη στην Κίνα τα θεαματικά μουσεία και κτήρια υποδοχής, θελήσαμε να δημιουργήσουμε κάτι εμβληματικό το οποίο ο κόσμος μπορεί, στην κυριολεξία, να εξερευνήσει και χρησιμοποιήσει» εξήγησε, μιλώντας στο Dezeen, ο Nanne de Ru, ιδρυτής του με έδρα το Ρότερνταμ αρχιτεκτονικού γραφείου.
View this post on Instagram
In Chengdu, China, international architecture studio Powerhouse Company completes its vibrant red ‘loop of wisdom’ — an occupiable, continuous ring. The loop’s undulating form is archetypal and universal, organic and geometric, and enigmatic yet instantly recognizable. Initially planned as a temporary building, the client was so impressed by the quality of the design and its delicate relationship with the landscape and its elegant lines, it was ultimately built as a permanent fixture. #powerhouse #powerhousecompany #architecture #chengdu #ilovechina #loopofwisdom #loop #massayasociados
Το συνολικό αρχιτεκτόνημα κατασκευάστηκε πάνω σε έναν χαμηλό λόφο και ο κυματισμός του εδάφους καθόρισε τη μορφή του κυκλικού μονοπατιού, το οποίο ανυψώνεται για να σχηματίσει τη στέγη του κτηρίου υποδοχής και περιπτέρου πωλήσεων. Ανυψούμενο έως και 25 μέτρα από το έδαφος, προσφέρει στους περιπατητές θεαματική θέα του γύρω πράσινου και των βουνών στο βάθος.
View this post on Instagram
Powerhouse Company Tops Cultural Center in China with Red Circular Walking Trail #archidaily #archilovers #architecture #architecturelovers #architectureporn #beautiful #design #instagood #style #photooftheday #picoftheday #instacool #instadaily #museums #walking #walkingtrail #walkingtrails #china #powerhousecompany @powerhousecompany #loopofwisdom #chengdu – via #urdesignmag photo by Jonathan Leijonhufvud
View this post on Instagram
Living up to the suggestiveness of its name, the Loop of Wisdom by @powerhousecompany Company embodies a timeless architectural concept. "While spectacular museums and reception centers are quite common in China, we wanted to create an icon that people can actually explore and use." says @nannederu Founder at Powerhouse Company LINK IN BIO Photography: Jonathan Leijonhufvud Architectural Photography #archivibe #architecture #architektur #architettura #arkitektur #red #architecturephotography #arquitetura #architectuur #architecturestudents #architecturestudent #design #china #landscape #landscapearchitecture #landscapedesign #loopofwisdom #architecturehunter #chinaarchitecture #museumdesign #publicspaces #fluidarchitecture
«Επιθυμούσαμε να δουλέψουμε με το τοπίο αντί να το αγνοήσουμε, κατά συνέπεια το χρησιμοποιήσαμε για να δημιουργήσουμε μια κομψή, απαλή φόρμα» υπογράμμισε ο Stijn Kempe, αρχιτέκτονας στο Powerhouse Company.
Πέραν αυτής της κατασκευής, το αρχιτεκτονικό γραφείο είχε συμβουλευτικό ρόλο στον σχεδιασμό της ευρύτερης ανάπτυξης της περιοχής, η οποία περιλαμβάνει κατοικίες, κτήρια γραφείων, mall και σχολεία. Με την ολοκλήρωσή της, σύμφωνα με το ΑΠΕ – ΜΠΕ, το κτήριο υποδοχής θα μετατραπεί σε βιβλιοθήκη και αθλητικό κέντρο για ένα σχολείο το οποίο θα οικοδομηθεί δίπλα. Το Powerhouse Company έχει γραφεία στο Πεκίνο, το Όσλο και το Μόναχο.