Time for some fun facts about our Loop of Wisdom in China! Its roof contains 9.197 aluminium roof-tiles, has a walkable pathway of 632 meters long and is supported by 137 columns. However, as you all know, there is unfortunately also something less fun happening in China right now. Working on our Chinese projects, we are time after time struck by the incredible work ethic and perseverance of the Chinese people we collaborate with. We are thinking of all our Chinese friends and we are hopeful, for we know you all posses the strength to make it through the current situation!