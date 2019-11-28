Το αυτοκίνητο ως αντικείμενο design εξετάζει η έκθεση «Cars: Accelerating the Modern World» στο μουσείο Victoria and Albert στο Λονδίνο.
Η έκθεση χαρτογραφεί την εδώ και 130 χρόνια επίδρασή του στην παγκόσμια κουλτούρα, από τη μόδα και τα έπιπλα ως τη μαζική παραγωγή και το οικοδομημένο περιβάλλον.
Οι επισκέπτες της έκθεσης θα έχουν τη ευκαιρία να δουν στον ίδιο χώρο 250 αντικείμενα και 15 αυτοκίνητα.
Από το πρώτο αυτοκίνητο που μπήκε σε αλυσίδα παραγωγής, το Benz Patent Motorwagen του 1888 ως το ιπτάμενο αυτοκίνητο που σχεδίασαν το 2017 από κοινού η Airbus και η Italdesign, το Pop.Up Next.
View this post on Instagram
Examine how the car has shaped the world we know today 🚗 Our upcoming exhibition will bring together 15 wide-ranging cars, many which have never been on display in the UK before. Tickets are on sale now so get in the fast lane – link in bio Members go free #VaVaVroom Supported by Bosch 📷 © @duffy_archive
View this post on Instagram
A different one for us. Next week's #FridayLate is all about the car, and the cultures and communities they inspire. Hear supercharged car sound systems, take part in immersive installations and discover racing communities around the world. Question the future of mobility and consider how today’s drivers might shape the car culture of tomorrow. 29 November, free and drop in – link in bio. #fridaylate
Όλα εκτίθενται σε τρία τμήματα: «Going Fast», «Making More» και «Shaping Space».
Ο επιμελητής του Victoria and Albert Μπρένταν Κόρμιερ υπογράμμισε ότι αυτός και οι δύο συνάδελφοί του που επιμελήθηκαν την έκθεση ήθελαν να παρουσιάσουν ένα show το οποίο δεν θα εστίαζε στο ντιζάιν του αυτοκινήτου αλλά στο αυτοκίνητο ως σχεδιασμένο αντικείμενο και ως «παράγοντα αλλαγής» που διαμόρφωσε τον κόσμο μας.
«Η αποστολή του V&A είναι να προβάλλει τη δύναμη του ντιζάιν να αλλάζει τον κόσμο, και κανένα άλλο σχεδιασμένο αντικείμενο δεν έχει επιδράσει στον κόσμο πιο πολύ από το αυτοκίνητο» τόνισε, μιλώντας στο Dezeen, ο Κόρμιερ.
View this post on Instagram
Love it or loathe it, the car is a fact of modern life, an object of high desire, and a disturbing emblem of environmental degradation. Our new course Cars and Culture starts in the New Year; join world experts in examining classic cars as the historic artefacts they are, as well as the impact they've had on design and culture. To find out more, click the link in bio.
«Αυτή η έκθεση έχει να κάνει με τη δύναμη του ντιζάιν να αλλάζει τον κόσμο, και τις αθέλητες συνέπειες που συνέβαλαν στη διαμόρφωση της σημερινής περιβαλλοντικής κατάστασής μας» πρόσθεσε.
Είναι λογικό να εξετάζεται σε αυτή την έκθεση και η δυσάρεστη πλευρά, ιδιαιτέρως όσον αφορά την αύξηση της ταχύτητας, και το πώς οι σχεδιαστές αντέδρασαν σε αυτό.
«Δεν μου έρχεται στον νου κανένα άλλο σχεδιασμένο αντικείμενο σχετικά με το οποίο ανοιχτά θα αποδεχόμασταν ένα εκατομμύριο θύματα τον χρόνο λόγω της δημιουργίας του» είπε ο Κόρμιερ.
View this post on Instagram
It’s almost time! 🚗 Watch the extraordinary lengths our team goes to, to install cars into our Cars: Accelerating the Modern World exhibition, in this behind the scenes snapshot. Showcasing classic cars, modified machines, and future concept cars – discover the driving force that accelerated the 20th century. Book now – link in bio #VaVaVroom #Cars #Design #Motoring #Exhibition
View this post on Instagram
OPENING TODAY! Cars: Accelerating the Modern World at the Victoria & Albert Museum. This is much much more than a car exhibition – it looks at how the automotive industry has been a major driving (sorry) force in design, consumerism, culture, fashion, fuel issues, automation and futuristic technologies. But, never fear petrolheads, there are plenty of cars on show too, from Karl Benz’s Patent-Motorwagon No. 3, the first production car in existence, to the Pop-Up Next flying carwhich comes with its own attached drone. Cars: Accelerating the Modern World opens on Saturday 23rd November and is on until 19th April #VaVaVroom #victoriaandalbertmuseum #vamuseum #newexhibition #myvam
View this post on Instagram
I spent Thursday afternoon with my Dad at the preview of @vamuseum museum's new exhibition, Cars. It was more his thing than mine but it made a nice change for us to get some Daddy-Daughter time together. : : : #VaVaVroom #Cars #LondonMuseum #CultureVulture #VictoriaAndAlbert #LifeThroughAFilter