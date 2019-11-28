Το αυτοκίνητο ως αντικείμενο design εξετάζει η έκθεση «Cars: Accelerating the Modern World» στο μουσείο Victoria and Albert στο Λονδίνο.

Η έκθεση χαρτογραφεί την εδώ και 130 χρόνια επίδρασή του στην παγκόσμια κουλτούρα, από τη μόδα και τα έπιπλα ως τη μαζική παραγωγή και το οικοδομημένο περιβάλλον.

Οι επισκέπτες της έκθεσης θα έχουν τη ευκαιρία να δουν στον ίδιο χώρο 250 αντικείμενα και 15 αυτοκίνητα.

Από το πρώτο αυτοκίνητο που μπήκε σε αλυσίδα παραγωγής, το Benz Patent Motorwagen του 1888 ως το ιπτάμενο αυτοκίνητο που σχεδίασαν το 2017 από κοινού η Airbus και η Italdesign, το Pop.Up Next.

Όλα εκτίθενται σε τρία τμήματα: «Going Fast», «Making More» και «Shaping Space».

Ο επιμελητής του Victoria and Albert Μπρένταν Κόρμιερ υπογράμμισε ότι αυτός και οι δύο συνάδελφοί του που επιμελήθηκαν την έκθεση ήθελαν να παρουσιάσουν ένα show το οποίο δεν θα εστίαζε στο ντιζάιν του αυτοκινήτου αλλά στο αυτοκίνητο ως σχεδιασμένο αντικείμενο και ως «παράγοντα αλλαγής» που διαμόρφωσε τον κόσμο μας.

«Η αποστολή του V&A είναι να προβάλλει τη δύναμη του ντιζάιν να αλλάζει τον κόσμο, και κανένα άλλο σχεδιασμένο αντικείμενο δεν έχει επιδράσει στον κόσμο πιο πολύ από το αυτοκίνητο» τόνισε, μιλώντας στο Dezeen, ο Κόρμιερ.

«Αυτή η έκθεση έχει να κάνει με τη δύναμη του ντιζάιν να αλλάζει τον κόσμο, και τις αθέλητες συνέπειες που συνέβαλαν στη διαμόρφωση της σημερινής περιβαλλοντικής κατάστασής μας» πρόσθεσε.

Είναι λογικό να εξετάζεται σε αυτή την έκθεση και η δυσάρεστη πλευρά, ιδιαιτέρως όσον αφορά την αύξηση της ταχύτητας, και το πώς οι σχεδιαστές αντέδρασαν σε αυτό.

«Δεν μου έρχεται στον νου κανένα άλλο σχεδιασμένο αντικείμενο σχετικά με το οποίο ανοιχτά θα αποδεχόμασταν ένα εκατομμύριο θύματα τον χρόνο λόγω της δημιουργίας του» είπε ο Κόρμιερ.

Η έκθεση «Cars: Accelerating the Modern World» θα διαρκέσει έως τις 19 Απριλίου του 2020.

