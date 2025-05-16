Παρασκευή 16 Μαϊου 2025
Fruit Prices Reach Unprecedented Levels in Greece’s Markets
16 Μαΐου 2025 | 18:54

Fruit Prices Reach Unprecedented Levels in Greece’s Markets

Experts cite escalating labor costs, increased prices for agricultural supplies, and rising transportation expenses as contributing factors to the dramatic price hikes observed nationwide.

Fruit prices in Greece’s local markets and grocery stores have surged to unprecedented levels, rendering them nearly inaccessible for many consumers. The sharp increases have sparked widespread concern, with shoppers questioning whether they are purchasing fruit or high-end meat cuts.

Seasonal varieties, once considered affordable staples, now come with a hefty price tag from the outset—whether displayed at open-air markets, neighborhood greengrocers, or major supermarket chains.

Current market data reveals that prices for cherries range from 10 to 18 euros per kilogram, while apricots are being sold for as much as 6.50 euros per kilogram.

Supermarket shelves tell a similar story of inflation. In May of last year, the price of melons stood at 1.49 euros per kilogram; this year, it has more than doubled to 3.48 euros. Watermelons, previously priced at 0.89 euros, have risen to 1.79 euros per kilogram. Apricots have seen an increase from 4.48 to 5.89 euros per kilogram, and a 250-gram package of strawberries now costs 2.99 euros, up from 2.29 euros last year.

Apostolos Raftopoulos, President of the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE), noted: “In 2025, compared to 2024, we observe almost a doubling of prices across the same supermarket chains. At present, cherries are the most expensive fruit on the market.”

Industry analysts attribute the soaring costs to diminished production resulting from unfavorable weather conditions, which have severely impacted crop yields. In numerous instances, fruit prices have doubled compared to the previous year.

Additionally, experts cite escalating labor costs, increased prices for agricultural supplies, and rising transportation expenses as contributing factors to the dramatic price hikes observed nationwide.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Πολιόρκησε και τις 1.800 μονάδες, με οδηγό τη Metlen

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Πολιόρκησε και τις 1.800 μονάδες, με οδηγό τη Metlen

Ηλεκτρισμός
Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Φέσια 3,2 δισ. ευρώ το 2024 λόγω ακρίβειας και ενεργειακού τουρισμού

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Φέσια 3,2 δισ. ευρώ το 2024 λόγω ακρίβειας και ενεργειακού τουρισμού

inWellness
inTown
«Η Μητέρα του Σκύλου» του Παύλου Μάτεσι με την Υρώ Μανέ ξεκινά καλοκαιρινή περιοδεία
inTickets 16.05.25

«Η Μητέρα του Σκύλου» του Παύλου Μάτεσι με την Υρώ Μανέ ξεκινά καλοκαιρινή περιοδεία

Η Υρώ Μανέ ενσαρκώνει την ηρωίδα Ραραού στο έργο «Η Μητέρα του Σκύλου», μια από τις πιο σπαρακτικές και ταυτόχρονα εξαιρετικά δυναμικές προσωπικότητες της σύγχρονης ελληνικής λογοτεχνίας.

English edition
Grigoris Georgatos – A football genius
English edition 16.05.25

Grigoris Georgatos – A football genius

The Greek version of Roberto Carlos was one of the all-time greats for the Reds, as he readily provided moments of magic and enjoyment on the pitch

Lajos Détári – Even the Gods have gone mad
English edition 15.05.25

Lajos Détári – Even the Gods have gone mad

In the summer of 1988 Olympiacos brought the Hungarian super star to Greece, a landmark player transfer for Greek football that was accompanied by a legendary welcome, excesses, glory and the advent of the ‘barren years’

The Triple Crown
English edition 15.05.25

The Triple Crown

Olympiacos’ incredible 1997 season was topped off with the triple crown - and then with an epic battle against Michael Jordan and friends

‘The Barren Years’
English edition 14.05.25

‘The Barren Years’

The team counted 10 years from its last championship, and for Olympiacos this is unbearable. The fact that it survived such turmoil, until the arrival of Socrates Kokkalis, was a feat

Dušan’s Way…
English edition 14.05.25

Dušan’s Way…

The model team that the great Dušan Bajević created in his image after he "sailed" into Piraeus in 1996 and made history. The force that won no fewer than seven Greek championships in a row, 1997-2003

inStream
Η Ρωσία μας απείλησε «με αιώνιο πόλεμο», λέει ουκρανική πηγή – Ο στόχος του Κιέβου μετά τις συνομιλίες
Δηλώσεις Ουμέροφ 16.05.25

Η Ρωσία μας απείλησε «με αιώνιο πόλεμο», λέει ουκρανική πηγή - Ο στόχος του Κιέβου μετά τις συνομιλίες

Ο επικεφαλής της ουκρανικής αντιπροσωπείας επανέλαβε σε συνέντευξη Τύπου ότι το επόμενο βήμα πρέπει να είναι συνάντηση Ζελένσκι και Πούτιν - Ουκρανία και Ρωσία θα συνεχίσουν τις συνομιλίες

Kάθειρξη 25 ετών στον Χάντι Μάταρ για την απόπειρα δολοφονίας του συγγραφέα Σαλμάν Ρούσντι
Κόσμος 16.05.25

Kάθειρξη 25 ετών στον Χάντι Μάταρ για την απόπειρα δολοφονίας του συγγραφέα Σαλμάν Ρούσντι

Στις 12 Αυγούστου 2022 ο Μάταρ μαχαίρωσε τον συγγραφέα των «Σατανικών στίχων», του μυθιστορήματος εξαιτίας του οποίου το 1989 το Ιράν καταδίκασε σε θάνατο τον Ρούσντι, καθώς το θεώρησε «βλάσφημο»

Υεμένη: Δέκα πλήγματα του Ισραήλ σε πόλεις-λιμάνια – «Θα σκοτώσουμε τον ηγέτη των Χούθι»
Δείτε βίντεο 16.05.25

Δέκα πλήγματα του Ισραήλ σε πόλεις-λιμάνια στην Υεμένη - «Θα σκοτώσουμε τον ηγέτη των Χούθι»

Το Ισραήλ έπληξε ξανά την Υεμένη, υποστηρίζοντας ότι τα λιμάνια σε Χοντέιντα και Αλ Σαλίφ χρησιμοποιούνται για «τρομοκρατικές δραστηριότητες» των Χούθι

Εξηγήσεις ζητά ο Πιερρακάκης για το drone show με φόντο την Ακρόπολη – Τι λένε Ζάππειο και Πολιτική Αεροπορία
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 16.05.25

Εξηγήσεις ζητά ο Πιερρακάκης για το drone show με φόντο την Ακρόπολη – Τι λένε Ζάππειο και Πολιτική Αεροπορία

«Η δραστηριότητα των ΣμηΕΑ περιορίστηκε στην προκαθορισμένη περιοχή πτήσης, η οποία είχε σαφώς οριοθετηθεί πάνω από το Ζάππειο Πάρκο, σύμφωνα με την εγκεκριμένη άδεια», τονίζει η Αρχή Πολιτικής Αεροπορίας

Καρίμ Χαν: Σε διοικητική άδεια από το ΔΠΔ – Έρευνα εις βάρος του για ανάρμοστη σεξουαλική συμπεριφορά
Οι κατηγορίες 16.05.25

Σε διοικητική άδεια από το ΔΠΔ ο εισαγγελέας Χαν - Έρευνα εις βάρος του για ανάρμοστη σεξουαλική συμπεριφορά

Σε εξέλιξη βρίσκεται έρευνα για τον εισαγγελέα του Διεθνούς Ποινικού Δικαστηρίου, Καρίμ Χαν - Ο ίδιος αρνείται τις κατηγορίες για ανάρμοστη σεξουαλική συμπεριφορά

Το μήνυμα Μερτς, η αντίδραση Μητσοτάκη, τα σενάρια για Viva Wallet, νέα ρουμανική καθυστέρηση για Cosmote, το εσωτερικό email στη Eurobank, ο στόχος Μιτζάλη

Το μήνυμα Μερτς, η αντίδραση Μητσοτάκη, τα σενάρια για Viva Wallet, νέα ρουμανική καθυστέρηση για Cosmote, το εσωτερικό email στη Eurobank, ο στόχος Μιτζάλη

Οι τελευταίες στιγμές μιας οικογένειας στην Πομπηία – Νέα έρευνα

Οι τελευταίες στιγμές μιας οικογένειας στην Πομπηία – Νέα έρευνα

Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα: Αντιδράσεις για το «δανεισμό» – Η μόνιμη επιστροφή δε βρίσκεται στα σκαριά

Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα: Αντιδράσεις για το «δανεισμό» – Η μόνιμη επιστροφή δε βρίσκεται στα σκαριά

Επιθανάτια εμπειρία: Πώς αντιδράει ο εγκέφαλος;

Επιθανάτια εμπειρία: Πώς αντιδράει ο εγκέφαλος;

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ακρωτηριασμένες γυναίκες της Ουκρανίας ποζάρουν στο Playboy με περηφάνια και δύναμη

Ακρωτηριασμένες γυναίκες της Ουκρανίας ποζάρουν στο Playboy με περηφάνια και δύναμη

Το θρεπτικό λαχανικό που προστατεύει το έντερο από βλάβες

Το θρεπτικό λαχανικό που προστατεύει το έντερο από βλάβες

Έμβρυα: Τι ρόλο παίζει στην ανάπτυξή τους η φωνή της μαμάς;

Έμβρυα: Τι ρόλο παίζει στην ανάπτυξή τους η φωνή της μαμάς;

Έρχεται το τέλος στην ανάληψη μετρητών με κάρτα στα ΑΤΜ

Έρχεται το τέλος στην ανάληψη μετρητών με κάρτα στα ΑΤΜ

