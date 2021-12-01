It is time for the European Union to think about compulsory vaccination, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said today, noting that member-states have authority over their own policies.

“I think it is understandable and appropriate to lead this discussion now — how we can encourage and potentially think about mandatory vaccination within the European Union,” she said during a news conference.

“This needs discussion. This needs a common approach. But it is a discussion that I think has to be led,» she said, just one day after the Greek government compulsory for all citizens age 60 or over.

She clarified that she was expressing personal views and that she does not have the authority to make any recommendation.

“We are now facing a double challenge in the fight against #COVID19. The rapid resurgence of Delta across Europe and a new variant of concern: Omicron. Full vaccination and boosters provide the strongest protection there is. And they are available now,” von der Leyen said in a tweet.