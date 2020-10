View this post on Instagram

JW Anderson Women's Spring Summer 2021 Collection. Model @akonchangkou @evieharris02 @jen__thomson Styled by @benjaminbruno_ Dune Flowers photography by @lewiser Photography by @bernieshoots Hair by @anthonyturnerhair Make up by @lynseyalexander Show in a box by: @okrm_london Show music by: @sebwildblood