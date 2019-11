View this post on Instagram

De aankomende president van Argentinië is erg trots op zijn zoon die ook drag queen is: “My son is a rights activist in the Pride community. In that world, which I don’t know much about, he seems to be respected and very recognised. I have pride in my son, how can I not be proud? I would worry if my son was a criminal, but he is a great man." 🇬🇹🏳️‍🌈💕💄 #dragqueen #argentinie #gaynl #gaydutch #drags #instagay #argentinia #lgbt #lhbt #pride #president #trots