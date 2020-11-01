Η Νότια Αφρική, επίσημα Δημοκρατία της Νότιας Αφρικής είναι χώρα που τοποθετείται γεωγραφικά στο νότιο άκρο της αφρικανικής ηπείρου.
Έχει πληθυσμό 59.622.350 κατοίκους σύμφωνα με επίσημη εκτίμηση για το 2020. Συνορεύει με τις χώρες: Ναμίμπια, Μποτσουάνα, Ζιμπάμπουε, Μοζαμβίκη και Εσουατίνι καθώς και με το Λεσότο που είναι περίκλειστο έδαφος, περιβαλλόμενο πανταχόθεν από περιοχές της Νότιας Αφρικής.
Τον Ιούνιο του 2010 η Νότια Αφρική έγινε η πρώτη αφρικάνική χώρα η οποία διοργάνωσε Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Ποδοσφαίρου (Μουντιάλ).
Οι φυλετικές διαμάχες της λευκής μειονότητας με τη μαύρη πλειοψηφία έπαιξαν σημαντικό ρόλο στην ιστορία και την πολιτική της Νότιας Αφρικής, ιδιαίτερα σε ό,τι αφορά στο απαρτχάιντ, που θεσμοθετήθηκε το 1948 από το Νοτιοαφρικανικό Εθνικό Κόμμα, αν και οι φυλετικές διακρίσεις προϋπήρχαν.
Οι νόμοι που καθόρισαν το απαρτχάιντ ως εσωτερική πολιτική του κράτους άρχισαν να φθίνουν το 1990, μετά από μακρό και βίαιο αγώνα της μαύρης πλειοψηφίας και ορισμένων, λευκών (π.χ. Αντρέ Μπρινκ και Λευκή Ξερή Εποχή) έγχρωμων και Ινδών Νοτιοαφρικανών, σύμφωνα με το el.wikipedia.org.
It's peak Jacaranda season in South Africa. Legend has it if a flower from a Jacaranda tree lands on your head, good fortune is headed your way.
New month, same South Africa. Some beauty truly never fades, just ask Cape Town. This smooth sailing view of Table Mountain is a work of art.
Safari in South Africa is an opportunity to do something you've never done before! Take advantage of warm weather, wildlife and surprises in the bush while it's summer in the Rainbow Nation.
