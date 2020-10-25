Η Ανταρκτική είναι η νοτιότερη ήπειρος της Γης στην οποία βρίσκεται ο γεωγραφικός Νότιος Πόλος. Βρίσκεται στην Ανταρκτική περιοχή του Νοτίου Ημισφαιρίου, σχεδόν εξ ολοκλήρου νοτίως του Ανταρκτικού Κύκλου, και περιβάλλεται από τον Νότιο ωκεανό.

Με έκταση 14,0 εκατομμύρια τ. χλμ., είναι η πέμπτη μεγαλύτερη ήπειρος του πλανήτη μετά την Ασία, την Αφρική, τη Βόρεια Αμερική και τη Νότια Αμερική. Για σύγκριση, η Ανταρκτική έχει το διπλάσιο μέγεθος της Αυστραλίας. Περίπου το 98% της επιφάνειας της Ανταρκτικής είναι καλυμμένη από πάγο με μέσο πάχος τουλάχιστον 1,9 χιλιόμετρα.

Η Ανταρκτική είναι, κατά μέσο όρο, η πιο κρύα, η ξηρότερη, και η πιο ανεμώδης ήπειρος, ενώ έχει και το υψηλότερο μέσο υψόμετρο από όλες τις άλλες ηπείρους.

Η Ανταρκτική θεωρείται έρημος, με ετήσιες κατακρημνίσεις μόλις 200 mm κατά μήκος των ακτών, και πολύ λιγότερο στην ενδοχώρα.Η θερμοκρασία στην Ανταρκτική έχει φτάσει και -93 °C.

Δεν υπάρχουν μόνιμοι κάτοικοι, κατοικούν όμως από 1.000 έως 5.000 άνθρωποι σε όλη τη διάρκεια του χρόνου σε ερευνητικούς σταθμούς που υπάρχουν διάσπαρτοι στην ήπειρο.

Μόνο προσαρμοσμένοι στο κρύο οργανισμοί μπορούν να ζήσουν στην Ανταρκτική, μεταξύ των οποίων πολλά είδη φυκών, ζώων (για παράδειγμα ακάρεα, νηματώδη, πιγκουίνοι, φώκιες και βραδύπορα), βακτήρια, μύκητες, φυτά και πρώτιστα. Η βλάστηση, όπου εμφανίζεται, είναι τύπου τούνδρας, σύμφωνα με το el.wikipedia.org.

