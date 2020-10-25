Η Ανταρκτική είναι η νοτιότερη ήπειρος της Γης στην οποία βρίσκεται ο γεωγραφικός Νότιος Πόλος. Βρίσκεται στην Ανταρκτική περιοχή του Νοτίου Ημισφαιρίου, σχεδόν εξ ολοκλήρου νοτίως του Ανταρκτικού Κύκλου, και περιβάλλεται από τον Νότιο ωκεανό.

Με έκταση 14,0 εκατομμύρια τ. χλμ., είναι η πέμπτη μεγαλύτερη ήπειρος του πλανήτη μετά την Ασία, την Αφρική, τη Βόρεια Αμερική και τη Νότια Αμερική. Για σύγκριση, η Ανταρκτική έχει το διπλάσιο μέγεθος της Αυστραλίας. Περίπου το 98% της επιφάνειας της Ανταρκτικής είναι καλυμμένη από πάγο με μέσο πάχος τουλάχιστον 1,9 χιλιόμετρα.

Η Ανταρκτική είναι, κατά μέσο όρο, η πιο κρύα, η ξηρότερη, και η πιο ανεμώδης ήπειρος, ενώ έχει και το υψηλότερο μέσο υψόμετρο από όλες τις άλλες ηπείρους.

Η Ανταρκτική θεωρείται έρημος, με ετήσιες κατακρημνίσεις μόλις 200 mm κατά μήκος των ακτών, και πολύ λιγότερο στην ενδοχώρα.Η θερμοκρασία στην Ανταρκτική έχει φτάσει και -93 °C.

Δεν υπάρχουν μόνιμοι κάτοικοι, κατοικούν όμως από 1.000 έως 5.000 άνθρωποι σε όλη τη διάρκεια του χρόνου σε ερευνητικούς σταθμούς που υπάρχουν διάσπαρτοι στην ήπειρο.

Μόνο προσαρμοσμένοι στο κρύο οργανισμοί μπορούν να ζήσουν στην Ανταρκτική, μεταξύ των οποίων πολλά είδη φυκών, ζώων (για παράδειγμα ακάρεα, νηματώδη, πιγκουίνοι, φώκιες και βραδύπορα), βακτήρια, μύκητες, φυτά και πρώτιστα. Η βλάστηση, όπου εμφανίζεται, είναι τύπου τούνδρας, σύμφωνα με το el.wikipedia.org.

Φώτο

When your coworkers get a head start on the weekend…🐧 Adélie #penguins seen launching out of the water during a previous International Polar Year expedition to #Antarctica.

(📸: @MakASaito, © #WHOI) pic.twitter.com/zVZyyWhOXZ — Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) (@WHOI) October 23, 2020

The peninsula is the most-visited region in Antarctica, with visitors doubling this past decade. The ships bring not just tourists, but invasive species, pollution, and noise—each of which negatively affects this wilderness. https://t.co/qN7k4iheIL #CCAMLR pic.twitter.com/q0WhHEudSp — Pew Environment (@pewenvironment) October 19, 2020

"What is a Marine Protected Area (MPA)?"

MPAs include marine reserves, fully protected marine areas, no-take zones, marine sanctuaries, etc. Many of these have quite different levels of protection. Learn about the proposed #Antarctica Peninsula MPA here: https://t.co/1dbl9YmhIf pic.twitter.com/LiX15aOMYQ — Antarctica NOW (@Antarctica_NOW) October 24, 2020

Auroras. Striped icebergs. Emperor penguins. Frozen ocean. All in a day's work for our #Antarctic expeditioners, over a winter of science and maintenance missions. Keep in touch with station life – https://t.co/6mUUAT5mm4 📸 Michael Brill, electrician, Mawson research station pic.twitter.com/xwPu51LxmZ — antarctica.gov.au (@AusAntarctic) October 17, 2020

Mountains of Antarctica.

—

📷 Discover my 'Black & White Lightroom Presets' ➡️ https://t.co/OiCxGBIs0j pic.twitter.com/B8IpLl5AOf — Jan Erik Waider 📷 Northlandscapes Photography (@JanWaider) October 22, 2020

A little further south, at @NSF McMurdo Station, latitude 77°50′S, the Sun is staying below the horizon for only three hours; last sunrise for 2020 in five more days. This view south at 10.45pm, across McMurdo Sound towards Mt Discovery 2681m #Antarctica; pic Andrew Anganes pic.twitter.com/q6SF005KuN — The Antarctic Report (@AntarcticReport) October 19, 2020

"What can ~I~ do to help #Antarctica?" We have a list of resources just for you! Join us and help protect #AntarcticaNOW: https://t.co/8ehygaTUjq pic.twitter.com/ySDIzZnzwc — Antarctica NOW (@Antarctica_NOW) October 23, 2020

Antarctica in Black & White – Icebergs.

—

📷 Discover my 'Polar Landscapes Lightroom Presets' ➡️ https://t.co/PIQjt09Xao pic.twitter.com/JMX6WzImIx — Jan Erik Waider 📷 Northlandscapes Photography (@JanWaider) October 20, 2020

Here’s the last in our trilogy of #Antarctic #sunsets: the Sun setting behind Mt Liotard 2225m, with Léonie Island at center left; the view across Ryder Bay, from Rothera Station on Adelaide Island, latitude 67°34′South #Antarctica @BAS_News @NERCscience pic Adam Lowndes pic.twitter.com/YmgYjRQBHh — The Antarctic Report (@AntarcticReport) October 20, 2020

IN A SEA OF LIGHT AND ICE – Antarctica https://t.co/5bVAnDiA8f pic.twitter.com/FDadyZOyFn — Jan Erik Waider 📷 Northlandscapes Photography (@JanWaider) October 24, 2020

Yesterday at the Auster emperor penguin colony, where the chicks are now three months old; by early December they will be nearly as big as their parents. The colony is located on sea ice 10km offshore, east of Mawson Station #Antarctica; pic Todd Heery @AusAntarctic pic.twitter.com/CkvJwE18gY — The Antarctic Report (@AntarcticReport) October 18, 2020

Mountains of Antarctica. pic.twitter.com/NXNIfmz9Az — Jan Erik Waider 📷 Northlandscapes Photography (@JanWaider) October 20, 2020

Antarctica in Black & White – Chapter 1: Icebergs https://t.co/S5aRlnMroG pic.twitter.com/dSQdhcPNs4 — Jan Erik Waider 📷 Northlandscapes Photography (@JanWaider) October 18, 2020